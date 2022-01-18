Sponsored

Best Delta 8  Gummies: Top 25 in 2022

By Rory DouglasJan 18, 2022 12:30 PM
Picture1

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta 8 has been making waves in the cannabis market. Some of the most popular gummy edibles at the moment feature this beneficial compound.  

So what is Delta 8 exactly? 

The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.   

Delta 8 THC has some notable differences from Delta 9, though. For one thing, it tends to be extracted from hemp instead of marijuana (all products listed here are derived from hemp). It also creates a much more mellow and relaxing experience. Many people enjoy taking Delta 8 to ease their pain, clear their mind, and get better rest at the end of a long day.  

However, it should be kept in mind that even hemp-derived Delta 8 products are not yet legally available in every U.S. state, so check your state laws before attempting to purchase. Moreover, like all supplements, Delta 8 is not currently regulated by the FDA. That means there are lots of sketchy brands out there.  

No worries, though! That’s why we put together this list of the 25 best Delta 8 THC gummies available right now. You can rest assured that we only selected the highest quality Delta 8 products from the most transparent and trustworthy brands. 

Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles in 2021 

  1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  2. Planet Delta

  3. Try The CBD

  4. Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies 

  5. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies 

  6. Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  7. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  8. D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  9. Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies 

  10. PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies 

  11. Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  12. My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies 

  13. CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  14. Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies 

  15. Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies 

  16. Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies 

  17. Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies 

  18. Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  19. Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies 

  20. ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors 

  21. Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies 

  22. CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies 

  23. Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies 

  24. Urb Delta 8 Gummies 

  25. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies 

1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Much like Mount Everest is the highest peak on Earth, Everest delivers peak “highness” with premium quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. Their Delta 8 THC gummies set the bar when it comes to cannabis edibles.  

All of Everest’s gummies undergo a rigorous testing process, as they are sent to third party labs both before and after production for analysis. This ensures a safe and clean product that’s free of any unwanted impurities. Plus they’re incredibly soft and come in a wonderful blue raspberry flavor that’s difficult to resist. 

Product Details 

  • Blue raspberry flavor 

  • 30-count jar 

  • 20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • All vegan ingredients 

  • Non-GMO and Gluten-free 

  • Double-tested by third party labs 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on all orders 

  • Excellent customer service 

  • 30-day return guarantee on all orders 

  • 20% subscription discount 

2. Planet Delta

Company Overview 

When it comes to our favorite Delta-8 gummies to “space out” with, we always find ourselves reaching out for a jar of Planet Delta. Their multi-flavored gummies taste astronomically good.Planet Delta’s flavor medley is a tantalizing trio that includes peach, watermelon, and blue raspberry. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 8 THC, with 30 individual gummies per container. Their gummies are lab tested, vegan, non-GMO, and made with U.S. grown hemp.

Product Details 

  • Multi-flavored

  • 30-count jar 

  • 20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • All vegan ingredients 

  • Non-GMO and Gluten-free 

  • Tested by third party labs

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on every order 

  • Friendly and responsive customer service 

  • 30-day return guarantee

3. Try The CBD

 

Try The CBD delta 8 gummies are your best choice if you’re looking for stress and anxiety relief. These tasty gluten-free gummies are made from only natural ingredients and most importantly organically-sourced CBD. Not only do the Delta 8 gummies by Try The CBD provide you with a daily dose of relaxation, but they are also a great source of Vitamin C for an immune boost.  

Product Details 

  • Available in the multiple flavors

  • 23-count bottle 

  • 25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • Bulk options 

  • Organic

Customer Experience 

  • 30-day return guarantee

  • Live-chat customer support 

  • Variety of shipping options  

4. Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies  

Company Overview 

While Boston Hempire might be a relatively new brand, they’re based in a long tradition of hemp production. Their lineage tracks as far back as the country’s Founding Fathers and the hemp farms of early America, as noted in the story section of their website.  

The strongest edibles that Boston Hempire offers is their square gummies, which pack an impressive 25mg of Delta 8 THC in every gummy. They also have an assortment of other gummy types with lighter potencies, such as their familiar “red fish” and “sour kids” gummies. 

Product Details 

  • Gummy squares: 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 2 or 18-count 

  • Gummy square flavors: watermelon, blue razz, mixed berry, apple 

  • Red fish: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count 

  • Watermelon wedges: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count 

  • Sour kids: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count 

Customer Experience 

  • Variety of shipping options 

  • All sales are final, with returns only eligible for damaged products within 3 days of delivery date 

  • Customer service available via email and phone 

5. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies 

 

Company Overview 

As their name indicates, DiamondCBD started off as a CBD-focused brand. They’re one of the largest and most renowned names in the CBD market, so it was only natural for them to expand into Delta 8 products with their “Chill Plus” line.  

The “Chill Plus” gummies feature mixtures of both Delta 8 THC and CBD isolate, which is a winning combination if you want a more subtle and mild buzz. However, if you’d like a stronger formula, then their Extreme variety might suit your needs better. Either way, they’re some of the best THC gummies you can buy. 

Product Details 

  • Various flavor options, including Fruity Mix, Paradise Mix, and Tropical Mix 

  • Delta Force: 10 mg of Delta 8 THC and 10 mg of CBD isolate per gummy 

  • Extreme: 20 mg of Delta 8 THC and 5 mg of CBD isolate per gummy 

  • 300 mg, 1250 mg, and 5000 mg strengths 

Customer Experience 

  • Free 2-day shipping on all orders over $100 

  • 30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items 

  • Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat 

  • Multiple subscription plans with up to 60% savings 

6. Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies 

 

Company Overview 

Delta Effex is an industry leader in hemp-derived products, and they’ve been featured in such publications as Merry Jane and High Times. Their cutting-edge approach to Delta 8 extraction means that you can expect a high standard of purity and safety with all of their products.  

Their gummies only come in one option, but it’s a tantalizing mixture of various fruit flavors. So if you’re a fan of variety, then their rainbow packs will be perfect fit for your palate.  

Product Details 

  • Features the following flavors: strawberry, green apple, mango, blue razz, and mystery 

  • 10-count packs 

  • 20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 5-pack bulk option 

Customer Experience 

  • Flat shipping rate of $3.89 for all domestic orders 

  • All sales are final: no refunds, returns, or exchanges 

  • 15% subscription discount 

7. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Bearly Legal is an unbearably great brand. Okay, all puns aside, we seriously mean it. You won’t find many brands that offer the same level of product quality and transparency. Their customer reviews stand as a testament to their dedication to making the best Delta 8 gummies possible.  

Bearly Legal’s gummies come in the form of sour gummy bears. You can either buy the individual fruit flavors, or you could go for a mixed bag with a bit of everything. 

Product Details 

  • Comes in the following flavors: blueberry, strawberry, cherry, green apple, and watermelon 

  • Mixed fruit option 

  • 8, 10, 20, 24 and 40-count pack options 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 100% vegan ingredients 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $50 

  • 30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items 

  • Customer service available for email and live-chat 

8. D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

If you feel like treating yourself to something on the fancier side, then D8’s gummies are worth your attention. They’re potent and come in four delicious flavors. We’re especially fond of the Caviar x Kush variety, which has a caviar-esque appearance but tastes like sweet black watermelon.  

D8 makes all of their products from Farm Bill compliant hemp with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, so they’re legal in most states that don’t have Delta 8 restrictions. They also frequently update and post the COAs from their lab tests. 

Product Details 

  • Four flavors: Blue x Razz, Berry x Blast, Caviar x Kush, and Sour x Lemonade 

  • 20-count jar 

  • 3-pack and 5-pack options 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $75 

  • 30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items 

  • Customer support available via email or live-chat 

  • Lab results available on website 

9. Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies 

 

Company Overview 

Elyxr isn’t one of the most well-known brands on this list. However, it has been quickly making a name for itself with its high-quality Delta 8 products.  

Their Delta 8 gummies are some of the tastiest we have ever encountered. They come in five different flavors, which you can enjoy separate or mixed together in their party packs. Elyxr is also one of the few companies that makes a sample sized pack, for those who want to test them out before committing to a larger amount. 

Product Details 

  • Available in the following flavors: blue razz, mango, watermelon, cherry, and orange 

  • Party pack (all flavors mixed) 

  • 20-count jar 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 6-pack variety option 

  • Sample pack of five gummies 

Customer Experience 

  • Lab results available on website 

  • Variety of shipping options 

  • Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat 

10. PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

PharmaCBD is a CBD company that recently branched out to include hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products as well. They offer everything from topical salves to pet products in their online shop.  

You’ll feel like a kid in a candy shop when you see PharmaCBD’s gummy selection. They have Delta 8 infused twists on some classic gummy favorites from your childhood: watermelon wedges, fruit rings, cherries, bears, and worms. These nostalgic edibles are among the best THC gummies you can find. 

Product Details 

  • 20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 2, 6, 15, and 30-count options 

  • Large variety of gummy types and flavors 

  • Potential allergy warning, as products are packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $49.95 

  • All purchases are final, with refunds only for certain circumstances 

  • Customer service available for email and phone 

11. Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Happy Place Hemp is all about the natural lifestyle. Their hemp is grown in Wisconsin, and then extracted at their labs to create products formulated for maximum benefits. They also tend to only produce small batches to ensure quality control.  

Lab results from third-party testing can be found on the product page for their Delta 8 gummies. They also publish user reviews and ratings as well. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed flavors (blue raspberry, orange, and watermelon) 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 3, 10, and 40-count options 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping available, as well as other shipping options 

  • 30-day return policy for new and unopened products 

  • Contact form and phone number available on website 

12. My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies  

Company Overview 

My Pain Center was founded by podcaster Shereen Kassam who had suffered chronic pain and anxiety after multiple vehicle-related accidents. Having tried various forms of treatment, she found that hemp-derived products worked the best for her. Her goal now is to share their benefits with everybody else who needs it.  

My Pain Center’s Delta 8 gummies are available in a whopping nine different flavors. So if you like to rotate between several flavors whenever you get bored with one, then they are definitely worth looking into. 

Product Details 

  • Available in the following flavors: orange crush, pineapple diesel, green maui mango, cherry garcia, blue watermelon, green apple, berry white, mimosa, and strawberry fields 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 30-count jars 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $30 

  • 30-day refund policy for new and unopened products 

  • Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat 

13. CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

CBD Genesis is a wholesale company in both the CBD and Delta 8 markets. Many retailers sell their products, so you know that they are top quality.  

The Delta 8 gummies sold by CBD Genesis are organic and lab-tested for purity. Their website is full of customer reviews testifying to their taste and effectiveness. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed assorted flavors 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 20-count pack 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping for orders over $50 

  • 14-day return policy for unopened products 

  • Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat 

14. Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Snapdragon Hemp began in 2016 as a CBD company based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their founder discovered the benefits of hemp while recovering from a motorcycle accident. His experience led to him becoming a true believer in the power of cannabis.  

Snapdragon’s Delta 8 gummies are available in travel-sized bags with 12 gummies in every package. They come in an assorted fruit flavor, for anybody who craves variety. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed assorted flavors (strawberry, raspberry, grape, pineapple, orange, and watermelon) 

  • 10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths 

  • 12-count packs 

Customer Experience 

  • Standard and expedited shipping 

  • 30-day returns for new and unused products 

  • Can be contacted through live-chat, phone, or email via contact form 

15. Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Hemp Haven started as a passion project for Jay Humfeld and Danielle Friedrich. They gambled everything by quitting their day jobs (as a corporate training manager and medical professional, respectively) to create a new start-up based around hemp products. It ended up paying off, as Hemp Haven has been rapidly growing ever since.  

Rift is Hemp Haven’s line of Delta 8 products. Their star attraction is their gummies, which can be bought in a variety of sizes. You can even get a 2-count sampler size if you prefer to start out small. 

Product Details 

  • Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC 

  • 2, 20, and 40-count options 

Customer Experience 

  • First class and priority shipping options 

  • Can be contacted via phone or web form 

16. Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top three distributors of hemp flowers and extracts in the entire world. Their sheer quality and fair pricing make them difficult to beat if you’re looking for the best Delta 8 THC gummies.  

If you’re looking to buy in bulk amounts, then this brand is exactly what you’re looking for. You can pretty much buy any quantity imaginable from Industrial Hemp Farms. 

Product Details 

  • Available in the following flavors: green grape, blueberry, lemon, passion fruit, and watermelon. 

  • Assorted flavor option 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • A multitude of quantity options, ranging anywhere from a single gummy to 25,000 gummies 

Customer Experience 

  • Several different shipping options, including same day 

  • 30-day refund available for unopened products 

  • Can be contacted through phone or email 

17. Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Palm Treez is a brand with a focus on Delta 8 vapes and edibles. Their gummies come in sour bite and gummy worm forms. They both are available in 15-count bags, with each individual gummy containing a nice and mild 10 mg dose. 

Product Details 

  • Sour bites and gummy worms 

  • 10mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 15-count bags 

Customer Experience 

  • Can be contacted through phone or email 

18. Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Area 52 makes gummies that are simply out of this world. They are guided by a philosophy to create the safest and purest hemp extracts possible, as they believe that plants such as hemp can improve our lives.  

Their wonderful gummies come in a mixed fruit assortment. While these soft chews taste sweet, they’re actually low in sugar. That means they’re the best Delta 8 gummies for those who want to keep their sugar intake low. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed flavors (pineapple, green apple, and strawberry) 

  • Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC 

  • 30-count bag 

  • Save with 2-pack and 3-pack options 

Customer Experience 

  • Free priority shipping with all orders over $110 

  • Contact form on website 

  • Returns for products that are still half full 

  • Save 15% with monthly subscription 

19. Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Mr. Hemp Flower sets itself apart by working directly with hemp farmers to formulate new strains and make their own products. Their attention to detail results in higher quality, more effective Delta 8 gummies.  

Their Crazy 8s organic gummies come in 10 mg, 2 0mg, and 50 mg strengths. So you can pick a dose that’s suited to your individual needs. 

Product Details 

  • Three delicious flavors: green apple, passion fruit, and black cherry vanilla 

  • 10 mg, 20 mg, and 50 mg per gummy strengths 

  • 10-count jar 

  • Vegan and 100% organic 

Customer Experience 

  • Variety of shipping options 

  • 30-day refund policy for all orders, no questions asked 

  • Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat 

20. ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors  

Company Overview 

ATLRx originally started with the mission to bring CBD products to the Atlanta area. Its creators wanted to help their family members and other people receive the full benefits of hemp-derived products. They’ve since greatly expanded their operations throughout the United States.  

Delta 8 gummies are a relatively recent addition to their line-up. They offer some of the strongest gummies you’ll find on this list, with options as strong as 60 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. They’re all guaranteed to be hemp-derived and Farm Act compliant as well. 

Product Details 

  • Assorted flavors (citrus punch, pineapple, mango, blue raspberry, and watermelon) 

  • 30 mg and 60 mg per gummy strengths 

  • 5, 10, and 20-count options 

Customer Experience 

  • Can be contacted through email or phone 

  • 30-day return guarantee, refunds at their discretion 

  • Free shipping on all orders 

21. Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Binoid was initially launched in 2018. Situated in California, Binoid is a brand with a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles. Their hemp products are specifically made to compliment your wellness routine.  

You can find just about any Delta 8 product you can think of in Binoid’s shop. Not only do they make great gummies, but also vapes, capsules, and all sorts of other products. 

Product Details 

  • Three great flavors: green apple, strawberry, and peach 

  • Mixed flavor option 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 20-count package 

  • Vegan and gluten-free 

Customer Experience 

  • 30-day return policy for unused and unopened products 

  • Free and discreet shipping available 

  • Customer service available via email, live-chat, and phone 

22. CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies 

 

Company Overview 

CBD Farmhouse is a pharmacist-led brand located in Texas. All of their products are formulated by their experienced doctors, as well as an eclectic mixture of cannabis enthusiasts and other experts.  

There are numerous rave reviews for CBD Farmhouse’s Delta 8 gummies. They contain 96% of the natural terpenes found in hemp, so that you receive the full range of benefits and effects. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed fruit flavors 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 30-count packages 

  • Vegan-friendly 

Customer Experience 

  • Multiple shipping options, including same day 

  • 30-day refund guarantee for unopened products 

  • Contact form available on website 

23. Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

With their headquarters located in Nevada, Fresh Bros. brings a lot to the table when it comes to Delta 8 edibles. Their team includes specialists from a wide range of fields, from scientists to business experts and hemp farmers to athletes. Together they create superior products at reasonable prices that are made ethically.  

You can buy their Delta 8 gummies in either 10 mg or 25 mg strengths. This is especially good for newcomers who want to try a lower strength first before potentially moving onto stronger options. 

Product Details 

  • Mixed assorted flavors (watermelon, raspberry, tangerine, and lemon) 

  • 10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths 

  • 20-count jars 

  • 100% vegan 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $50 

  • No refunds or returns 

  • Can be contacted through email or phone 

24. Urb Delta 8 Gummies  

Company Overview 

Urb is an offshoot brand from Lifted Made, a cannabinoid company based in Illinois. Its CEO Nick Warrender believes strongly in the benefits of cannabis, based on his own experience treating his autoimmune disorder and chronic full-body pain.  

Urb Delta 8 gummies come in a variety of flavors, including yummy birthday cake. They’re all made with pectin too, so any vegans out there can enjoy them guilt-free. 

Product Details 

  • Five fantastic flavors: birthday cake, green apple, tropical lush, watermelon, and strawnana smoothie 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 5 and 10-count packs 

  • Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO 

  • Made in a GMP factory 

Customer Experience 

  • Customer support available via live-chat, email, and phone 

  • Available from a variety of online retailers 

25. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies  

Company Overview 

Koi first made their name as a CBD company in 2015. Recently they have brought their high quality of standards and unique approach to flavors to the Delta 8 market. Their gummies have a perfect balance of great flavor and high potency.     However, if you’re new to Delta 8, you can always contact their customer service team. They are extremely friendly and willing to answer any questions you might have. 

Product Details 

  • Comes in five flavors: blue-razz, lime, mango, strawberry, and melon 

  • 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy 

  • 6 or 20-count packages 

  • Third-party tested 

Customer Experience 

  • Free shipping on orders over $35 

  • 30-day return guarantee on orders that are at least 50% full 

  • Customer service available via live-chat, email, and phone 

  • Subscribe and save 10% 

