Best CBD Oil Reviews – Top 15 CBD Oil for Sale

CBD has been regarded as one of the best all natural solutions to alleviate symptoms ranging from insomnia and depression to minor aches and pains. That's why we've put together a list of what the best CBD oils you can buy in 2021 are. Let's dive in to our favorites:

Top 15 Best CBD Oil Reviews List:

1. Best Overall- Penguin

2. Best THC Free- Verma Farms

3. Best Performance - R+R Medicinals

4. Most Transparent - Colorado Botanicals

5. Best Variety- Medterra

6. Best Bang For Your Buck - Batch

7. Best High-Dosage- Just Live

8. Best For Anxiety: Sunday Scaries

9. Best CBD for Sleep- cbdMD

10.Best Organic Variety - Joy Organics

11. Pure Craft CBD

12. Best Value- FOCL

13. Most Consistent- Charlotte’s Web

14. Most Popular- Fab CBD

15. Best CBG + CBD Oil: CBDistillery

Bonus: Best Buy In Bulk: Cheef Botanticals

Considered one of the best natural alternatives to come about in the past 10 years, CBD (also known as cannabidiol) is is loved by the old and young alike. Furthermore, perhaps one of the more impressive things is how ubiquitous CBD has become amongst those who've never even tried traditional cannabis products. However, early research is backing up the word of mouth claims regarding pain, anxiety, depression, and a slew of other symptoms. For this reason, there's a lot to be excited about and look forward to when it comes to CBD. Before we dive into our list, however, we first should go over a few pieces of criteria on how to choose the best CBD oil.

Choosing The Best CBD Oil

Well there's no perfect science to choosing the the best CBD oil, there are a few factors you should get hip with used by experts and fans alike:

1. What type of experience you're looking to have- This will range on if CBD is being used to help you fall asleep or to just relax after work. After you become more familiar with the wide variety of CBD oils, you'll be much better educated on choosing the perfect experience for you.

2. The extraction method- this includes full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate, which all will determine how much processing the CBD has gone through, and what's left from the original plant.

3. The CBD's Source Hemp- the quality of the CBD will rely heavily on the source of hemp. Obviously, states that have already established legal or medical marijuana are going to have a leg up in production, as well as understand different growth patterns. However, that's not to say other growers haven't been catching up as well. Check the company's website for specific growing locations.

4. Is there any extra ingredients- this primarily deals with sleep aids such as melatonin, or ingredients aimed to help highlight the cannabis plants' other compounds, such as CBG. This can give off an entourage effect, where the feeling and benefits are heightened.

5. Lab Results- finally, any company worth taking will have their lab results updated and listed on their website, if not the specific product page. Companies that don't list lab results should be put under a fair amount of scrutiny, especially considering this is something you're putting in your body.

With a sense of criteria for how we determine quality CBD, let's dive into what some of the best CBD oils and tinctures are for 2021:

15 Best CBD Oils & Tinctures 2021

Pros

· Wide variety of dosages and flavors.

· Made from organic hemp grown in Oregon.

· Easy-To-Find lab results.

· 30-day money back guarantee

Cons

· Subscription pricing isn’t as high as competition.

Penguin has certainly made a name for itself as a premium quality CBD brand. They’ve attracted the attention of everyone from Rolling Stone to Medical News Today, earning a substantial amount of praise for their products. It’s difficult to find a “best CBD oil” list without them on the top, and that’s for good reason.

What we love about Penguin is how great they are at focusing on creating enough variety with flavors and dosage while keeping prices low. Considering they have an added 20% discount for subscription pricing, Penguin is all about keeping value high with customer costs low. And for how much curation has gone into their products, don’t think they’re skimping on quality.

Sourcing hemp from Oregon, Penguin has a range of quality that’s unmatched. With a refined broad-spectrum product that’s totally THC-free, Penguin completes the trifecta by also creating a unique assortment of flavors that will satisfy anyone’s taste buds. The sheer amount of effort and detail that Penguin puts in proves them to be a brand that always has your back; and after such a strong performance, it’s easy to make them your go-to (especially for the price).

· Organic and natural ingredients

· Broad Spectrum CBD

· Hemp sourced from US suppliers

· Wide variety of flavor and selection

Cons

· None

Verma Farms has consistently hosted some of the best CBD products on the market for a few years now.

Becoming popular for their dedication to quality and consistency, Verma Farms has absolutely dominated the conversation for being one of the overall better CBD brands. As their CBD oil was one of their first products, they’ve only improved on the recipe as times gone on. Now as a top choice in the industry, it’s easy to see how much time went into each product.

One thing we love about Verma Farms is how they’ve divided up their products between more earth-inspired selections as well as fruit-flavored variations as well. Beyond just the approach to taste, Verma also puts a fair amount of dedication into their process. By utilizing a broad spectrum oil, Verma Farms is able to create a happy-medium of a product that any CBD user will love.

For the best overall experience money can buy in CBD, Verma Farms is an easy pick. No matter if you’re looking for a product that’s great to blend or take on its own, Verma Farms has you covered. Overall, we can’t say enough positive words about them, highlighting a brand that’s grown tremendously over the years and continues to set the bar higher and higher.

Pros:

● USDA Certified Organic

● Hundreds of 5-star Google Reviews

● Surprisingly Affordable

Cons:

● Only two flavors available for tinctures

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction ontheir proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make. In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind.

Pros

● Broad-spectrum CBD

● Purification/distillation process naturally retains terpenes

● Posts third-party lab testing on the website

● 60-day risk-free trial

● Extremely fast customer service and offers live chat

Cons

● Doesn’t offer too many bulk or bundle products currently

Colorado Botanicals has ushered in a new era of transparency in the CBD industry. Recognized as Observer’s #1 CBD company to buy from in 2021, this brand is all about top quality and high standards.

We love that Colorado Botanicals lets customers behind the curtain to know that they’re getting the best possible product. Many companies use a high heat purification process that burns off terpenes; then they add them back in from other plants, resulting in a diluted product. But Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical chemical separation process to naturally retain terpenes while removing other unwanted compounds (e.g., THC, waxes, fats, chlorophyll). This matters because terpenes are the source of many CBD health benefits.

Additionally, Colorado Botanicals sources third-party lab tests for every batch of its broad-spectrum products and posts the results on its website. So, customers aren’t just getting product info – they’re getting scientific proof that the products they’re buying actually have terpenes and other essential compounds. This is a rarity in the CBD industry. Furthermore, the brand grows its organic hemp in Colorado and produces its product line in an ISO 9001:2015 facility, upholding the industry’s highest standards. When you shop Colorado Botanicals, you’re getting one of the highest-quality CBD products on the market for an incredible value.

Pros

· Supplied with organic CBD.

· Excellent variety of oils, including CBG, Immune Boost, and Ultra Broad Spectrum.

· Up-To-Date lab results.

Cons

· Somewhat expensive considering the premium products.

If you’re looking to see everything that CBD has to offer, Medterra is a top choice.

Offering CBD oils that include CBG, immune boosting support, or even flavored Ultra Broad Spectrum, Medterra has a lot going for it that other brands are only getting up to speed on. Although their pricing is a little steep, you’re also paying for a sense of quality and innovation you can’t get out of other companies. When considering that this is supposed to be alleviating, Medterra is a brand that’s focused on creating the best sense of relief money can buy.

While they might be glanced over by other CBD fans, Medterra is a strong competitor for being one of the best. With a ton of variety for what you can do with CBD, Medterra keeps your attention on constructing what your relationship with cannabis could be, highlighting a sense of wellness that will turn you into an evangelist too.

Pros

· Organically grown hemp

· Great pricing

· Bold lineup

Cons

· Return policy is contingent upon approval.

Batch has been a company others in the CBD world have been applauding for their approach of low-cost, high-quality products.

With the majority of their oils starting at around $34.99, they have an interesting array of entry level products, including names like Soothe, Calm, and Dream, which are all designed with an intended purpose. Additionally, Batch knows how to go premium too with their Gold Reserve Blend, a highly-sought-after variety that starts at $149.99. However, even with high-priced items, Batch also keeps the value rolling too.

With Batch, the expectation comes in the name: creating a batch that’s worth consuming. Currently hosting a great sale on multi-packs and other CBD oils, Batch is a well-curated brand. Hosting CBD from Wisconsin, it’s hard not to like what they have going on.

Pros:

· THC free guarantee, non-GMO & no pesticides

· Supply chain transparency & third party testing

· 30 day return policy for opened and unopened products

· Variety of dosages and flavors

Cons:

· No subscription pricing available

· Limited flavors

As a new brand in the space, Just Live certainly knows how to tackle the principle of ‘less is more’. The result is some of the best CBD oils on the market, coming in with a Natural and Mint flavor that are available in 300mg, 750mg, 1,500mg or 3,000mg. Although they don’t have a crazy lineup of flavors and choices, the Mint and Natural are some of the best value in their class, hosting an oil that’s not only ethically sourced but compounded into one of the best CBD oils on the market.

Made with organically grown hemp, Just Live includes broad spectrum CBD, which delivers a raw but refined experience, providing the maximum therapeutic benefits, at the best value. Whether it is to provide a much-needed sense of relaxation or to help relieve issues associated with normal daily exercise and activity or even to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, daily usage will promote overall health and wellness in your everyday life. In short, if you want an all-natural oil that also is going to be a great yield, Just Live is a pretty quality option.

Natural & effective ingredients

Custom Broad Spectrum CBD blend

Discounted Monthly Subscription + Free Shipping

3-Step Quality Assurance System

Spy.com: “Best-Tasting CBD Oil”

Cons

None

Sunday Scaries is one of the most awarded & celebrated CBD brands focused on product effectiveness and customer community.

Most popular for focusing stress & anxiety, Sunday Scaries’s mission has always been to make sure their customers never feel alone in their daily battles. Their motto “Don’t Worry, You’re Not Alone” says it all. It’s always refreshing to get involved with a CBD brand that’s focused more on their values and mission than on the money.

What’s also unique about Sunday Scaries is their robust subscription program. They believe taking CBD regularly not only increases the effectiveness of CBD, but also helps each person learn more about how CBD can better impact their life. Plus, Sunday Scaries subscription program offers loyal “Squad” members heavier discounts and free shipping with no contracts.

Sunday Scaries promotes a “Scarefree” lifestyle, which is greatly reflected in their 97% customer service rating, 100% lifetime money back guarantee and industry-leading transparency.

Life is already stressful enough, but with Sunday Scaries CBD products and CBD oils, it doesn’t have to be. That’s why you can buy their products without worry or breaking a sweat.

Try Sunday Scaries vitamin-boosted, CBD oil tincture today with Discover Magazine’s exclusive 20% off code: NoStress.

Leaf Remedys CBD oils are sub zero extracted from the highest quality organically grown Colorado hemp. The advantage of this extraction method is that a high-quality hemp plant can become a full spectrum extract without any further extractions resulting in a more preserved and purer Full Spectrum oil retaining all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes. High quality full spectrum extract is a much more promising therapeutic choice than an oil extracted using other extraction methods and chemical processing which results in a full spectrum oil more known as a distillate Full Spectrum that is not as effective as a true Full Spectrum like leaf remedys full spectrum. They also offer an Broad Spectrum oil for those with THC sensitivity or are worried about the small THC content in Full Spectrum oil due to employment reasons. The THC is removed from their Broad Spectrum oils with an organic process which preserves a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. Their oils are offered at 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg strengths. They also offer a 1000mg CBD gel, and 50mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies which is one of the highest on the market.

· High quality Full and broad-spectrum oils

· Free shipping Anywhere in the united states

Competitive prices and 20% off with discount code (DM20)

Pros

· A top rated name in organic CBD.

· A lot of choices for organic products

· Full and Broad Spectrum available.

· Great flavors.

Cons

· CBD is sourced from all over the United States.

Joy Organics is a company bold enough to put their brand promise in the name. So far, they’ve been impressive, building upon a reputation as the best organic CBD supplier in the game.

Beyond just that USDA organic promise, Joy Organics goes above and beyond when delivering on top-tier products. Hosting flavors like Fresh Lime, Mint, Orange Bliss, Summer Lemon, and Natural, all of Joy Organic’s offerings are natural to what they’re able to pull seasonally. It’s this attention to detail that’s helped them define organic CBD, especially with pricing starting around $53.95.

Although Joy Organics gets their CBD from a number of different organic farms, they also have developed a sense of quality vetting. For some, it might be bothersome the miles it took to finally deliver the product, however, Joy Organics also tries to keep their offerings at a level others are only at the beginning of catching up to. A great company run by a stellar team, it’s clear that Joy Organics has been keeping a thorough approach of making something for CBD lovers, by CBD lovers.

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD oil drops are total standouts. Available as tinctures and water-solubles, you can choose from plenty of tantalizing tastes — like vanilla, mint, and fruit flavors — and doses. The sleep support variety features melatonin while the pet formula’s just CBD oil and MCT carrier oil. Yummy, rapid results, effective — give Pure Craft CBD oil drops a try today.

FOCL values transparency, high quality, and fair pricing – there’s no question why they’ve become a top player in the CBD realm. The team at FOCL (short for Focus) is passionate about wellness and obsessed with producing plant-based products that actually work. Alongside their top-rated CBD Drops, FOCL also has premium CBD gummies and unique wellness formulas designed specifically for Focus, Sleep, Pain Relief and Immunity.

Rated by Healthline as one of the best in the industry, FOCL CBD Drops get rave reviews from loyal customers for taste and quality. We love their 2000mg option, which is perfect for those looking for help with anxiety, sleep, or pain relief. Our favorite part is that the drops are flavorless with no grassy aftertaste. It’s also their best value for regular CBD users.

FOCL also has great tasting (and super effective) 1000mg drops in Mint, Orange Cream, Cherry and Strawberry Lemonade.

Beyond great taste, we were very impressed with the organic ingredients, cannabinoid profile, and extensive third party testing of FOCL’s CBD Drops. It’s obvious that FOCL doesn’t cut corners and goes above and beyond to produce the best CBD oil possible.

Pros:

● Broad spectrum CBD

● Unique and tasty natural organic flavors

● Organic MCT Oil

● Lab results published on website

● Highest quality product at fair price

● Bundle and save 20%

Cons:

● Only available online

Pros

· Most well-known name in CBD

· Full-Spectrum varieties

· USA grown hemp

Cons

· Limited on flavor choices

If you’re not familiar, Charlotte’s Web is a company that probably has the longest running reputation in CBD. Developing one of the first CBD-dominant strains, the namesake for the strain is also what they made their company, providing a brand that stands for quality and consistency over the years. As Charlotte’s Web has been a part of developing the legitimacy around CBD, it’s only right they’re also considered one of the best in the business.

Hosting a few different varieites of flavors or tincture profiles, Charlotte’s Web offers products that primarily focus on usage and value. With a great value pack that is a sleeper for best buy in bulk, Charlotte’s Web hits a lot of what’s valuable when it comes to consistency. Check them out if you want a company that’s been in the industry for practically the longest.

Pros

· Great variety of flavors

· Affordable pricing

· Quality ingredients

Cons

· Only sweet flavors available

Fab CBD is a brand that’s been on the rise for their offerings. A fabulous choice amongst those who’ve been taking CBD awhile or are just starting out, Fab CBD has been popular for a number of reasons. First, they offer pricing that starts at $39 and caps at $129, meaning there’s something anyone could afford. Second, their use of full-spectrum CBD means that you’re getting a solid deal for the price, especially if you’ve yet to experience the entourage effect. And finally, their flavor profiles (while primarily sweet) are big amongst those trying to mask the taste of hemp.

As Fab CBD writes the book on how to make a popular CBD brand, it’s hard to hate on their model. Still delivering a quality at a reasonable price, you’re going to get a great value. While they aren’t super premium, Fab CBD also doesn’t try to be. You basically get what you pay for, which sometimes, can actually be a good thing...especially in the case of Fab CBD.

Pros

· Great Broad-Spectrum/Full-Sepctrum/CBN/CBG Products

· 20% subscription discount available

· Various flavor options

Cons

· Slightly expensive for CBN/CBG options

CBG blended products have become all the rage. If you’re not familia, these are the ‘mother’ or stem cell cannabinoid, which creates all the other cannabis products. This helps interact with your endocannabinoid system, which further heightens the effects. Although a few companies have started to delve into these products, it’s CBDistillery who’ve been leading the charge. Not only do they create oils with a bunch of different types of blends, but aim for them to be thorough in how they behave with our bodies. Hitting all the benchmarks possible, CBDistillery is on the come-up for sophisticated blends.

Pros

· Full-spectrum varieties available

· Made with organically grown hemp

· Great value packs

Cons

· Must fill out a refund request form to be considered.

Cheef Botanicals has been a dominant force in CBD for the past few years, which makes sense considering the level of quality they put into their products. Utilizing organic ingredients that is sourced from hemp farms in Colorado, Cheef utilizes in-house genetic testing to ensure they’ve deliveredthe best product. Strict with their product evaluation, you’re not getting jipped when it comes to Cheef Botanicals.

For their value packs, Cheef Botanicals creates savings that definitely make it worth it to buy in bulk. Starting at $63.62, they offer three different variety packs that all host a potent punch. Many express Cheef to be their go-to, which with good bulk deals, makes them a sleeper steal.

FAQs

What Exactly Is CBD Anyways?

for the concept of CBD oil is still confusing to you, then here's a brief breakdown:

CBD is one of the most prevalent compounds found in the cannabis plant. While most people are familiar with cannabis as being marijuana and thus containing THC (the component that gets you 'high'), CBD is not psychoactive while still containing all of the same health benefits first found in medical marijuana.

What Type Of CBD Is Produced?

There are three primary types of CBD to consider:

Full-Spectrum: This is the least processed, containing the most raw plant materials. It generally contains less than 0.3% THC. Most people cite full spectrum as their favorite since it brings off the 'entourage effect' listed above.

Broad Spectrum: This is minimally processed, while still containing some slight raw plant materials. Broad spectrum also contains little to no THC, and is a happy medium between full spectrum and isolate.

Isolate: Finally, isolate is the most processed version, leaving behind only pure CBD. Containing no THC or other plant materials, this is the most straightforward version of CBD.

Where Do People Feel Like CBD Benefits Them?

Although still classified by the FDA as a dietary supplement, a lot of people have started using CBD as a replacement for a number of different products. From diet management to over the counter pain medication, CBD is becoming known as a less toxic, more effective replacement. Especially for those who take OTC pain medication daily, CBD is quickly becoming the new norm.

Outside of physical management, mental health is another big source of new CBD use as well. People who suffer from anxiety claim it can help in nervous situations such as social settings or presentations. Additionally, many find the relaxing components to be alleviating for depression as well. Although the spectrum ranges (and clearly, CBD should not be replacing medications prescribed by a doctor), mild cases and symptoms have shown promising treatment from CBD.

In summary, here are some of the most popular reasons people take CBD:

1. Replacing over the counter pain relief.

2. To help with workout recovery.

3. To combat seizures.

4. To help with anxiety or depression.

5. As a relief after work.

6. To help with falling asleep.

7. To alleviate common fears, such as flying or public speaking.

8. To help with appetite.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

While there's no universal dosage, a good rule of thumb is to start slow and work your way up.

If you'd like a good guide based on weight, volume, and dosage, Daily CBD has a solid calculator here.

Finally, it's always smart to consult with your doctor over if taking too much CBD might behave badly with your medical history or other medications.

Does CBD Have Any Side Effects?

Although the most likely case is you simply fall asleep if you take too much CBD, some people occasionally experience:

1. Diarrhea

2. Changes in weight

3. Changes in appetite

With the potential of negatively behaving with your current medications, it's best to consult with your doctor if there's anything you should know before taking CBD on a regular basis.

One Final Word

After all the proper steps are taken to ensuring it's right for you, CBD can be a great supplement to throw into your routine. Take this guide as an introduction into trying some great companies out or to learn what a good CBD brand looks like. With the right trial and error, you'll find the perfect CBD to integrate within your lifestyle in no time.

