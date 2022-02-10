Best CBD Oil for Sleep

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There’s nothing better than waking up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Getting a good night’s rest on a routine basis gives you the energy and focus you need to take on whatever may come your way throughout the day. Whether you’re a student, parent, or someone who works full-time, getting enough sleep is essential for your success and overall health.

The one problem? Quality, sound sleep doesn’t come easy. While you may be physically tired at the end of the day, mentally your mind is still going a mile a minute. This makes it extremely hard, if not impossible to fall asleep. Sleep deprivation is more common than ever before and can have a serious impact on your health.

Not getting enough sleep will leave you feeling tired, unable to concentrate, and lacking energy. You’re also more likely to experience mood swings and other emotional effects. A constant lack of sleep also puts you at a higher risk of many health conditions. For example, sleep deprivation has been linked to decreased heart health, as well as an impaired immune system.

Many people make changes to their daily routine, such as drinking less coffee or meditating, in hopes of getting better sleep at night. Some even use sleeping pills to battle insomnia and sleep deprivation.

Another option that’s become growingly popular is the use of CBD oil. CBD products are more widely available than ever before. If you’re looking for an all natural way to finally get the sleep you need, you may want to add CBD oil as part of your nightly routine.

What is CBD Oil?

Chances are that you’ve heard about CBD oil, but not many people truly know the ins and outs of this product. CBD oil is made using CBD, also known as cannabidiol. CBD is extracted from the hemp plant and is considered to offer a host of health and therapeutic properties.

It’s also worth noting that hemp plants also contain other compounds, such as other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, all of which work together to offer effective therapeutic benefits.

When shopping for CBD oil, you’ll find that there are three different types. The most common CBD oil is full spectrum, which contains CBD, a small (legal!) amount of THC, and other hemp-derived compounds. The combination of these ingredients creates what’s known as the entourage effect.

The second kind of CBD oil is CBD isolate. This type of product contains no THC and is pure CBD. So while effective, users won’t experience the entourage effect, which can produce stronger side effects.

The third type of CBD oil is broad-spectrum CBD oil. broad-spectrum oils contain CBD and other cannabinoids, but doesn’t contain any THC. With this type of CBD oil, you can reap the benefits of other plant-based compounds without the worry of THC.

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Sleep?

With so many products on the market, it can be hard to find the best CBD oil for sleep. Over the last few years, a growing number of CBD companies have created CBD oils that are designed to offer all sorts of therapeutic benefits. But, with the good comes the bad, and when supply is high, there’s always the risk of low quality companies selling low quality products.

When searching for CBD oil to help you get better sleep at night, there are some factors you’ll want to consider, including:

● Source of hemp

● Extraction method

● The type of CBD

● Other ingredients

● Third party testing

Ideally, you’ll want to choose a product that’s made from organic hemp that contains only natural ingredients. A quality product should also come with a certificate of analysis or some kind of test results that prove quality, safety, and purity.

Because there are hundreds of CBD oils on the market, we’ve done the hard work and research for you. Here are some of the best CBD oils that meet the criteria for quality and safety.

1. Penguin CBD

Highlights

● Made using Oregon-grown hemp

● Contains no THC

● Uses a refined broad-spectrum extract

● Available in many different flavors

● Strengths range from 250mg to 2500mg

Don't let the cute name fool you! Penguin CBD offers top of the line CBD oil products that are designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. Each batch is made with high quality broad-spectrum CBD extract that is THC-free.

Since natural CBD oil can taste a little bitter and earthy, Penguin CBD offers delicious flavors that your taste buds are sure to enjoy. You can choose between mint, citrus, strawberry, or cookies and cream.

Penguin CBD has been mentioned by top brands such as healthline, Merry Jane, RollingStone, and others.

2. Verma Farms

Highlights

● Available in a variety of flavors

● Doses range from 500mg to 1000mg

● Made from USA grown hemp

● THC-free (CBD isolate and broad spectrum CBD)

● Some products contain chamomile and other sleep-promoting ingredients

Verma Farms is the Rolls Royce of the CBD industry. In fact, the brand has been ranked #1 by Entrepreneur Media and Forbes. All Verma Farms products are made from USA grown hemp using socially conscious efforts. All crops are organic, non-GMO, and pesticide free. The distilling process is simple and is designed to preserve CBD and other compounds found in the plant.

Verma Farms offers three types of CBD oils: Chill, Focus, and Boost. If you're looking to get better sleep at night, be sure to give the Chill version a try, which is available in a delicious mint flavor. There are also flavor-packed oils such as strawberry, watermelon, peach, pineapple, and mango.

If you’re interested in trying more than just CBD oil, Verma Farms offers a variety of products, including gummies, capsules, and even dried CBD-infused fruit!

3. R+R Medicinals

Highlights

● USDA Certified Organic Hemp

● Doses range from 500mg to 2500mg

● US Hemp Authority Certified

● All 3rd Party Lab tests posted to website to verify potency and quality

● Hundreds of 5-star Google reviews

R+R Medicinalsis quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99 - that’s under 5-cents per mg!

They offer a wide range of products from high potency gummies, to softgels, and a doctor formulated cream. Furthermore, they are a Black-owned, Veteran-owned, and employee-owned company that keeps their supply chain local to Colorado.

4. Colorado Botanicals

Highlights

● Concentrations range from 300mg to 3000mg

● Sourced from organically grown Colorado hemp

● Unique ability to naturally retain terpenes

● All products are third-party lab tested

● Over 1,000 fantastic reviews on Trustpilot and Yotpo

● 60-day free returns on opened and unopened products

Colorado Botanicals represents everything a good vendor should be, being featured in Forbes, Observer, Discover, and LA Weekly. Granted, that’s aside from the mounds of rave reviews from everyday users. It’s no surprise, considering their organic sources, all-natural ingredients, “seed to sale” quality control, superior extraction, and third-party testing, that Colorado Botanicals is quickly gaining ground as the top contender for high-quality CBD oil.

Available in 300mg, 750mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg per 30mL bottle, product options range from introductory to highly advanced. The 3,000mg option has 100mg/mL to meet even the most demanding wellness needs.

If you’re in the market for top-notch CBD oil, we highly recommend Colorado Botanicals.

5. BATCH CBD Dream Tincture

Highlights

● Most potent full-spectrum option

● Best value: highest mg CBD per dollar

● Concentrations: 1000 mg per oz and 3000 mg per oz available

● Over 250 5-star reviews

● DREAM CBD blend is enhanced with calming terpenes

BATCH is known for effective products, and their DREAM tincture is one of their best. Boosted with relaxing terpenes like terpinolene and linalool, this blend harnesses the full power of the hemp plant to get you to sleep, period. Take one dropper before bed and you will find yourself in a blissful sleep throughout the night.

Superior blends come from superior ingredients: BATCH sources all of its hemp from local, organic growers. All other carrier oils are also organic. Their proprietary in-house extraction method creates potent CBD extracts with profound effects.

BATCH’s commitment to transparency is also worth noting. All of their blends are tested internally and by a 3rd party lab to ensure purity and safety. They also offer lab tours and have been frequently complimented for their friendly and knowledgeable customer support team.

Use promo code: DiscoverDream for 20% off your order.

6. Medterra

Highlights

● Non-GMO and organic

● Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

● Strengths range from 50 mg, 1000 mg or 3000 mg

● Uses CBD isolate (99.6% pure CBD)

● Lab tested

Medterra offers CBD oil that contains 99.6% CBD isolate. Tinctures are available in many strengths, including 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg. All hemp plants are grown in the USA and are non-GMO and pesticide free.

This brand is one of the few that is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, so you know that you're buying a product that you can trust. While there are no fun flavors to choose from,sometimes its best to stick with the basics.

Medterra offers not only basic CBD tinctures, but products that are designed to meet certain needs. The brand offers CBD oil designed to boost immune health along with tinctures that contain CBD and CBG.

7. TheraOne - Best Premium CBD

TheraOne is relatively new to the scene, but that’s actually a good thing. Many CBD companies rushed to market when the 2018 Farm Bill became law. That means many (if not most) companies cut corners and released inferior products.

TheraOne took time to develop their CBD line, and the results are clearly a cut above. In fact, TheraOne was created at the direction of Therabody founder, Dr. Jason Wersland, when he couldn’t find CBD products that met his standards for quality.

ThereOne’s Sleep CBD Tincture is a great example of their approach. While CBD is clearly the star of the show, it’s just one of the natural sleep-supporting botanicals they utilize in their formula. Alongside their high-potency, full-spectrum hemp extract (1000 mg of CBD), their Sleep CBD Oil Tincture features organic valerian root, organic chamomile oil, and organic lemon balm. The result is a more well-rounded approach when compared to the vast majority of the CBD oils for sleep that are currently available.

TheraOne’s Sleep Tincture stands out for other reasons as well. First, it’s a USDA Certified Organic product, which is exceedingly rare in CBD. We’re also happy to report that it tastes surprisingly pleasant without the presence of added chemical flavorings, which is something you can’t say for most CBD oils.

Pros:

· USDA Certified Organic (full-spectrum)

· Multiple botanicals to support sleep and relaxation

· Developed by Therabody, a trusted wellness technology company

· High-potency formulas

· Certified good manufacturing practices (GMP)

· Colorado-grown hemp

· Great flavor with no additives

Cons

· Limited CBD oil (tincture) options

· Currently no THC-free option

8. Kiara Naturals

Highlights

● Hand made in Switzerland in small batches

● GMP Certified

● High potency

● Contains other extracts known to help you sleep better

● All natural, no added flavorings or sweeteners

● 60 day money back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you.

Known for their premium Swiss quality and unique formulations that in the case of their Deep Sleep and Relax Tincture, combines GMP certified Full Spectrum CBD oil, with a highly potent extraction of 4 powerful sleep enhancing plants.

If you are not a fan of the medicinal taste of the tincture, they also offer Full spectrum CBD oils and CBG oils which are both equally recommended for sleep aid. Those oils range from 1000mg-3000mg.

Kiara’s products are used by natural health practitioners all over Europe which is great testament to the quality of their remedies.

Get 15% off using our exclusive code at checkout: discover15

9. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries newest CBD and CBN oil called “Big Spoon” is the new GOLD STANDARD for CBD sleep products. Not only does Sunday Scaries use a special CBN-boosted blend of broad spectrum CBD oil, but Big Spoon is also infused with Earth’s best sleep supplements: 5-HTP, Chamomile, GABA, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm and Valerian Root.

Notably, Sunday Scaries has taken a cutting edge approach to their sleep tincture, Big Spoon, by leaving out melatonin, which can cause grogginess and hangover-like symptoms in the morning.

Sunday Scaries just released Big Spoon in May 2021, and it’s already taking the industry by storm. Try Big Spoon today for 20% off your first purchase with code: DSC20. It’s time to sleep like a little spoon again.

10. Nanocraft CBD

Highlights

- Voted #1 CBD for sleep due to potency, purity, and flavor

- Enhanced with guaranteed levels of CBN (rare to find)

- Strengthened by melatonin, lavender, passionflower, and chamomile extract

- 100% organically grown phytocannabinoid-rich hemp

- Completely THC free

We love Nanocraft because of their commitment to true broad spectrum hemp. They are one of the only brands guaranteeing specific levels of minor cannabinoids. Their Night Formula drops are made with an even higher dose of CBN (the cannabinoid with the most sleep-inducing potential). These drops are also strengthened by melatonin, lavender, passionflower, and chamomile, which are all-natural ingredients shown to promote rest and deeper sleep.

People from all walks of life, including Olympic athletes and UFC champions, are trusting Nanocraft CBD to provide the physical and mental relief they’re looking for. If you’d like to try Nanocraft’s Night Formula for yourself, you can use coupon code DISCOVER25 to save 25% off your order.

11. NuLeaf Naturals

Highlights

● Uses full-spectrum CBD

● Made with USDA-certified organic hemp

● Extracted using CO2

● Strengths range from 300mg to 6,000mg

● Third-party lab tested

CBD oil from Nuleaf Naturals is made with whole-plant extract derived from organic hemp that's grown in Colorado. This high quality full-spectrum CBD contains a blend of synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes that work to give your endocannabinoid system a boost.

CBD oil is available in many different strengths, including 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3,000mg, and 6,000mg. So whether you’re just starting out with using CBD or are a seasoned expert, there’s a dose available for you.

Nuleaf Naturals' CBD oil is tested for safety and consistency, and the brand's products have shown to be free of heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and other harmful compounds.

12. Charlotte’s Web

Highlights

● Derived from USA grown hemp plants

● U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

● Uses full-spectrum CBD

● Available in several flavors

● Doses range from 7mg to 60mg per serving

● Offer CBD oil specifically for night-time use

Charlotte's Web CBD oils contain all of the natural goodness that the hemp plant has to offer. Using full-spectrum CBD, these tinctures provide whole plant wellness that will help you sleep better, ease inflammation, and calm your mind and body.

Not a fan of unflavored CBD oils? Charlotte's Web offers three tasty flavors, including mint chocolate, lemon twist, and orange blossom. Take the oil on its own or mix it into your favorite drink for a delightful experience.

Aside from CBD oil, Charlotte's Web also offers other products, including gummies, capsules, topicals, and more.

13. Wild Theory CBD Co.

Highlights

Sourced from locally-grown organic hemp

THC-free formula of Broad Spectrum CBD

Contains 1mg of CBN per serving for utmost sleep support

Patented terpene profile of 3.7% terpenes

Blended with Evening Primrose Oil

Much like its name suggests, Wild Theory CBD Co. helps you get right to the point with Dream - Broad Spectrum CBD For Sleep. Its diverse blend of cannabinoids and whole-plant compounds features a strong terpene profile as well as an extra dose of CBN (cannabinol) for the ultimate sleep-supporting and dream-promoting CBD oil. Wild Theory CBD Co. is one of only a few CBD companies to begin exploring the unique beneficial properties of this lesser-known cannabinoid, CBN, and their efforts are paying off. CBN is particularly helpful at quieting the nervous system to improve sleep quality.

Wild Theory CBD Co. is an easy brand to trust when it comes to top quality products for a good price. Dream is made only from locally-grown organic hemp in Madison WI — farm to nightstand!

If you are looking for more restful sleep and brighter mornings — without grogginess — you need to add a few drops of Dream to your nightly routine.

14. Five CBD

Highlights

· Best pricing per milligram due to direct farming and manufacturing without unnecessary markups

· Most potent

· Great taste and all natural

· Comes in strengths from 500mg to 6000mg

· Up to 5mg THC per serving

· Pure, Undiluted hemp extract

· Helpful customer service if there is an issue with order

· 30 days, no questions asked return policy

five offers the strongest and most affordable full spectrum CBD oil, capsules, and gummies on the market. Their award-winning gummies are the best that we tried. What makes five different is you get pure, undiluted hemp extract with an industry-leading 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. With up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of other brands, you’ll be sure to feel the five difference. Try five to see why they are the fastest growing CBD company in the industry!

Does CBD Oil Help with Insomnia?

If you’ve been diagnosed with insomnia, you probably know all about the prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids that are available. But if you’re more interested in an all natural product, you’ll be happy to know that CBD oil may be effective in helping with insomnia.

In fact, many users have said that CBD oil is effective in treating common health disorders that impact sleep, including stress, depression, anxiety, and even insomnia. So if you’re looking for better quality and quantity shut eye, CBD oil could be the fix.

When CBD is ingested, it interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This complex system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis and plays a role in almost every physiological function. CBD enhances the ECS, enabling it to reduce inflammation, stress, and anxiety while also promoting a sense of physical and mental calmness.

There are many CBD oils on the market that contain other sleep-inducing ingredients, such as melatonin. This is a chemical produced by the body that helps to maintain the sleep/wake cycle. When melatonin levels are low, it’s much harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Combined with CBD’s calming effects, taking a CBD oil infused with melatonin is sure to send you off to dreamland.

Though CBD oil is the fastest acting and oftentimes the most potent, you’ll find that there are all sorts of CBD products available today. From capsules to gummies to creams to CBD-infused drinks, there’s no shortage of options to take CBD in a way that’s convenient for you.

How to Get Better Results by Using CBD Oil for Sleep?

As with any supplement in order to get the best results by using CBD oil, you’ll need to stay consistent. CBD oil should be taken on a daily basis so that levels can build throughout the body. Sometimes it can take days, if not weeks, to feel the true effects of CBD oil. But by remaining patient and staying consistent, results are inevitable.

While you may be tempted to take CBD right before going to bed, it takes time for the effects to kick in. Take CBD oil at least 30 minutes prior to your bedtime. This gives your body the time it needs to break down and absorb all of the compounds.

Last but definitely not least, in order to get results, you’ll need to keep an open mind. Not every product works the same for everyone. And while you may be frustrating with insomnia and sleepless nights, patience is key. Stay positive and be willing to try a variety of CBD oils and doses until you find one that gives you the relief you want.

How to Determine the Right Dosage

When taking CBD oil, not only is consistency important, so is finding the right dosage that offers the benefits you want. Because everyone is different, there is no standard dose of CBD oil that will definitely work for everyone.

If you’re new to CBD and are a first-time user, you may be tempted to start with a high dosage to ensure that you feel the effects. But, dosing too high too quickly can cause unintended side effects. For the best experience, start with a low dosage and slowly increase it over the course of days and weeks.

Start your CBD oil regimen by taking a single drop a day. Make note of how you feel and if you’re sleeping any better at night. Increase the dosage until you find your sweet spot.

It’s important to note that not everyone reacts to CBD in the same way. There are many factors that come into play, including height, weight, age, past experience with cannabinoid-based products, and even genetics.

The taller and heavier you are, the higher CBD dosage you’ll need to experience the full effects. Someone who weighs 130lbs should find success with a dosage between 15mg and 17mg per day. On the other hand, a larger person, such as someone who weighs over 250lbs, will need a higher dosage of about 22mg to 23mg.

Remember, these numbers are just recommendations and you may need more or less, depending on your specific needs. Aside from the dosage, you’ll also want to consider the potency of the CBD oil. A drop of 200mg CBD oil is much less potent than a drop of 3000mg CBD oil.

The severity of your condition will also influence the amount of CBD oil that you need. What’s most important is that you dose low and slow and that you remain positive but patient throughout the process. Better sleep is possible!

Is CBD Oil Safe?

Because CBD oil is all natural, the risk of harmful side effects is very low. You can’t overdose on CBD and if you happen to take too much, the side effects of doing so are extremely mild. Most people experience dry mouth, drowsiness, nausea, and changes in appetite. Taking too much CBD may also cause diarrhea and vomiting.

While these side effects aren’t pleasant, they don’t pose any serious health effects. If you take too much CBD, the best thing to do is to skip a dosage and give your body time to return to healthier levels.

For those with low blood pressure, CBD may cause you to feel lightheaded. If you have any serious health conditions or are taking any medications, be sure to consult with a medical professional before taking CBD oil.

Conclusion

Tired of being tired? Want to stop racing thoughts from keeping you up at night? If so, CBD oil may be your golden ticket. CBD has shown to be effective in minimizing stress, anxiety, and worries so that you can get the sleep you need. While the compound has shown to benefit those experiencing sleep deprivation, there is no scientific evidence that CBD oil outright cures insomnia.

Remember, CBD oil will help you relax. It calms the mind and body and puts you in a state of serenity. Taking CBD can also alleviate daily aches and pains by reducing inflammation throughout the body. If you’re ready to get the sleep you need, try a few of the products on our top 10 list! You’re sure to find one that will quickly become part of your nighttime regimen.

If you’re new to CBD, remember to start with a low dose and slowly increase it over time. It’s also important to manage your expectations. CBD oil won’t work overnight, but when used consistently, the results can be absolutely life-changing.

