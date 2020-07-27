Best CBG Oil - Buyer's Guide for 2020

Have you ever heard about CBG Oil? - No, it’s not a typo, we are talking about CBG oil, a new product derived from a new hemp extract - CBG. Far more popular nowadays is the CBD oil because it has even become an essential part of many people’s wellness routine. However, this CBG oil is a newly introduced product on the market and it seems that it has already won people’s hearts. Try the CBD — a company based in Colorado — breaks down the basics of CBG to help you decide if it is right for you.

What exactly is a CBG oil, how it’s used, and what are the benefits of this product? - These are some of the questions that come up when speaking about this product and all are answered in this guide on the best CBG oil available for sale.

What is CBG Oil

First things first, let’s see what is CBG and what is CBG oil. If you are familiar with CBD, you probably are aware of the fact that apart from CBD there are about one hundred other cannabinoids naturally occurring in the cannabis or hemp plant.

Cannabinoids are chemical compounds most of which have some therapeutic benefits in treating certain health conditions. CBG is one of these cannabinoids and the abbreviation stands for cannabigerol. CBG is the main component of the CBG oil which is used similarly to CBD oil.

As it is one of the many cannabinoids in the hemp plant, next to THC, CBD, CBC, or CBN, it would be logical to assume that these are all related. However, CBG is considered to be the precursor or the stem cell of all of the cannabinoids. In other words, all cannabinoids originate from the raw version of CBG. For that reason, CBG is often referred to as the “mother cannabinoid”.

It’s worth mentioning that when a hemp plant is fully grown the level of CBG is usually 1% or less. Thus most full-spectrum products have a low level of CBG. Anyway, to obtain higher levels of CBG, manufacturers need to harvest the plants earlier in the growth cycle.

CBG oil vs CBD Oil

In comparison, CBG and CBD are similar cannabinoids in a way that both are non-psychoactive and possess therapeutic properties. Moreover, both are used in the production of CBG oil as well as in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil. These two extracts combined with the rest work together synergistically much better than they do separately. As a result, these types of CBD oils give the so-called “entourage effect”.

In fact, most CBD brands use a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG in producing the CBG oil, and in that way, they increase the beneficial properties of the product. Generally speaking, CBG and CBD are alike, both interact with the endocannabinoid system to promote a general sense of well-being.

Still, some studies show that CBG is more effective than CBD in treating certain conditions. Mainly, the fact that these two cannabinoids are different, it means that they can have different effects on your body.

Best CBG Oil on the Market Reviewed

Due to the fact that CBG oil is a relatively new product on the market, there aren’t many CBD companies that sell it. Try the CBD has done our research and managed to find the most reputable brands where you can buy the best CBG oil. Here are our top 5 picks.

Try The CBD

Key Features

- 1:1 ratio CBG-CBD

- 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD per Bottle

- Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado

- Tested by a third-party lab

- Affordable price

The ideal balance of CBG and CBD in this product by Try The CBD provides the optimal effects that these cannabinoids can give to any user. For a reason, it is our first choice when it comes to CBG oil, but also for any other CBD products.

Try The CBD is a brand that has found its place on the market selling high-quality CBD products made from organic non-GMO hemp that is grown in the fields of Colorado. This new product only confirms that this brand takes no chances in quality as it provides exactly what each CBD user needs. From CBG oil to CBD gummies, capsules, creams, and every product has been tested by a third-party lab to verify its content for quality and purity.

Not only that you can get the finest CBG oil from Try The CBD, but it won’t cost you a fortune to enjoy its benefits. At their shop, you can buy CBG oil that contains a total of 1000mg cannabinoids - 500mg CBD and 500mg CBG in a 30ml bottle. Lastly, you can rest assured that the CBG oil by Try The CBD contains less than 0.3% of THC which makes it non-psychoactive.

Medterra

Key Features

- Isolate (THC-free)

- CBG + CBD tincture with a 1:1 ratio

- Citrus-flavored

- Two potencies - 1000mg and 2000mg

Medterra offers CBG oil tinctures with two different potencies - one of 1000mg and another of 2000mg. This equals a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG in each bottle. The difference with this CBG oil is that it does not contain full-spectrum extract as it has no traces of THC.

The CBG oil by Medterra is made with organic MCT oil and organically-grown hemp. Moreover, each product that they sell is tested by a third-party lab for quality.

Apart from CBD and CBG, these oil tinctures contain CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and CBDV. The CBG oil with a lower potency has 33mg of CBD+CBG per serving, while the stronger one contains 66mg of CBD+CBG per serving.

CBDistillery

Key Features

- Full-spectrum CBG oil with a 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD

- MCT Oil and Natural Terpenes

- Tested by a third-party lab

- 1000mg of CBG+CBD

CBDistillery is another reputable brand that offers CBG oil for sale. This product,the same as the top two on our list, contains a 1:1 ratio of CBG with CBD to make it a total of 1000mg per 30ml bottle. Other than CBG oil, here you can find a CBG isolate powder that can be used as an additive in food or drinks.

The CBG oil by CBDistillery is made with MCT oil and natural terpenes to provide a better experience. This CBD brand cares about quality and for that reason sends all products to a third-party lab to test their content.

LeafyWell

Key Features

- Full-spectrum CBG oil

- Different fruity flavors

- 1000mg CBG+CBD

- THC - less than 0.3%

LeafyWell offers a potent CBG oil available in three different flavors - blueberry, orange blossom, and watermelon. It is a 100% organic full spectrum CBG oil with natural non-GMO ingredients.

This brand also tests all its products through a third-party lab to verify quality and purity. LeafyWell CBG oil contains less than 0.3% THC as it has a full-spectrum extract in its content. It has no sugar and the CBG is extracted from organic hemp grown in Colorado.

Extract Labs

Key Features

- CBG Oil and CBG Powder available

- Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum

- Lab-tested

- 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD

Extract Labs is a Colorado-based CBD brand that offers different CBG products. At their shop, you can find full-spectrum CBG oil with a 1:1 ratio of 500mg CBG with 500mg CBD, broad-spectrum CBG oil, and CBG isolate powder.

If you are looking for a more potent CBG oil you can try the broad-spectrum CBG oil tinctures that contain 1000mg CBD and 1000mg CBG. Extract Labs use the CO2 extraction method to obtain the extracts from organic hemp grown in the Colorado fields. Each product by Extract Labs is tested by a third-party lab and contains no pesticides, herbicides, solvents, or chemical fertilizers.

Benefits of Using CBG Oil

CBG oil is widely used for the purpose of getting comfort, a sense of calmness, and stress relief. Essentially, users have reported great benefits from using CBG oil for sleep or treating insomnia, to stay focused, and to relieve inflammation.

According to Try the CBD, there is even some anecdotal evidence showing that CBG oil may be useful in treating various diseases and conditions. While these medical studies have been conducted mainly on animals, and are very limited, this may encourage more researchers to study the potential of CBG oil.

For instance, a 2014 study shows that CBG oil helped with slowing the growth of colon cancer cells in mice. Another indicates that it stimulates the appetite of rats and it even reduced inflammation associated with colitis.

It seems that CBG has also great effects on the brain cells and can protect them from the effects of aging. A study conducted in Spain in 2015 showed that CBG was extremely active as a neuroprotectant as it helped in the treatment of Huntington’s Disease in mice, a neurodegenerative disorder that is common for humans as well.

Based on all these studies and the positive experiences of CBG oil users it is clear that there is great potential in this product. Hopefully, there will be more medical studies about it in the future to verify the effects of CBG oil.

Potential Side Effects of CBG Oil

As a potential CBG oil user, you must be concerned about any possible side effects that may appear by using this product. To better understand any effects from CBG oil of course more studies are required. Anyway, according to the feedback from many users, CBG oil acts similarly to CBD oil, which means that you could expect the same possible side effects. If you have experience with other CBD products you probably know what to expect.

The most common side effects which are usually very mild are nausea or drowsiness, which may appear if you take a higher dose of CBG oil. It is recommended that you lower your dosage if you feel these or any similar effects. On top of that, when you take any prescription medication you should always consult with your doctor before taking CBG oil. It may happen that you don’t feel the effects of your medication, or of the CBG oil, and these two may interact and cause some side effects.

How to Use CBG Oil - Best Practice

To fully experience the benefits of CBG oil it is best to try one of the products that contain a higher level of CBG. Undoubtedly, you would get some effects of CBG when consuming full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil, however, its amount is too low to get the wanted effects. Thus choosing a CBG oil from one of the above-mentioned brands would be the right choice for you.

In addition, you should always verify the quality of the product by checking the CBD company that sells it. For instance, our list of the best CBG oil was made based on the brand. We checked if the product has been tested for purity and quality by a third-party lab, whether the CBG was extracted from organic hemp, and what type of extraction methods were used in the process. So, if you find a CBG oil made from this type of reputable CBD brand you can rest assured that you get a quality product.

CBG oil is usually sold in the same way as the CBD oil - as tinctures. Hence it is taken sublingually. Alternatively, you can try using CBG isolate powder as a food or drink additive.

Recommended Dosage for CBG Oil

When it comes to dosage, usually the same applies to all CBD products. There is no standard recommended dosage of CBG oil, Try the CBD suggests to start low and work your way up. Simply put, if you are trying CBG oil for the first time, get only a low dosage or 1 to 2 drops of oil per day. Once you feel comfortable with this you should increase the dosage.

Keep in mind that taking CBG oil is a process that requires patience. This means that you shouldn’t expect to feel its effects after the first drop of CBG oil. As with most CBD products, consistency is key. Make sure to take your dose regularly and for better results, you can combine the CBG oil with another CBD product.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, finding the best CBG oil for sale and incorporating it into your everyday wellness routine is a similar process to getting any other CBD product. The most important aspects to consider are the quality of products, reputation of the CBD brand, and your own personal habits. Many people have different preferences and mainly choose their ideal product based on their own lifestyles. If you would like to try CBG oil, follow this buyer’s from Try the CBD, and choose wisely.