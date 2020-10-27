Best Collagen Supplements: Top 2020 Collagen Protein Powders

Collagen supplements have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Whether it be the best collagen peptides or the top collagen protein powders, collagen supplementation has captured the imagination of the aging population as a way to bring back the youthfulness and suppleness of our prime body status.

Many take collagen protein powder for anti-aging benefits or performance recovery. Others use collagen protein just like they use ordinary protein powder. Some take collagen capsules, while others apply collagen directly to the skin.

Collagen is linked with various benefits, including joint pain relief, post-workout recovery, youthful skin, healthier skin and nails, and overall anti-aging effects.

However, collagen supplements vary widely in terms of quality. While there are over 16 collagen types to find, nearly all of the bodily collagen substance is type 1, 2 or 3. Some collagen supplements contain a low dose of one ineffective type of collagen, while other collagen supplements contain a significant dose of multiple collagen types.

Not sure which collagen supplement is right for you? Here are the best collagen supplements of 2020.

Ranking the Best Collagen Peptides and Protein Powders of 2020

Researchers will find full reviews of collagen protein formulas along with collagen peptides powders as to why they made the cut amid a cluttered, crowded and often overwhelming amount of choices to make for enhancing your daily life with the desirable naturally-occurring silica-rich building block protein for everything from cells and tissues to organ and skin health. After much deliberation, here’s how our editorial team ranked the best collagen supplements available today.

BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder – Buy Here

BioTrust’s Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder is one of the most popular collagen protein powders available today. Like other top-rated collagen protein powders, the formula contains all five types of collagen. Each serving contains 10g of collagen protein with peptides. The formula also contains 140mg of tryptophan.

It’s easy to mix BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder with anything you like. It’s tasteless and odorless. It also mixes easily without clumping in hot or cool liquids – something other collagen protein powders don’t always do.

By taking Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder daily, you can purportedly support healthy skin, hair, and nails; gut, joint, and bone health; better athletic recovery and performance; and other benefits, according to BioTrust. Each bag is priced at $31 to $39, and there are 20 servings for the bag. Although BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder is not the cheapest available, it provides a strong collagen source from a reputable company.

Price: $39 (20 Servings)

Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens – Buy Here

Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens are marketed as an anti-aging blend – not a post-workout protein powder. You take the formula daily to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and ease joint pain, among other benefits.

Like BioTrust’s Ageless Multi-Collagen Protein Powder, Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens delivers five types of protein, including Types I, II, III, V, and X. The formula also includes vitamin C and tryptophan to complement the anti-aging effects (vitamin C is an antioxidant) and support absorption (through tryptophan).

By taking Clean Sourced Collagens daily, you can purportedly give your body the major types of collagen it needs to support anti-aging benefits. The collagen comes from four sources, including wild-caught fish, grass-fed cows, chicken, and eggshell membrane.

Overall, Organixx claims to use the cleanest ingredients while delivering powerful anti-aging effects. At under $30 per bottle, Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens is priced reasonably compared to other options on this list.

Price: $29 (20 Servings)

Prime Health Daily Collagen Renew – Buy Here

Prime Health Daily’s Collagen Renew uses a compelling product page to offer its formula. The premium collagen complex with types 1, 2, and 3 by Prime Health Daily is offering an incredible deal to buy 1 and get 3 free today. As a powerful age-defying collagen complex, this is hydrolyzed for faster absorption and greater results in the name of supple skin, healthier hair, stronger bones and nails along with optimal metabolic function.

With Collagen Renew contains Types I, II, and III collagen protein in an unflavored formula, Prime Health Daily promotes the collagen powder will help you look and feel younger, giving you softer skin and shinier hair, more bone density and nail strength as collagen is the most abundant and important protein produced and used by the body.

The big bonus of Prime Health Daily’s Collagen Renew supplement is that it contains Hydrolyzed Grass-Fed Bovine Collagen Peptides (Type I & III), Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage (Type II), and Marine Collagen (Type I). Because CollagenRENEW is made with Hydrolyzed bioactive Collagen peptides, yet is unflavored and odorless, all you have to do is add 2 scoops of CollagenRENEW to 8-16 oz. of liquid and mix thoroughly. There’s 6.6g of a “collagen complex blend” in each serving. The higher-rated collagen supplements on our list have doses of 10g to 20g of hydrolyzed collagen per serving, but at the price it is hard to beat upfront.

Price: $80 (30 Servings)

Vital Proteins Collagen – Buy Here

Vital Proteins is one of the best-known collagen supplement companies on the market. They were one of the first collagen companies to jump into the space. Today, the company offers various formulas to support different goals, including everything from unflavored collagen peptide powder to collagen creamer to collagen water.

However, you like to take collagen; vital Proteins has a collagen formula for you. The company describes collagen as “the glue that holds everything together” because it’s found in connective tissues, ligaments, and bones, among other body parts.

Popular Vital Proteins collagen supplements include:

If you want a straightforward collagen formula, then the Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides is the best option for you. It was one of the first collagen protein supplements to skyrocket in popularity. Each serving contains 20g (!) of hydrolyzed collagen from bovine hide. There’s also 80mg of hyaluronic acid per serving, which could provide its own anti-aging benefits. Although it’s $25 for a one-time purchase, you can drop the price to just $19 per bottle by subscribing to the Vital Proteins auto-ship program.

LiveWell Collagen Peptides – Buy Here

LiveWell Labs sells one of Amazon’s most popular collagen peptide formulas, called Collagen Peptides. The formula provides all-natural, hydrolyzed protein to support hair, skin, nails, and joints. It’s keto and paleo-friendly, delivering anti-aging power that can purportedly “take years off your appearance,” according to LiveWell.

If you want a cheap but good collagen supplement, then LiveWell Collagen Peptides is an excellent option. Each bag contains 41 servings, with each serving containing 11g of collagen protein. Bags are priced under $35.

The big drawback of LiveWell Collagen Peptides – and the reason it’s cheaper than others listed here – is that the formula contains just Type I and III collagen – not all five types like others listed here. That’s not that big of a deal, but it does make LiveWell Collagen Peptides a poorer option for those searching for all five collagen sources.

Price: $35 (41 Servings)

Organifi Glow – Buy Here

Organifi Glow works differently from any other collagen supplement listed here. First, it’s vegan: something you never see with collagen supplements. Second, Organifi Glow doesn’t actually contain any collagen: it simply contains ingredients your body uses to make collagen.

While other supplements focus exclusively on collagen, Organifi Glow contains dozens of other ingredients. The supplement contains herbal, fruit, and plant extracts, for example. Organifi describes these ingredients as a “superfood blend” and a “glow blend.” Key ingredients include coconut water powder, lemon powder, raspberry extract, and camu camu. Organifi claims these ingredients can help your body build collagen naturally and complement the anti-aging effects of collagen by flooding your body with antioxidants.

Organifi is known for offering some of the most high-end nutritional supplements on the market ($70 to $90 bottle), although the you get what you pay for certainly applies with supplements that get the job done nonetheless. Organifi Glow is a USDA Organic certified formula priced around $80 per bottle (30 servings per bottle).

Price: $80 (30 Servings)

Essential Elements Collagen Peptides – Buy Here

Essential Elements Collagen Peptides contains Type I and III grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine collagen. The formula dissolves easily, allowing you to mix it with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice daily. Like most other collagen supplements here, it’s an unflavored formula.

Each serving contains 19 naturally-occurring amino acids, with collagen peptides “enzymatically formulated for enhanced bioavailability and absorption,” according to Essential Elements. The company claims that by taking the formula daily, you can support bone and joint health, strengthen hair, and nails, improve gut and immune function, and enjoy other benefits.

Essential Elements isn’t one of the better-known supplement companies available today, although the company aims to distinguish itself from the competition with a unique table of elements-style packaging. At $30 for 41 servings (11g of collagen protein per serving), Essential Elements Collagen Peptides is a basic, no-nonsense collagen supplement that could support its benefits as advertised.

Price: $30 (41 Servings)

VitaPost Collagen Complex – Buy Here

VitaPost Collagen Complex is the only formula on our list that comes in a capsule – not a powder. You take three capsules per day, giving you a 1,500mg dose of collagen protein per serving. That’s a lower dose than any other supplement listed here, although it may be more convenient for some users.

VitaPost, also known as Vita Balance, sources its collagen from cows, chickens, eggshell membrane, marine sources. The company also lists “avian sternum collagen peptides” – an ingredient we haven’t seen in any other collagen formula.

Despite the low dose, VitaPost Collagen Complex pills remains a viable option because of its low price tag. At under $20 per bottle (30 servings and 90 capsules per bottle), VitaPost Collagen Complex is a very affordable formula for anyone seeking the benefits of collagen. VitaPost specifically markets Collagen Complex to women searching for anti-aging benefits, although it could obviously work on anyone. For the uniqueness of being a collagen capsule vs collagen powder, this may be the best option for you to start with first.

Price: $20 (30 Servings)

Prime Greens with Collagen – Buy Here

Prime Greens with Collagen has a few of the same drawbacks as the Collagen Renew above. It contains a smaller-than-expected dose of collagen despite being more expensive than competing formulas. The supplement is also marketed with an unusually dramatic sales page, which describes the formula as a solution to “the root cause of a majority of aging problems.”

While possibly over the top marketing aside, the compelling presentation around Prime Greens with Collagen does reveal how it is unique in that it is like a green superfood formula mixed with collagen. Green superfood powders are extremely popular today, so the manufacturer decided to combine the two trends to create Prime Greens with Collagen.

Key ingredients in Prime Greens with Collagen include spirulina, chlorella, barley grass, and collagen (from bovine sources). However, because the company does not disclose the full ingredient label upfront, it isn’t easy to compare Prime Greens with Collagen to other formulas listed here. And, at $49 for just 14 servings, it’s the most expensive collagen supplement listed here – which is one of reasons why it’s at near the bottom of our list of the best collagen supplements.

Price: $49 (14 Servings)

My Obvi Collagen – Buy Here

My Obvi Collagen is one of the newest collagen formulas on this list. Promoted as the most complete beauty collagen formula in 2020, the OBVI Super Collagen Protein supplement is fortified with biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium and iron for enhanced bioavailability and absorption rate. The Super Collagen Protein powder by OBVI can purportedly burn fat, build lean muscle, soothe stiff joints and muscles, and make your skin look healthy and smooth, among other benefits.

The big advantage of OBVI Super Collagen Protein with hydrolyzed grass fed bovine multi-collagen peptides is the amount of collagen per serving in combination with all of the extra vitamins and minerals. At 10g of collagen per scoop, it’s one of the highest-powered collagen formulas listed here. You mix one scoop with water, juice, or a shake, then drink it daily to enjoy the benefits.

OBVI sources its collagen from grass-fed cows in the United States and is said to be safe for breastfeeding and during pregnancy, and they offer kids collagen supplements too. At $39 for 30 servings, Obvi's Super Collagen Protein has zero grams of sugar and is competitively priced compared to other formulas with also available in five flavors to choose from – for some, you’re getting nearly twice as much collagen per dose as some of the cheaper formulas, so the price-per-dosage balances out given all of the extra vitamins and minerals added per scoop of collagen protein powder that contains no fillers or binders while being dairy free and keto diet friendly.

Price: $60 (22 Servings)

Team Keto Collagen – Buy Here

TeamKeto Collagen Peptides supplement is last on the list but should not be taken lightly in the slightest. The unique collagen peptides protein powder by Team Keto packs a powerful punch at 10G of protein per serving while having 0 sugars and loaded with amino acids. The type 1 and 3 grass-fed collagen hydrolysate supplement is highly bioavailable and flavored to act as a natural dessert-level formulation that users can add alongside breakfast, lunch or dinner. While it can be used as a pre-workout or post-work supplement too, it can be added to any coffee or tea drink too while also even being a great addition to baking goods like cookies!

As mentioned, the collagen supplement benefits are hard to ignore as collagen is the most abundant naturally-occurring protein in the body and vital as a basic matrix of our connective tissues for the skin, hair, nails, bones, joints, lungs, heart, and liver stand to gain from having ample amounts of collagen peptides in the body. Rich in essential amino acids, the Team Keto Collagen Peptides supplement isn't one of those formulas that doesn’t dissolve or leave a clumpy mess that may have a funny taste or bad smell to it. The ketogenic diet-friendly collagen supplement is made with Grass Fed Pasture Raised Collagen Peptides deserves a strong look as a solid option despite being at the bottom of the best collagen supplements list given how many non-instantized collagen products there are currently available to choose from.

Price: $44.99 (30 Servings)

How We Ranked

Most collagen supplements claim to support joint health, anti-aging benefits, and recovery. However, not all collagen supplements live up to that promise. Our editorial team used the following metrics to separate good and bad collagen supplements:

Collagen Dosage: You’re taking a collagen supplement because you want a high dosage of collagen. The collagen supplements above contained dosages ranging from 1.5g to 20g of collagen per serving. The more collagen, the more potential benefits.

Types of Collagen: The top-ranked options on our list contained five types of collagen. Most collagen formulas contain just two types of collagen, including Types I and III. The more collagen types, the better the formula is. That’s why the multi-sourced collagen supplements were at the top of our list.

Sources of Collagen: Most collagen supplements use bovine collagen, which comes from various cow parts. Some collagen formulas contain multiple sources of collagen, including marine (seafood) or chicken sources. We preferred supplements with multiple collagen sources, although it’s unclear how much collagen source affects the final product.

Ease of Use: Some collagen supplements are capsules. You pop the capsules in your mouth daily. Others come in the form of a powder. Some collagen powders clump together and have a nasty taste. Others mix smoothly with water, juice, or a shake.

Price & Value: The collagen supplements above ranged in price from under $20 to over $80. We featured collagen supplements for all different price ranges – including cheap and expensive collagen formulas. However, we emphasized good value at every price.

Transparency & Advertising: Because collagen is trendy, low-quality supplement companies are entering the space. Some companies have limited transparency, refusing to disclose their ingredient dosages – or using proprietary formulas to hide dosages. Other companies are open and honest.

Organic Certification & Other Third Party Verification: Few of the formulas above are USDA Organic certified. Some have no third party verifications whatsoever. We appreciated supplements that made an effort to become organically certified, although it wasn’t the most important metric.

Other Active Ingredients: Some formulas above-used ingredients complement collagen-like antioxidants, plant extracts, or fruit extracts. We emphasized collagen above other ingredients, but we considered other science-backed ingredients as well.

Scientific Evidence for Collagen

Collagen supplements have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months – but why? Well, collagen is linked with real anti-aging benefits, and many people now take collagen daily to support anti-aging effects, joint health, muscle recovery, and other benefits.

Collagen is so powerful because it’s the most abundant protein in the body. Your body needs collagen for many crucial functions.

As you get older, however, your level of collagen naturally decreases. Your body uses less collagen, which means visible aging effects on your skin, hair, nails, joints, and muscles.

Yes, collagen is backed by real scientific benefits – although studies also show that not all collagen supplements are made equal and that the quality of collagen matters.

This 2019 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology analyzed the use of collagen in skincare. Researchers evaluated 11 studies involving 805 patients. Participants took 2.5g to 10g of oral collagen supplements per day for 8 to 24 weeks, depending on the study. Across these studies, researchers observed a “notable improvement in skin elasticity and hydration.” Researchers also connected collagen to benefits in wound healing, skin aging, and dermal collagen density. In other words, taking a collagen supplement was linked with real anti-aging and skin health benefits.

This 2019 study published in Nutrients found similar benefits. Researchers gave 72 healthy women either 2.5g of collagen peptides or a placebo. After 12 weeks of supplementation, researchers observed significant skin aging improvements, skin health, skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density. However, researchers cautioned that results were less during a follow-up, suggesting you should keep taking collagen supplements to avoid future issues.

So far, we’ve seen significant evidence that collagen helps with skin health and aging – but does it really help with joint and bone health?

This 2015 study sought to answer that question. Researchers reviewed the evidence on collagen and found that continual collagen ingestion “helps to reduce and prevent joint pain, bone density loss, and skin aging,” among other effects. Researchers also praised collagen for its high level of tolerance and safety, making it “attractive for long-term use in bone and joint degenerative diseases and the fight against skin aging.”

Similarly, this 2016 study found a connection between collagen and knee osteoarthritis. Researchers gave participants with knee issues a Type II collagen supplement, then found significant benefits.

Others take collagen supplements to improve the health of hair, nails, and other parts of your body that use collagen. However, this is where collagen’s evidence is weakest: few studies have found a statistically significant improvement in nail, hair, or teeth health after taking collagen.

Some take collagen to help a leaky gut, and some collagen supplement companies specifically advertise themselves for leaky gut. There’s no evidence that collagen supplements have any significant impact on leaky gut. However, type III collagen is found in high levels in the intestinal wall, so some believe it impacts gut health.

Some collagen supplements claim to contain “all” types of collagen, although that’s not true. In fact, we don’t really know how many types of collagen there are. Researchers have identified 28 types of collagen to date, with Types I, II, and III being the most abundant collagen within the human body. Collectively, these collagen sources make up 80 to 90% of your body’s total collagen, which is why many supplements emphasize these three types.

The type of collagen matters. Studies show:

Type I collagen reinforces bone.

Type II collagen is the most abundant form in cartilage.

Type III collagen is found in abundance in the intestinal wall, muscles, and blood vessels.

Type IV collagen is part of the base membrane layers.

Type V collagen is found in the hair and placenta

Some of the collagen supplements above contain Type X collagen, which is less common. Type X collagen is found in certain collagen types throughout the body, making it similar to Type II collagen.

Despite these positive studies, some suggest more evidence is needed to prove the value of collagen supplements. That’s true: although collagen still appears to be a highly effective anti-aging supplement linked with better skin elasticity, hydration, and other benefits. And, with 200,000 studies and 6,000 clinical trials to date, collagen is better-studied than most anti-aging supplement ingredients available today.

Side Effects of Collagen

Collagen has not been linked with significant side effects of health effects in any major study to date. The supplement seems to be well-tolerated by most people when taken in normal dosages.

Collagen Dosage

Most studies use a collagen dosage of around 2,500mg to 10,000mg of collagen per day (2.5g to 10g).

FAQs About Collagen

Q: How do I take collagen?

A: Most collagen supplements come in the form of an unflavored powder. You can mix the powder with water, juice, coffee, a shake, or the food or beverage of your choice.

Q: Where does collagen come from?

A: Most collagen supplements use bovine (cow) sources. However, many collagen supplements use marine (seafood), chicken, avian (bird), and other collagen sources.

Q: What does collagen do?

A: Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It plays a crucial role in muscles, joints, skin health, and more.

Q: Does collagen help with weight loss?

A: Collagen, like any protein powder, could help support an active lifestyle by helping with recovery, making it easier to stick to an exercise routine and lose weight. It could also help you feel fuller, which could help with weight loss.

Q: Which type of collagen is best?

A: Types I, II, and III are the most abundant types of collagen in the human body, which is why most collagen supplements contain these types. Scientists have identified 28 types of collagen, and some collagen supplements contain 5 or more collagen types.

Q: Are there plant sources of collagen? Is collagen vegan?

A: No, collagen is not vegan, and there are no natural plant sources of collagen whatsoever. Collagen is only found in the connective tissues of humans and animals. There is a vegan collagen supplement above, although it doesn’t actually contain any collagen – just herbal extracts that could support collagen.

Q: Why is collagen so popular?

A: Collagen supplements have surged in popularity for a variety of reasons. Many people like the anti-aging benefits of collagen – which have been repeatedly demonstrated in clinical trials. Others take collagen as a protein powder. Some use it to support joint health or other benefits.

Q: What are collagen peptides?

A: Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen, are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It’s a version of collagen that’s more broken down, which purportedly makes it easier for your body to digest. Most collagen supplements use hydrolyzed collagen/collagen peptides.

Q: What’s the best collagen supplement?

A: Any of the top-ranked supplements on our list are among the best collagen formulas available today. They deliver a high dose of collagen with minimal fillers or added ingredients.

Q: What is multi-collagen?

A: Some companies specifically advertise their formulas as multi-collagen supplements. This means they contain multiple collagen (like Types I, II, and III). Different types of collagen have different roles, and some claim multi-collagen supplements are more effective.

Final Word

Collagen is a popular protein supplement linked with anti-aging benefits, skin and joint health, muscle development, and other benefits.

Increasing research shows collagen can provide powerful benefits for people of all ages – which is why there’s never been a better time than now to buy a collagen supplement.