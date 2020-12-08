Best Joint Supplements: Top Joint Pain Health Support Pills

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

More than 90% of Americans experience joint pain at some point in their lives.

Whether it’s knee pain, elbow pain, low back pain, or any other type of joint pain, joint pain can impact mobility and quality of life.

Fortunately, the right joint pain supplements can help. Today, supplements use natural ingredients to relieve joint pain in various ways.

Some joint pain supplements target inflammation, reducing pressure on the joint. Others flood the joint and surrounding soft tissue with healing ingredients, supporting cartilage, muscles, and tendons in various ways.

All joint supplements claim to target joint pain. However, not all joint pain supplements are made alike.

Our team at Review Player ranked and tested the best joint pain supplements available in 2020. Thanks to these joint pain supplements, you could experience relief from multiple types of joint pain.

Ranking the Best Joint Support Supplements

The sheer number of joint health supplements for natural pain relief and arthritis support is quite overwhelming in the market.

After much deliberation and research, our editorial team ranked all of the following supplements as some of the best joint pain relief formulas available today:

Vital Plan Joint Care

BioTRUST Joint 33X

1MD MoveMD

Zenith Labs Joint N-11

Organifi Move

Nutrition Hacks Joint Pain Hack

VitaPost ProJoint Plus

Nuzena Joint Support+

PureHealth Research Joint Support Plus

Joint Relief 911

CBDPure Cream

Vital Plan Joint Care

Vital Plan’s Joint Care is a joint pain supplement developed by Dr. Bill Rawls. The ingredients claim to support healthy joint function, helping you enjoy a more active life.

By taking Vital Plan’s Joint Care daily, you can purportedly promote joint comfort, joint flexibility, recovery after exercise, healthy cartilage, and overall joint support, among other benefits.

At $58 per bottle and with 60 servings (180 capsules) per bottle, Joint Care is one of the best-value options on this list, at less than half the price of competing supplements. Each 3 capsule serving of Joint Care contains 250mg of turmeric, 250mg of eggshell membrane with 3% collagen, 225mg of bromelain, 100mg of boswellia extract, 80mg of hyaluronic acid, and other active ingredients, all packaged into a plant-based capsule. Although servings aren’t as strong as other joint supplements on our list, Vital Plan Joint Care uses strong doses from a reputable company to relieve joint pain in various ways.

Price: $58 (60 Servings)

BioTRUST Joint 33X

BioTRUST’s Joint 33X is a nutritional supplement that uses Boswellia serrata, hyaluronic extract, collagen, and chicken cartilage extract to support joint health in various ways. Each capsule contains 180mg of joint support formula, and you take 1 capsule per day to support overall joint health.

At $24 to $34 per bottle, Joint 33X provides good value. The goal of Joint 33X is to increase lubrication and reduce friction between bones. By raising rates of synovial fluid, Joint 33X can support mobility and joint movement, among other benefits.

Formulated by a board-certified physician and ER doctor, Joint 33X claims to give your body the exact 3 nutrients it needs to restore, protect, and lubricate joints. Your body’s levels of collagens naturally decline with age, increasing friction and joint pain with age. Joint 33X aims to target these issues, delivering powerful joint health benefits.

Price: $34 (30 Servings)

1MD MoveMD

1MD’s MoveMD claims to provide fast-acting joint relief in a short period of time. By taking MoveMD, you can purportedly reduce joint discomfort in just 7 days using clinically proven ingredients that boost mobility and flexibility.

1MD also claims their MoveMD formula helps lubricate joints, reduce oxidative damage, support tissues, and deliver less stiffness and soreness, among other issues.

1MD is one of the few supplement companies on this list that works with genuine medical doctors to formulate its supplements. Key ingredients in the formula include eggshell membrane collagen, type II chicken collagen, hyaluronic acid, astaxanthin, Boswellia serrata extract, and other joint relief ingredients.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

Zenith Labs Joint N-11

Joint N-11 from Zenith Labs is a joint health supplement that uses a cheddar-like baking yeast to repair and protect joint tissue. Zenith Labs claims their formula solves joint pain in 87% of men and women, supporting mobility and joint movement regardless of the source of your joint pain.

To provide these benefits, N-11 uses a molecule called niacinamide. Niacinamide is a building block of vitamin B. According to Zenith Labs, niacinamide helps joint help by stimulating your body to protect and repair collagen and soothing inflammation and cellular swelling, making joints better in two different ways.

It’s no secret that B vitamins can help some people address joint health. However, N-11 also contains ginger root, basil leaf, rosemary leaf, black pepper extract, turmeric, Boswellia serrata, MSM, and other ingredients to support joint health in various ways.

Price: $49 (30 Servings)

Organifi Move

Organifi Move is an organic joint support supplement priced at $80 for 30 servings, making it one of the costliest supplements on this list. Each 2 softgel capsule serving contains 300mg of turmeric, 100mg of arctic pine bark extract, 6mg of astaxanthin, and 100mg of organic holy basil leaf extract.

Overall, Organifi Move uses proven ingredients to support joint mobility and joint health in various ways. Although the doses aren’t as high as, say, a dedicated turmeric supplement, Organifi Move could support joint health in various ways.

The big drawback is the price. At $80 for 30 servings, Organifi Move is unusually expensive given the relatively average ingredients. However, if you like the Organifi Move marketing and trust Organifi’s brand, then Organifi Move could support joint health in various ways.

Price: $80 (30 Servings)

Nutrition Hacks Joint Pain Hack

Nutrition Hacks’ Joint Pain Hack is a mobility formula that claims to support joint relief, joint mobility, and joint strength, among other benefits. By taking Nutrition Hacks’ Joint Pain Hack daily, you can purportedly reduce inflammation, soothe sore and aching muscles, restore worn out joins, improve flexibility and mobility, and more.

Key ingredients in Joint Pain Hack include 1,000mg of glucosamine sulfate powder, 500mg of MSM, 225mg of chondroitin sulfate, 200mg of organic turmeric curcumin, 150mg of Boswellia serrata, and 80 GDU of bromelain, among other ingredients.

The supplement also contains 25mg of turmeric root, which doesn’t sound impressive – until you realize the turmeric contains 95% curcuminoids by weight, making it relatively powerful compared to other turmeric supplements. There’s also 5mg of hyaluronic acid to round out the formula.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

VitaPost ProJoint Plus

VitaPost’s ProJoint Plus is a nutritional supplement that claims to support your joints and joint mobility. By taking ProJoint Plus daily, VitaPost claims you can support cartilage health, support joint health, and support natural joint mobility, among other benefits.

Key ingredients in ProJoint Plus include 1,500mg of glucosamine sulfate – the same ingredient in many natural joint pain relief supplements. Rounding out the formula are ingredients like boswellia extract (200mg), chondroitin sulfate (150mg), and turmeric (150mg).

The main drawback of ProJoint Plus is its value. You can find much cheaper turmeric supplements and MSM supplements. However, at $30 per bottle (or as little as $19 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles at once), ProJoint Plus is still relatively affordable compared to other joint pain supplements listed here. Each bottle contains 60 capsules (20 servings).

Price: $30 (20 Servings)

Nuzena Joint Support+

Nuzena Joint Support+ is a nutritional supplement that uses glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health in various ways .Each serving contains 1,500mg of glucosamine sulfate and 1,200mg of turmeric, making it one of the strongest joint health supplements on this list by dosage.

Other key ingredients in Nuzena Joint Support+ include chondroitin, quercetin, bromelain, and Boswellia serrata.

With Nuzena Joint Support+, you get a similar dosage of turmeric compared to a dedicated turmeric supplement and a similar dose of glucosamine sulfate compared to a dedicated joint health supplement. At a reasonable rate and with the most stylish packaging on this list, Nuzena Joint Support+ claims to target inflammation, joint health, cartilage health, mobility, flexibility, and other benefits.

Price: $35 (30 Servings)

PureHealth Research Joint Support Plus

PureHealth Research’s Joint Support Plus claims to provide natural support for joints and flexibility. The supplement hydrates joints using natural ingredients. At $50 per bottle (30 servings per bottle), PureHealth Research’s Joint Support Plus offers a similar value to other joint supplements listed here.

However, unlike other joint health supplements listed here, Joint Support Plus contains unique ingredients. The formula contains 200mg of omega 3 fatty acids (56mg of EPA and 144mg of DHA) along with 200mg of turmeric root extract, 100mg of resveratrol, 100mg of Boswellia serrata, 40mg of type II collagen, and 5mg of hyaluronic acid, among other ingredients.

Overall, Joint Support Plus uses unique ingredients we don’t see in other supplements, although most ingredients are similar to what we see in other formulas. It delivers decent value at a middle-of-the-road price, justifying its place towards the middle of our list of the best joint health supplements available today.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

Joint Relief 911

The appropriately-named Joint Relief 911 claims your joints “shouldn’t suffer another day.” By taking Joint Relief 911 from PhytAge Labs, you can reduce joint pain and stiffness using ingredients like hyaluronic acid, andrographis paniculata, and others.

The main drawback of Joint Relief 911 is the price and value, but as the saying goes, you often get what you pay for. PhytAge Labs has a strong reputation for charging high-end prices for similar supplements to what we see offered by other providers. Joint Relief 911 is no exception, charging higher-than-average prices without having significantly higher doses than competing providers. However, the PhytAge Labs Joint Relief 911 supplement is one of the most diversely formulated joint health products on the market that offers a wide variety of ingredients that the other joint pain relief aids simply do not provide.

Despite the low relative value, Joint Relief 911 could support joint relief in patients in multiple ways. And, with a 90 day money back guarantee, Joint Relief 911 lets you try before you buy, letting you see if it works for you. However, at $70 per bottle, Joint Relief 911 simply doesn’t offer the value of other top-ranked supplements listed here.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

CBDPure Cream

We’ve ranked the best joint pain supplements above. Some people get relief by taking a nutritional supplement. Others achieve better results by applying a topical CBD pain relief cream.

Maybe you’re complimenting a joint relief supplement above. Maybe you’re looking for a convenient alternative. Whatever the case may be, CBDPure Cream claims to soothe aches and pains, attack pain at the source, and support a healthy range of motion, among other benefits.

Like other topical CBD creams, CBDPure Cream delivers a strong dose of cannabidiol (CBD) to relieve pain at the source. The formula claims to be quick, effective, and fast-working. The sales page for CBDPure Cream even describes the formula as “nature’s aspirin,” suggesting users could enjoy significant pain relief effects by applying CBDPure Cream daily. Other key ingredients in CBDPure Cream include menthol, a compound extracted from peppermint to soothe aches and pains at the source.

If the cream doesn’t work, then CBDPure also offers CBD softgels and CBD hemp oil. Some find relief using these ingredients.

Price: $40 (30 Applications)

How Do Top Joint Health Supplements Rankings Work?

All joint relief supplements claim to offer similar benefits. However, some joint relief supplements are effective – while others are backed by junk science.

To separate good and bad joint relief supplements, we used the following metrics:

Science-backed Ingredients: Most importantly, we want joint support supplements to contain science-backed ingredients. Ingredients like turmeric, vitamin D, glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate, MSM, omega-3 fatty acids, ginger, and Boswellia serrata have all been linked to joint pain relief in numerous studies.

Strong Dosages: It’s not just about the ingredients. The best joint supplements must also contain strong doses of those ingredients. Many supplements that did not make our list used the right ingredients – but at the wrong dosages. We preferred supplements that matched the dose used in clinical trials.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency: The joint supplement space is filled with scams. Some companies advertise their products as miracle solutions to joint pain, charging a fortune for a supplement that works just like any other joint pain formula.

Price & Value: We featured joint pain supplements at a range of price points, although we emphasized good value at every price point. Some people want to spend $20 on a one-month supply of a joint pain supplement, while others want to spend $80.

Ease of Use: Is the joint pain supplement easy to use? Do you take a capsule or powder daily? Do you spray or rub it on your body? Some joint pain supplements require you to take 6 capsules or more per day. Others require just 1 or 2 capsules.

Customer Reviews: Joint pain relief supplements are extremely subjective. Some people get instant pain relief by taking the right joint pain relief supplement. Others don’t experience any pain relief whatsoever. While we can’t assess individual pain relief properties, we can assess overall customer sentiment to get an idea for how effective one joint pain relief supplement can be.

Advertised Benefits: Some joint pain supplement companies advertise a ridiculous range of benefits, claiming their formula can help you feel 30 years younger. We preferred manufacturers with honest, science-backed advertised benefits.

Benefits of Joint Pain Supplements

Joint pain supplements provide proven benefits. Studies have linked ingredients like glucosamine sulfate, turmeric, and others to significant joint relief effects.

Although joint pain supplements don’t work for everyone, many people get relief from joint pain every day because of joint pain supplements.

Glucosamine is one of the most popular ingredients in joint pain supplements. Glucosamine works for an obvious reason: it’s a natural part of cartilage, the substance in your body that prevents bones from rubbing against each other. When cartilage levels drop, it leads to pain and inflammation. Many top-rated joint supplements contain glucosamine to help with this effect.

However, glucosamine is not quite a proven joint pain ingredient. In 2013, researchers analyzed dozens of studies on glucosamine and osteoarthritis. After analyzing double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials, researchers concluded that glucosamine wasn’t very effective for improving joint pain caused by osteoarthritis.

Another study found differing results, showing that glucosamine sulfate does improve symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Overall, glucosamine (and most other joint pain ingredients listed here) seem to work for some people – but not others.

Chondroitin is the second most popular joint pain supplement ingredient, after glucosamine. Chondroitin, like glucosamine, is a building block of cartilage. Some studies show chondroitin can reduce cartilage breakdown caused from osteoarthritis.

Like glucosamine, chondroitin works for some people but not others. This study published in 2016 concluded that chondroitin improved knee pain in people with osteoarthritis by 20% or more. Some studies show that chondroitin can slow down the progression of osteoarthritis when taken over a long period of time.

Turmeric has surged in popularity in recent years for a variety of reasons. Some people take turmeric daily for general inflammation. Others use turmeric specifically for joint pain – and turmeric is found in many of the joint pain supplements above.

In 2016, researchers analyzed dozens of randomized clinical trials on joint pain and turmeric. After analyzing this evidence, researchers concluded that an average dose of 1,000mg per day of curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) could reduce pain linked to arthritis and improve overall symptoms of arthritis, although researchers cautioned that more evidence was needed.

Some joint health supplements contain Boswellia serrata extract. Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, has been traditionally used for centuries for joint pain. A typical Boswellia serrata supplement contains 100mg to 400mg of extract, a dose linked to improved joint pain and other benefits. Studies suggest that the natural chemicals in Boswellia serrata could have anti-inflammatory effects.

Many people take fish oil supplements or omega-3 fatty acids for general cognitive health or heart health. However, some people also experience an improvement in joint pain symptoms after taking a fish oil formula. Fish oil may help with joint pain because it contains omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), both of which are linked to anti-inflammatory effects. Experts typically recommend getting 300mg to 1,000mg of fish oil per day.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is a popular joint pain supplement ingredient. It’s often paired with chondroitin or glucosamine, and some people use MSM daily to manage joint pain. In one study, researchers found MSM improved pain and functioning compared to a placebo in people with osteoarthritis, with participants taking 1,500 to 6,000mg of MSM per day, on average.

Although not as popular as the ingredients above, some joint supplements contain bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple. Bromelain breaks down protein, and some studies suggest it decreases pain and swelling of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA) while increasing mobility. According to Arthritis.org, bromelain supplements typically have a dose of 500mg to 2,000mg, taken three times per day between meals.

Some supplements contain capsaicin, which is the natural chemical in chili peppers linked to heat and spiciness. Some people apply capsaicin as a topical cream or gel to relieve joint pain. Studies show that capsaicin works on many people when applied topically, although there’s limited research showing capsaicin can help joint pain when taken as an oral supplement.

What about CBD? CBD is more popular than ever, and studies show it could have significant pain relieving properties on people with joint pain. Early research shows CBD could help temporarily reduce pain and inflammation. However, these studies have mostly been done on animals – not humans. More research is needed to verify the joint pain relief effects of CBD over a placebo.

Some joint pain supplements use cat’s claw, an extract of a woody vine that grows in South and Central America. Cat’s claw is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and stimulate the immune system. One 2002 study found that cat’s claw reduced joint pain and swelling 50% better than a placebo, although other research is limited.

Stinging nettle extract is found in some joint pain supplements. It may reduce inflammation, aches, and pains associated with arthritis. One study from Germany found that stinging nettle extract contains anti-inflammatory substances that suppress the cytokines linked to inflammatory joint diseases.

Joint Supplement Dosage

Joint supplement dosages vary widely. Because joint support supplements use different ingredients, we recommend following the listed dosage instructions on your joint support supplement.

However, certain joint support supplements have been studied enough to support specific dosages.

Turmeric supplements, for example, typically use a dosage of 750mg to 1,500mg. This dosage is linked with the best possible turmeric benefits.

Glucosamine supplements typically use a daily dose of 1,500mg. If you get an upset stomach from this dose, then split it into three 500mg doses.

Joint Supplement Side Effects

Joint pain supplements are not linked to any significant side effects when used by healthy adults at a normal dose.

However, you should talk to your doctor before taking any supplement – especially if you have a condition or take medication.

Some ingredients in joint pain supplements could lead to nausea, digestive discomfort, bloating, indigestion, and upset stomach. There is no doubt whether reviewing the best joint health supplements or any number of formulas like probiotics, leaky gut products, sleep aids, collagen proteins, green juice powders, or even products for tinnitus, prostate health, or keto pills, you must opt for high quality ingredients that work and will automatically reduce the side effects that often arise from cheaply made and produced blends.

Some people also experience heartburn, drowsiness, or headaches after taking MSM, glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric, moringa and other joint pain supplement ingredients above. If you are allergic to shellfish, you might have an allergic reaction to MSM, glucosamine, or chondroitin. Whether it is dental health or weight loss formulas like Meticore or Flat Belly Tonic, supplements are meant to help not harm and doing the necessary due diligence can make a world of a difference when it comes to dealing with natural joint health support formulas.

FAQs About Joint Supplements

Q: What is a joint supplement??

A: A joint supplement is any nutritional supplement that claims to relieve joint pain, improve joint mobility, or provide other benefits.

Q: What causes joint pain?

A: Joint pain can be caused by several things. It can be caused by swelling, joint damage, muscle tightness, muscle spasms, and other issues. Most adults experience some type of joint pain as they get older.

Q: What is arthritis?

A: Arthritis is a group of 100 different diseases that affect the joints and areas around the joints – including muscles and tendons. The word arthritis literally translates to ‘joint inflammation’.

Q: What causes arthritis?

A: The cause of most arthritis is unknown. With 100 different types of arthritis, your arthritis could be caused by countless factors. Typically, arthritis is caused by a mix of genetic factors, current lifestyle habits, and former injuries or former lifestyle habits.

Q: What are the most common types of arthritis?

A: The most common types of arthritis include osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, bursitis, tendonitis, and low back pain.

Q: What are common treatments for arthritis or joint pain?

A: Depending on your arthritis, doctors may recommend medication, exercise, hot and cold treatment, different lifestyle habits, surgery, weight loss, and other solutions. Some people also take joint pain supplements.

Q: Will joint pain go away on its own?

A: Arthritis pain tends to rise and fall over time. Sometimes, it completely goes away on its own. In other cases, arthritis feels manageable on some days but not others.

Q: How do joint pain supplements work?

A: Joint pain supplements typically use natural extracts, herbs, vitamins, and minerals to provide various joint relief benefits.

Q: What’s the best joint supplement?

A: Any of the top-rated joint supplements on our list can help with joint pain.

Q: How much does a joint supplement cost?

A: The best-rated joint supplements above deliver proven value at a price of around $30 to $60. Some of the worst-rated joint supplements above were priced above $70 despite having similar ingredients to much cheaper products.

Q: How does a supplement reduce joint pain?

A: Supplements can support joint pain using natural ingredients that support healthy inflammation, reducing pressure in the targeted area. Other joint supplements work by delivering proven pain relief ingredients like cannabidiol (CBD) to exactly where they need to go.

Q: What’s in a joint pain supplement?

A: Joint pain supplements contain a range of different ingredients. Most joint pain supplements contain a blend of herbal extracts, plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals to support various joint pain benefits.

Q: What are the benefits of a joint pain supplement?

A: Most joint pain supplements claim to support a healthy range of motion, support mobility, support joint pain relief, and provide other benefits.

Q: Does turmeric relieve joint pain?

A: It’s possible for turmeric to relieve joint pain. Turmeric is popular for its ability to support inflammation. Studies show that curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, could support healthy inflammation within the body in various ways. In some people, this provides proven pain relief benefits.

Q: What happens if a joint pain relief supplement doesn’t work?

A: Most joint pain supplements have refund policies. You can request a complete refund within 30 to 90 days of your purchase. If the joint relief support supplement doesn’t work for you, then you can request a complete refund.

Q: How do I use a joint pain supplement?

A: Most joint pain supplements come in the form of a capsule or powder. You take one serving daily to support joint health. Some supplements are designed to be taken throughout the day – say, 3 times per day, with one dose before each meal.

Final Word

When joint supplements use the right ingredients, they have a proven ability to reduce joint pain, improve mobility, and provide other joint benefits. No matter if you buy the top joint formulas as an active runner or are an elderly individual, or want to fight inflammation or get additional pain relief support, these products are a cut above the rest in terms of product quality and company integrity regarding actual potency tested for real purity.

After reviewing the best joint health supplements on the market today, this is the list all natural joint pain relief advocates should strongly consider today:

Remember, not all joint pain relief supplements are made alike. Thanks to the joint pain relief supplements above, you could enjoy less joint pain with an oral supplement, a topical CBD cream, or any other joint pain relief solutions. In closing, this review guide of the best joint supplements for pain relief and arthritis support will continually be updated once more scientific research and medical evidence arises in the future.