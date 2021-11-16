Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief: Top Rated CBD Oil Product Reviews 2021

CBD oil has become a leading supplement for people looking for an alternative to over the counter pain relief.

If you're not familiar, CBD (aka Cannabidiol) is being touted as a wonderful alternative form of pain management. Used by everyone from athletes to those who suffer from arthritis, CBD oil is quickly replacing many of the current solutions we get at the drugstore.

Beyond pain relief, CBD is also known to help with the number of other health-related issues as well, including insomnia, anxiety, and depression. For this reason, it's become known as somewhat of a wonder substance. And although early research is promising, CBD is still in its infancy, which means not all products behave the same.

As it's important to spread reputable information about CBD and how it could be beneficial to you, we decided to put together a list of the top CBD oil brands that are the best for pain. Each product was evaluated using a number of different criteria including how the hemp sourced, the potency level, if the brand can be trusted, how transparent they are, price, and industry feedback. Here's the results:

Top CBD Oil for Pain Relief 2021

Verma Farms: Best Overall Brand

Coming in at the top of our list is Verma Farms, which have been reigning supreme as a top CBD brand for a number of years.

The biggest thing we love about Verma Farms is their dedication to quality and consistency. Starting out, Verma offered three distinct CBD oils which not only helped with pain relief but also hosted different intensive purposes as well, including Focus, Chill, and Boost. Branching out from that, Verma also started to include more fruit flavors like Strawberry and Pineapple, which have helped become more accommodating to those who don’t like the taste of hemp.

For their pricing, Verma is a pretty good value-buy, coming in at $59.99 for their 500mg CBD. Additionally, their subscription pricing offers a 25% discount, which makes this a solid go-to for anyone that’s looking to integrate CBD oil into their routine on a daily basis. Made with USA Grown hemp that takes a holistic, all-natural approach, there’s a lot to like about the value you’re getting out of buying from Verma Farms, especially if you’re looking for a good CBD oil that can assist with pain relief.

● All-natural CBD.

● Lab testing results are up to date.

● Affordable Pricing.

● Subscription rates available at a 25% discount.

Penguin: Best Quality Zero THC

Penguin is hands down the highest quality CBD brand you’ll find if you’re looking for 0% THC. With Penguin, not only does their CBD oil offer a wide variety of flavors, but also host strengths between 250mg to 2500mg as well. With pricing that starts at $45 and includes a 20% discount for subscription orders, Penguin also drives an amazing bargain that few others can match.

Using hemp that’s sourced from Oregon, Penguin’s supplier keeps an organic and all-natural approach to their farming practice. Plus, as Oregon is a state with more progressive hemp laws, the manufacturers and growers are more seasoned than you might experience elsewhere.

Utilizing a broad-spectrum oil, Penguin hits almost every benchmark: providing a solution that’s affordable but also maintains the premium quality you’d expect. And with the inclusion of other cannabinoid compounds, you’re also getting the ‘entourage effect’ as well.

It’s this dedication to quality that has gotten Penguin consistently rated #1 by publications such as Rolling Stone and Maxim. They keep you grounded with their THC-free CBD products, providing a source that’s unmatched when it comes to quality, variety, and price.

● Hemp grown in Oregon

● Great variety of flavors

● Broad spectrum hosts entourage effect without THC

● Affordable pricing with subscription discount available

R+R Medicinals: Best Performance

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99 - that’s under 5-cents per mg!

R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make. In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind.

● USDA Certified Organic Hemp and Final Product

● 3rd Party, Full Battery Lab Tests for Every Batch are Published on their Website

● Subscription pricing available

● 30 Day Guarantee

Medterra CBD: Best Value

Medterra is on a mission to help everyone enjoy a life well lived, and chronic pain is one of the most common issues they help people address. Their Ultra Broad Spectrum™ CBD tinctures are made with a 10:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial compounds like CBG, CBN, CBDV, and CBC, which work together with CBD to potentiate its effects and provide the full spectrum of health benefits from the hemp plant.

Medterra provides their customers with true seed to sale purchases. Their industrial hemp is grown and extracted in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Their proprietary whole-plant extraction process allows them to produce Ultra Broad Spectrum™ extract from a single hemp crop, creating an effective, consistent and THC-free experience for the only True Broad Spectrum™ CBD extracts on the market.

With thirty 1ml servings per bottle, and a range of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, the Medterra Ultra Broad Spectrum™ Tinctures are the most convenient and affordable way to enjoy a hemp extract of this quality.

● Contains 0.0% THC

● U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certified & 3rd party tested

● 1000mg & 2000mg potency available

● Available in Citrus, Strawberry Mint, or Unflavored

● 30-day Money Back Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals: Best Broad Spectrum/Best Purification Process

Colorado Botanicals has built its reputation on transparency and high-quality products. So it makes sense that Observer recently named it the #1 CBD brand to buy from in 2021.

It all starts with the company’s proprietary purification process. Most CBD producers use high heat to pull out unwanted compounds, like THC, chlorophyll, waxes, and fats, among others. But this process burns off terpenes, which have a lot of health benefits and can amplify the effects of CBD, especially with cannabinoids present. Colorado Botanicals preserves hemp-derived terpenes through a pharmaceutical chemical separation process. So, there’s no need to add terpenes from other plants to the finished product. When you buy from Colorado Botanicals, you’re getting a truly pure CBD product.

Plus, Colorado Botanicals tests all of its products with third-party lab partners and shares those reports on its website. The company also manufactures its products in an ISO 9001:2015 facility, which means it upholds the highest standards. This is what we love about this brand – Colorado Botanicals really takes its process seriously and it shows in its output. These products offer amazing quality for the money spent.

● All-natural, non-GMO, and organic CBD oils

● Natural hemp-derived terpenes

● Uses pharmaceutical separation techniques to purify oil

● Full third-party lab tests on every product

● Named 2021’s #1 CBD Company by Observer

As a new brand in the space, Just Live certainly knows how to tackle the principle of ‘less is more’. The result is some of the best CBD oils on the market, coming in with a Natural and Mint flavor that are available in 300mg, 750mg, 1,500mg or 3,000mg. Although they don’t have a crazy lineup of flavors and choices, the Mint and Natural are some of the best value in their class, hosting an oil that’s not only ethically sourced but compounded into one of the best CBD oils on the market.

Made with organically grown hemp, Just Live includes broad spectrum CBD, which delivers a raw but refined experience, providing the maximum therapeutic benefits, at the best value. Whether it is to provide a much-needed sense of relaxation or to help relieve issues associated with normal daily exercise and activity or even to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, daily usage will promote overall health and wellness in your everyday life. In short, if you want an all-natural oil that also is going to be a great yield, Just Live is a pretty quality option.

Their mission is simple, mission is simple, provide high-quality natural wellness products created by athletes – just for you – so you can unlock the life you want to live. Over the counter and prescription pills don’t need to determine how you feel anymore. Check them out if you know you only want a Mint or Natural flavoring, as they’re two of the best for the approach.

· Great value for price

· THC free guarantee, non-GMO & no pesticides

· Supply chain transparency

· 30-day return policy for opened and unopened products

· Variety of dosages

Sunday Scaries: Most Overall Effective

It’s not surprising that Sunday Scaries is at the top of our list again for most effective CBD oil tincture for pain. Their dedication to continuous improvement, quality and effectiveness bleeds through their company culture.

While most companies simply add broad spectrum CBD with a base oil, Sunday Scaries formulates their CBD oil tincture with Vitamins D3 & B12 plus coconut oil for added effectiveness. With a 97% customer satisfaction rating and 100% money back guarantee, Sunday Scaries wholly stands behind their products. Or your money back.

Added pain-relief benefits of Sunday Scaries broad spectrum CBD oil:

Vitamin D3: According to the National Institute of Health, “recent interventional studies have shown promising effects of vitamin D supplementation on muscular pain”.

Vitamin B12: According to the National Library of Medicine, “B12 may be an additional tool to consider for pain treatment”

Coconut Oil: According to Healthline, “Human studies suggest that eating coconut oil may reduce markers of oxidative stress and inflammation.”

Joy Organics : Best Organic Brand

When it comes to buying CBD oil for pain relief, going with an organic brand can also be a sure bet.

Not only will this guarantee consistency and quality but also give you a peace of mind in what you’re putting in your body. As a big reason people shy away from things like Aspirin or ibuprofen due to the toxicity, the CBD you’re taking should be a true all-natural alternative. For this reason, Joy Organics can be an excellent choice for your CBD oil for pain.

Hosting a few different flavors that include both broad and full spectrum oils, Joy Organics has a lot of bases covered for quality and dosage. Although their starting price point is slightly higher at $53.95, that’s also well-worth the money considering you're not paying too much more of a premium for overall better quality. As a lot of CBD brands try to fake the funk by saying they’re organic or that they ‘use organic ingredients’, Joy Organics is one of the few to display that USDA Organic label on the front, meaning they’re serious about their product’s reputation.

While some might shy away from Joy Organics due to the name, they’ve actually done a great job of remaining inclusive with their pricing and products. This helps them deliver on quality while giving the most to the CBD community. Ultimately, Joy Organics is one of our favorite all-organic CBD oils; which, if you’re looking for a true alternative to the likes of over the counter pain medicine, this should be a top choice.

● USDA certified organic.

● Affordable pricing for organic products.

● Full and broad spectrum oils available

● Natural flavor profiles

● Up to date lab results

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD oil drops are total standouts. Available as tinctures and water-solubles, you can choose from plenty of tantalizing tastes — like vanilla, mint, and fruit flavors — and doses. There’s also a sleep support variety featuring melatonin. Regardless of which Pure Craft CBD drops you pick, you’ll enjoy their many potential wellness benefits — including relief from aches and pains and inflammation reduction. Yummy, rapid results, effective — give Pure Craft CBD oil drops a try today!

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD is a part of the cannabis family that's similar to marijuana. Oil is considered the most pure way take CBD and is often used as a base for other products.

To make CBD oil, producers use a carrier such as coconut oil or olive oil. Additionally, there are a couple of extraction methods such as CO2 extraction as well as alcohol distillation. These essentially highlight the yield that a CBD oil is able to produce. Fans debate which method or type of oil is best, however, it's primarily a matter of personal preference.

How Is CBD Different From Traditional Marijuana?

Well both marijuana and CBD come from the Cannabis family, they're two widely different substances. CBD is grown in a way to maximize the amount of cannabinoids, which provide the therapeutic effects users are after. While traditional marijuana contains slight amounts of CBD, it's primarily to produce THC which is the psychoactive ingredient that gets you 'high'. This is why marijuana considered the more recreational of the two.

As we mentioned above, CBD products often do contain slight amounts of THC, however, it must be less than 0.3% THC to be considered federally legal.

Finally, although CBD doesn't get you high, it still can have relaxing effects that many people initially seeked with marijuana. In fact, many people who have never even tried traditional marijuana enjoy CBD, both those who are old and young.

How Does CBD Oil Actually Help With Pain?

Our bodies have what's called an endocannabinoid system (ECS), which has neurotransmitters and receptors that communicate with our nervous system. The ECS is believed to be involved in our processes involving cognition, mood, and physiological needs.

The biggest reason why CBD took off quickly for pain relief is because it provided a less toxic alternative to over the counter medicines, as well as worked naturally that's not only an oil but also a topical, edible, or even beverage. Furthermore, CBD also hosted little to no side effects, which was especially helpful to those who were sensitive to THC, but enjoyed its medicinal benefits.

Those who seek pain relief from CBD often gravitate towards full spectrum and broad spectrum oils. The biggest reason for this is what's called the entourage effect, where the other components of the cannabis plant that are less refined work in tandem with the CBD to heighten the effects.

Finally, a lot of CBD companies have started to create blends that feature other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, and CBG, which many believe maximize the benefits of their CBD experience.

What Type Of Pain Do People Use CBD Oil For?

CBD oil changes the way we perceive pain, particularly as an alternative to traditional over-the-counter pain medication used for mild to chronic pains and inflammation.

Early use has been seen to help with everything from arthritis and migraines to aches and pains from work or exercise.

Ultimately, it's best to cycle through a few different CBD oils to see which type helps manage your pain. Beyond oils, some people use things like topicals to help with joint pain or post workout soreness.

A Few Considerations To Make Before You Buy Your First CBD Oil

The 'green rush' that came with the 2018 Farm Bill brought along a saturation of CBD products across the market. Available at practically every convenience store across the country, CBD is so widespread that some of it can be hard to trust. For this reason, it’s smart to have a list of criteria to use when buying CBD oil to ensure you’re getting the best result. Here’s what we’ve came up with:

The Hemp Source

Where the hemp is grown is the core of a CBD product.

The more specific, the better as ‘manufactured in the US’ might mean that the hemp is grown in China then shipped over. Being able to have a specific town, farm, or even state can make a big difference when it comes to both trust and quality. As a lot of states have been growing CBD for longer, they have a better acumen on technique; however, other states like Kentucky or Tennessee have climates that are great for growing, but are relatively new to CBD. Just like wine, knowing how and where it was grown will always give you the best story of how it was produced.

Make Sure The Lab Results Are Transparent

Any CBD company worth your dollar is going to pay for third-party lab testing. This guarantees that not only the plant wasn’t contaminated or used excessive amounts of pesticides, but also is taken from a recent sample. Lab results are commonplace (and practically a standard) in CBD for a reason, which is why having accurate and transparent results is vital for your consumption.

What Type of Extract It Is

There are three most common CBD extracts, which include:

Full Spectrum- This is the least processed version of CBD and contains trace (less than 0.3%) amounts of THC. As we mentioned above, this helps give off the entourage effect included with cannabis plants. Although there’s a slight amount of THC, you most likely won’t get ‘high’ or experience a failed drug test (however, sometimes it’s better to be safe than sorry).

Broad Spectrum- This is the second least processed version of CBD, which also contains trace elements of THC, however, works to remove as much as possible to be well below that 0.3% mark. Still often containing the entourage effect, broad spectrum is a nice ‘in-between’ of full spectrum and isolate.

Isolate- Finally, isolate is considered the purest form of CBD, not containing anything else but usually a carrier oil or other substance. As it doesn’t contain any other parts of the plant, it doesn’t host the entourage effect, however, it also doesn’t have any THC.

The Carrier Agent

Most CBD oils will have a carrier agent of either olive oil or coconut oil. Sometimes they’ll use alternatives, however, this is a main component of making the oil an actual digestible substance.

The Potency For The Price

As we’re into buying CBD to ultimately feel an effect, that includes hosting a certain potency. Using the amounts above is a good cursor to start, with any extra ingredients such as melatonin being considered into the final price as well. Ultimately, you’ll know if someone is ripping you off, with a quick Google search proving where the industry standard currently stands.

If The Company Has A Good Presence

A lot of CBD companies will have a shady presence online. Whether it’s lacking an Instagram or not being able to host much on a Google search, not being able to prove if a company is legit or not is a huge red flag. While there are some mom and pop operations who don’t have much of a digital presence, the vast majority of CBD companies will have some sort of decent online presence.

Customer Service/Refund Policy

Finally, a reputable CBD brand should have a decent return policy as well as a customer service portal to return complaints quickly. Whether it’s a direct email or chatbot messenger, being able to contact someone fast if something goes wrong is a must.

CBD Oil vs Cream – Which Is Best for Pain Management?

There’s no one size fits all answer to what might work best for your pain management.

From word of mouth recommendation, a lot of people enjoy oils to alleviate pain for things before bed or sitting in one spot all day, while others who do more active things that aggravate symptoms use a topical. However, this isn’t a set in stone rule, but rather what some people simply enjoy.

Obviously, certain things like joint pain or muscle soreness are often treated with topicals, while other pain symptoms like migraines or eye soreness are treated with CBD oil. Most treatments are self-diagnosed and often go with the most practical application. Use your best judgement, as the worst case scenario is one solution works better than the other for you.

Can I Find CBD Oil for Sale Near Me?

While there are some local options available, it’s advisable to do your own research on what brands are being carried as well as if they’re legitimate. Talk to shop owners and see if they genuinely care about the CBD they’re selling or if it’s just another shelf stocker. Even just based on the information from this article, you’ll be able to tell who can talk about CBD versus who’s bluffing. Instead, do your own research before walking in, often having an idea of what you want before you even walk in the door.

The Different Types of CBD For Pain

Including oil, there are a number of different methods for taking CBD. Here are some of the most popular:

Tinctures

CBD oils are ingested orally and often have a great concentration in getting your dosage accurate. Plus, they’re also easy to mix into other food or drinks as well.

Capsules

This is similar to a tincture, only in a pill form. This can be advantageous if you’re looking for a slow release, especially if you’re aiming to use CBD as something that’s a treatment for symptoms throughout the day.

Flower

Similar to smoking traditional marijuana, CBD flower is the buds of the plant you’d break up and smoke in a joint or pipe. This can give one of the more ‘raw’ experiences with CBD, however, isn’t always the cleanest or most effective for everyone.

Topical Creams

Topical creams are the same as non-CBD versions like you’d use for a sunburn or muscle relief, where the CBD is absorbed into the skin. A great usage for burns, soreness, or pains, CBD topical creams are becoming one of the fastest growing segments in the industry.

Edibles

Finally, edibles are a great way to ingest CBD, and perhaps the most popular. As a discreet, easy manner to take CBD on-the-go-, edibles have become quite the trend over the past couple of years. Similar to a capsule, edibles can also have a slow-release, which provides relief throughout the day as you’re trying to recover.

Do Full-Spectrum CBD Products Have Side Effects?

As the least filtered version of CBD, many worry that full spectrum oils will have serious side effects.

While rare, full spectrum CBD oils can often have symptoms such as fatigue, increased appetite, digestive issues (especially if you’re sensitive to oils or the ingredients), and drowsiness.

Ultimately, it’s best to talk with your doctor if CBD will behave poorly with any current medications you might be taking. Doing so can save you a lot of time and headache on not only seeing if CBD is right for you but even if you’ll get the full benefit from it. As everyone’s CBD journey is different, it’s important to find the best version to integrate within your healthy lifestyle.

Does CBD Oil for Pain Contain THC?

Unless you’re buying a raw CBD product from a state with medical or recreational marijuana, almost all CBD oils bought across the United States will contain less than 0.3% THC. Granted, we mention legal states because often there are products designed to be primarily CBD, however, utilize different processes to maximize the yield while also being okay with including a little THC.

Regardless of how much THC is in the substance (the less than 0.3% very rarely shows up on drug tests), almost every company will tell you the THC percentage on their bottle as well as on their lab report. Take into consideration if you want an oil with a little THC, as the entourage effect can be a great part of taking CBD oil. Plus, you’ll be able to get the full experience each and every time you take CBD.

One Final Note

While taking CBD oil has been touted as a treatment for pain, I’m not a doctor and this isn’t medical advice. Ultimately, it’s best to talk with your doctor on if CBD oil is right for your current pains. Many across the country have welcomed CBD with open arms, however, it’s best to get their opinion involved in the mix to ensure you’re off on the right path with how you’re taking CBD. Doing so will make sure this is one of the better experiences in managing your pain to enjoying a long, relaxing life.