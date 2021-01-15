Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis

Arthritis is a common problem in older and larger dogs caused by the deterioration of joint cartilage. The resulting inflammation can be painful for dogs, but experts have begun to notice the natural anti-inflammatory properties of CBD may help.

With that in mind, we looked into the best CBD oils for dogs with arthritis on the market right now. After researching many companies with our list of qualifications, we settled on our top three brands for some very specific reasons. See what we found out and what we recommend below!

The Best CBD Oils for Dogs - Top Brands

Top Pick: HolistaPet

Best Value: Healthy Petables

Quality Comparison List

We took everything into consideration when creating this list of the best CBD oils for arthritic dogs. Each brand stood out in its way to earn a top-three slot. Here are some of the things we looked into:

Hemp Source

If you didn't know, CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plant, and it's federally legal as long as it contains 0.3% or less THC. We looked into where each brand sources their hemp to ensure they are partnered with farms that follow federal regulations.

We prefer companies that source from organic hemp farms. Whether you're giving a supplement to your pet or taking one yourself, it's important to know that the ingredients are healthy, beneficial, and free of harmful preservatives.

Extraction Methods

The most efficient ways of extracting CBD oil are hydrocarbon (solvent) and carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction. While hydrocarbon extraction is cost-effective compared to CO2 extraction, the process uses concerning solvents to separate the oil from the hemp plants, leaving behind chemical residuals.

This leaves us with CO2 extraction as the cleanest and most-efficient option. The CO2 extraction method uses compressed liquid carbon dioxide to pull the cannabidiol (CBD) compound from hemp plants. The CO2 then evaporates, leaving behind pure CBD oil that isn't tarnished by cheap solvents.

We looked for brands that exclusively use CO2 extraction because of their ability to produce a clean, safe product. It may be the most expensive extraction process, but it's worth it for peace of mind.

Extract Types

There are three types of CBD extracts: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. They're all effective forms of CBD, but they each possess distinct qualities that make them attractive to various consumers for different reasons.

Full-Spectrum

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains a complete range of cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). When you ingest two or more cannabinoids, they boost each other's efficacy and create an enhanced consumer experience known as the "entourage effect."

The federal government requires that CBD products contain no more than 0.3% THC. This amount of THC is there to boost full-spectrum products and it is not enough to get your dog "high"–CBD products are non-psychoactive.

Broad-Spectrum

Broad-spectrum CBD oil is very similar to full-spectrum since it also contains a wide range of cannabinoids, but it has gone through a process to remove all THC. While the 0.3% or less is not enough to induce "high," some people prefer to avoid THC altogether.

Isolate

Isolate is the purest form of CBD, having gone through a process to remove all other cannabinoids (including THC). While this product does not produce the entourage effect, it does offer the most trustworthy CBD experience, uninhibited by any other compounds.

Potency

CBD oil potency is measured in milligrams (mg) and directly correlates to the dosage strength of the CBD oil. A high-potency CBD oil is the fastest and most cost-efficient way to provide the natural relieving properties of CBD to your four-legged friend.

The higher-potency means you can give your dog less each time their arthritis is causing them discomfort. Plus, the high levels of CBD provide speedy, powerful relief.

Lab Results

Any reputable CBD company will perform third-party lab testing and clearly display the results on their website. This process verifies what cannabinoids (and their amounts) are in a product so youmcan be sure of what you're paying for and giving to your pet.

Size Variations

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so their CBD should, too. When using CBD oil to relieve your dog's arthritis pain and inflammation, you'll likely be using it regularly to quell their flare-ups.

Most CBD brands recommend a dose of 0.25mg to 0.5mg per every one pound of your dog's body weight. So, if you own a 6lb Pomeranian, you'll only need 1.5mg to 3 mg per dose. However, if you own a 150lb Neapolitan Mastiff, you'll need 40mg to 75mg of CBD per dose.

With all of that in mind, we chose companies that produce a range of sizes of CBD oil for dogs.

Overall Effectiveness

There's no point in paying for a product that isn't going to provide your dog with relief. While there are many companies advertising CBD oil for dogs, only some of them provide the relief your dog needs. That's why we looked into how well each brand's CBD oils actually work.

Ingredients Quality

The quality of any CBD oil is rooted in the hemp sourcing, extraction, and manufacturing of each and every ingredient. Once a CBD oil has been ethically and safely sourced and sent for third-party testing, what does a company add to it, and why?

We looked for brands that are open and honest about what goes into their CBD oil. There shouldn't be any harmful additives, like artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Additionally, all of the ingredients should be safe for all kinds of dogs.

Brand Reputation/Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are one of the best ways to look into a company these days. Rather than going off of what the brand claims their CBD oil can do, we looked into what real-life people had to say after trying their products. We settled on recommending brands that have a minimum 4-star overall rating, though most of them have 4.5 to 5 stars.

Brand Transparency

In order for us to recommend a brand of CBD oil for dogs, the companies needed to be fully transparent. We cross-referenced customer reviews with brand claims to ensure they're truthful about the components in their products.

Customer Service

We looked for companies that provide nothing less than stellar customer service from real people. You're searching for a product to help relieve your dog's arthritis pain - you don't need to be messing around trying to verify ingredients, shipping times, or anything else.

Each company on our list has a multitude of online reviews, specifically citing their marvelous customer service as a reason they first chose and will now stick with the brand.

Customer Policies

CBD oil for dogs is still a relatively foreign concept to several people - and to many dogs, too. Customers may need to return or exchange their CBD products for any number of reasons. Maybe their dog doesn't like the CBD oil, or perhaps it doesn't help, or maybe they received the wrong product.

That's why we chose companies that offer a money-back guarantee and a reasonable exchange policy. As you explore the world of pet CBD, you should be able to try products without worrying about losing your money.

Price Value

While we're probably all willing to spend every last dollar we have to make our dogs feel better, you shouldn't actually have to break the bank to provide them with relief. High-quality CBD oil ranges in price, so we did a little research on the average price per mg of some of the best brands out there.

The low end of the CBD cost spectrum is ≈ $0.05 - $0.15 per mg of CBD, and a mid-range product will cost ≈ $0.15 - $0.25 per mg of CBD. Higher-end CBD brands will charge ≈ $0.25 or more per mg of CBD.

The higher cost doesn't necessarily equate to a higher quality CBD, though. Remember, it all comes down to their processes, ingredients, and efficacy.

Reward Programs, Subscriptions, or Savings

If CBD oil seems to be working to relieve your dog's arthritis, you're probably going to be re-purchasing over and over again. When choosing the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis, we made sure to check which brands offered subscriptions and savings. If you're going to invest in a pricey supplement, you should at least be rewarded for customer loyalty, don't you think?

Overall Website Experience

Website design is probably the number one thing that drives consumers toward or away from a brand. A company's website should be clear, informative, friendly, and easy to use—mostly when selling a product intended to affect health and wellness positively.

Our top pick brands all have websites that are easy to read, navigate, and make purchases on. You shouldn't need to waste any time figuring out a complicated website when you're searching for a remedy to your dog's pain.

1. Top Pick: HolistaPet

After checking a variety of brands against the above-listed qualifications, we feel comfortable recommending HolistaPet's formula as the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis.

Here are some of the ways HolistaPet's CBD Oil for Dogs stood out as #1:

Hemp Source

HolistaPet sources 100% organic hemp from Colorado and Oregon hemp farmers that adhere to federal regulations. They seem to genuinely value the importance of creating clean, nourishing products for pets.

Extraction Methods

The CO2 extraction method is the cleanest and safest way to obtain CBD oil, so we were delighted to learn that HolistaPet uses it exclusively. You can feel good about their products being chemical-free.

Ingredients

We loved that HolistaPet uses only two 100% organic ingredients in their CBD oil for dogs: pure full-spectrum CBD oil and hemp seed oil. Full-spectrum cannabidiol provides natural relief from pain and inflammation, and hemp seed oil is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. HolistaPet's high-quality CBD oil for dogs is simple, organic, nutrient-rich, and free of artificial flavors and colors.

Customer Service and Reviews

HolistaPet has a 4.87-star average review on Trustpilot - one of the best resources for checking online customer testimonies. Many of their reviews mention the comprehensive, educational resources that HolisaPet provides to pet owners. Their dosage information, customer service representatives, and blog are just a few of the things their customers seem to be raving about.

Here's a 5-star review from a customer who uses HolistaPet's CBD oil for his dog's arthritis:

"Her ability to walk has improved tremendously. This product was recommended by my veterinarian friend who uses it for his doggie patients. Her quality of life is so much better." -David L.

Positive feedback, veterinarian recommendations, and confirmation that HolistaPet's CBD oil for dogs does work to soothe arthritis pain? If you couldn't yet see why HolistaPet is #1 on this list, you probably can now.

Price Value

A 300mg bottle of HolistaPet's CBD oil (for pets 20 - 60lbs) costs $39.95, putting it at ≈ $0.13 per mg of CBD. This is in the lowest price bracket of general CBD oils on the market, making HolistaPet's CBD oil for dogs a great value.

Don't let the low price fool you, though! HolistaPet's CBD oil is high-quality, potent, organic, and (based on those reviews) genuinely seems to work. We all want the best for our pets, and HolistaPet delivers without breaking the bank

Customer Policies

It's clear from HolistaPet's policies that they genuinely care about their customers and the pets. They offer free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try their product without worrying about any risk. That's how confident they are that you'll love their product.

HolistaPet also offers a subscription service that saves you 25%! If their CBD oil for dogs with arthritis works for your four-legged friend, you can sign up to have them send you a fresh bottle every month. Plus, you'll stop worrying about picking up medications from the veterinarian.

Overall Effectiveness

All of the above qualities, especially the customer reviews, have proven to us that HolistaPet has created a high-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil that genuinely aims to relieve pain and inflammation in dogs with arthritis.

In addition to full-spectrum CBD oils for dogs, they make a range of other products like CBD joint and mobility dog treats, CBD soft chews, and many others! If your dog doesn't like the oil, HolistaPet probably has another product they will like. They are determined in providing effective options, and we love it!

Click here to buy HolistaPet's CBD Oil for Dogs.

Pet Hemp Company is another superb brand that makes high-quality CBD oil for dogs with arthritis. At a slightly higher price point than HolistaPet (Pet Hemp costs ≈ $0.15 per mg of CBD, HolistaPet costs ≈ $0.13 per mg of CBD), Pet Hemp's processes and policies make them stand out as the #2 CBD oil for dogs experiencing joint pain.

Extract Type

Pet Hemp Company also uses full-spectrum CBD oil in their products, which contains 0.3% or less THC. This information can sometimes scare pet owners from giving it to their dogs for fear of getting them "high" (which it will not).

Well, we found that Pet Hemp Company did a great job explaining the benefits of CBD oil for pets. The product page of their CBD oil for dogs (and cats!) is incredibly informative and transparent, making it easy for pet owners to learn and shop all in the same space.

Lab Results

Any reputable CBD brand will make it easy for their customers to view their third-party lab testing results. Pet Hemp Company clearly links to their lab results on its website, highlighting a standard of brand transparency that all companies should be striving toward.

Website Experience

Pet Hemp Company's website is clean and organized in a format that's easy for customers to navigate. If you're new to the world of pet CBD, Pet Hemp's website is a fantastic resource. They even provide a handy search tool for finding the best CBD product for your specific pet.

Everything about their website (including an adorable, bittersweet origin story) is informative, inviting, and educational for all visitors. If you're searching for a no-fuss, slightly sleek, yet absolutely effective pet CBD brand, Pet Hemp Company is the one for you.

Size Variation

All dog breeds have the possibility of developing arthritis, but large dogs are especially prone to joint pain because of their body weight. Knowing this, Pet Hemp Company offers various sizes of their CBD dog oil, ranging from 150 total mg to 3,000 total mg.

A 100lb dog's CBD dosage is between 25 and 50mg. At that rate, you'd run out of the smallest bottle in about three days. Pet Hemp customers who own large dogs with arthritis, joint pain, and inflammation can start with the 150mg bottle to try the product, but then have the cost-efficient option of purchasing the 3,000mg bottle for longer-term use.

Customer Policies

Pet Hemp Company has some fantastic customer policies and saving opportunities that make it easy to see why they're #2 on our list of the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis.

● 30-day, no questions asked, money-back guarantee

● "Bundle and Save" $19.90 off three 600mg bottles of pet CBD oil

● Subscription service that saves you 10%

With Pet Hemp Company, you won't ever worry about running out of CBD oils again. They'll make sure a new bottle gets to you every month while saving you money on their products.

Click here to buy Pet Hemp Company's pet CBD Oil.

3. Best Value: Healthy Petables

Last (but absolutely not least!) on this list of the top three CBD oils for dogs with arthritis is Healthy Petables. Their values are in their name - they want to help your pets be as healthy as possible. Check out what qualified them for the bronze medal of dog CBD oils below.

Price Value

Healthy Petables is an affordable brand of pet CBD products, with their CBD oil for dogs clocking in at ≈ $0.13 per mg of CBD. They don't offer as much variety as HolistaPet or Pet Hemp Company, but they do provide free shipping throughout all of North America!

Hemp Source

We love that Healthy Petables sources organic hemp from Colorado to make high-quality CBD oils for arthritic dogs. Our four-legged friends are part of our families, and we want to ensure we're feeding them clean, nutritious ingredients and foods whenever possible. Healthy Petables makes that easy!

Customer Reviews

Healthy Petables doesn’t have as many online reviews as the other two brands, but every single one we could find is positive. With a 5-star overall rating, it's clear their customers are satisfied with their products and their CBD oil helps relieve the side effects of arthritis and general joint pain.

Extraction Methods

In keeping with their name, Healthy Petables uses the cleanest extraction method: CO2 extraction. This process leaves no harsh chemical residue in the CBD oil you give to your dog.

Website Experience

The Healthy Petables website is warm, informative, and easy to navigate. A discount banner pops up, but it stays at the bottom of the screen and out of your way while you shop. Clearly markedscroll-over drop-down menus line the heading of the homepage, making for an effortless pet CBD shopping experience.

Benefits Of CBD Oil For Dogs With Arthritis

Research is continually emerging about CBD oil's potential benefits for dogs (and other pets, and humans, too!). While there are still some unknowns, experts have found that CBD is generally well-tolerated, may provide a range of wellness benefits, and has minimal side-effects when taken in proper dosages.

CBD oil's natural anti-inflammatory properties are beneficial for dogs with arthritis. Joint pain is debilitating, and being unable to run and play how they used to can put your dog at risk for becoming overweight. CBD oil may help reduce their pain and promote a relaxed attitude so they can get back to being their joyous selves.

What Does Arthritis In Dogs Look Like?

Arthritis is particularly common in older dogs and larger breeds. Its symptoms are normally quite obvious. Here are signs to look out for:

● Difficulty jumping on the couch/climbing stairs like they used to

● Limping/trembling when walking

● Difficulty standing up from a lying position

● Less mobile

● Yelping while jumping

If you notice any of these symptoms developing in your dog, consult your veterinarian about the best way to proceed. While you're there, ask about their recommendations for using CBD dog oil. As we learned from one HolistaPet customer review, some veterinarians are beginning to recommend it, and pet owners see genuinely positive results.

CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis Serving Suggestions

All three of our top pet CBD companies had customer reviews mentioning the easiest way to feed dogs CBD oil is to mix it into their food. While you can drop it directly in their mouths, it can be challenging to get some dogs to take CBD this way. Disguising it in their favorite food or treat is a tried and true way to ensure your dog will actually swallow the product.

The Right CBD Dosage for Your Dog

It's generally recommended that you give your dog ≈ 0.25mg of CBD per every one pound of body weight as a "regular dose." If they need more, once you've verified that they're responding positively, you can graduate them to up to 0.5mg of CBD per every one pound of body weight.

For example, if you have a 50lb dog, their "regular dose" would be 12.5mg of CBD, and their stronger dose would be 25mg of CBD. All dogs are different, so make sure to gradually increase their dosage rather than jump from lowest to highest. In general, owners use a regular dose for mild issues and stronger doses for more severe instances.

Tips For Choosing CBD Products

When shopping for CBD products for your pets, you'll want to try to keep our qualifications in mind. A company's hemp source, extraction methods, lab testing, and customer service, reviews, and policies are some of the top things to check out before buying.

Clean, organic products are always best to give your pets. All three of our top brands of CBD oil use 100% organic materials - a huge reason they were considered in the first place.

The Bottom Line - Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis

There are many pet CBD brands to consider, but when it comes to the best CBD oils for dogs with arthritis, you'll want to consider trying HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, or Healthy Petables. These companies arm you with information about this natural supplement before making it easy to try pet CBD risk-free.

The bottom line is pet owners are trying and loving CBD for relieving symptoms of arthritis in their dogs. If you think CBD may be able to help get your canine up and moving again, we highly recommend trying one of these incredible brands.