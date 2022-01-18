Best Delta 8 Tinctures: Top 10 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta 8 is the latest popular cannabis compound on the market. You may have heard of it, but what exactly does Delta 8 do? Delta 8 is the colloquial name for Delta 8 THC. Yes, THC. As in, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis. Most THC you are familiar with is Delta 9 THC. It is molecularly very similar to Delta 8 and both compounds are extracted from plants in the cannabis family.

Perhaps the most important difference between these two compounds comes from a legal standpoint. Delta 9 THC is extracted from cannabis plants, which are still federally illegal in the US. Delta 8 THC, on the other hand, can be extracted from hemp plants which have been legal in the US since 2018, when President Trump signed the Farm Bill.

In some states, the jury is still out on the legal status of Delta 8 because of just how similar it is to Delta 9 THC. Both are types of THC, and therefore have similar effects such as being energizing, mood-boosting, relaxing, effective at pain reduction, and anti-nausea. Because of the molecular difference, however, the balance of how these effects are felt by humans is different.

Delta 8 is also quite a bit less potent than Delta 9 THC. Therefore, you would need to take a much higher dose to experience effects comparable to a cannabis high. For many consumers of Delta 8, this is a benefit and not a detriment. They enjoy the lightheaded feelings of cannabis without feeling “stoned.”

Even seasoned cannabis users report benefits from Delta 8, finding the effects better for daytime or focused work. Many simply enjoy the different balance of effects that make Delta 8 quite a different experience from using cannabis. Many consumers also use Delta 8 to supplement their health routine. Because of its new availability on the market, there is a lack of large-scale studies on the effects and benefits of the compound.

People who are using Delta 8 for their health rather than recreation may need more precise or strong dosing than vape cartridges or infused flower might provide. At the same time, they may want to avoid adding anything to their diet, such as edibles. This is where a tincture is the perfect, convenient option.

A Quick View of Our Top 10 Best Delta 8 THC Tincture Brands

Tell Me More About Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Tincture is a cannabis product usually made by dissolving the desired compounds in an alcohol solvent. The chemicals are left to absorb into the alcohol and the liquid is often strained, leaving a clean liquid end product. Oil tinctures are less common, but oil can be used in place of alcohol as the solvent.

Because of the way it’s made, tincture usually has a sharp alcohol taste which some users don’t enjoy. Luckily, tinctures also work equally well when mixed into drinks or food to disguise the flavor. Many users even enjoy the taste simply mixed into hot or cold water. If this isn’t for you, oil tinctures have a much milder taste and may be a good option.

Delta 8 tinctures are usually available in varying concentrations. 1,000 mg or 1,200 mg strengths are easily found, with some tinctures going up to 4,000 mg for very strong dosing needs, but only in places where such high doses are permitted.

Some raw tincture flavors can taste bitter and earthy. An option for those who aren’t a fan of the flavor of tinctures is flavored tinctures. There are some great ones on the list in a range of fruit and hemp flavors.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Delta 8 THC Brand for the Best Tincture

Let’s face it, not all cannabis companies are made the same. In fact, there are a lot of really bad ones out there that don’t deliver on what they advertise. With this list, we’ve done the work for you to weed through reviews, forums, and discussions to find the absolute best Delta 8 tincture brands out there.

When buying Delta 8 products from any company, here is a list of questions to ask:

Does this company lab-test their products?

Where is the hemp grown?

Does the company have a hemp license in their state/ country?

Does the company have a food license for tinctures?

Do they have the type and concentration of tincture I am looking for?

Does the company have a good reputation?

Do reviews confirm that the products are as described?

Do they ship to my state?

We’ll answer questions like these when considering our top Delta 8 THC tincture brands.

A Buyer’s Guide to Our Top 10 Best Delta 8 THC Tincture Brands

Everest hits the mark on every issue. Overall, the brand has appealing imagery, a fluid website, and helpful customer service. But it’s clear they place most of their effort into their final products. Their Delta 8 THC comes from organically grown hemp. That brings us tasty, potent Delta 8 products that are as delectable as they are aesthetic.

Everest’s Delta 8 tincture comes in a 1,000 mg concentration, placing it on the more potent side of the spectrum when it comes to Delta 8 oils. It also has a great mint flavor, which helps it go down smooth. Their tinctures are derived from organically grown hemp from American farms and they undergo extensive testing to ensure their excellent quality and purity.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA, organically grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Affordable

We can’t help but love Planet Delta as a brand. Their space-themed packaging and website design is endlessly charming, and it’s matched by remarkably well-made products. Planet Delta uses high-grade, organically grown hemp extracts to craft superb Delta 8 products that are non-GMO and vegan-friendly.

Planet Delta’s oil offering contains 1,000mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle, and comes in a refreshing mint flavor. The potency and purity of their oil is backed by third-party lab results posted directly to their website. You also get free shipping with your order and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

American-grown, organic hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Affordable

3. 3Chi

3Chi was one of the first companies to supply Delta 8 products to the market. They have a wide range of products, an easily navigable website, and shipping across most of the US. Delta 8 is still a new market, but 3Chi has already made big moves to establish itself as a leading company in the field.

3Chi was founded by a biochemist and maintains its commitment to quality through science and technology. They may not be the cheapest company on our list, but their high standards and consistency continue to earn them a great reputation.

They are based in Indiana and maintain all of the necessary hemp and food licenses for their business. All of 3Chi’s products are sourced from hemp grown in California, Oregon, and Colorado. They batch-test their products and provide lab results for each on their site.

3Chi’s offers the biggest selection of tinctures on our list, including tinctures of many other cannabinoids that may complement Delta 8. They include a 1,200 mg Delta 8 tincture and Delta 8 tincture combined with other cannabinoids like CBN They also have special blends formulated to address specific issues like sleep, mood, focus, and anxiety.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 THC Tincture 1,200 mg

Comfortably Numb Delta 8 THC:CBN Tincture 1,200 mg

CBN:CBD Oil

Soothe CBD Oil

Natural CBD Oil

Calm CBD Oil

Focus CBD Oil

Happy CBD Oil

Sleep CBD Oil

CBG:CBD Oil

CBC Oil Tincture

Max Concentration

1,200 mg

Price Point

The high end of average

4. PharmaCBD

PharmaCBD is the company for you if you are a fan of CBD and want to try combining it with Delta 8. They are already well-known for their excellent CBD products and now offer a range of Delta 8 items. In addition to tincture, these include gummies, capsules, dabs, infused flower, and more.

PharmaCBD only has one tincture among their Delta 8 range of products, but it is a unique formulation compared to others on our list. PharmaCBD’s tincture is a lower concentration at 820 mg, combined with CBD, and bubblegum flavored.

This is a great blend for someone looking for the mellow bodily effects CBD provides with some head high from Delta 8. Flavored tinctures are recommended if you are sensitive to the taste of alcohol or oil.

PharmaCBD combines US grown hemp with the latest cannabis industry technology to provide consistent and quality hemp products. All of their products are lab tested with results available on their site.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Tinctures

PharmaCBD Delta 8 CBD Tincture 820 mg

Max Concentration

820 mg

Price Point

Average

5. Nuleaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals’ founders are believers in plant medicine, which inspired them to start a company providing hemp products. The Denver-based company was founded in 2014 and established its name providing high-quality CBD products to in-person locations across the US. This company continues to gain popularity even after many years in business.

NuLeaf Naturals has expanded into the Delta 8 market and now offers Delta 8 tincture and capsules among their product range. They ship to all 50 states and many international countries. In fact, they are one of the only companies on our list to offer international shipping for Delta 8 products.

NuLeaf is no stranger to creating tinctures. They have tinctures available with a wide range of cannabinoid profiles on their site. These include Delta 8, CBC, CBD, CBG, & CBN. This is a great company if you are a consumer who likes to experiment with different combinations of cannabinoids. Their isolated cannabinoid tinctures make it easy to control the entire cannabinoid profile of your supplement routine.

All of NuLeaf Naturals products are made from organic, Colorado-sourced hemp and tested to ensure safety, consistency, and potency.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Colorado-grown hemp

Tinctures

Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Oil 225 mg

Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Oil 450 mg

Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Oil 750 mg

Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Oil 1,500 mg

Max Concentration

1,500 mg

Price Point

The high end of average

6. Koi

California-based Koi CBD has been moving in the CBD market since its founding in 2015. They are well-loved for their impressive range of CBD products that includes skincare, pet products, inhalers, shots, and much more. Koi also has a UK site for European customers to purchase their CBD products.

Since the legalization of Delta 8 in the US, Koi has moved into this market by offering products like tinctures, gummies, and infused flower. They bring their cool, California branding and packaging to all their products; alluding to a dispensary experience. This is a great company for those looking for hemp-derived THC in prohibition states.

This is also the company for you if you are into flavored tinctures Koi offers the widest range of flavors of any company on our list. Their tinctures include fun flavors like strawberry, watermelon, and blue raspberry. They offer an average-strength tincture line with a 1,000 mg concentration.

Koi takes their testing seriously and offers a searchable database of recent and past results on their site to assure customers before purchase. Their hemp is grown and extracted in the USA.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg Blue-Razz

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg Strawberry

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg Watermelon

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg Lime

Delta 8 Tincture 1,000 mg Mango

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Above average

7. Rogue River Labs

Rogue River Labs gets its name from its location in the Rogue River Valley region of Southern Oregon. This region is well-known for its hemp and cannabis farming that provides some of the best plants on the market. All of Rogue River Labs’ products are created from hemp sourced from this region.

Rogue River Labs has pioneer-style branding and packaging, and users even report that their Delta 8 products have more of an “earthy” taste than other brands. If you are a fan of the taste and smell of fresh, farm-grown hemp, then this brand is for you. Customers are also fans of Rogue River Labs’ affordable pricing and strong, consistent Delta 8 products.

The main difference between Rogue River Labs’ tinctures versus other companies is their solvents. Rogue River Labs offer oil tincture with differing oil bases as the solvent. Their current range includes Delta 8 MCT oil in unflavored, strawberry, and Delta 8 olive oil. Their products comply with the highest standard of testing with results available on their site.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Oregon-grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 MCT Oil 250 mg Unflavored

Delta 8 MCT Oil 250 mg Strawberry

Delta 8 Olive Oil 250 mg Unflavored

Max Concentration

250 mg

Price Point

Affordable/ Average

8. Delta Farms

Delta Farms’ founders are cannabis-industry veterans, who now bring their 20+ years of experience to making quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products. They have two of their own hemp farms in Southern Oregon and Central California with over 3,000 acres of hemp crops.

As implied by their name, Delta Farms specializes in Delta 8 hemp products. Their line includes vape cartridges flavored with ten terpene profiles from classic cannabis strains, Delta 8 gummies, and Delta 8 tinctures in 750 mg and 1,500 mg.

Users rave about Delta Farms’ Delta 8 tinctures, reporting that they improve relaxation, pain, anxiety, and clarity as well as a range of other issues. Reviews claim that these tinctures hit hard and are great for aiding sleep at the end of the day. Delta Farms’ tinctures also use MCT oil as a solvent.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 MCT Tincture 750 mg

Delta 8 MCT Tincture 1,500 mg

Max Concentration

1,500 mg

Price Point

Affordable

9. AtlRx

AtlRx started as a young, Georgia-based e-commerce company with four employees in 2019. In just a couple of years, they have grown to be a major provider of CBD, Delta 8, and other cannabinoid products. They have several dispensary-style locations across the South and ship their products online across the US. They are currently expanding through a franchising system.

AtlRx’s line of Delta 8 products includes tincture, infused flower, gummies, caramels, soft gels, dabs, and more. AtlRx’s oil tinctures come in a range of concentrations starting at 500 mg and going up to 1,800. Like other oil solvents on our list, they are made with an MCT oil. Some customers prefer oil tinctures to alcohol due to generally lower costs and no sharp alcohol taste.

Reviews advise buyers to stick to the recommended dose, as AtlRx’s tinctures are hard-hitting and strong. Customers talk about using AtlRx’s tinctures to address pain and sleep issues and have even had the company recommended by their doctor! Their customer service was also praised both in their storefront locations and online.

All AtlRx products are derived from hemp grown in their co-op farm in Colorado and lab tested for purity and potency. AtlRx’s shop is also available on Leafly in participating areas.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Colorado-grown hemp

Tinctures

AtlRx Delta 8 THC Tincture 500 mg

AtlRx Delta 8 THC Tincture 1,000 mg

AtlRx Delta 8 THC Tincture 1,800 mg

Max Concentration

1,800 mg

Price Point

Average

10. Hempire Direct

Hempire direct is an online and wholesale store for hemp-derived CBD, Delta 8, and other cannabinoids. They have a great range of Delta 8 products including tincture, vape cartridges, soft gels, dabs, flower, and more. They also sell bulk cannabinoids in isolate and broad-spectrum distillate including CBG, CBG, and CBN.

Many regular Delta 8 consumers like to make DIY Delta 8 products at home. Their direct-to-customer wholesale model makes Hempire Direct a great option for heavy consumers or those looking to save big on bulk options.

Hempire Direct offers their signature Delta 8 tincture in a range of concentrations going all the way up to a strong 2,500 mg. Their site states that terpenes are added to their tinctures to enhance the flavor and take advantage of the entourage effect. They offer frequent sales and larger discounts with larger purchases.

All of Hempire Direct’s products are batch tested to industry standards. They offer lab results for all of their products on their site. Packages are shipped discreetly, and they offer 24/7 chat support.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Tinctures

Delta 8 THC Tincture 1,000 mg

Delta 8 THC Tincture 2,500 mg

Max Concentration

2,500 mg

Price Point

Budget/ Bulk options

Recap

There you have it: our top 10 Delta 8 THC tincture brands along with a full buyer’s guide! Tinctures are great for specific measured dosing, strong dosing, and addressing targeted issues. Moreover, flavored tinctures, varying concentrations, and formulations made to address specific needs give a little spice to the world of Delta 8 tinctures.

One of the most exciting things about the world of cannabis is how quickly it grows and changes. Keep an eye on these companies, as they will surely be putting out bigger and better things in the coming years!

So, to recap, here are our awards for every company on our list to help you choose which brand is right for you:

Everest: Editor’s Choice

Harbor City Hemp: Fan Favorite

3Chi: the OG

PharmaCBD: Mellow Vibes

Nuleaf Naturals: Most Available

Koi: Best Flavors

Rogue River Labs: Best Oil Tincture

Delta Farms: Straight-from-the-earth Products

AtlRx: Best customer service

Hempire Direct: Best Budget & Bulk options

While Delta 8 is legal by default in the US following the 2018 Farm Bill, some states still have laws prohibiting its sale and use. Always check the laws in your area before ordering Delta 8 products. Want to find out more about Delta 8? We have lots of information on our blog. Have a look!