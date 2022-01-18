Best Delta 8  Gummies: Top 25 in 2022

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Delta 8 has been making waves in the cannabis market. Some of the most popular gummy edibles at the moment feature this beneficial compound.
So what is Delta 8 exactly?
The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.
Delta 8 THC has some notable differences from Delta 9, though. For one thing, it tends to be extracted from hemp instead of marijuana (all products listed here are derived from hemp). It also creates a much more mellow and relaxing experience. Many people enjoy taking Delta 8 to ease their pain, clear their mind, and get better rest at the end of a long day.
However, it should be kept in mind that even hemp-derived Delta 8 products are not yet legally available in every U.S. state, so check your state laws before attempting to purchase. Moreover, like all supplements, Delta 8 is not currently regulated by the FDA. That means there are lots of sketchy brands out there.
No worries, though! That’s why we put together this list of the 25 best Delta 8 THC gummies available right now. You can rest assured that we only selected the highest quality Delta 8 products from the most transparent and trustworthy brands.
Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles in 2021
Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies
Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies
Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies
Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies
D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies
Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies
PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies
Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies
My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies
CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies
Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies
Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies
Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies
Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies
Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies
Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies
ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors
Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies
CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies
Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies
Urb Delta 8 Gummies
Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies
1. Everest Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Much like Mount Everest is the highest peak on Earth, Everest delivers peak “highness” with premium quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. Their Delta 8 THC gummies set the bar when it comes to cannabis edibles.
All of Everest’s gummies undergo a rigorous testing process, as they are sent to third party labs both before and after production for analysis. This ensures a safe and clean product that’s free of any unwanted impurities. Plus they’re incredibly soft and come in a wonderful blue raspberry flavor that’s difficult to resist.
Product Details
Blue raspberry flavor
30-count jar
20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
All vegan ingredients
Non-GMO and Gluten-free
Double-tested by third party labs
Customer Experience
Free shipping on all orders
Excellent customer service
30-day return guarantee on all orders
20% subscription discount
2. Planet Delta
Company Overview
When it comes to our favorite Delta-8 gummies to “space out” with, we always find ourselves reaching out for a jar of Planet Delta. Their multi-flavored gummies taste astronomically good.Planet Delta’s flavor medley is a tantalizing trio that includes peach, watermelon, and blue raspberry. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 8 THC, with 30 individual gummies per container. Their gummies are lab tested, vegan, non-GMO, and made with U.S. grown hemp.
Product Details
Multi-flavored
30-count jar
20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
All vegan ingredients
Non-GMO and Gluten-free
Tested by third party labs
Customer Experience
Free shipping on every order
Friendly and responsive customer service
30-day return guarantee
3. Try The CBD
Try The CBD delta 8 gummies are your best choice if you’re looking for stress and anxiety relief. These tasty gluten-free gummies are made from only natural ingredients and most importantly organically-sourced CBD. Not only do the Delta 8 gummies by Try The CBD provide you with a daily dose of relaxation, but they are also a great source of Vitamin C for an immune boost.
Product Details
Available in the multiple flavors
23-count bottle
25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
Bulk options
Organic
Customer Experience
30-day return guarantee
Live-chat customer support
Variety of shipping options
4. Boston Hempire Delta 8 High Life Gummies
Company Overview
While Boston Hempire might be a relatively new brand, they’re based in a long tradition of hemp production. Their lineage tracks as far back as the country’s Founding Fathers and the hemp farms of early America, as noted in the story section of their website.
The strongest edibles that Boston Hempire offers is their square gummies, which pack an impressive 25mg of Delta 8 THC in every gummy. They also have an assortment of other gummy types with lighter potencies, such as their familiar “red fish” and “sour kids” gummies.
Product Details
Gummy squares: 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 2 or 18-count
Gummy square flavors: watermelon, blue razz, mixed berry, apple
Red fish: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count
Watermelon wedges: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count
Sour kids: 15 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, 20-count
Customer Experience
Variety of shipping options
All sales are final, with returns only eligible for damaged products within 3 days of delivery date
Customer service available via email and phone
5. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies
Company Overview
As their name indicates, DiamondCBD started off as a CBD-focused brand. They’re one of the largest and most renowned names in the CBD market, so it was only natural for them to expand into Delta 8 products with their “Chill Plus” line.
The “Chill Plus” gummies feature mixtures of both Delta 8 THC and CBD isolate, which is a winning combination if you want a more subtle and mild buzz. However, if you’d like a stronger formula, then their Extreme variety might suit your needs better. Either way, they’re some of the best THC gummies you can buy.
Product Details
Various flavor options, including Fruity Mix, Paradise Mix, and Tropical Mix
Delta Force: 10 mg of Delta 8 THC and 10 mg of CBD isolate per gummy
Extreme: 20 mg of Delta 8 THC and 5 mg of CBD isolate per gummy
300 mg, 1250 mg, and 5000 mg strengths
Customer Experience
Free 2-day shipping on all orders over $100
30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items
Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat
Multiple subscription plans with up to 60% savings
6. Delta Effex Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Delta Effex is an industry leader in hemp-derived products, and they’ve been featured in such publications as Merry Jane and High Times. Their cutting-edge approach to Delta 8 extraction means that you can expect a high standard of purity and safety with all of their products.
Their gummies only come in one option, but it’s a tantalizing mixture of various fruit flavors. So if you’re a fan of variety, then their rainbow packs will be perfect fit for your palate.
Product Details
Features the following flavors: strawberry, green apple, mango, blue razz, and mystery
10-count packs
20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
5-pack bulk option
Customer Experience
Flat shipping rate of $3.89 for all domestic orders
All sales are final: no refunds, returns, or exchanges
15% subscription discount
7. Bearly Legal Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Bearly Legal is an unbearably great brand. Okay, all puns aside, we seriously mean it. You won’t find many brands that offer the same level of product quality and transparency. Their customer reviews stand as a testament to their dedication to making the best Delta 8 gummies possible.
Bearly Legal’s gummies come in the form of sour gummy bears. You can either buy the individual fruit flavors, or you could go for a mixed bag with a bit of everything.
Product Details
Comes in the following flavors: blueberry, strawberry, cherry, green apple, and watermelon
Mixed fruit option
8, 10, 20, 24 and 40-count pack options
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
100% vegan ingredients
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $50
30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items
Customer service available for email and live-chat
8. D8 Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
If you feel like treating yourself to something on the fancier side, then D8’s gummies are worth your attention. They’re potent and come in four delicious flavors. We’re especially fond of the Caviar x Kush variety, which has a caviar-esque appearance but tastes like sweet black watermelon.
D8 makes all of their products from Farm Bill compliant hemp with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, so they’re legal in most states that don’t have Delta 8 restrictions. They also frequently update and post the COAs from their lab tests.
Product Details
Four flavors: Blue x Razz, Berry x Blast, Caviar x Kush, and Sour x Lemonade
20-count jar
3-pack and 5-pack options
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $75
30-day return guarantee for unused/unopened items
Customer support available via email or live-chat
Lab results available on website
9. Elyxr Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Elyxr isn’t one of the most well-known brands on this list. However, it has been quickly making a name for itself with its high-quality Delta 8 products.
Their Delta 8 gummies are some of the tastiest we have ever encountered. They come in five different flavors, which you can enjoy separate or mixed together in their party packs. Elyxr is also one of the few companies that makes a sample sized pack, for those who want to test them out before committing to a larger amount.
Product Details
Available in the following flavors: blue razz, mango, watermelon, cherry, and orange
Party pack (all flavors mixed)
20-count jar
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
6-pack variety option
Sample pack of five gummies
Customer Experience
Lab results available on website
Variety of shipping options
Customer support available via email, phone, text, and live-chat
10. PharmaCBD Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
PharmaCBD is a CBD company that recently branched out to include hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products as well. They offer everything from topical salves to pet products in their online shop.
You’ll feel like a kid in a candy shop when you see PharmaCBD’s gummy selection. They have Delta 8 infused twists on some classic gummy favorites from your childhood: watermelon wedges, fruit rings, cherries, bears, and worms. These nostalgic edibles are among the best THC gummies you can find.
Product Details
20 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
2, 6, 15, and 30-count options
Large variety of gummy types and flavors
Potential allergy warning, as products are packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $49.95
All purchases are final, with refunds only for certain circumstances
Customer service available for email and phone
11. Happy Place Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Happy Place Hemp is all about the natural lifestyle. Their hemp is grown in Wisconsin, and then extracted at their labs to create products formulated for maximum benefits. They also tend to only produce small batches to ensure quality control.
Lab results from third-party testing can be found on the product page for their Delta 8 gummies. They also publish user reviews and ratings as well.
Product Details
Mixed flavors (blue raspberry, orange, and watermelon)
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
3, 10, and 40-count options
Customer Experience
Free shipping available, as well as other shipping options
30-day return policy for new and unopened products
Contact form and phone number available on website
12. My Pain Center Delta-8 THC Infused Gummies
Company Overview
My Pain Center was founded by podcaster Shereen Kassam who had suffered chronic pain and anxiety after multiple vehicle-related accidents. Having tried various forms of treatment, she found that hemp-derived products worked the best for her. Her goal now is to share their benefits with everybody else who needs it.
My Pain Center’s Delta 8 gummies are available in a whopping nine different flavors. So if you like to rotate between several flavors whenever you get bored with one, then they are definitely worth looking into.
Product Details
Available in the following flavors: orange crush, pineapple diesel, green maui mango, cherry garcia, blue watermelon, green apple, berry white, mimosa, and strawberry fields
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
30-count jars
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $30
30-day refund policy for new and unopened products
Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat
13. CBD Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
CBD Genesis is a wholesale company in both the CBD and Delta 8 markets. Many retailers sell their products, so you know that they are top quality.
The Delta 8 gummies sold by CBD Genesis are organic and lab-tested for purity. Their website is full of customer reviews testifying to their taste and effectiveness.
Product Details
Mixed assorted flavors
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
20-count pack
Customer Experience
Free shipping for orders over $50
14-day return policy for unopened products
Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat
14. Snapdragon Hemp Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Snapdragon Hemp began in 2016 as a CBD company based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their founder discovered the benefits of hemp while recovering from a motorcycle accident. His experience led to him becoming a true believer in the power of cannabis.
Snapdragon’s Delta 8 gummies are available in travel-sized bags with 12 gummies in every package. They come in an assorted fruit flavor, for anybody who craves variety.
Product Details
Mixed assorted flavors (strawberry, raspberry, grape, pineapple, orange, and watermelon)
10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths
12-count packs
Customer Experience
Standard and expedited shipping
30-day returns for new and unused products
Can be contacted through live-chat, phone, or email via contact form
15. Hemp Haven Rift Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Hemp Haven started as a passion project for Jay Humfeld and Danielle Friedrich. They gambled everything by quitting their day jobs (as a corporate training manager and medical professional, respectively) to create a new start-up based around hemp products. It ended up paying off, as Hemp Haven has been rapidly growing ever since.
Rift is Hemp Haven’s line of Delta 8 products. Their star attraction is their gummies, which can be bought in a variety of sizes. You can even get a 2-count sampler size if you prefer to start out small.
Product Details
Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC
2, 20, and 40-count options
Customer Experience
First class and priority shipping options
Can be contacted via phone or web form
16. Industrial Hemp Farms Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top three distributors of hemp flowers and extracts in the entire world. Their sheer quality and fair pricing make them difficult to beat if you’re looking for the best Delta 8 THC gummies.
If you’re looking to buy in bulk amounts, then this brand is exactly what you’re looking for. You can pretty much buy any quantity imaginable from Industrial Hemp Farms.
Product Details
Available in the following flavors: green grape, blueberry, lemon, passion fruit, and watermelon.
Assorted flavor option
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
A multitude of quantity options, ranging anywhere from a single gummy to 25,000 gummies
Customer Experience
Several different shipping options, including same day
30-day refund available for unopened products
Can be contacted through phone or email
17. Palm Treez Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Palm Treez is a brand with a focus on Delta 8 vapes and edibles. Their gummies come in sour bite and gummy worm forms. They both are available in 15-count bags, with each individual gummy containing a nice and mild 10 mg dose.
Product Details
Sour bites and gummy worms
10mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
15-count bags
Customer Experience
Can be contacted through phone or email
18. Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Area 52 makes gummies that are simply out of this world. They are guided by a philosophy to create the safest and purest hemp extracts possible, as they believe that plants such as hemp can improve our lives.
Their wonderful gummies come in a mixed fruit assortment. While these soft chews taste sweet, they’re actually low in sugar. That means they’re the best Delta 8 gummies for those who want to keep their sugar intake low.
Product Details
Mixed flavors (pineapple, green apple, and strawberry)
Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC
30-count bag
Save with 2-pack and 3-pack options
Customer Experience
Free priority shipping with all orders over $110
Contact form on website
Returns for products that are still half full
Save 15% with monthly subscription
19. Mr. Hemp Flower Crazy 8s Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Mr. Hemp Flower sets itself apart by working directly with hemp farmers to formulate new strains and make their own products. Their attention to detail results in higher quality, more effective Delta 8 gummies.
Their Crazy 8s organic gummies come in 10 mg, 2 0mg, and 50 mg strengths. So you can pick a dose that’s suited to your individual needs.
Product Details
Three delicious flavors: green apple, passion fruit, and black cherry vanilla
10 mg, 20 mg, and 50 mg per gummy strengths
10-count jar
Vegan and 100% organic
Customer Experience
Variety of shipping options
30-day refund policy for all orders, no questions asked
Customer service available via phone, email, and live-chat
20. ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors
Company Overview
ATLRx originally started with the mission to bring CBD products to the Atlanta area. Its creators wanted to help their family members and other people receive the full benefits of hemp-derived products. They’ve since greatly expanded their operations throughout the United States.
Delta 8 gummies are a relatively recent addition to their line-up. They offer some of the strongest gummies you’ll find on this list, with options as strong as 60 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. They’re all guaranteed to be hemp-derived and Farm Act compliant as well.
Product Details
Assorted flavors (citrus punch, pineapple, mango, blue raspberry, and watermelon)
30 mg and 60 mg per gummy strengths
5, 10, and 20-count options
Customer Experience
Can be contacted through email or phone
30-day return guarantee, refunds at their discretion
Free shipping on all orders
21. Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Binoid was initially launched in 2018. Situated in California, Binoid is a brand with a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles. Their hemp products are specifically made to compliment your wellness routine.
You can find just about any Delta 8 product you can think of in Binoid’s shop. Not only do they make great gummies, but also vapes, capsules, and all sorts of other products.
Product Details
Three great flavors: green apple, strawberry, and peach
Mixed flavor option
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
20-count package
Vegan and gluten-free
Customer Experience
30-day return policy for unused and unopened products
Free and discreet shipping available
Customer service available via email, live-chat, and phone
22. CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies
Company Overview
CBD Farmhouse is a pharmacist-led brand located in Texas. All of their products are formulated by their experienced doctors, as well as an eclectic mixture of cannabis enthusiasts and other experts.
There are numerous rave reviews for CBD Farmhouse’s Delta 8 gummies. They contain 96% of the natural terpenes found in hemp, so that you receive the full range of benefits and effects.
Product Details
Mixed fruit flavors
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
30-count packages
Vegan-friendly
Customer Experience
Multiple shipping options, including same day
30-day refund guarantee for unopened products
Contact form available on website
23. Fresh Bros. Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
With their headquarters located in Nevada, Fresh Bros. brings a lot to the table when it comes to Delta 8 edibles. Their team includes specialists from a wide range of fields, from scientists to business experts and hemp farmers to athletes. Together they create superior products at reasonable prices that are made ethically.
You can buy their Delta 8 gummies in either 10 mg or 25 mg strengths. This is especially good for newcomers who want to try a lower strength first before potentially moving onto stronger options.
Product Details
Mixed assorted flavors (watermelon, raspberry, tangerine, and lemon)
10 mg and 25 mg per gummy strengths
20-count jars
100% vegan
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $50
No refunds or returns
Can be contacted through email or phone
24. Urb Delta 8 Gummies
Company Overview
Urb is an offshoot brand from Lifted Made, a cannabinoid company based in Illinois. Its CEO Nick Warrender believes strongly in the benefits of cannabis, based on his own experience treating his autoimmune disorder and chronic full-body pain.
Urb Delta 8 gummies come in a variety of flavors, including yummy birthday cake. They’re all made with pectin too, so any vegans out there can enjoy them guilt-free.
Product Details
Five fantastic flavors: birthday cake, green apple, tropical lush, watermelon, and strawnana smoothie
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
5 and 10-count packs
Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO
Made in a GMP factory
Customer Experience
Customer support available via live-chat, email, and phone
Available from a variety of online retailers
25. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies
Company Overview
Koi first made their name as a CBD company in 2015. Recently they have brought their high quality of standards and unique approach to flavors to the Delta 8 market. Their gummies have a perfect balance of great flavor and high potency. However, if you’re new to Delta 8, you can always contact their customer service team. They are extremely friendly and willing to answer any questions you might have.
Product Details
Comes in five flavors: blue-razz, lime, mango, strawberry, and melon
25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy
6 or 20-count packages
Third-party tested
Customer Experience
Free shipping on orders over $35
30-day return guarantee on orders that are at least 50% full
Customer service available via live-chat, email, and phone
Subscribe and save 10%