Best Green Juice Powders: Green Superfood Drink Supplements

Green juice powders are a convenient and effective way to boost nutrient intake.

The best green superfood juices are loaded with antioxidants and phytonutrients. Some green juices have multiple servings of fruits and vegetables.

Other powders use superfoods like chlorella or kelp to boost the nutritional value. Some green juices come in bulk tubs, while others come in single-serve packets or even pre-mixed juice bottles.

Green juice sales are surging, and there are more options than ever. It’s hard to know which green superfood powder supplement to pick.

We’ve ranked the best green juices of 2020 below, including the top-rated green superfood powders at any price.

Best Green Juice Drink Powder Brands

Ranking the best green juice drink powders in 2020 as we turn the corner into the the ‘new year, new you' 2021 campaign, these are the top green juice superfood supplements to consider buying right now:

Organifi Green Juice

BioTRUST MetaboGreens

Organixx OrganiGreens

Metabolic Greens+

LiveWell Beyond Greens

Detox Organics Daily Superfoods

NeutraGreens

Spade SB-66

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens

Prime Greens with Collagen

Zenith Labs Pure Greens

Prime Health Daily Greens Vitality

Organifi Green Juice

Organifi’s Green Juice is one of the top-rated options available today. It’s USDA Organic certified, which is important when condensing so many ingredients into their purest, most extracted forms (toxins can accumulate).

Organifi Green Juice blows competitors out of the water with its alkaline greens proprietary blend (5.1g of each scoop) and its superfood proprietary blend (1.45g per scoop), which contain ingredients like organic wheatgrass powder, organic coconut water, horseradish, spirulina, turmeric, moringa and more. There’s also 3g of dietary fiber per serving.

The big drawback of Organifi Green Juice is the price. At over $70 for 30 servings, it’s one of the priciest options on this list – despite offering a similar scoop size (9g) to competitors priced half as cheap (like BioTRUST’s MetaboGreens). However, if you don’t mind paying a premium price, then Organifi Green Juice is one of the best-rated green superfood powders on the market.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

BioTRUST MetaboGreens

BioTRUST’s MetaboGreens is a green superfood powder with 40+ fruits and vegetables in each scoop. You get an antioxidant-rich powder in a surprisingly-tasty berry flavor. With 15 million products sold worldwide, BioTRUST is one of the top-rated nutritional supplement companies in the green superfood space. Their MetaboGreens also comes with a 2-year shelf life – making it a convenient option for long-term use.

Key ingredients in MetaboGreens include spirulina, chlorella, and wheatgrass – similar to most other green superfood powders listed here. BioTRUST has combined these ingredients with fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, and other ingredients. There’s also 5g of fiber per serving – something we don’t always see with other green superfood powders.

MetaboGreens uses certified organic spirulina and chlorella, although MetaboGreens is not certified organic by the USDA or any major certification agency overall. However, at $24 to $34 per bag, we don’t typically see organic certification at this price range. It’s a good-value green superfood powder ideal for budget shoppers.

Price: $34 (30 Servings)

Organixx OrganiGreens

Organixx’s OrganiGreens is categorized as a “dehydrated green juice.” The USDA Organic certified formula contains a range of fruits, vegetables, minerals, and vitamins. What separates OrganiGreens from most other green superfoods on this list, however, is the presence of fulvic and humic acids and soil-based probiotics. Technically, this green superfood powder is living – not dead.

Organixx’s OrganiGreens has a similar scoop size (9.5g) to other options on this list. Each scoop contains three blends, including an organic fruit and vegetable blend (5.3g), and organic fermented botanical blend (3.6g), and a probiotic enzyme acid blend (50mg and 1 billion CFUs).

The main drawback of Organixx’s OrganiGreens is that it can be hard to find online. The supplement is regularly sold out online – even on the official website at Organixx.com. Even when it’s in stock, it’s among the most expensive green superfood powders on this list, typically priced at over $70 for 30 servings.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

Metabolic Greens+

Made by naturopathic doctor Dr. Eric Wood and the Pure Health Research team, Metabolic Greens has unusual and dramatic marketing material online – but the supplement backs up its claims with an effective superfood powder. It’s priced higher than most of its competitors (someone has to pay for all that marketing). Still, Metabolic Greens+ remains a popular option for all types of customers seeking green superfood benefits.

At $40 for 30 servings, Metabolic Greens+ seems more affordable than it really is. However, the supplement uses roughly half the scoop size of other green superfoods listed here (most use a scoop of 9 to 10g, while Metabolic Greens+ has a scoop of 5.2g). Each serving contains 2.5g of a greens blend, 2.1g of a reds blend, 210mg of a metabolic blend, 5 billion CFU of a probiotic blend, and 200mg of an enzyme blend.

Pure Health Research claims that by taking Metabolic Greens+ daily, you get a highly-quality concentration of fat-burning, metabolism-boosting nutrients.

Price: $40 (30 Servings)

LiveWell Beyond Greens

LiveWell’s Beyond Greens is one of the few superfood powders to come with a matcha flavor – not an awkward grassy flavor. Many people prefer the light matcha flavor. Many also prefer Beyond Greens for its concentrated blend of mushroom extracts, probiotics, and echinacea.

LiveWell markets their Beyond Greens supplement as a whole-body detoxification method. It’s a gluten-free, soy-free vegan blend. While other green superfoods listed here contain 40+ ingredients, Beyond Greens has a much more reasonable group of 10 to 15 ingredients in each 3.7g scoop. If you want to support immunity and detoxification, then Beyond Greens is one of the top-rated options on the market.

Price: $37 (30 Servings)

Detox Organics Daily Superfoods

Detox Organics Daily Superfoods is a popular and well-rated green superfood formula. Detox Organics emphasize the formula as a detoxification aid, claiming it’s “the only detox that gets rid of everything that’s bad for you” and replenishes it with “everything that’s good for you” – which is a huge claim to make.

Dramatic marketing aside, Detox Organics backs up its claim with USDA Organic certification – something most green superfood powders here do not have. The formula is also dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free – similar to most formulas on this list.

Key ingredients in Detox Organics Daily Superfoods include barley grass, wheatgrass, alfalfa, horseradish, spirulina, broccoli, kelp, turmeric, ginger, carrot, beet, and aloe vera, among others. The formula is flavored with organic cocoa powder, chocolate flavor, monk fruit extract, stevia, and other ingredients. Each serving consists of a single 16.44g scoop – nearly double the serving size of most other formulas listed here.

Price: $60 (30 Servings)

NeutraGreens

The makers of NeutraGreens market the formula as a way to boost energy, build immunity, lose weight, reduce bloating, and sleep better. They also claim it can support mental clarity, inflammation, gut health, and other benefits. Basically, it can help your body in many different ways – at least according to the team behind NeutraGreens.

Key ingredients in NeutraGreens include acai berry, spirulina, cranberry, beets, broccoli, alfalfa leaf, and kale. NeutraGreens describes these ingredients as “powerful fat-burning superfood ingredients,” with ingredients like vitamins A and C, even marketing as an “anti-anxiety blend.”

Like other supplements listed here, NeutraGreens is marketed online with various dramatic claims. Just drink one scoop of NeutraGreens per day with 8 to 12 oz of water or almond milk, then enjoy. Paying $50 for 30 servings doesn’t seem expensive. However, each scoop is 4.4g, which is roughly half the scoop size as most green superfood supplements above – so NeutraGreens is one of the most expensive options here based on its price per dosage.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

Spade SB-66

Spade SB-66 is a green superfood powder that comes in the most professional packaging on this list. Inside the packaging, you’ll find a formula with 50 nutrient-rich superfoods, including spirulina and ashwagandha, among dozens of others.

Like other green superfood supplements listed here, Spade SB-66 is marketed with dramatic claims. The main Spade SB-66 sales page emphasizes the formula's weight loss benefits, claiming anyone can use it to safely and easily drop fat.

While this may not be a targeted weight loss supplement like Meticore, Spade SB-66 is also one of the few green superfoods on this list with a 365-day money-back guarantee – something most other companies do not offer. That’s an impressive refund policy. Most other green superfood companies offer a 30 to 60-day money-back guarantee – or even less. At $52 for 30 servings and 6.8g of formula per serving, Spade SB-66 is mid-range for pricing.

Price: $52 (30 Servings)

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens is a non-GMO marine collagen peptide formula. Like Prime Greens with Collagen, Vital Proteins is a mixture of collagen protein and green superfood powder – something we don’t see with other formulas listed here.

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens also has the biggest scoop size on this list, with 21g (!) of formula in each scoop and 14 servings per container. Key ingredients in each scoop include 12g of collagen peptides mixed with wheatgrass, coconut water, alfalfa leaf, kale, barley grass, spinach, and vanilla bean powder, among other ingredients.

If you want a collagen supplement with an antioxidant kick, then Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens is one of the best-rated options on the market. It also comes from a more reputable, established, and transparent company than the Prime Greens with Collagen listed below.

Price: $49 (14 Servings)

Prime Greens with Collagen

The makers of Prime Greens claim you’ll notice anti-aging benefits within 7 to 10 days of using their formula. Just take Prime Greens daily, and you can expect visibly reduced symptoms of aging – like wrinkles and crow’s feet – compared to before.

Prime Greens uses ingredients like alfalfa, cinnamon, goji berry, and other plant extracts to achieve these benefits. A significant amount of each scoop, however, is devoted to collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it’s the protein linked with anti-aging benefits. Some people take collagen protein daily for athletic recovery, weight loss, anti-aging, and other effects.

Prime Greens with Collagen, like Spade SB-66 above, comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee. The price also drops as low as $29 per bottle, although you need to order 6 bottles at a time to access this discount rate. At $50 for 14 servings, Prime Greens with Collagen sounds expensive – but each scoop contains 17.5g of formula (with 13.3g of collagen), which is an impressive dose compared to other formulas listed here.

Price: $50 (14 Servings)

Zenith Labs Pure Greens

Zenith Labs markets its Pure Greens formula as a combination of 57 superfoods in one glass. That sounds impressive – until you realize each scoop is just 4g, which means you get only trace amounts of most of these ingredients. We prefer green superfood formulas with high dosages and smaller numbers of ingredients – not low dosages of dozens of ingredients.

Each 4g scoop consists of a 1.5g herb blend (spirulina, wheatgrass, chlorella, goji berry, and others), 800mg of a fruit and vegetable blend (with carrot, spinach, collards, and beets), 200mg of a probiotic blend complex (with inulin and lactobacillus acidophilus), 150mg of a mushrooms blend (with shiitake whole mushroom powder and cordyceps), and 100mg of an enzyme blend complex. The formula is flavored with 65mg of stevia.

With 30 servings per bottle and a price of $25 to $39 per bottle, Pure Greens is a reasonable price – although please remember each scoop is 4g (compared to the 9g and higher serving size in other formulas).

Price: $39 (30 Servings)

Prime Health Daily Greens Vitality

Prime Health Daily’s Greens Vitality is marketed as a premium superfoods blend with probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes. While other green superfood powders on this list emphasize weight loss, metabolism, energy, and other benefits, Prime Health Daily emphasizes digestive benefits and anti-aging.

According to Prime Health Daily, by taking Greens Vitality daily, you can purportedly “feel years younger,” even at 50, 60, 70, and beyond.

Each scoop of Greens Vitality contains 56 ingredients, including a superfood, antioxidant, and mushroom blend; a probiotic fiber and digestive enzyme complex; natural herbs and extracts, and more. Key ingredients include alfalfa leaf, carrot, wheatgrass, spinach, and spirulina, among others. Each scoop is 4.4g in size, which is among the smallest serving sizes on this list. Pricing is also unusual, as you must buy a minimum of 4 bottles with each order.

Price: $70 (120 Servings)

How Rankings for the Best Green Juice Powders Worked

All green superfood powders make similar claims. Many claim to detoxify your body and help you lose weight, for example. However, only the best superfood powders actually achieve those benefits.

Here are some of the factors we used to separate good and bad green juice formulas:

Ingredient Dosages: We preferred green superfood formulas with large dosages of active ingredients instead of small doses of dozens of ingredients. The best-ranked superfood formulas use 10 to 20 ingredients. Some formulas contain 50 ingredients or more, although many of these ingredients are too small to have any significant effect – so why bother including them?

Scoop Size: Most green superfood supplements contained 30 scoops (30 servings) per bottle, although scoop size varied widely. Some of the lower-ranked formulas had 4g of formula per scoop, while others had 20g per scoop.

Price & Value: Some superfood formulas spend a lot of money on marketing, then pass higher costs onto consumers. Others emphasize strong ingredient dosages above all else, providing the best price and value in the industry.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency: When a supplement surges in popularity, it attracts good and bad manufacturers. The green superfood supplement space is no different. There are good manufacturers and bad manufacturers in space. We considered manufacturer reputation and transparency in our rankings.

Label Transparency: Some green superfood formulas list the dosage of each individual ingredient. Most, however, simply list the total dosage of all ingredients. We preferred green superfoods with the most transparent labels possible.

Advertised Benefits: Some supplement companies advertise their green superfood formulas as a cure-all for everything, claiming they can help you lose weight, energize your mind, and change your life forever, for example. Green superfoods can indeed support a healthy lifestyle – but they’re not a miracle solution for everyone. We were wary of green superfood supplements with ridiculous advertised benefits.

Organic Certification: Most green superfood formulas are not USDA Organic certified, but some of the best-rated formulas are certified organic. Organic certification is important because you’re dealing with large doses of fruit and vegetable extracts. Toxins can accumulate in the finished product, reducing the effectiveness of your green superfood formula.

Taste: Green superfood formulas aren’t known for their good taste. The best ones tend to taste like grass. Some companies try to hide this flavor with sweeteners and flavors. We preferred green superfood formulas with good taste – but not overloaded with artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Scientific Evidence for Green Superfood Formulas

Most green superfood companies do not invest in clinical trials or scientific studies. However, they do cite dozens of studies performed on individual ingredients within each superfood powder.

First, green superfood formulas should theoretically support good health. They tend to contain crucial ingredients your body needs to support various processes, including:

Vitamins and minerals

Digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics

Adaptogenic herbs and spices

Amino acids

Fiber

Protein

With green superfoods, you’re getting a condensed, highly-purified version of all types of fruits and vegetables. Instead of eating an entire head of broccoli, you can take a single scoop of green juice.

With most green superfood formulas, you can choose how you want to consume it. Most are designed to be mixed with water or almond milk, although some work well in smoothies, milk, and other beverages.

Many green superfood supplements emphasize the importance of phytonutrients. Phytonutrients sound fancy – but it’s just a technical term for any vitamins and minerals that come from plants. Studies show that people who get their daily dose of fruits and vegetables tend to be healthier than those who do not. Some studies have also shown that phytonutrients lower your risk of cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders, among other conditions (maybe even tinnitus).

Research has also shown that green superfoods can boost energy. If you feel sluggish or tired throughout the day, then you could benefit from more vitamins and minerals – like the ones in green superfoods. Many green superfood companies specifically advertise their products as energy boosters for that reason. This study published in the Journal of International Medical Research found that green foods and beverages were packed with micronutrients that could easily be absorbed by the body to boost energy quickly.

Why are fruits and vegetables so important? Well, studies show that the vast majority of Americans do not get their recommended daily number of servings of fruits and vegetables. In fact, as many as 9 out of 10 Americans do not get enough fruits and vegetables per day. By taking a green superfood formula, you can supplement your diet and ensure you’re fulfilling your nutritional needs.

On the flip side, studies show that green superfood formulas may not benefit those who get enough fruits and vegetables per day. If you already get your recommended daily number of fruits and vegetables, you may not get additional benefits by taking green juice. Your body can only absorb certain doses of nutrients, and exceeding these dosages does not necessarily lead to greater health benefits. That’s why some research shows green superfoods are unnecessary.

Many green juices emphasize detoxification. Can drinking green juice really remove toxins from your body? Or is this pseudo-science? There are some fake green juice powders out there shilling terrible products, or there are other flat belly tonic supplements worthy to consider that offer fat burning through nutritional optimization.

Studies show that certain vitamins and minerals could detoxify your body by removing heavy metals. Other studies have shown the ingredients can support your immune system. Your immune system’s job is to cleanse toxins and other problems from your body – so supporting immunity can help with detoxification much like it can with any ailment for men or women like prostate health or skin health.

In this study, researchers found that chlorella could detoxify mice. Researchers exposed mice to lead poisoning, then gave them chlorella or a placebo. Mice in the chlorella group had fewer symptoms of lead poisoning.

Researchers found similar benefits in this study on spirulina, finding that spirulina helped remove heavy metals from the body. The study was performed on mice – not humans. However, it’s possible the spirulina in green juices could help with detoxification.

Green Superfood Juice Dosage

Green superfood formulas vary widely in terms of dosage, scoop size, and ingredient balances, which is why we recommend following the supplement label for dosage.

Green Superfood Juice Side Effects

Green superfood juices are well-tolerated by most people when taken in normal dosages. You are unlikely to experience significant side effects when taking green superfood juice at the recommended dosage levels. However, you should talk to your doctor before taking any supplement – especially if you have a health condition or are taking medication.

FAQs About Green Juice

Q: What is a green juice?

A: A green juice is a general term for any beverage or powder that contains high levels of green fruits and vegetables. Many green juices contain chlorella, spirulina, and wheatgrass, for example, all of which are nutrient-rich and green.

Q: What do green juices do? How do they help?

A: Most green juice supplement companies emphasize benefits like detoxification, weight loss, energy-boosting, and more. Some take green juices simply to complement their diet and ensure they get the recommended daily number of fruit and vegetable servings.

Q: How do I drink green juice?

A: Most green juices are designed to be mixed with water. You mix one scoop of the formula with 8 to 12 oz of cold water. However, some green juice powders work with milk, almond milk, shakes, and other beverages.

Q: What’s in a green superfood juice?

A: Most green juices contain ingredients like spirulina, chlorella, and wheatgrass. Depending on the formula, the juice may also contain dozens of fruit and vegetable extracts, probiotics and prebiotics, digestive enzymes, fiber, and more.

Q: Is there caffeine or other stimulants in green juices?

A: Most green juices do not contain caffeine or other stimulants. Instead, they energize your body with high doses of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

Q: What do green juices taste like?

A: Some green juices taste like grass – similar to a wheatgrass shot. Other green juices are flavored with matcha, vanilla, or other ingredients to make it more palatable.

Q: What’s the best green juice?

A: The best green juice supplement is any of the top-ranked formulas on our list.

Q: Can green juice help with weight loss?

A: Green juice could complement a weight-loss routine, giving your body the nutrients it needs to support recovery and balance your diet.

Final Word

Green juices and green superfood powders are more popular than ever. However, there are huge differences in quality.

Some green juices are rich with vitamins, minerals, fruits, vegetables, and digestion-boosting ingredients. Other green juices promise enormous benefits – yet contain low doses of all listed ingredients.

Check our review list and discover the best green superfood supplements available today.