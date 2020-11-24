25 Best CBD Products of 2021

The best CBD products are the ones that come from trustworthy companies. Because the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD products, consumers rely on CBD brands to be forthright about the quality of their products. CBD brands can do this by offering things like:

Product quality and purity – The brand presents independent third-party lab testing results to show exactly what is in the CBD product.

Transparency – Third-party lab results are easy to find and view on the website, and product pages are detailed. They list all ingredients, information about the sourcing of the product is clear, and information about the company and its background is comprehensive.

Reputation – The brand has been endorsed by well-known publications or experts in the cannabis field and/or there are many positive reviews clearly shown on their website.

Customer Service – The brand is available and responsive to customer questions and concerns, they deliver products in a timely fashion, products are delivered as advertised, and they offer a generous but fair refund policy.

Value – The product is cost-effective considering product quality and potency. The price range will be noted as

● $ - 10 cents or less per mg of CBD

● $$ - between 10 and 20 cents per mg of CBD

● $$$ - more than 20 cents per mg of CBD

Based on these qualifications, here are the 25 best CBD products to purchase in 2021, divided into four categories: CBD oil, CBD edibles, CBD capsules, CBD topicals.

Best CBD Products – Starting With CBD Oil

1. Penguin CBD Oil

$-$$ (depending on concentration—higher concentrations costing less)

Penguin CBD oil is made from hemp grown in Oregon, a state known for its rigorous farming standards. Their CBD oil is one of the best CBD products out there. It is made from broad-spectrum CBD using CO2 extraction, the purest and most expensive extraction process available. This ensures their CBD oil is never contaminated. Penguin CBD Oil is also 100 percent THC-free, meaning it is legal to use across all 50 states. Still, being broad-spectrum, this CBD oil maintains all the other healthy elements of the product’s hemp plant. Healthline, Medical News Today, and EcoWatch have all named Penguin as one of the best CBD oils on the market.

Penguin CBD Oil has tons of variety. It is available in four strengths: 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, and 2500 mg. There are also five flavors, which include strawberry, cookies & cream, mint, citrus, and natural. Each bottle is made to order, so whatever you choose, it will be fresh.

Aside from displaying a certificate of analysis for their CBD oil, they also provide a complete ingredients list, and offer a full refund upon product return—even on opened products—if you are unhappy with the product. The quality, price, and transparency of Penguin CBD Oil make this product a complete package.

2. Spruce CBD Oil

$-$$ (depending on concentration— the higher concentration costing less)

Spruce sources the hemp used to make their CBD oil from two family-owned US farms, one in Kentucky and one in North Carolina. They test every CBD oil batch at a third-party lab, and Spruce provides all of the lab certificates right on their website. This helps provide customers with the utmost confidence in the quality, purity, and concentration of their CBD oil products.

Spruce CBD oil comes in two concentrations: 750 mg and 2400 mg. They use full-spectrum CBD, which means their products contain all the other compounds in the hemp plant, which may include trace amounts of THC. This is always less than 0.3 percent THC, so it is still technically legal across all 50 states and is not enough to have an intoxicating effect. The 750 mg bottles have only the natural hemp seed oil flavor, though the 2400 mg bottles can either be based on hemp seed oil or coconut oil.

3. Kanibi CBD Oil

$

Kanibi CBD oil, as well as all of their products, are double third-party lab tested. The test results can be found on their website. Their full-spectrum CBD oil is sourced from US farms and comes in two strengths: 750 mg and 1500 mg. No matter the concentration, there are five unique flavors available: skittles, peppermint, lemon lime, choco mint, and cinnamon. Because it is full-spectrum CBD, it may contain trace amounts of THC, which will always be under the federally legal limit of 0.3 percent.

Kanibi lists all the ingredients of their products for maximum transparency. They also offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee for their CBD oil, meaning you can even return an opened product and get your money back if you’re unsatisfied.

4. cbdMD CBD Oil

$

First of all, cbdMD CBD Oil has a ton of sizing and a broad range of concentration variety, more than most brands. They offer bottles of either 30 or 60 mL. Their 30 mL bottles come in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg, 5000 mg, and 7500 mg concentrations. Their 60 mL bottles come in 1000 mg and 1500 mg concentrations. They offer four flavors: berry, orange, mint, and natural, though not all flavors are available for each strength.

All CBD oil products are made with broad-spectrum CBD, completely free of THC. Their engineering allows for maximum preservation of all the valuable compounds of their US-sourced hemp, including many cannabinoids and terpenes. Third-party lab tests are available for all of their CBD oil batches. If you’re not satisfied with the product, you can return it within 60 days of purchase, with postage paid for by cbdMD.

5. Joy Organics CBD Oil

$-$$ (depending on concentration—higher concentrations costing less)

Joy Organics CBD Oil uses USDA-certified organic hemp to make both broad and full-spectrum CBD oil. They are one of the few companies that offer the option between broad and full-spectrum, allowing customers to choose if they want their CBD oil completely free of THC or to maintain trace amounts of 0.3 percent or less. Some say the benefit of using the whole hemp plant to make CBD oil allows all of its natural components to work together synergistically more effectively than they would work isolated. Confirming this hypothesis requires more evidence.

The five Joy Organics CBD Oil broad-spectrum flavors are lemon, orange bliss, tranquil mint, and natural. Their full-spectrum CBD oil comes in lime. All are available in three concentrations: 450 mg, 900 mg, and 1350 mg. Third-party lab test reviews are available on their website, as are full ingredients lists and lots of reviews.

6. Verma Farms CBD Oil

$$

Verma Farms CBD oil comes from organic, GMO-free, pesticide-free US-grown hemp. They also provide third-party lab test results on their website to ensure customers of their product quality. All Verma Farms CBD Oil products are broad-spectrum CBD, meaning they contain compounds from the whole hemp plant with the exception of THC. The description of each bottle of their CBD explicitly states that it contains absolutely no THC.

While Verma Farms CBD Oil only comes in one strength, 500 mg, their flavor variety is extensive. They offer mint, strawberry, lemon lime, pineapple, watermelon, mango, peach, and natural flavors. Verma Farms accepts returns on unopened products only. Their customer reviews are very positive, and their CBD Oil Kit even ranked number one by both Forbes and Entrepreneur Media.

7. Rosebud CBD Oil

$$

The source of Rosebud CBD Oil is a small Oregon farm whose hemp is sun-grown and free of any sprays during the farming process to provide the best CBD products possible. In addition, their CBD oil contains no flavorings, sweeteners, preservatives, additives, or fillers. Each CBD batch they use is triple lab-tested with all test certifications available on their website.

All Rosebud CBD Oil products are full spectrum, meaning they contain trace amounts of THC, 0.3 percent or less (though not enough to get you “high” by a long shot). They offer “Original,” “Double Strength,” and “Extra Strength” CBD, each in either a half ounce or full ounce bottle. The half bottles come in 350 mg, 700 mg, and 1000 mg concentrations, while the full ounce bottles come in 700 mg, 1400 mg, and 2000 mg concentrations. Below each product, you’ll find pages and pages of positive reviews to help customers fully understand the quality that you get with Rosebud CBD Oil.

Best CBD Gummies & Edibles

1. Penguin CBD Gummies

$$

Penguin CBD Gummies are made with CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. They make them this way to ensure a great flavor in their product, as many people don’t love the often-earthy taste that broad or full-spectrum CBD can bring. CBD isolate products have absolutely no THC, so their use is completely legal in all 50 US states. Each gummy worm in their 30-count containers has 10 mg of CBD to make it easy to dose small or easier up the dose by eating additional gummies. The flavor balances both sweet and sour flavors.

With a full ingredient list right on their website as well as third-party lab test results and lots of reviews, it’s easy to feel confident in the quality of Penguin CBD Gummies. Also, their gummies are made from Oregon-grown hemp and if you don’t like them, you can return them within 30 days for a full refund.

2. Joy Organics CBD Gummies

$$

Expect only the best from Joy Organics CBD Gummies, a family-owned company. They source their gummies with USDA-certified organic hemp, provide third-party lab test results on their website, and show the full list of ingredients for their gummies as well.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies come in containers of 30 gummies, each with 10 mg of CBD. They also offer two original flavors: strawberry lemonade and green apple. All are made with broad-spectrum CBD and are gluten-free, vegan, and contain zero THC as well as other clean ingredients like organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, and natural fruit and vegetable juice.

3. Premium Jane CBD Gummies

$

Sourced from US hemp farms and providing third-party lab tests, Premium Jane CBD Gummies are a great product. All Premium Jane CBD Gummies are both gluten-free and vegan, meaning they are available for all adults to enjoy. They are also made from CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. Their gummies contain nothing else from the hemp plant, which means they contain zero percent THC.

Premium Jane CBD Gummies come in two sizes: 750 mg and 1500 mg. The 750 mg bottle has 30 gummies while the 1500 mg bottle has 60 gummies. Each gummy in either bottle has 25 mg CBD. The 750 mg bottle is an assortment of tasty gummy bears. The 1500 mg bottle has two flavor options: strawberry or lime. Their gummies come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. You can return the gummies for a refund or exchange within 30 days of purchase if you find the product unsatisfactory, even if it has been opened.

4. Lulu's CBD Truffles

$$

Lulu’s is a chocolate company of female founders who partnered up with other female founders in the CBD industry to launch a CBD chocolate line. Lulu’s CBD Truffles are among the products in this line, and they are absolutely delicious. The CBD is broad-spectrum and sourced from Colorado Sungrown Hemp and is completely free of THC as well as vegan and organic.

Lulu’s flavors their CBD Truffles with 78% cacao chocolate and hazelnut, then topped with Fleur de Sal. Each package of 20 pieces contains 60 mg of CBD, meaning there is 3 mg of CBD in each truffle. This product also comes with triple-tested third-party lab results to confirm the quality of the product.

5. Vital Leaf CBD Chocolate Bars

$$

Vital Leaf CBD Chocolate Bars come from organic, non-GMO, fair-trade, and regenerative Oregon Hemp Farmers. The brand commits itself to protect the earth, sourcing from sustainable farms only. Their chocolate bars are made with full-spectrum CBD, meaning they have very small THC amounts. It’s less than 0.3 percent in fact, which is the legal limit of THC across all 50 states.

They offer three chocolate bar flavors: Hazelnut and Sea Salt, Quinoa Crunch, and Classic Dark. All of them are vegan and gluten-free with 100 mg of CBD in each bar. Each bar contains 10 pieces with 10 mg of CBD each. Also available are smaller bars with only 30 mg of CBD sold in a mini pack to try all three flavors. Vital Lead CBD provides third-party lab testing for each batch of CBD to ensure product integrity and quality, which can be viewed on the website.

6. Green Roads CBD Relax Bears

$$

Green Roads CBD Relax Bears have a QR code on each package to look up the third-party lab tests, so you can see for yourself exactly what you’re consuming with each gummy bear. They are made with CBD isolate, meaning there is absolutely no THC nor any other compound from the hemp plant other than CBD in the bears. These Relax Bears come in a package of either five or 30 gummies, each with 10 mg of CBD for a total of 300 mg of CBD per package.

Green Roads Relax Bears has a flavor assortment in each package, with blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple, and orange, all a combination of sweet and sour. They are gluten-free and sourced from US farms. With over 5000 reviews and a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, customers seem to have plenty of great things to say about this product.

Best CBD Capsules & Pills

1. Penguin CBD Capsules

$$

Penguin CBD Capsules come in bottles of 30 gel capsules, each with 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil in them. The CBD oil in each product has been extracted from Oregon-grown hemp through CO2 extraction, the purest extraction method possible. Broad-spectrum CBD includes elements of nearly the whole hemp plant. Penguin CBD capsules have absolutely no THC though, making them legal in all 50 states.

Penguin CBD Capsules, along with all Penguin CBD products, include a certificate of analysis from a third-party lab to ensure product quality. Additionally, the website clearly lists all the ingredients of the capsules for extra transparency. Even more, the company is so confident that you will be happy with what you’re getting, that if you are unsatisfied with the capsules, Penguin CBD will provide a 30-day money-back guarantee upon return of the product. There are also plenty of reviews from happy customers to help make this brand even more trustworthy.

2. Medterra CBD Capsules

$

Medterra sources their CBD from Kentucky hemp farms with long growing seasons and rich soil for an amazing hemp crop. All of their suppliers undergo Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification as well, so customers can rest assured they are getting the utmost in quality with Medterra’s CBD Capsules. All are non-GMO and free from contaminants and pesticides and go through third-party lab testing, the results of which are openly displayed on their website.

Medterra CBD Capsules are gel capsules made with CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. These capsules contain absolutely no THC nor any other component of the hemp plant. Their 750 mg strength bottle contains 30 pills of 25 mg each. Their 1500 mg strength bottle contains 30 pills of 50 mg each. For quality assurance, Medterra offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it for a refund, even if it has been opened.

3. Lazarus Naturals Energy Blend CBD Isolate Capsules

$

Lazarus Naturals Energy Blend CBD Isolate Capsules are made from organic hemp grown at their very own Lazarus Farms in Central Oregon. Every product is tested by a third-party independent lab to show the product quality and ingredients with full transparency. An ingredients list is also shown on the bottle and website for easier access.

The Energy Blend CBD Isolate Capsules contain CBD isolate (pure CBD), rice flour, and a little bit of caffeine for an extra boost. Bottles contain either 10 or 40 capsules. The 10-count bottle has a total of 250 mg of CBD. The 40-count bottle has 1000 mg of CBD. Both equal out to 25 mg per capsule. Lazarus Naturals generously offers an assistance program on their already very affordable products for those with low incomes, disabilities, and veterans as well.

4. Kanibi CBD Full Spectrum Softgels

$$

Kanibi CBD Softgels are made with full-spectrum CBD, meaning parts of the whole hemp plant remain in the CBD extract used in the product. This includes other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes in the plant. Full-spectrum CBD has trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3 percent. This amount is legal throughout the US, so anyone in any state can use Kanibi products. Kanibi sources their hemp from US farms only.

Kanibi CBD Full Spectrum Softgels have always been double third-party lab tested, and you can find all the test certificates on their website. Each bottle contains 30 softgels with 25 mg of CBD for a total of 750 mg of CBD per bottle. The only ingredients in each softgel are CBD and its MCT carrier oil. If you are not satisfied with the product, Kanibi will give your money back when you return the product.

5. cbdMD CBD Softgels + Capsules

$

The variety of cbdMD’s products in general is vast, and in their softgel and capsule products it’s no different. They offer both softgels and capsules in three concentrations, 450 mg, 1000 mg, and 1500 mg of CBD per bottle of 30. Their bottles of 60 pills come in three concentrations as well: 1000 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg of CBD. That means you get to choose between either softgels or capsules depending on your preference for any quantity and concentration.

All cbdMD softgels and capsules are made with broad-spectrum CBD, containing absolutely no THC but maintaining other cannabinoids and terpenes. They use US-sourced hemp and provide third-party lab test results on their website. Additionally, you have 30 days to return any product you’re unsatisfied with and they will even pay for your return postage.

6. Bluebird Botanicals Concentrated CBD Capsules

$

Bluebird Botanicals uses sustainably sourced, hemp-extracted, full-spectrum CBD in their Concentrated CBD Capsules. They are a Certified B Corporation, which means they meet high transparency and social and environmental performance standards. They also maintain a GMP Certificate, which includes auditing and verification by a third-party organization against strict food and dietary supplement standards. Additionally, Bluebird Botanicals attempts to make their products as accessible as possible to every community. Eligible low-income families, teachers, students, veterans, civil servants, and disabilities receive 20 percent off per order.

Because Bluebird Botanicals uses full-spectrum CBD in their capsules, they can contain up to 0.3 percent THC. Each capsule contains 15 mg of CBD for a total of 450 mg of CBD per 30-count bottle and 900 mg of CBD for a 60-count bottle. You can find third-party lab test results for their capsules online to check the product’s quality yourself.

Best CBD Cream & Topicals

1. Penguin CBD Cream

$$$

All Penguin CBD hemp products go directly from an Oregon farm to their lab, keeping it pure so that there is zero chance of any of them containing any synthetic or harmful chemicals. This standard includes their Penguin CBD cream. It comes from CO2-extracted, broad-spectrum CBD oil, a cutting-edge extraction process that keeps their products clean. This cream is especially smooth and silky, rich in both CBD and terpenes (another healthy component of the hemp plant).

Penguin CBD Cream comes in a four-ounce jar with 250 mg of CBD. It cools the skin upon contact and comes in a peppermint-lavender scent that customers love. This cream provides a full ingredients list as well as a full third-party lab report to ensure its purity and quality. Plus, Penguin includes answers to all of the most commonly asked questions about how CBD cream and topicals in general work on their website, helping customers better understand the product before purchasing. If customers are unhappy with their purchase, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. This even includes opened products.

2. CBDfx CBD Muscle and Joint Cooling Cream

$

CBDfx sources their hemp from organic, pesticide-free, non-GMO US farms. The CBD undergoes CO2 extraction to provide clean, broad-spectrum CBD in their CBD Muscle and Joint Cooling Cream. To ensure quality, they also provide lots of transparency, including third-party lab test results and ingredients lists on their website.

This CBD Muscle and Joint Cooling Cream contains broad-spectrum CBD (free of THC), and caffeine, white willow bark, and menthol. Bottles come in two concentrations: 500 mg or 1000 mg of CBD. Because the product contains broad-spectrum CBD, it also includes other cannabinoids and terpenes. What’s more, this product is vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it knowing no animals were harmed in its production.

3. CBDistillery CBD Warming Cream

$$

CBDistillery CBD Warming Cream is sourced from US non-GMO hemp that has been certified by the US Hemp Authority. Like all their products, this product provides honest labeling, a full list of ingredients, and third-party lab tests, which are available to check the quality and consistency of the product on the website or by scanning the QR code on the bottle.

CBDistillery CBD Warming cream is made from broad-spectrum CBD, so it has zero THC. Each bottle of the cream has 300 mg of CBD, or about 2 mg per pump. It also includes camphor, the ingredient responsible for giving the warming sensation, as well as other hemp plant components like aloe vera (for moisturizing), honeysuckle, and rosemary. If you are not satisfied with the product, CBDistillery offers a 60-day money-back guarantee upon return.

4. Medterra CBD Rapid Cooling Cream

$

Medterra CBD Rapid Cooling Cream comes from non-GMO organic Kentucky hemp. Their products are also GMP-certified, meaning this cream includes nothing but the highest-quality CBD. It contains no contaminants or pesticides, which can be double-checked on their third-party lab test results. Those are available on Medterra’s website.

This CBD Rapid Cooling Cream is made from CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. No other part of the hemp plant is included in this product—this is a product completely free of THC. Other ingredients include menthol and arnica, which are responsible for the cooling sensation. Medterra offers this cream in four strengths: 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg of CBD. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee if you find yourself dissatisfied with the product.

5. Green Roads CBD Skin Relief Cream

$$

Green Roads CBD Skin Relief Cream is made from broad-spectrum CBD, so it contains all the great components of the hemp plant except for the THC. On the packaging, you’ll find a QR code where you can check the product’s quality and consistency on a certificate of analysis provided by a third-party lab. This information is also available on their website.

This skin relief cream contains a total of 200 mg of CBD. Some of the other ingredients include avocado oil and lavender oil, providing a lovely scent to the product. The CBD in Green Roads products comes from US farms and is never tested on animals. Green Roads CBD Skin Relief Cream is also available in a travel size for convenience, which has 70 mg of CBD.

6. Premium Jane CBD Topical Salve

$

Premium Jane CBD Topical Salve comes from non-GMO, organic Kentucky-grown hemp. Third-party lab tests for this product are available on their website and reveal it is free from pesticides, solvents, and other chemicals. A 20-day satisfaction guarantee from Premium Jane means you can return the salve for a refund or exchange within 30 days of purchase, which includes opened products.

Premium Jane CBD Topical Salve in eucalyptus variety comes in a two-ounce container with 750 mg of THC. That means very little needs to be used per serving. The cocoa butter variety is also two ounces but has 1500 mg of CBD for an even stronger effect. They are designed for application to a specific area of the body, not used as a lotion applied all over, hence the small containers. These products contain no animal ingredients nor artificial flavors or colors. However, they do contain many other essential oils and natural herbs to help replenish the skin with the things it needs to be healthy overall.