Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 10 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

For many people, daily aches and pains are just accepted as part of everyday life, but what if this doesn’t have to be your reality? While there are over-the-counter and prescription painkillers to help with sore joints or tired muscles, there are also all-natural options that are worth considering.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has become one of the most popular plant-based alternative treatment options for pain. But, starting a new supplement without knowing how it may impact you can be scary. For some, knowing that CBD is related to the cannabis plant can be pretty disconcerting.

While you may be apprehensive about using CBD for pain management, the fact is that there are hundreds of safe, effective CBD products on the market. Because there are so many products to do from, we’ve done all of the research for you so that you can focus on figuring out which high quality CBD product you want to try.

When selecting the best CBD oils for pain, here are some of the factors we considered

1. Look at what the experts and consumers have to say about a product. More often than not, you’ll get the best information about a product by looking at what CBD experts, researchers, and long-time consumers are saying. These are trusted, unbiased voices that can steer you in the right direction when choosing a CBD oil.

2. We analyzed more than 5,000 user reviews on brand websites along with social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and open forums like blogs and Reddit.

3. Reviewed our readers’ opinions, reading more than 8,000 email subscribers through a survey, which polled readers’ views on specific products.

4. Studied brand websites to confirm the veracity of important information. We looked at how transparent a brand is, along with farming practices, extraction methods, and other details.

5. Tested more than 15 products from some of the most recommended CBD oil brands. This allowed us to personally experience the efficacy, potency, safety, and value of these products.

Top 5 CBD Oils For Pain

1. Verma Farms

2. Penguin CBD

3. BATCH

4. Sunday Scaries

5. Leaf Remedys

6. Colorado Botanicals

7. Kiara Naturals

8. Nanocraft

9. R+R Medicinals

10. WillowCBD

When rating the top five products, there are several factors that we considered to ensure that each product is effective, safe, and offered a worthwhile value.

Factors that Helped Choose the Best CBD Oil Brands

Hemp Source

Hemp can be grown in almost any climate, which means that companies can technically source hemp from anywhere around the globe. But, a quality CBD oil will only be made with CBD sourced from plants that are grown in the U.S. or EU. These places have regulated farming practices, which means the plants are grown with high levels of quality control. These hemp plants are typically grown without pesticides and herbicides, and are GMO-free.

Extract Types

There are three different types of CBD extracts that can be used in an oil-based product. The first is CBD isolate, which contains pure CBD. The second type of broad spectrum CBD, which contains other compounds such as cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, and other plant-based material. What broad spectrum CBD doesn’t contain is THC.

But, in the third type of extract, which is full spectrum CBD, there is a trace amount of THC. All legal CBD oil products must contain less than 0.3% by weight. So while THC is present, it won’t make you feel high or overly euphoric. It’s just enough to encourage the entourage effect, which enhances the effects that CBD has on the body.

Potency

The more potent the CBD is, the more efficient and effective it will be. Most CBD oils denote in milligrams how much CBD a dosage contains. What’s nice about CBD oil is that users can adjust the dosage as needed, just by simply taking more or less drops.

While a higher potency CBD will give you a bigger boost, low to mid potency oils offer more flexibility in adjusting dosage as needed. Low to mid potency oils are best for new users, as taking too much CBD can cause unintended side effects.

Size Variants

A product that’s available in many different sizes also offers another effective way to adjust the dosage as needed. You’ll find that many brands offer a variety of sizes, including 15mL, 30mL, and even 60mL options.

Taste

Flavor and aroma all play a part in the overall experience of taking CBD oil. The more enjoyable tasting a product is, the better experience you’re likely to have. It’s also much easier to take something consistently if you like the taste.

In the CBD oil world, you may have to dabble in some trial and error to figure out what you prefer. Strong flavors can cause headaches, but mildly flavored oils will still have a bitter, hempy flavor that many people simply don’t like.

The good news is that there are all sorts of flavors that brands use when making CBD oil more palatable. Whether you like fruity flavors, dessert flavors, or something in between, you’re sure to find one that you and your taste buds enjoy.

When looking at flavored CBD oils, pay close attention to how the product is flavored. Natural and organic flavorings are safer.

Ingredients

Ingredients are important, no matter if you’re buying a food supplement or a wellness product. The combination of ingredients used in a product influences many factors, including the quality of experience as well as the effects on the body. Ideally, you’ll want to only use CBD oils that are made with natural and organic ingredients, as they have better, safer effects on overall health. Avoid artificial chemicals as much as possible.

Lab Results

A brand can say and market anything they want about their product. The only way to confirm what CBD oil contains is through lab testing. Transparent brands will send their products off for testing by an independent, third party lab. These labs test for quality, safety, potency, and contents.

Being able to know exactly what a CBD oil contains invokes trust and peace of mind for consumers, especially those who are new to using CBD products.

Brand Reputation

A brand’s value is based on its customer satisfaction. The more happier customers a company has, the more reputable they are in the industry. While not everyone will be 100% satisfied with a product 100% of the time, you can often get a good idea of a company’s reputation by browning its customer reviews.

Look for products that have mostly 5-star reviews, as this means that customers were pleased with the performance, quality, and safety of the CBD oil.

Transparency

There are still a lot of unknowns in regards to CBD. This is why it’s so important for companies to be open, honest, and transparent about their business practices. A brand that values transparency will welcome discussions and customer reviews.

Transparent CBD manufacturers will also provide information about farming practices, manufacturing, extraction and test results.

Customer Service

Customer service is the backbone of any successful, trustworthy company. Brands not only have to offer high quality products, they must also have a solid team of customer service experts who are available to answer questions and assist in any ways needed.

Shipping, Return & Refund Policies

The CBD industry is competitive, so it’s important to find a company that offers customer-focused shipping, return, and refund policies. Many brands offer rewards programs as well as discounts. This is great PR for the company and it also improves the customers’ overall experience and satisfaction.

Website Experience

Most people shopping for CBD oil are doing so online. This is why website experience is so important. Brands should have a website that is easy to navigate, informational, and usable on all devices and platforms.

Customers shouldn’t have to click through dozens of pages to find the information they need. A quality website should be well mapped out and offer a balance between text and imagery. The idea is to create an experience that is good enough to entice a customer to make a purchase now and again in the future.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is the gold standard of CBD. While this brand is also known for its overly delicious gummies, which are inspired by the Hawaiian islands, Verma Farms also sells award winning CBD oils. In fact, their CBD oil kit was ranked #1 by Forbes and Entrepreneur Media. With this, you can buy with confidence knowing that Verma Farms is a trusted and highlighted brand.

All Verma Farms CBD products are pure, powerful, and pesticide-free. Whether you’re looking for pain relief, better sleep, or overall rejuvenation, this company is sure to have just the product for you. The well-rounded CBD oils will boost your mind, body, and spirit, so that you can feel and be your best every day.

Verma Farms as a company is inspired by the island of Maui. According to the owners, this island felt pure and untapped, and because of that, Maui is now home to Verma Farms. The company strives to provide products that show just how pure and powerful nature really is.

The brand proudly uses organic, pesticide-free, and GMO-free cannabis plants. Verma Farms has an expansive line of CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, dried fruit, topicals, capsules, and even treats and oils for dogs.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● USA grown hemp

Extract Types

● CBD isolate

● Broad spectrum

Flavors

● Mint (Chill)

● Lemon Lime (Focus)

● Natural (Boost)

● Pineapple

● Strawberry

● Watermelon

● Mango

● Peach

Ingredients

● CBD isolate (product dependent)

● Coconut oil (product dependent)

● MCT Oil

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Kosher-grade Vegetable Glycerin (product dependent)

● Natural flavorings

Lab Results

● Botanacor

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all U.S. orders

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are accepted within 30 days of purchase.

● Shipping costs are covered if return is due to company mistake.

Website Experience

● Uplifting yet soothing website. Easy to use. Use of graphics and animation creates an engaging experience.

Rated the #1 CBD brand by Rolling Stone, Penguin CBD sells CBD oil along with other CBD-infused products that are made with high-quality broad-spectrum CBD extract. The brand has been mentioned in other notable sources, including Merry Jane, Healthline, and Maxim.

Penguin CBD claims to be obsessed over creating high quality CBD that uses nothing but the highest quality ingredients. Their impressive lab results prove this to be absolutely true. Their dedication to providing trusted, safe, and effective products is also evident when reading customer reviews and other information on the company’s website.

All hemp plants are grown in Oregon using rich soil and safe, sensible regulations. They are also cultivated using organic practices and contain no pesticides.

So why the name Penguin CBD? Penguins waddle on and keep calm. They dive into life and live pretty simply. They find warmth among friends, work together to face challenges, and keep their cool, even under immense pressure. The owners of Penguin CBD believe that their products help people to embrace a simple, calm penguin lifestyle by restoring balance back to the mind and body.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Oregon, USA

Extract Types

● Refined broad spectrum CBD

Flavors

● Mint

● Citrus

● Strawberry

● Cookies & Cream

● Natural

Ingredients

● Hemp oil

● MCT oil

● Natural flavor

● Terpenes

Lab Results

● Green Scientific Labs

● ProVerde

● Infinite Chemicals Analysis

Shipping Policy

● Free 2-5 business day shipping

Return & Refund Policies

● Full refunds are available within 30 days of purchase if you are unsatisfied with the product for any reason.

Website Experience

● Bright and uplifting. Easy to use and navigate. Offers a ton of information, including a blog run by Penguin CBD.

BATCH is more than worthy of a top spot on our Best CBD oil for Pain list. They are one of the few vertically integrated brands in the industry, and therefore can offer highly effective products for a great price. They even boost their oils with natural anti-inflammatory terpenes for enhanced results.

All products are made in house using their signature full-spectrum CBD extract and mixed with the finest organic ingredients. Customers often review BATCH’s tinctures as some of the best CBD oils available as they are known for their attention to detail with a focus on functional products. The only goal at BATCH is to make a product that works.

Based out of Milwaukee, WI, BATCH was started by three young founders while roommates at the University of Wisconsin. With background in Chemical Engineering and Business, the trio quickly elevated BATCH to one of the most reputable CBD oil brands in the industry. They believe the secret to their success is taking pride in being “Midwest nice” and giving every customer the personal attention they deserve.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Wisconsin, US

Extract Types:

● Full-Spectrum hemp extracts

Flavors:

● Subtle Citrus

● Subtle Peppermint

Ingredients

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract

Organic MCT Coconut Oil

Organic Natural Flavor Oils

Natural Terpene Blend

Lab Results:

● Desert Valley Testing

Coupon Code:

20% Off with promo code: DiscoverRelief

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all domestic orders (3-4 business days)

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-day satisfaction guarantee. BATCH will fully refund your order if not satisfied.

Website Experience:

● Simple and easy navigation with a beautiful aesthetic. Offers supplemental education and outlines every detail of their extraction process.

Sunday Scaries CBD oil tincture is one of our top picks for pain management for numerous reasons. In addition to using a special broad spectrum blend of CBD oil, Sunday Scaries tincture also incorporates Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12 and coconut oil into its formulation.

Vitamin D3: According to the National Institute of Health, “recent interventional studies have shown promising effects of vitamin D supplementation on muscular pain”.

Vitamin B12: According to the National Library of Medicine, “B12 may be an additional tool to consider for pain treatment”

Coconut Oil: According to Healthline, “Human studies suggest that eating coconut oil may reduce markers of oxidative stress and inflammation.”

What’s more: Sunday Scaries has a 97% customer service rating, which is always handled in-house, by a member of their team. Plus Sunday Scaries offers an industry-best refund policy: 100% lifetime money back guarantee, so there’s no buying risk.

Still not convinced? Try Sunday Scaries cbd oil tincture, which Spy.com called the “Best Tasting CBD Oil” with Discover Magazine’s exclusive 20% off code: DSC20.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● USA grown hemp (outside Denver, CO)

Extract Types

Custom Formulated Broad Spectrum CBD

Flavor

Fruit Punch

Ingredients

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Organic Coconut Oil

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B12

Organic Stevia

Natural Flavors

Lab Results

ACS Laboratory: Cannabis & Hemp Specialists

Shipping Policy

Free Shipping on Orders Over $59 & Subscriptions

Return & Refund Policies

100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee

Website Experience

Best in Class

Leaf Remedys CBD oils are sub zero extracted from the highest quality organically grown Colorado hemp. The advantage of this extraction method is that a high-quality hemp plant can become a full spectrum extract without any further extractions resulting in a more preserved and purer Full Spectrum oil retaining all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes. High quality full spectrum extract is a much more promising therapeutic choice than an oil extracted using other extraction methods and chemical processing which results in a full spectrum oil more known as a distillate Full Spectrum that is not as effective as a true Full Spectrum like leaf remedys full spectrum. They also offer an Broad Spectrum oil for those with THC sensitivity or are worried about the small THC content in Full Spectrum oil due to employment reasons. The THC is removed from their Broad Spectrum oils with an organic process which preserves a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. Their oils are offered at 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg strengths. They also offer a 1000mg CBD gel, and 50mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies which is one of the highest on the market.

· High quality Full and broad-spectrum oils

· Free shipping Anywhere in the united states

· Competitive prices and 20% off with discount code (DM20)

6. Colorado Botanicals

Colorado Botanicals is a CBD company with an unrivaled dedication to quality and high standards. As a result, Observer crowned the brand as the #1 CBD company to buy from in 2021. The company’s founder established the brand in 2017 after searching for CBD for a loved one with cancer and realizing how difficult it was to find a reputable product. He created Colorado Botanicals to improve scientific transparency in the industry.

The brand’s broad spectrum CBD products stand out from competitors in two distinct ways – preservation of terpenes and its proprietary extraction and purification process. When it comes to purification, most brands use high heat. This removes unwanted compounds from CBD, like waxes, chlorophyll, and fats, but it also burns off essential compounds like terpenes.

Terpenes are critical to CBD’s effectiveness. They have several health benefits, and when they’re combined with cannabinoids, those benefits (like the entourage effect) are much stronger. Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical chemical separation process, naturally retaining hemp-derived terpenes versus adding them in from other plants and diluting the CBD.

A lot of brands tout the effects of terpenes in their products, but Colorado Botanicals shows the proof. It conducts in-house lab testing with the same liquid chromatography equipment used by third-party labs and then sends every batch of its products to third-party labs for unbiased, independent testing. The brand posts that reporting on its website, showing the types of terpenes in its CBD and their quantities – an unprecedented level of transparency in the CBD industry.

Additionally, Colorado Botanicals uses organically grown hemp in its products and produces its full catalog in an ISO 9001:2015 facility that upholds the highest standards. And, the brand offers a variety of CBD oils for all needs, ranging in potency from 750mg to 3,000mg. In short, this is incredibly high-quality, responsibly made CBD for a great value.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Organically-grown Colorado Hemp

Extract Types

● Broad Spectrum CBD Extract

Flavors

● Peppermint

● Unflavored

Ingredients

● MCT Oil (contains coconut)

● Broad-spectrum CBD extract

● Flavoring (if applicable)

Lab Results

● ProVerde Laboratories

● SC Labs

● FESA Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free 3-5 day shipping over $50, $4-6 for orders under $50

● Priority and overnight options available

Returns & Refund Policy

● 60-day risk-free trial

● Prepaid shipping label provided to send products back (opened and unopened) for a full refund

Website Experience

Modern and user-friendly with access to a great deal of product information and third-party lab results. Intuitive, engaging, fast, and incredibly helpful in leading customers to the right product.

For those seeking a stronger solution designed specifically for Pain we highly recommend Kiara Naturals. A premium Swiss manufacturer known for its high potency and problem specific CBD remedies.

Kiara is a family-owned business that makes everything by hand, in small batches in Appenzellerland, Switzerland under strict GMP standards. Their products have been heavily adopted by Osteopaths, Chiropractors, Acupuncturists and Herbalists all over Europe due to their high-quality ingredients and certifications.

Their Full spectrum CBD oils ranges from 1000mg-3000mg and their Pain Tincture is formulated with full spectrum CBD and other strong plants from alternative medicine that work really well at addressing pain through multiple mechanisms.

Get 15% off using our exclusive code at checkout: discover15

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Appenzell, Switzerland

Extract Types:

● Ultrasonic Full-Spectrum and pure hemp extracts

Ingredients

· Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract

· Organic MCT Coconut Oil

Lab Results:

● CBDtest Switzerland

Coupon Code:

discover15 = 15% off

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all US orders

Return & Refund Policies

● 60 day money back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you.

Website Experience:

● Modern and really easy to use. Great educational articles and ingredients pictures and breakdowns.

Professional athletes (including Olympic snowboarders and UFC champions) as well as everyday weekend warriors are trusting Nanocraft to provide the highest level of support. With 0% THC and organically grown hemp, Nanocraft is one of the safest and most effective brands on the market. As an added bonus, they donate a dollar from every order toward helping children in need.

You deserve a CBD that keeps up with the demands of life. Whether you’re training in the gym, managing the stress of work, or chasing kids around the house, Nanocraft is there to provide the mental and physical relief you’re looking for.

Nanocraft creates broad spectrum hemp designed to improve performance and recovery. If you’re looking for a boost in work, fitness, or life, these are the premium oils to reach for. Nanocraft is one of the only CBD brands guaranteeing specific levels of minor cannabinoids and proving it through third party reports.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Oregon, US

Extract Types

● Broad-spectrum blend

Flavors

● Ginger Citrus

● Fresh Mint

● Lavender Chamomile

● Cocoa Mint

Ingredients

● Organically grown hemp extract

● Broad spectrum blend

● Guaranteed minor cannabinoid profile (rare to find)

● Natural flavoring

● Terpenes

● Medium-chain triglycerides (fractionated coconut oil – carrier oil)

● May contain traces of hemp-derived THC (<0.3%)

Lab Results

● CLIP Labs

Coupon code:

25% Nanocraft CBD Coupon: DISCOVER25

Shipping Policy:

● Free shipping in the USA on all orders worth $75 and above

Return & Refund Policies:

● 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience:

● Easy-to-navigate, modern, clean, and informative

Visit Nanocraft CBD to buy their CBD Oil

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99 - that’s under 5-cents per mg!

R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make. In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind.

They offer an array of products ranging from cream and gummies to dog chews and soft gels - all made with their Organic hemp as the input, so you can pick exactly the product you prefer. If you’re new to CBD, R+R Medicinals is a great place to start to get high performance CBD at a price that won’t break the bank.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● USDA Organic, Colorado Outdoor-Grown Hemp

Extract Types

● Full Spectrum

● Broad Spectrum

Flavors

● Fresh Mint

● Raw/Unflavored

● Gummies: Peach, Strawberry, Apple

Ingredients

● USDA Organic Hemp Extract

● Organic MCT Oil from Coconut oil (product dependent)

● Organic Natural Mint Flavoring

Lab Results

● SC Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on all U.S. orders

Return & Refund Policies

● 30-Day Guarantee on all Products

Website Experience

● Easy to navigate, clean and professional feel. Veteran discounts, subscription discounts, and an in-house customer service team that uses a texting contact mode.

WillowCBD is a brand you should be aware of due to their attention to detail and high quality CBD products, including oils, gummies and creams. All of WillowCBD’s products are made using Colorado grown hemp and are totally pure and pesticide free.

By only using full-spectrum CBD their products can be used effectively for sleep, pain management, anxiety and rejuvenation. With a variety of CBD oil strengths and flavors available, WillowCBD is sure to have a variant that is right for you. Choose from 500mg, 1000mg or 2000mg strengths and natural, mint or citrus flavors. If you’re new to CBD we recommend trying out a few strengths and flavors to determine what works best for you.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Colorado grown hemp

Extract Types

● Full Spectrum

Flavors

● Natural

● Mint

● Citrus

Ingredients

● Full spectrum hemp oil

● MCT Oil

● Terpenes

● Natural flavorings

Lab Results

● Botanacor

● DB Labs

Shipping Policy

● 2-3 Business Day via USPS

Return & Refund Policies

● Returns of unopened products are accepted within 30 days of purchase.

Website Experience

Very easy to use and product pages contain a lot of information about the products, including ingredients, usage recommendations and customer reviews. WillowCBD also has an educational blog for those that are looking to learn more about hemp.

Visit WillowCBD to purchase their CBD oil

How Does CBD Help in Combating Different Kinds of Pain?

Chronic pain is a condition that impacts millions of people each year. In fact, according to a 2019 report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 20.4% of adults experienced chronic pain and 7.4 adults had chronic pain that limited life and/or work activities.

The report also found that chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain not only increased with age, but was highest among adults aged 65 and older.

With so many adults facing chronic pain, it’s no surprise that the use of over-the-counter pain medications, along with prescription pain medications, such as opioids, have increased over the last few years. In 2019, the CDC warned against the excessive prescribing of opioids in its Misapplication of the Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain report.

Chronic pain can be caused by all sorts of underlying factors, including internal and external injury, infection, inflammation, and the degeneration of bones and muscles caused by daily wear and tear.

Because there are so many things that can cause pain, making it hard to pinpoint the true source, it’s only natural that people would turn to opioids for pain management. The problem is that these drugs are highly addictive and often lead to abuse and dependency.

Over the last few years, the U.S. has been plagued by an opioid epidemic. The fact is that opioids are misused, causing many to become addicted and dependent on the drugs.

Opioids are strong pain relievers. They work by making pain sensations, but they don’t solve the underlying cause of pain. This means that in order to keep pain at bay, patients must take these medications daily. Seizing use enables the pain to return.

This vicious cycle has created a major opioid crisis in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdoses kill millions of Americans each year. Here’s what the data from 1999 to 2017 shows:

● 1999-2017: More than 700,000 overdose deaths

● 2017: 68% of drug overdose deaths were linked to opioid abuse

● Opioid-related fatalities in 2017 were six time higher than those in 1999

● Each day around 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose

Back in the 90s, opioids were nothing more than a minor addiction problem that only seemed to pop up in certain regions. However, more than 20 years later, it has turned into a serious health crisis in America.

The good news is that CBD brings some hope to such a dark situation. CBD is not only safer and more effective than opioids, it carries no dependencies and actually treats the underlying cause of pain versus masking the symptoms. This ray of hope is sure to save countless lives.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized all hemp-derivatives, making CBD and similar compounds legal at the federal level.

While many are still skeptical about the safety and efficacy of CBD oil, the use of this compound has only continued to grow. From critically ill patients to athletes, more and more people have turned to this natural alternative to safely manage their pain.

When talking about chronic pain, we aren’t just talking about sore feet from walking all day or a sore back from sleeping in a bad position. Chronic pain is debilitating and life-destroying. It can strip away one’s happiness, relationships, and hobbies.

In fact, chronic pain may be caused by or could be the symptom of a wide range of serious health conditions, including:

● Multiple sclerosis

● Cancer

● Fibromyalgia

● Irritable bowel syndrome

● Headaches and migraines

● Neuropathic pain/nerve pain

● Lower back pain

● Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

● Temporomandibular disorder

But whatever the cause or symptom, CBD may be able to effectively manage it. The best part is that CBD has no adverse or undesirable side effects. It contains no addictive properties, and it actually helps the body to minimize stress, inflammation, and other conditions that can influence pain.

CBD doesn’t work like opioids, which makes it a safer and more dependable option for those who live with chronic pain. Here’s how these two substances are vastly different.

● CBD is NOT addictive. The World Health Organization (WHO) released a full report that analyzed CBD and found that the compound doesn’t have any addictive properties. This means that it won’t lead to dependence. People can use it for months at a time without having to worry about getting hooked.

● CBD is NOT intoxicating. Unlike THC, the cannabinoid that causes a sense of being high and even hallucinations, CBD doesn’t have any psychotropic effects. This means you won’t feel overly euphoric or out of control after taking CBD oil.

● The body does NOT develop tolerance to CBD. This means that you can take the same dosage over and over again and still get the same results. In fact, some report that they need less CBD over time in order to maintain the same effects.

● Unlike THC, CBD does NOT directly act on the nerve receptors. When ingested, CBD works by indirectly hindering certain physiological functions. This is why the compound has little to no impact on the body’s chemical balance.

Even though some CBD oils use full spectrum CBD, which does contain trace amounts of THC, the amount is small and has very little effect on the body. Remember, all legal CBD oils must contain no more than 0.3% THC by weight. This small amount of THC is just enough for users to experience the entourage effect, which just heightens the effects and experience.

There are also products that are completely THC-free. If this is something you’re interested in, choose a CBD oil that uses CBD isolate or broad spectrum CBD. This way you don’t have to worry about any potential bad side effects.

The endocannabinoid system (EDC) plays a role in pain sensation. The system, which is spread throughout most of the body, receives and translates signals from cannabinoids. These signals can either tell the body to promote or hinder certain physiological functions, including hunger, sleep, immune response, and pain.

The ECS naturally produces endocannabinoids, which helps to manage all of these sensations and many others. When ingested, CBD plays an indirect role in the system and influences these sensations.

An endocannabinoid deficiency can result in physical issues, such as sleeplessness and pain. Because certain conditions can be caused by internal or external factors, endocannabinoids work within the body to overcome these symptoms to help us adapt. But when we lack certain endocannabinoids, pain and other issues can become intolerable. In this case, CBD can provide a much needed boost of cannabinoids, but without any psychoactive effects!

How CBD Interacts With The Body

No matter if you consume or inhale CBD, it works by traveling to the side of administration, and then makes its way into the bloodstream. Once absorbed, CBD is transported to the endocannabinoid system and interacts with many cannabinoid receptors, namely CB1 and CB2. CBD also interacts with non-cannabinoid receptors, including 5-HT1A, which is a serotonin receptor.

By attaching to these receptors, CBD influences the body’s reaction in inflammation, sleeplessness, pain, and other functions.

For topical application of CBD, it’s worth noting that CBD moves through the epidermal layer to reach the inner skin, muscle, and bone cells. Topical products don’t enter the bloodstream, which can benefit those who are taking certain medications that CBD may negatively interact with.

What the Science Says: Studies on CBD & Pain

While there’s still a lot to learn about CBD, there are several clinical trials and research studies that have found that the ECS and cannabinoids may play a crucial role in difficult to treat, chronic, and acute pain management.

Here are some of the studies that are worth highlighting that show the amazing role that CBD plays in curbing pain while also minimizing its intensity.

● A 2018 animal model clinical trial, which was published in the Frontiers in Pharmacology, was able to prove that CBD is a great inhibitor of neuropathic, inflammatory, and cancer pain. In this study, pain was artificially or chemically induced in mice to stimulate the required conditions.

● A 2016 review of several randomized controlled trials, published in the Schmerz, determined that cannabinoids are a safe and well-tolerated substance for treating chronic pain. The review found that cannabinoids are effective in treating pain caused by rheumatic diseases, including back pain, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and others.

● A 2018 generalized study, published in Molecules, found that there is ample proof that shows that CBD will become part of future developments in pharmacological, pharmaceutical and technological sciences. The hope is that this will lead to new and better therapeutic options and administration methods for using natural and synthetically-derived cannabinoids for treating pain.

● A 2019 randomized controlled trial, titled Analgesic Effects of Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis in Chronic Pain Patients With Fibromyalgia, found that pharmaceutical-grade CBD, also known as medical marijuana, may be highly effective in reducing pain in the human body.

There is still a lot to learn about CBD, but thus far, dozens of studies and trials have shown that CBD oils and other CBD products may be effective in treating pain and inflammation for short and long-term relief.

In fact, CBD has become so widely used that the Mayo Clinic Proceedings has released the Clinicians' Guide to Cannabidiol and Hemp Oils.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain

When extracted from the hemp plant, the end result is oil-based CBD. But, CBD oil can be infused and made available in many different forms, including tinctures, vape liquids, edible oils, capsules, powders, isolate crystals, and more. CBD oil can even be transformed and added to topical products and even delicious edibles, such as gummy candies and chocolate.

For this guide, we’ve mostly focused on CBD oils and tinctures, which are used sublingually. This administration method allows CBD to be absorbed by the glands under the tongue. So how can you best use CBD oil for pain management?

Here are some options to consider:

Sublingual concentrates

This method of taking CBD oil can involve using a tincture or spray that is applied under the tongue. The sublingual glands are able to absorb CBD directly into the bloodstream. After putting the oil under your tongue, you’ll need to hold it there for 6-90 seconds, and then you swallow it. Most people gulp the oil down while drinking some water. Any CBD content that remains in the swallowed liquid is absorbed by the digestive system.

Oral administration

Capsules and edibles are a convenient way to consume CBD oil. What’s nice about this option is that you don’t have to taste the CBD at all. Gummies and other sweet products can be infused with CBD oil for a flavorful way to manage your pain. Some people even add CBD to their daily smoothies and consume it that way.

All of these methods work by the body absorbing CBD into the bloodstream after it's been metabolized by the digestive system. With oral administration, the bioavailability is extremely reduced, which decreases the effectiveness.

Inhalation

Some CBD oils that can be taken sublingually can also be vaped. While this form of CBD offers one of the highest bioavailabilities, it isn’t a safe option for everyone. Those with lung or other pulmonary issues should avoid using vaporizers.

Topical products

There are all sorts of topical products, such as lotions, balms, salves, and patches that have been infused with CBD oils. These products are directly applied to the surface of the skin where there is pain or inflammation.

CBD Dosage for Pain

Now that you know the many ways you take CBD, you may be wondering what the best dosage is so that you can experience the relief you need. However, there is no one-size-fits-all dose. The effects of CBD are relative, so not everyone will have the same experience. The efficacy and efficiency of CBD used for managing pain is dependent on many factors.

Some of the variables that impact the efficiency of CBD include:

● Severity of pain

● Where the pain is felt

● Age

● Body weight

● Gender

● Body’s ability to absorb cannabinoids

● Method of use

● Specific chemical balances within the EDC

When using CBD to treat severe conditions like chronic pain, it can be difficult to pinpoint the right dosage. But, with some trial and error, you will eventually find your sweet spot.

To make things even more complicated, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the use or sale of CBD as a foodor drug. This makes it much harder to make dosage suggestions. So at this point, dosages are open for interpretation.

However, it is worth noting that the FDA has approved a prescription drug called Epidiolex, which contains a naturally sourced, purified form of CBD. This medication is used to treat seizures caused by rare forms of epilepsy, including Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. These conditions are typically found in young patients.

Even then, people of all age ranges, including elderly people, have experienced tons of success using CBD oil for pain management and pain relief. And while there is no set in stone therapeutic dose for CBD, most people have found relief by using doses that range from 2.85 to 50 mg/kg/day.

If you’re new to taking CBD, it’s best to practice restraint and patience. Start with a low dose and then slowly increase it until you find your sweet spot. For those who take medications or have underlying health conditions, it’s best to consult with a doctor who has experience using cannabis-derived substances as treatment.