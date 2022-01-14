Best Collagen Supplements: Top 2022 Collagen Protein Powders

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The older you get, the more aware you become of your body and its well-being. That's when you start exploring the different options available to look and feel younger and healthier. There's an array of supplements in the market, but collagen protein powder and collagen-based supplements have gained popularity in recent years.

So, the big question becomes, which collagen protein powder and peptide should I consider? And this is the list that will guide your decision-making conclusively and satisfactorily.

Ranking the Best Collagen Peptides and Protein Powders of 2022

The following list will open your eyes to the various products available in a market that is saturated with older and newer products, all claiming the best value for your money. At the end of this article, the reader will be better suited to decide that will answer both their health concerns and the financial concerns going into purchasing a supplement.

Top Collagen Supplements On The Market

1. Overall Elm & Rye Hydrolyzed Collagen Capsules is the one to buy– Buy Here

2. Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides

3. Live Well Collagen Peptides

4. Code Age Hydrolyzed Multi Collagen Peptides

5. Correxiko Marine Collagen Peptides Powder

6. Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Powder

7. Bulletproof Collagen Protein

Elm & Rye Collagen Capsules are one of the most popular collagen products available today. This top-rated collagen capsule supports bone strengths, promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails, and supports stronger bones, with more than 16 mg of full collagen protein per capsule. Each capsule also has added vitamin C to boost your immune health as well.

Collagen capsules from Elm & Rye make it easy for you to get your health and beauty needs on-the-go. No messy powders necessary. When you are traveling or in a rush to get out the door, just toss them into your bag for later without worrying about where you’re going to mix your supplements.

In addition to the convenience of taking these complete collagen capsules, you can feel good about knowing that you have chosen supplements from a company that cares. Elm & Rye looks out for your health by testing its products in a third-party lab and keeping a transparent, open dialogue with its customers. The ingredients are all sourced with a sense of responsibility to empower you in your wellness choices, while caring for the earth in methods and packaging.

Price: $50 (60 Servings)

Elm & Rye Hydroyzed Collagen Capsules – Buy Here

2. Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides.

The Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptide is, without a doubt, the most popular collagen protein powder in the market. Vital Proteins have a wide range of products that have captured the interest of the masses. The Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptide has become the go-to collagen supplement for some of the world's best-known celebrities, like Jennifer Aniston. Its popularity isn't hinged on its use by celebrities, rather its ingredients and the expertise behind its manufacturing process.

Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptide has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C in addition to the grass-fed collagen that makes up the majority of its composition. The grass-fed collagen benefits the users, hair, nails, skin and joints. The hyaluronic acid and vitamin C further the body's natural collagen production and furthers youthfulness.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide has the best to offer; the ingredients foster health and wellness with the 20 g of Bovine hide collagen peptide. Youthfulness is fostered by promoting natural collagen production in your body with the 100% Daily Value Vitamin C (ascorbic acid). Suppose that's not enough 80 mg Hyaluronic Acid (sodium hyaluronate) that boosts bioavailability. It also comes packed with the essential Amino Acids. With all these wonderful ingredients, one may think that its application would be as complicated as the ingredients. It's soluble in both your cold and hot drinks, thus making it a convenient fit for all users and their preferences.

As stated, it's easy to use, and these are the guidelines to follow while doing so; take 1 to 2 scoops a day. You can choose to use it in your liquid soluble drink or use it as part of your ingredients while preparing a dessert or part of your dressing. You can get as creative as possible while using it and still get the health benefits it offers.

When you choose to use this supplement, you get Paleo-friendly collagen that is gluten and dairy-free with no added sugars and has a Whole30 Approved accreditation. With the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide, you will never go wrong.

3. Live Well Collagen Peptides

For all the fair skin enthusiasts, this product will blow your mind. Live Well Collagen Peptide All-Natural Hydrolyzed Protein was voted the best for skin last year. The same advantages it held in the previous year are still intact, and they're getting better. Live Well that will become Live Conscious is living up to its name by offering a product that fosters the same.

Their product packaging is exquisite, with a purple and white color. On the packaging, you're going to see the benefits right away; it's for hair, skin, nail and joint support. You'll see that the product is easy to apply as it is easy to dissolve, and it is unflavored. It has 41 servings, and it is Keto and Paleo-friendly. It is clearly stated that it is a dietary supplement that has a net weight of 454 g. One of the most important things to consider is the clarity of information on the package as it states what you're going to get.

Living Well Peptides is intended for Hair, Skin, Nail and Joints. The type 1 and 3 collagen peptides available in the supplement are sourced from Grade A bovine. These are grass-fed, and pasture-raised bovine. Pasture-raised means that the bovine is certified to be 100% non-GMO. The non-GMO bovine is an important aspect to consider, as it emphasizes the need to offer the most natural product to their consumers.

Living Well Peptides has 20 amino acids; this enables the collagen peptides to be naturally formulated and available for absorption with ease. When absorbed into the body, they promote bone and joint health; you get healthier- looking hair, skin and nails. It also improves immune and digestion functions.

Since Living Well Peptide is a hydrolyzed collagen, it is important to know its effect on the product. Hydrolyzation means that the collagen has been broken down into smaller components called peptides. Hydrolyzation has the following advantages: it is of a lower molecular weight, it's tasteless, doesn't have a smell to it, and is easily mixable in any of your preferred beverages.

In addition to the Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Types I and III Peptides you get in every 11 g serving, you also get other ingredients. You'll get proteins 9.9, 4 mg of calcium, 0.22 mg of iron, 55mg of sodium, and 1 mg of potassium. If you have any reservations, you should know no additives or harmful components in this product as all ingredients occur whole and natural. To further your confidence, you should know that Living Well has cooperated with independent third-party testers to verify their product's authenticity.

Now that you know what this product is all about, you'd like to know how to take it. Living Well Collagen Peptide is an easy-to-use product, one scoop a day with an 11 g limit into your 8-12 oz glass of water or any preferable drink. Enjoy your drink once a day and watch your body change.

4. Code Age Hydrolyzed Multi Collagen Peptides

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication; Code Age has made this their ultimate goal. Their product, Hydrolyzed Multi Collagen Peptides, is one of the best-packaged products in the market. The container is sturdy, simplistic, but of good quality yet functional. The information displayed on the container is printed with variations of black and orange color.

The container covers everything you're going to expect in the product. The conciseness of the information is a good indication of the company's desire to be above board with its practice. Clarity is one of the best telling signs that they appreciate their craft and respect their clients' interests enough to sell them a good product.

Code Age has packed the Hydrolyzed Multi Collagen Peptides with the most collagen types of most market products. The product offers types I, II, III, V, and X, all in one 567 g container. The five types of hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been derived from naturally occurring food sources. It is an amazing mix of grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, wild-caught whitefish, beef bone broth and collagen found on eggshells.

In addition to this, they have made their product to cover a wide variety of preferential users. People on a Keto diet, those who don't use gluten products, dairy products, and paleo-friendly enthusiasts can use the product without reservations. Multi Collagen Protein Peptide is a user-friendly product that covers people on all dietary fronts.

The Multi Collagen Protein Powder comes packed with a heap of supplements per 9 g serving. The container has 63 servings; if you make comparisons, this is an aspect to glean on as it gives you an idea if you're getting value for money. With every serving, you're getting 43 calories, 50 mg of sodium, and 9 g of protein and 9000 mg of the hydrolyzed multi-collagen complex. In addition to the supplements, you get 8 to 9 essential amino acids to further your health gains.

Every user needs to maintain a 1-2 scoop limit a day following your doctor's directions or a qualified healthcare practitioner. You can mix the supplement in an 8-12 oz glass of water, juice or any preferred beverage. The Multi Collagen Protein Powder can be used in baked goods or desserts and dressings as well. If you have any allergies to any of the ingredients or supplements infused in the product, consult a doctor before use. Consultation goes for users under the age of 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers alike.

This product is tested by independent third-party bodies that verify authenticity and quality before the product is introduced into the market. It doesn't have any fillers, preservatives, sweeteners, or artificial flavors. As a result of constant use, you'll get healthier looking hair, skin, and the joints in your body get stronger and reduced aching of the same. Multi Collagen Protein Powder has substantial advantages from price to the effects after that, thus a product worth considering.

5. Correxiko Marine Collagen Peptides Powder

Correxiko Marine Collagen has one thing that stands out: clearly, that's the marine bit. Most of the collagen peptides available in the market come from animal-based products. Correxiko Marine Collagen opens new access to collagen peptides for all users who don't use animal products. This product by Correxiko is produced from the skin of deep-sea fish caught in the Canadian waters.

The Marine Collagen Peptide, a Type I collagen, is directed towards helping its user get healthier skin by combating wrinkles, fine lines and old age acne. While the peptide combats these skin issues, it also promotes healthier, shinier and fuller looking hair and strengthened joints. The more users get to use the product, the more they experience the desired results.

Correxiko Marine Collagen Peptide is a product that has its ingredients well sourced. They only use deep-sea fish in Canadian water; they mainly focus on wild-caught Cod, Haddock, and Pollock. The reason to go for wild-caught and farmed is that most fishing farms feed their fish on GMO grown and produced feeds, which corrupts the quality of fish greatly. So using fish that has grown naturally in the wild waters increases the collagen quality in their skin.

The Marine Collagen Peptide is suitable for Keto and Paleo users; it's friendly to your digestive system; it's gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher friendly. It lacks flavors, sweeteners, additives, and porcine and bovine ingredients.

The product is very easy to use; you can use it on an empty stomach or after having a meal. You can use it in the morning or at night based on your preferences. It's best taken when you mix 2-4 tablespoons with water, juice or smoothies.

Users have praised the product based on the results they've been seeing. They have seen reduced aging signs, their skins are healthier, stronger nails, and the hair gets healthier and fuller over time. Older users with joint pains get reduced pains over time, and their joints get stronger. Collagen helps regenerate older tissues in the body and thus gives the person a more youthful body and thus reduces the aging process over time.

Correxico Marine Collagen Peptide the manufacturing is done in Canada, and the packaging is done in the UK and USA in GMP certified facilities. The control levels employed to ensure quality and control from production to packaging make the product certifiable and good for human consumption.

6. Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Powder

Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Power is a plant-based collagen powder from Rae Wellness. Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Power comes as a relief to many in the vegan community as it offers a necessary solution to their collagen intake needs. The Vegan Collagen Boost Powder is derived from a blend of vitamin C, bamboo extracts, and other plant collagen boosters.

Collagen is naturally occurring in the body, but as one grows older, the production decreases. The body needs the necessary components and ingredients to produce collagen naturally; this is what the Vegan Collagen Boost Powder does for you. Its' composition plays an important role in the production of natural collagen in your body; it protects and boosts the collagen production in your body.

Vitamin C plays the role of revitalizing the cells that produce collagen in the body; the plant boosters promote the body's natural production. The bamboo extract, which is high in Vitamin B, A, E and other minerals, promotes growth. All these elements form on strong collagen-boosting composition that will foster natural collagen production in the body.

The Vegan Collagen Boost Powder comes with 15 servings per container, and one scoop will give you 17 g of collagen. With every serving, you get; 45 calories, 12 g of total carbohydrates, 0 g of dietary fiber, 0 g of sugars, 150 mg of vitamin C (as ascorbic acid), 1510 mg of a proprietary blend, and 150 mg of bamboo stem extract. With all these carefully calibrated ingredients, you're going to get the best vegan collagen boost option in the market today.

Rae's Vegan Collagen Boost Powder is taken once a day with 8 oz of liquid; mixing Rae's Vegan Collagen Boost Powder thoroughly before taking it is appropriate. It is also advisable for the user to incorporate a protein-rich diet in their day to further boost their skin's health.

Many vegans who have been looking for a solution to their collagen needs can now rest easy knowing Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Powder has them covered. Collagen is an ever-present component; it just needs the right composition and ingredients to enable its production even at later stages in life.

7. Bulletproof Collagen Protein

Bulletproof Collagen Protein is an unflavored collagen brand. It is among the most popular brands available in the market. As you may have noticed, most of the earlier discussed brands are hydrolyzed this making them peptides. Collagen Protein is a hydrolyzed peptide as well, it may not be indicated on the container or by the name, but it's also hydrolyzed. The best use for Bulletproof Collagen Protein is when it's taken in your coffee.

It's produced from grass-fed cows without any added hormones, thus making the product GMO free. With the 18 amino acids incorporated, you get better-looking skin, hair and joints. It's easily used with both hot and cold drinks. Your whole body is going to get benefits that will improve the quality of your life in general.

Bulletproof Collagen Protein contains 20 g per serving, which is two scoops or 3 2/3 tablespoons. The whole container contains 25 servings. In addition to this, you also get 70 calories, 18 g of protein, and 65mg of sodium per serving.

If you want to be adventurous with it, you can go for a homemade collagen bone broth recipe or even bake a collagen Keto bread. Pancakes infused with collagen protein and a bit of chocolate drizzle will elevate your experience and still get the best out of Bulletproof Collagen Protein.

Basis for Ranking

There is a recurring theme among all the above-stated collagen brands. These themes have guided the ranking and the reason behind having them make a list. The following were the guidelines:

Collagen dosage per serving: The main reason behind taken any collagen supplement is to boost your natural collagen production. The dosage per serving determines how much you're getting; the lower the dosage, thus the lower the intake and vice versa. You will want to go for those options that offer higher collagen doses to get the best bang for your buck.

Collagen types: Because there are many collagen types, it is also important to understand that Type I and Type II collagens are the most important ones. Type I has the most useful and covers almost 90% of the users in the body. The more collagen types available in a collagen supplement, the better as you will be getting more benefits from the available collagen types.

Collagen sources: From the selected collagen supplements above, it is clear that each a specific source of collagen. Most of the supplements in the market are animal-based and mostly bovine collagen from grass-fed cattle. There are plant-based collagen options, marine collagen options, chicken and chicken products. With all these options, it boils down to the user's preference.

Usability: The most important is the application of the product. Ease of use is paramount to the user; they will go for a product that is easy to ingest. The products listed all have basic ease of use; mix it in 8-12 oz of water, juice, coffee, or a smoothie and take it. Other products give you the leeway to even use it in recipes to prepare meals. Preparing meals with collagen supplements is an added advantage as not all users can use the products with drinks.

Third-Party Testing and Transparency: This is a major reason behind ranking the above collagen supplements. These products are dietary supplements, and they are not FDA approved as they're not manufactured for curing any disease; rather, they are supplements. So independent Third-Party Testing becomes a major point of transparency to gain authenticity and thus the trust of their end-users.

The Science Behind Collagen

With ages comes the fear of a weaker body and the diseases that come with it. Most people, given the option, will choose to remain young forever. As this is not an option, they study into getting anti-aging medication or supplements has opened the door to understanding our bodies and collagen and its use in body tissue regeneration and the anti-aging effects on our bodies.

The benefits of collagen include healthier joints and bones, youthful skin, helps in muscle repair and energy recovery, it has anti-aging effects and healthier-looking nails. It has these widespread effects on the body because it's the most pronounced protein in the body. Thus gaining an understanding from a scientific standpoint will amplify our understanding and thus our decision making when we use it.

Several studies have been conducted to further the claims of collagen intake efficacy. Eleven studies were conducted on 805 patients with varying skin conditions over a defined period of 8-24 weeks. The participants were given different collagen supplements. The research scientists came up with the following findings; there was an increase in the skin collagen density, the skin's elasticity increased, and the skin became suppler (hydrated).

The same study concluded that the application of the variation of collagen supplement on patients affected their ageing. Thus, collagen intake's anti-aging properties are directly proportional to the effects on the user's anti-aging properties. The more the collagen supplement is applied, the slower the ageing process.

Continuous studies have opened the door to understanding how collagen works and its effects and lack thereof. There are 28 different collagen types known this far, but the most effectively used in the body are Types I through IV. Collagen is processed in the body in a highly directed and controlled manner, although in the process, errors could occur and thus a mutation.

The above study has shown that, with collagen, mutations come anomalies in the body as well. It translates to diseases like Scurvy, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). Mutations show how important collagen is to our bodies, and any mutative behavior in its creation can lead to diseases and changes in our physiological make up.

Collagen's Side Effects

One thing that has come out is that the lack of collagen has a more negative side effect than its abundance. As stated in a study explained above, collagen's positive anti-aging properties are in direct proportion to the amount of collagen intake. More collagen intake over an extended period will have far-reaching positive effects than the lack thereof.

It is also wise to consider the stipulated usage as stated on the container or packet. That instruction will go a long way to clarify your own user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions About Collagen

Q. What is collagen?

A. This is a naturally occurring protein in your body that aids in the connection of tissues. It is the most abundant protein in the body; it is in your skin, blood vessels, guts, joints and bones alike.

Q. What is the source of collagen?

A. Firstly, collagen is a naturally occurring protein in your body. With time due to reduced production because of age propagation, collagen is produced from different sources. Collagen is produced from cows (bovine), fish and seafood (marine), chicken and chicken products (avian) and there are plant-based collagen boosters, not sources (vegan).

Q. What are the different types of collagen?

A. There are 28 types of collagen in the body, but the most pronounced are Types I through IV. Type I being the most abundant in your body, so its uses are much more visible than the rest. When selecting a collagen supplement, make it a point to those with Type I and others alike. The more the types present, the more benefits you are going to get.

Q. What are hydrolyzed collagen powders?

A. These are also known as collagen peptides. Hydrolyzation is when the collagen proteins are broken down into smaller chains of amino acids that are easily digestible into the body. Their smaller molecular structures are now in powder form that is easily soluble in water or a drink.

Q. How does one use collagen?

A. There are several ways of taking collagen supplements; if you're taking an oral collagen supplement, you swallow it as it is in capsule form. As for the powder collagen supplements, you are going to mix them in your favorite drink. You can use water, coffee, or smoothies. The drink can either be hot or cold. Other intake options include using the collagen supplement as part of your ingredients when cooking your meals. There are available recipes you can use to incorporate collagen supplements.

Q. How do I select the best collagen supplement?

A. The collagen supplements listed above are the best in their class. Starting with this will get you started into the world of collagen supplements.

Summary

Collagen supplements will become popular over time as the world gets to know their benefits. People are getting more aware of their health needs, leading them down a path of discovery and experimentation of the same.

Collagen supplements will only get more popular over time, and this will foster their mass use. We are more than likely going to see a healthier, youthful and more energized population with mass use than ever before. Collagen supplement usage will impact how people approach old age; the fears of old age will not cloud one's thoughts again as they will have more than enough options to combat those struggles.

The reason behind their popularity stems from the following; it's important to know what collagen is and its function in our ever-changing bodies. Collagen plays an important role; it allows our tissues to stretch and, thus, the growth factor. As we age, we produce less and less collagen, up to a 75% decrease at the age of 80, compared to its production among younger adults.

The most important thing is to select the most suitable collagen supplement for you. Visit a licensed healthcare practitioner or a health nutritionist to guide you through this process. Once you have committed to a product, use it consistently over time and stick to it. The gains will only show up over time, and the more you use them, the more your body gets the benefits.

The older generation wants to get in touch with their robustness of years past. Their need to be healthier, younger and revive their bodies to their prime status is of utmost importance. Older ladies want to get the fine lines, wrinkles and drier looking skins that are more supple and glowing. Collagen protein powders and peptides have in handy to cover this need.

There being a wide selection to choose from, it is important to understand what collagen protein powders and peptides do for your body. Understanding the use will greatly lead your decision-making process and choose the best supplement that suits your needs.

Collagen protein powders and peptides have the following benefits; joint relief pains, they have massive effects on your post-workout recovery. They have anti-aging properties; they propagate healthier, youthful-looking skin, nails and hair.

For this reason, take the step and commit to making your body and life better. Don't procrastinate; buy yourself a collagen supplement and experience youthfulness once more.