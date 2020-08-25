Best Fat Burner Supplements

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The weight loss industry is awash with dieting and exercise programs that promise weight loss results when followed to the letter.

However, many individuals continue to see few results or none at all, even after restricting their diet and spending hours at the gym.

If you’re in this category and want to see some results in your weight loss journey, then you need some help, and The Supplement Scoop is here for you.

A fat burner supplement will help you lose those pounds faster and more effectively. This review by The Supplement Scoop will introduce you to three of the best fat burners that you can find in the market right now.

With these, you’ll be amazed at how fast those pounds come off and stay gone.

Top 3 Fat Burners

1. PhenQ - Highest Quality & Best Overall 2. Instant Knockout - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner 3. Trimtone - Specially Formulated for Women

Factors to Consider When Looking for an Effective Fat Burner

With so many fat burners in the market, how do you know which one to choose? Here are a few tips to help you along:

● Ingredients: The ingredients included in a fat burner supplement are the most important factor that you should consider before buying one. These are the substances that will determine whether the product will be effective in helping you lose stubborn body fat.

Are the ingredients used proved to be beneficial in weight loss? Are the amounts used for each dosage effective?

Check if there are any artificial ingredients used that could harm you. Finally, consult a doctor to find out if any of the ingredients could be toxic to you.

● Type: Types of fat burners vary depending on how they address fat burning in the body. Here are some of the types you can choose from:

o Appetite Suppressants – Appetite-suppressing fat burners include ingredients that can make you feel fuller for longer. That'll keep you from overeating once you’ve had enough food for your body’s energy purposes.

o Thermogenic Fat Burners – Thermogenic fat burners enhance the production of body heat from metabolic processes—more body heat aids with fat utilization and burning, thereby promoting weight loss.

o Fat Blockers – Some fat burners work by inhibiting the absorption of fats into the body. These are referred to as fat blockers. They ensure that all excess fats are excreted from the body through bowel movements to keep them from accumulating as adipose tissue.

o Stimulant-Free Fat Burners – These are fat burning supplements that don’t contain stimulants such as caffeine. They mostly enhance weight loss through fat burning and appetite suppression, without directly boosting energy.

● Price: Fat burner prices vary depending on the amount of ingredients used in the formula, the number of capsules in a bottle, and even the producing company. You can find low-priced bottles and even pricier ones. Usually, you'll get better value when you buy bottles in bulk due to available discounts.

● Form: You can find fat burners in the form of teas, powders, or capsules. Which form you choose should depend on the one that you find most convenient. For instance, if you're super busy, a capsule can be very convenient because all you need to do is swallow it with a glass of water

3 Best Fat Burner: Reviews

PhenQ – Best Overall & Most Effective

Brand Overview

PhenQ fat burner is manufactured by Wolfson Berg Limited at FDA approved facilities. The formula uses 100% natural ingredients that have been proven to be effective for weight loss.

The brand is termed as 5 fat burning pills in 1 because it tackles weight loss in five different ways. It works by suppressing appetite, burning fat, inhibiting fat absorption, boosting energy, and improving mood.

PhenQ is safe for use by both men and women.

Ingredients

Capsimax Powder

Capsimax powder is a mixture of capsicum, caffeine, piperine, and niacin. These compounds give this powder a powerful fat-burning potential, which contributes significantly to weight loss.

Piperine and capsicum have prominent thermogenic properties that boost heat production, thereby enhancing fat metabolism. Supplementation with capsicum has also been shown to result in high levels of weight loss in subjects.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a natural compound that’s found in whole grains, vegetables, and meats. It promotes weight loss by controlling blood sugar levels.

It makes it easier for you to fight your sugar and carb cravings, which would otherwise lead to fat accumulation in the body.

Chromium does this by enabling your cells to absorb as much sugar as possible from food for use as energy.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that can be naturally found in coffee and tea. It aids in weight loss by boosting lipolysis and thermogenesis.

Lipolysis is the process through which fats are broken down into fatty acids. These fatty acids are later used to produce energy in cells.

By enhancing the breakdown of fats and increasing body temperature, caffeine promotes weight, body fat, and BMI reduction.

Nopal

Nopal is a dietary fiber that helps you feel fuller for longer and prevents overeating. In the body, it binds to dietary fat and enables its excretion through bowel movements, keeping it from being absorbed by the body.

This ingredient contains several amino acids that produce energy in the body. Nopal also helps flush water from body tissues, preventing water retention.

It rids the body of water weight that raises normal body mass.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine is a natural amino acid that promotes energy production. It does this by supporting the conversion of stored fat to energy.

Therefore, this ingredient works in two ways by promoting fat burning and boosting your energy levels.

Click here to Learn More about the Ingredients in PhenQ on their Official Website.

Does It Really Work?

PhenQ has a high success rate in weight loss because of its blend of powerful ingredients. Each of them has been proven to aid weight loss in one way or another, and this is what makes the product useful.

By promoting fat metabolism, preventing the absorption of excess fat, and suppressing appetite, this product can help you shed off extra body fat.

By improving your mood, it helps you get through your diet and exercise program without feeling discouraged.

Pros:

● It promotes weight loss in five ways.

● It’s formulated with 100% natural ingredients that present no side effects.

● All ingredients used have been scientifically proven to contribute to weight loss.

● It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction.

● It’s manufactured in FDA approved facilities.

● Suitable for use by both men and women.

Cons:

● It contains caffeine, which limits the times of the day when it may be used without interfering with sleep.

● Some ingredients might interact with medication. Consultation with a doctor is therefore necessary before using it.

Click here to Get the Best Discount on PhenQ from the Official Site.

1. Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

Brand Overview

If you’re looking to burn stubborn fat that has refused to budge even with a strict diet and strenuous workouts, Instant Knockout was made for you.

It is a powerful fat burning supplement that was formulated with professional MMA fighters and boxers in mind. It utilizes potent concentrations of powerful ingredients that aid in weight loss by maximizing fat metabolism.

Instant Knockout is produced in FDA and GMP approved facilities in the U.S. and the UK. All ingredients used are 100% natural and have been well-researched for weight-loss effectiveness.

The recommended dosage is 4 capsules per day. Take a single capsule in the morning, another before lunchtime, in the afternoon, and before your evening meal.

This dosage plan ensures that your body keeps burning fat throughout the day, whether you’re exercising or at rest.

Ingredients

Glucomannan (1800mg)

Glucomannan promotes weight loss by inhibiting food cravings and suppressing appetite. It contains beta-D-glucose and beta-D-mannose, both long-chain molecules that pass the gut without being digested.

When ingested, they help you feel fuller and therefore restrict activity by hunger hormones.

Green Tea Extract (500mg)

Green tea extract is rich in polyphenols known as catechins that inhibit fat absorption in the body. It also contains caffeine, a stimulant that engages with the nervous system and boosts your energy levels.

Caffeine Anhydrous (300mg)

Caffeine Anhydrous is a highly concentrated caffeine powder that has been dehydrated.

It inhibits activity by adenosine receptors, which usually slow down the nervous system. In this manner, it keeps you alert and feeling more energetic as you go through your workouts.

GTF Chromium (100mcg)

Chromium is an element that’s required in the body in trace amounts. A high sugar diet can lead to its deficiency, which is why supplementation can be necessary.

In the body, chromium works by improving the metabolism of fats and sugars. It helps control insulin levels, boosts energy levels, and reduces food cravings.

Cayenne Powder (100mg)

Cayenne powder is a highly nutritious ingredient that contains vitamins C, A, and B6. It also contains capsaicin, an alkaloid that improves fat storage and insulin sensitivity.

Capsaicin is also a thermogenic substance that speeds up metabolism and fat burning. It results in more fat oxidation and boosted energy levels.

Green Coffee (100mg)

Green coffee is rich in chlorogenic acid that lowers cholesterol levels in the blood and reduces fat absorption. It’s effective in reducing belly fat and inhibiting sugar cravings.

Vitamin B12 (10mcg)

Vitamin B12 supports several processes, including energy production in the cells. It plays an important role in the conversion of food to energy.

It aids in the breakdown of fatty acids and maximizes the production of proteins, which are the building blocks of muscles. In Instant Knockout, allows you to maintain your muscle mass while losing excess fat.

Vitamin B6 (5mg)

Vitamin B6 promotes fat oxidation in the body and leads to a higher metabolic rate. It also regulates fats and carbohydrate intake, making it easy for you to maintain a calorie deficit.

Zinc (10mg)

Zinc has been shown to support a restricted-calorie diet by reducing insulin resistance and suppressing appetite. The supplementation of zinc helps reduce waist circumference, BMI, and body weight.

Piperine (10mg)

Piperine is a compound found in black pepper and which boosts thermogenesis, digestion, and metabolism. It also boosts the functioning of fat-burning receptors.

These receptors inhibit the accumulation of fat cells and increase energy production.

Click here to Learn more about Instant Knockout’s Ingredients on their Official Site.

Does it Really Work?

Instant Knockout works for both men and women who want to burn away stubborn fat and attain their desired body shapes. It mainly works through thermogenesis, which boosts energy levels and enhances fat metabolism.

This product utilizes the most effective weight loss ingredients and in appropriate doses that are guaranteed to have a significant effect on your body.

Instant Knockout will also curb your hunger cravings. It will enable you to avoid foods that normally interfere with fat burning.

Pros:

● Recommended dosages ensure that your body keeps burning fats throughout the day, whether at rest or during activity.

● It contains 10 powerful ingredients that have been proven to aid in weight loss.

● It helps boost energy levels, allowing you to exercise for longer and more intensively. It increases your rate of fat burning.

● It inhibits fat accumulation and gets rid of stubborn adipose fat from around the body.

● Curbs hunger cravings, helping you avoid overeating.

● Comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

● Suitable for both men and women.

Cons:

● The multiple daily doses may be inconvenient and can be easily forgotten.

● Unsuitable for vegetarians and vegans as it contains gelatin.

● It contains high levels of caffeine, which makes it unsuitable for evening use as it may tamper with sleep. It’s also unsafe to use other stimulants when using it because of the caffeine levels.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Instant Knockout from the Official Website.

1. Trimtone - Specially Formulated for Women

Brand Overview

Produced by Swiss Research Labs Limited, Trimtone is a fat burner made especially for women. It’s made to fit into busy lifestyles while providing powerful weight loss benefits.

Trimtone is 100% natural and formulated with ingredients that enhance weight loss. This product is made to keep you burning fat throughout the day with just an intake of a single pill in the morning.

It’s made to stimulate metabolism, speed up thermogenesis, and suppress appetite. You can experience all these results by taking a single capsule in the morning before breakfast.

Ingredients

Green Coffee

Green coffee is unroasted coffee beans that contain little caffeine. However, they’re rich in chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant that aids with weight loss.

Chlorogenic acid acts by lowering insulin levels, improving the metabolism rate, and reducing fat absorption in the gut. It ensures that you burn stored fat without adding any excess in your body.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant that boosts your energy. It makes it easy to keep up with your diet and exercise plans, which might otherwise leave you fatigued.

This ingredient also stimulates the rate of metabolism both during exercise and when at rest. It means that whether you're in the gym or on the couch, Trimtone will help you lose extra pounds of fat.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a dietary supplement that expands your stomach and keeps you feeling satiated for longer. Trimtone utilizes a low effective dosage of Glucomannan without causing undesirable side effects such as bloating.

Grains of Paradise

Grains of paradise activate brown adipose tissue, increasing energy expenditure in the body. Activation of the adipose tissue improves insulin sensitivity and increases the rate of metabolism.

The production of energy that follows heats up the body, leading to enhanced burning of calories.

Trimtone provides you with a daily dosage of 30mg grains of paradise. It will help stabilize your energy levels, regulate your blood sugar, and burn abdominal fat like crazy.

Green Tea

Green Tea can help you lose significant weight by Boosting your metabolism. It also increases the levels of hormones that enable cells to burn fat.

Catechins are powerful antioxidants found in green tea and which inhibits the absorption of fats by your body. It means that less of the carbs that you eat will be stored as fats, therefore minimizing weight gain.

When used consistently, green tea extract will help you maintain your body weight after your weight loss regimen.

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients on Trimtone’s Website.

Does it Really Work?

Trimtone can help you lose weight because it supports several body processes that promote fat burning. Caffeine and grains of paradise will burn any excess fats in your body, and the calories that you eat.

By doing this, Trimtone ensures that you can continue eating a balanced diet containing fats and carbs without worrying about excess fat storage.

While boosting your fat metabolism, Trimtone utilizes fiber to suppress appetite. It will keep you from reaching for unhealthy and fattening snacks throughout the day.

For this product to work well for you, you should ensure that you take the daily pill in the morning without skipping. And of course, you should maintain healthy eating and workout habits.

Pros:

● It boosts your metabolic rate, leading to more fat burning.

● Prevents absorption and accumulation of fat deposits in the body, which contributes to weight gain.

● Aids in preventing rebound weight gain, which commonly happens with many inefficient weight loss programs.

● This fat burner suppresses appetite, therefore combating overeating.

● It regulates blood sugar levels, helping combat sugar cravings, and controls your hunger levels.

● Increases your energy expenditure, helping you get through the day and workouts without feeling fatigued.

● Has a 100-day money-back guarantee for purchases worth more than a month’s supply of the supplement.

Cons:

● Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians as it comes in a gelatin capsule.

● The use of stimulants is not encouraged while using Trimtone since it contains a high dosage of daily caffeine.

Click here to Get the Lowest Price on Trimtone from their Official Website.

How Do Fat Burners Work?

Fat Burners are made to help you lose weight through a variety of methods.

These include:

● Speeding up your metabolism rate.

● Suppressing your appetite.

● Boosting thermogenesis in the body.

● Enhancing your energy levels.

● Burning fat in the body.

● Regulating essential hormones in the body.

All these are meant to help you lose weight. However, you must note that to get desired results, you should take fat burners alongside an appropriate diet and exercise regimen.

This is because fat burners are not magic pills that will burn the fat away while you continue with a lifestyle that encourages fat accumulation and little energy expenditure in your body.

Fat burners are supplements that will help you burn fat, increase your metabolism, and even sleep better in order to lose weight more effectively.

Some fat burners utilize multiple methods in their fat-burning approach. Others might only help with just one or two issues, such as appetite suppressor and hormone regulator.

Fat Burners that work in several ways tend to have more powerful results. This is because they provide all-around aid to your weight loss efforts, leaving nothing unattended.

Who Should Use Fat Burners?

Have you been losing little amounts of pounds, or worse, none at all, even with a strict diet and exercise regimen? If so, then you should use fat burners.

As we’ve already mentioned, fat burners enhance the weight loss results from other programs.

They boost your metabolism rate, kick up your energy levels, and help your body burn fat faster.

Fat burners will also help curb your cravings for sugary snacks that could pose a risk to your restricted diet. With the energy that they give you, you’ll be able to push harder and longer in the gym, leading to more weight loss.

Both men and women can use fat burners safely. While there are some that are okay for use by both genders, others are gender specific.

This is because they might contain ingredients that may cause undesirable effects, such as increased levels of male hormones in women.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, fat burners can also be helpful. This is because most of them come with ingredients that can help you calm down while boosting sleep hormones for a good night’s slumber.

Sleep deprivation can be a significant factor towards your weight gain, so it's important to tackle it.

Finally, fat burners are suitable for anyone who wishes to shed off some extra weight. Whether you’re a professional sportsperson or simply want to shape up, they could be helpful.

How to Make the Most of Fat Burner Supplements?

Religiously popping your fat burner pills will not help if you don’t put in some extra effort. In fact, taking a fat burner should be the extra effort that you’re making.

So, what do you need to do to ensure that your supplements deliver the best results possible? Here are a few steps to take:

Consult Your Doctor

Not every fat burner on sale is safe or effective for you, and a professional health practitioner will let you know which one to go for.

Not only will they inform you of which ingredients could pose harm to you, but they’ll also advise you on the best diet to use alongside the supplements for maximum results.

You'll also get valuable advice about how to plan your workout routine to advance your weight loss goals.

Create a Weight Loss Plan

You cannot go blindly through a weight loss program and expect to see good results. You need to plan everything, down to the times that you take your daily supplement pills.

First of all, you must follow the fat burner intake instructions provided on the supplement’s packaging. Dosage instructions are always made to optimize the results that you get, so you should adhere to them.

Next, plan the diet and workout routines that you intend to use along with the supplements. These should be determined by the type of supplement you’re taking.

For instance, if you’re using appetite suppressants, it would be great to take them between meals to avoid snacking on high fat, sugary snacks.

An energy-boosting supplement can be best taken just before a workout to help you exercise longer and harder for more fat burning.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Ensure that you get all the essential nutrients through a balanced diet. It includes proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

It will keep your body well-nourished and enable you to withstand a strict diet and exercising program. Also, it’ll help with the absorption of the fat burner ingredients into your body, enhancing their effectiveness.

While you maintain a balanced diet, make sure to watch your calorie and sugar intake. Taking too much of these can derail all your weight loss goals.

Instead, focus on getting as much vitamins and minerals as possible. You should also drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.

Keep Up Your Workouts

Workouts will keep your body temperature high, thereby boosting metabolism and fat burning. They'll also keep your energy expenditure up, which will prevent the accumulation of fats in your body.

Therefore, ensure to keep up with both low and high-intensity workouts while you take your supplements.

Be Consistent

The key to reaching your weight loss goals lies in consistency. It’ll be hard to lose a lot of pounds if you skip your supplement doses, constantly eat unhealthy food, or miss out on your workouts.

It might take weeks to see results and months to reach your goals. As long as it's working, stick to your program for as long as possible in order to achieve the best benefits.

Are Fat Burners Safe? Do They Have Side Effects?

There are many types of fat burners in the market, and not all of them are safe. However, if you stick to all-natural fat burners like PhenQ, Instant Knockout, and Trimtone, there’s little to worry about.

Natural fat burners are safe because they don't contain any artificial ingredients that may interfere with your body's functioning. In fact, the ingredients used to boost your health and leave multiple body systems working better.

You can identify safe fat burners by looking at the ingredients. If you find any questionable additives or fillers, then you should be wary.

Artificial ingredients are the main cause of side effects, such as allergies, insomnia, and increased anxiety levels.

However, note that natural fat burners can also present side effects in some cases. For instance, they can interact with medication and cause harmful reactions.

They can also inhibit the effectiveness of certain drugs. You should also avoid using fat burners that contain stimulants such as caffeine while taking other substances that boost your nervous system.

Pregnant and nursing mothers should avoid using any type of dietary supplements for weight loss. If you’re under any medication or have an existing medical condition, consult your doctor before using a fat burner supplement.

It will ensure that you know which ingredients can be harmful to you, and therefore avoid them.

FAQs

What Are Fat Burners?

Fat Burners are supplements that are meant to boost the process of fat metabolism in the body. They do this by increasing the metabolic rate, raising body temperature, and increasing your energy expenditure.

They can also prevent fat accumulation in the body as adipose tissue, thereby preventing weight gain.

How Long Should I Take Fat Burners For?

Take your fat burners for long enough to achieve your desired weight loss goals. Taking them for a period of a month to 2 months at a time with some breaks is recommended to avoid becoming tolerant to them.

How Much Weight Will I Lose When I Use a Fat Burner?

Your weight loss results will depend on the type of fat burner you’re using, your diet and exercise regimen, and your body physiology.

Results vary from person to person. While some people might lose a lot of pounds almost instantly, it might take longer for others.

Do I Need to Exercise and Diet While Using Fat Burners?

Yes, you should exercise and have a healthy diet plan while using fat burners. Fat burners are not made to work on their own, but to enhance the effects of a good workout and diet regimen.

Conclusion

Fat burners are a surefire way to get rid of excess body fat when used alongside an appropriate diet and exercise regimen. Take all dosages as instructed to observe fast and effective results.

If you’ve been struggling to shed off any stubborn fat, then this could be the last remedy you ever try. With that being said, you can’t go wrong with either PhenQ, Instant Knockout, or Trimtone.

Go for an all-natural formula such as the ones above to ensure that you don’t introduce any toxins to your body. With these, you’ll find that exercising, avoiding fattening snacks, and shedding extra pounds has never been easier.