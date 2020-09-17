Best CBD Oil Reviews – Top 15 CBD Oil for Sale

Top 15 Best CBD Oil Reviews List: 1. Best in potency - Spruce CBD 2. Most organic - CBDpure 3. Most fresh CBD oils - Penguin CBD 4. Best in fruity flavors - CBDfx 5. Best quality CBD oil - Royal CBD 6. Best CBD oil for pain - Joy Organics 7. Best value - Medterra 8. Best signature formula - Charlotte's Web 9. Best in purity - Aspen Green 10. Most sustainable - Endoca 11. Best tasting pure CBD oil - Kats Botanicals 12. Best discount offer - Sol CBD 13. Most innovative - American Shaman 14. Best in quality assurance process - Kanibi 15. Most premium ingredients - Sunday Scaries One of the best alternatives in treating different kinds of pain is cannabidiol or CBD for short. Because of its multitude of benefits, it has gained so much popularity that more medical professionals have turned their attention to the study of its use and advantages. Among its benefits is for pain, and thus, me and my Health Canal Team have covered another article that tackles all the best CBD oils for pain as well as other details on how you can safely use any of them. But before we begin, let's go over the factors you need to consider in choosing the best CBD oil.

How to choose the best CBD oil

There are numerous factors you need to look at whenever choosing the best CBD oil. Here they are: 1. Your personal buying criteria - This will depend on your preferences on taste, price, ease of use, efficacy, and concentration. 2. The CBD oil's method of extraction - It's crucial that you know how your CBD oil was processed because it will give you an idea if the product contains contaminants and other harmful chemicals. One of the best methods is called the CO2 extraction. 3. The source of your CBD - Aside from the production, you should also know about your CBD oil's place of origin and the farming condition it went through since hemp plants are natural hyperaccumulators, which means that they tend to absorb almost everything from the ground regardless if it's bad or not. Also look if it is full and Broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate. 4. THC level and format - It goes back to your personal preference alongside your regular situation. If you don't like any THC traces, then CBD format is the best for you. 5. Laboratory history of the product - Go for the CBD oil that was lab tested by an independent laboratory for purity, potency, and safety. According to Health Canal’s Best CBD Oil Reviews List, here is the top 15 CBD oil of 2020

15 Best CBD Oils & Tinctures 2020

1. Take Spruce

Pros • Organic and natural ingredients • High potency/extra strength • No artificial flavors and other harsh chemicals • High quality hemp oil Cons • Tastes really bitter The Take Spruce CBD oil is the most potent in the market because of its lab grade quality containing 2,400 milligrams of cannabidiol. It doesn’t taste really nice, but CBD users who are looking for the most natural and potent shouldn’t miss this thing. There are no single traces of artificial flavors and other additives in Take Spruce's lab grade CBD oil and that's what we're here for. Such a feature is made possible only through its unique production approach. The company employs the Moonshine extraction method, which apparently is the method that results in the best combination of CBD, terpenes, and low level THC. More so, this Take Spruce CBD oil is a full-spectrum fix, which would surely give you enough boost minus the high. Be careful with THC traces though if you are on a scheduled drug test, so opt out from it if there's an upcoming drug test. 2. CBD Pure

Pros • Non-GMO and organic • CO2 extraction method • 90-day refund policy • Highest quality CBD products Cons • Limited product range Aside from the all-organic image of the CBD Pure oils products, the company is also known in the CBD market as the most generous in terms of purchase guarantee because it allows you to request for a refund if their oils don't work for you. CBD Pure is so sure about their full-spectrum CBD oils products that they embark on such a bold guarantee policy. Within 90 days or about three months, if you feel that their oils don't give you your desired results, then you can be eligible for their refund policy. Their organic CBD oils products that come in varied concentrations are guaranteed to be cold pressed and unrefined with a very transparent trace analysis on the products' profiling and screening. We love how the company stays true to being organic with their products not undergoing so many processes making them closer to their roots. 3. Penguin CBD

Pros • CO2 extraction method • High-grade American hemp • Free shipping on all US orders Cons • Limited product range Most high potency CBD oils lack flavor choices, but Penguin does it differently. It has a few yet interesting CBD oil flavors like mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies & cream. All the flavors in Penguin CBD oils come with three potency types. They have 250-milligram bottles for beginners and 600-milligram and 1,000-milligram bottles for the more advanced users. The oils are also broad-spectrum, which means nothing to fear about THC traces. Even better, each bottle also contains MCT oil for a higher bioavailability and other phytochemicals and terpenes. The best thing about these oils is the freshness quality made possible by Penguin CBD’s made-to-order scheme. 4. CBDfx

Pros • Organically grown hemp • Wide array of choices • Third-party lab tested • Low THC level Cons • Highest concentration is lower than others If you are looking for the best fruit flavors to enjoy your oils, then opt for CBDfx because their oil tinctures are among the best CBD oils when it comes to overall quality. The brand is quite giving the best nod onto their CBD vape juices. Needless to say, their CBD products are also another must-try oils when you need to enjoy the effects of cannabinoids without hating the natural CBD taste. CBDfx has finally come up with additional flavors on top of its all-natural CBD oil flavor. Choose what you will like from these 3 choices: Lemon Lime Mint, Blueberry Pineapple Lemon, and Lychee Lemon Kiwi. You can now mask the usually bitter taste of CBD while enjoying the benefits. After all, who says consuming CBD oils has to be that difficult to bear? 5. Royal CBD

Pros ● Third-party lab tested ● Non-GMO ● CO2 extraction method ● Hemp oil and low THC level Cons ● Limited product range Royal CBD is a simple, no-fuss company that produces high-quality CBD products that also mimic the company's brand image. They don't have a wide assortment of choices though, but such a lack of options is offset by the quality of their oils. The Royal CBD products are all natural and the taste of these oils is quite comparable to that of Take Spruce CBD oils owing to the fact that the natural flavors were retained. All of their oils are also in the full-spectrum hemp oil category with concentration that ranges from 250 milligrams to 2,500 milligrams - another comparable feature the Take Spruce brand has. Finally, I won't recommend this brand to those who are adventurous when it comes to flavors because this company surely doesn't have a wide variety of flavors. Also low level of THC. 6. Joy Organics

Pros • Third-party lab tested • No harsh chemicals • Wide selection Cons • A little expensive Joy Organics CBD's Tranquil Mint flavored oils are among the most recommended products in their line. This flavor provides the right amount of punch, just enough to cover the bitter taste of CBD, and that's what most CBD users love about Joy Organics' oils. CBD oils from other brands can make you feel drowsy, but Joy Organics CBD oils are different because they can make you stay calm and focused. The sizes of their CBD oils are certainly suitable for either those who are beginners and those who need a larger dose to treat chronic pain. Furthermore, like CBDfx, the Joy Organics CBD oils have four varied flavors. You can go for the natural flavor if you're used to the CBD's natural taste. If you're not used to it, then you can go for the Tranquil Mint, which is one of the best seller flavors. You can also try the Orange Bliss and Summer Lemon for a more adventurous experience. 7. Medterra

Pros • Non-GMO and organic • Mild taste • Third-party lab tested Cons • Limited product range Anyone looking for CBD Isolate that does not contain THC and other cannabinoids will surely find Medterra’s CBD oils as the best choice. Medterra has a great reputation for its pure CBD compound without any traces or reports of pesticides, toxins, and heavy metals. The company also provides larger concentrations of CBD oils with 3,000-milligram bottles as the highest concentration. More so, the company is also known for quality, safety, and consistency with its US Hemp Authority Award Seal, which is granted only to a few brands.

8. Charlotte’s Web

Pros • Organically grown hemp • With veteran discounts • Interesting flavors Cons • Limited product range CBD users rave about Charlotte’s Web flagship formula because of its original and untainted flavor over the years. It’s one of the best choices both long-time users and first-time users will love. The flagship formula also has a flavor variation of mint chocolate that adds to its interesting profile. Known for their signature formula, Charlotte’s Web CBD uses only their premium hemp extract, carrier oil, and flavor to mask the typical CBD taste. However, their oils do not contain dyes or other additives to retain the oils’ natural color. The oils are also made in small batches through alcohol extraction. Other flavors include lemon twist, orange bloom, and olive oil. The bottles also come in two sizes, 30 milligrams and 100 milligrams. 9. Aspen Green

Pros • USDA-certified organic hemp • Lab tested eight times • With a charitable cause Cons • Expensive prices Unlike big CBD brands with a myriad of options to choose from, Aspen Green doesn’t have much to choose from but remains true to its commitment to produce oils in the purest form that’s possible. Their oils have the purest form, which is made possible through their rigid process. A lot of CBD brands claim many things, and the good thing about Aspen Green is that it doesn’t hold many claims that it cannot prove. In fact, the company has the very rare organic certification from USDA and it’s a treasure that keeps them transparent to their claims. Their oils have varied concentrations and come as full-spectrum, which CBD users rave about because of the little amount of THC. Of course, we should mention, too, that the company works as a charity with some proceeds going to their respective charities. 10. Endoca

Pros • Third-party lab tested • Non-GMO and organic • High potency Cons • Very limited flavor choice As one of the leading brands in the CBD market, Endoca has a reputation of producing one of the most raw CBD oils. Plus, who would have thought that a CBD company such as Endoca is working on coming up with a sustainable village that focuses on permaculture with their aim to become an environmentally-friendly company. Endoca’s CBD oils come in two strengths that are both under the full-spectrum format. We all know how beneficial a full-spectrum variety is, and that’s what the company is trying to sustain. Unfortunately, they offer only one flavor and that’s the natural flavor of the cannabinoid, literally shoving away CBD users with no preference for CBD’s natural bitter taste. Nevertheless, many Endoca users still love how their oils turned out in their mouths because the consistency wasn’t thick and it was still palatable. 11. Kats Botanicals

Pros • Organically grown hemp • Third-party lab tested • Natural farming practices Cons • Very limited flavor choices It is Kats Botanical’s consistent natural and rigid farming practices that set them apart from the rest. They are also transparent with their qualifications and certifications as a CBD company. Plus, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes them an ideal choice for CBD oils. Kat Botanicals is a no-fuss company that is transparent when it comes to all the necessary details CBD consumers should know in a CBD company or brand. However, their lab results are not shown on their website, rather, they are available upon request of the customer. We don’t have a problem with it, too as long as the information is available. In addition, their CBD oils come in three different strengths, but all have the same natural flavor. Speaking of flavor, the taste, although earthy is not overwhelming and doesn’t leave an aftertaste for so long. 12. Sol CBD

Pros • CO2 extraction method • No harmful chemicals • Generous discount offer Cons • Very limited flavor choices The feature of Sol CBD that will bring you closer to their product line is their generous discount offers. Their CBD oils come in package options with the 3-bottle pack as the most worth purchasing because of the total savings. More savings also await you if you choose to subscribe. Sol CBD’s natural CBD oils are the typical natural CBD oils, except that Sol CBD has a second flavor option which is a combination of cinnamon and peppermint. Another notable feature of their CBD oils is the MCT carrier oil used, which is proven to be the easiest kind of fat chains humans are able to utilize. MCT carrier oil also allows for higher bioavailability, which is a very important consideration when choosing CBD oils. 13. American Shaman

Pros • Nanotechnology • CO2 extraction method • Various oil options Cons • A little expensive The first in this review that offers a wide range of CBD oil tinctures, American Shaman is surely something to talk about. The flavors are not that many, but the types of oils they offer are pretty impressive. Despite the expensiveness of some of American Shaman’s CBD oils, they still gain continuous attention by CBD users because they have different levels of potency with different compositions. They offer full-spectrum CBD oils that are hemp-dominant as well as a CBD-terpene combo, which, as the name implies, is a combination of terpene isolates and CBD isolates. More so, American Shaman, like no other, also employs liposomal technology that allows them to produce water-soluble oil tinctures that are more intense and fast-acting. 14. Kanibi

Pros • Double tested by third-party laboratories • Organically grown hemp • Chemical free Cons • A little expensive Kanibi is a new CBD company but its take on third-party lab testing that goes above and beyond is the first in the CBD industry; and this makes them even more admirable. We believe that to produce a high quality CBD, a company must take a huge amount of effort in making sure the CBD products are safe, pure, and potent enough to provide the desired results of the consumers. Kanibi’s CBD oils are pretty simple. They offer just two potency levels and two flavors but both come in 1 ounce sizes. The flavors you can choose from are choco mint and lemon lime, two flavors that are best in masking the true flavors of CBD. The sizes of the bottles are 750 milligrams and 1,500 milligrams, just enough for both the novice users and expert users. The oils, however, are a bit expensive. What offsets the regular price is the bundle discount, so if you find their oils viable for your needs then you can purchase again and turn to their bundle options. 15. Sunday Scaries

Pros • With premium ingredients • Transparent CBD brand qualifications • Outstanding customer service Cons • Limited product range Aside from Sunday Scaries’ amazing advertising technique that shows you how your usual mental worries and social anxieties will be relieved by their products, their product line is also equally top of the line. Their CBD oils are magnified by premium ingredients like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, and coconut oil, all of which forms the proprietary blend of the company. Something you will also appreciate about Sunday Scaries is its farming conditions. The laboratory where the hemps are manufactured are approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Farm Products Dealer Program. Plus, the overall facility is both Kosher-certified and GMP-certified. Their oils are also broad-spectrum, giving you the benefits of CBD without the high. Unfortunately, there are not many product options, so you will end up with a 500-milligram bottle suspended in coconut oil. Nevertheless, the fruit punch will make you so much alive.

What is CBD Oil?

As the main subject of this article, it’s essential that we dig more about this compound. What then, is CBD oil? CBD or cannabidiol is one of the two most prevalent compounds found in a cannabis plant. The other one is THC, but unlike THC, the CBD compound has a myriad of health benefits minus the high.

The Different Types of CBD

There are three different types of CBD and each varies depending on the content and kind of compounds present. 1. Full-spectrum CBD - It is one of the most common types of CBD since it has a very promising entourage effect only made possible by the impressive combinations of CBD, THC, and other compounds present in hemps. 2. Broad-spectrum CBD - Simply put, broad-spectrum CBD oils are full-spectrum oils without the THC content. This makes broad-spectrum oils as the more favored choice for those who are sensitive about THC traces on their consumption. 3. CBD Isolates - The purest form of CBD with no companion compounds is found in CBD Isolate oils. It does not contain THC nor other compounds except CBD.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

There are ongoing debates about this very intriguing topic but allow us to simplify it. CBD oil is legal across the US only if it is derived from the industrial hemp variety of cannabis plants. Otherwise, if the CBD oil is derived from marijuana which is another cannabis plant variety, then it is subject to further question and scrutiny since not all states legalize the production, sale, and use of marijuana. Therefore, we still continue to recommend that you check with your local state policies to avoid any conflicts with the law.

Benefit of CBD oil?

There are several health benefits of CBD oil in a human’s body, but some of these benefits are not yet proven by in-depth studies. Nevertheless, here’s a short glimpse of some of the most common benefits of CBD with existing scientific studies that back them up. More pieces of research are still needed, but it’s still amazing to tackle these benefits given that more users have testified CBD’s seemingly miraculous stand in the medicine industry. 1. Pain relief 2. CBD can help Anxiety relief 3. Anti-seizure 4. Anti-acne 5. Neuroprotection 6. Sleep Supporting

How to use CBD Oil For Pain?

First, you need to figure out your dosage since there’s no universal dosage when taking CBD regardless of the product form. Second, you simply put a drop of CBD oil under your tongue and let your body gradually consume the compounds without going through your digestive tract. It’s also a lot more fast - acting this way, especially that we’re concerned about relieving pains here.

Does CBD Have Any Side Effects?

Along with benefits are CBD’s potential side effects. Here they are: 1. Drug interaction 2. Fatigue 3. Diarrhea 4. Changes in weight 5. Changes in appetite Noting all these possible adverse effects, it’s truly important that you must also dedicate time to consult your doctor to avoid detrimental impact to your health.

F.A.Q

1. What's the strongest CBD oil on the market? The strongest CBD oil on the market is anything that’s high in potency and has full-spectrum format since it has all the important cannabinoids. 2. What is the most effective method of taking CBD oil? The most effective method of taking CBD oil is through the sublingual process wherein you drop the oil beneath your tongue and let it be absorbed by your bloodstream for 30 minutes to 1 hour with an effectivity that runs for 8 to 12 hours. 3. Which form of CBD is most effective? The most effective format of CBD is full-spectrum although both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum have the ability to produce an entourage effect. This is because a full-spectrum CBD maximizes the potential benefits of a cannabis plant. Such reasoning is also the same reasoning why full-spectrum CBD is more expensive than broad-spectrum CBD and isolates.