Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis

Arthritis is one of the most common issues amongst older and larger dogs.

As their joint cartilage deteriorates, it becomes harder and harder to walk. The inflammation caused by arthritis is incredibly painful for dogs, and can lead to a debilitating life. However, early research has shown that CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties could actually help tremendously.

As CBD is an over the counter supplement, it’s not only easy to obtain but also much less toxic than many other solutions...even some that are prescribed by a veterinarian. To help you understand what type of CBD oils you should consider for your dog with arthritis, we compiled a buyer’s guide as well as our top three recommendations. Check them both out below:

The Best CBD Oils or Dogs - Top Brands

1. Verma Farms: Best Overall

2. Penguin: Runner Up

3. Colorado Botanicals- best value

4. Petly CBD: Best Newcomer

5. HolistaPet: Highest Quality CBD

What We Look For In Quality

When creating this list, we took into consideration why people were giving their dog CBD oil for arthritis, as well as what stood out about the top products in the industry. This wasn’t just about designing items that hosted CBD, but other ingredients to help enhance the treatment process as well. Furthermore, we also put under scrutiny the sourcing, manufacturing, and customer experience. Here’s what we came up with:

Hemp Source

The hemp source is the primary driver of a CBD oil's value. If you're not familiar, CBD comes from the hemp plant, which is a part of the cannabis family. After the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp became legal for the first time in practically a century. As the Cannabis family also hosts marijuana, for hemp to be federally legal, it has to contain less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive ingredient that gets you 'high').

Although a different plant than marijuana, hemp is grown similarly. For this reason, we not only look at sources of CBD who have been in the cannabis growing industry in general but also those who have maintained sustainable farming practices. This includes following regulation as well as ensuring there's no pesticides or excess chemicals used. As the hemp eventually ends up in your dog's body, sourcing from those who take an all natural approach is vital to both your pet's health and CBD experience.

Extraction Methods

CBD oil is extracted using a number of different methods, but the most popular is CO2. As a cost effective but clean process, it leaves a great yield while preserving the original integrity of the plant.

With CO2 extraction, a compressed liquid carbon dioxide is used to pull the CBD compounds from the plant. The CO2 then evaporates, which leaves behind the clean oil.

Brands that use CO2 extraction should be of note because it's practically industry standard, as well as creates a safer product.

Extract Types

When buying CBD oil, there are three primary types of extracts:

Full-Spectrum

Full-Spectrum oils are the least processed of the three and contain the most complete range of cannabinoids (and other plant products). Although they contain THC, it's often less than the 0.3% federal guideline. As full spectrum oils contain the other plant products, they give off what's called an "entourage effect", where users report an enhanced experience compared to other extracts. Many believe this to be similar for their dogs, where they also get a heightened effect.

Broad-Spectrum

Broad spectrum oils provide a happy medium. Processed slightly more than full spectrum, they still contain many of the original cannabinoids from the plant, however, often seeks to remove all THC.

Isolate

Finally, isolate is the purest form of CBD, having gone through the process of removing all the other cannabinoids. This leaves behind only the CBD, which while not containing the other components of the plant (and thus not hosting the entourage effect), it does leave what you'd expect only out of CBD. Some dog owners love this since it's easier to start out with.

Potency

A CBD's potency is measured in milligrams (mg). This usually is the standard for dosing a product per its volume, which includes not only oils but edibles and other items as well.

Potency is important to measure because it also gives you the most accurate eyeball test on if a CBD is worth your money or not. For your dog with arthritis, potency plays a much more significant role when it comes to their breed and size, which will determine how much you should give to them.

Lab Results

Lab results are commonplace in the CBD industry, often as an update every few months. These are almost always found on their website, which verifies how much CBD is in the container as well as if their product is worth taking. Any company that doesn't provide lab results probably isn't worth your time.

Size Variations

As we mentioned above with dosages, the size of a CBD oil will help determine the potency.

Essentially, a good rule of thumb for the size is to follow how big the dog breed is between small, medium, and large. Sometimes it's recommended to give your dog a higher dosage depending on their size and current inflammation level.

Overall Effectiveness

Trying the product and assessing if it's effective is a must. This includes looking at the consistency and if the CBD oil actually encourages relief of inflammation.

Ingredients Quality

Beyond just measuring quality in hemp source, the ingredients list is also a main indicator. In particular, the ingredients should either enhance the CBD experience or be stripped down of only the natural necessities. Any excess filler or materials that act as preservative is something to be weary of, especially with how it doesn’t give you an honest assessment of how the CBD will be.

Brand Reputation/Customer Reviews

A brand’s reputation in the CBD industry is everything. Not only do we interact with these companies ourselves, but we also scour the internet for answers on how their customer service is. By going through Reddit, Twitter, and other online forums, we’re able to decipher who really cares about their customers versus who is faking the funk. Finally, we also cross-reference with other industry experts on their opinion of a company as well.

Brand Transparency

Similar to what we stated about third-party lab testing, brand transparency is vital. Beyond testing, this also includes checking social media to see the types of answers they give customers with concerns or complaints, as well as back check their public relation answers as well.

Customer Service

Customer service is a big part of why we do business with any company. In particular with your dog’s arthritis, seeking out a CBD company that understands the importance of this being an ongoing customer relationship is crucial. As no one wants to leave their precious animal suffering, knowing that the team supplying your CBD oil is on the ball will help you be at peace.

Customer Policies

As CBD is a relatively premium product, knowing that you have options in case you don’t like it is vital. This includes shipping policies as well, as being taxed on top of the CBD you’re buying can feel like a lot. Instead, we find customer policies that are accommodating with building a relationship with a CBD brand.

Price Value

The overall value of the CBD oil you buy will likely be determined by the sourcing, extract type, extra ingredients, and size. All of this together will ultimately be the equation for figuring out pricing value, where a good starting point is the price per MG. From there, look into the extra ingredients as well as quality of the product.

Just because something is expensive doesn’t make it the best in its class as much as something that’s cheap is a throwaway. The focus is on ensuring quality value, which while takes research, is worth the time and effort.

Subscriptions and Reward Programs

As CBD oil is something people repurchase for themselves or their pet often, most companies have a subscription option or rewards program. This is a must have, with savings ranging from 10-25% (sometimes more). The biggest benefit of subscribing is that you not only save money but also can anticipate when your shipment will arrive, which is helpful when portioning out dosages.

Website Experience

Finally, the overall buying experience online needs to be streamlined and succinct. Not only does it need to feel easy to buy on your laptop but tablet and smartphone as well. With most of us hosting an on-the-go lifestyle, a CBD company’s website needs to follow suit. Those that don’t invest in a good website probably aren’t worth your time, as this is also the first tool of customer service.

1. Top Pick: Verma Farms

Starting out our list is Verma Farms, which provides one of the best formulas for those who have dogs that suffer from arthritis.

Here's a breakdown of the criteria we used to decide Verma Farms as #1:

Hemp Source

Verma Farms uses 100% all natural hemp that's sourced from a network or farms in the United States. These resources make a genuinely better product that is also much more nourishing for your pet as well. As we all want to give our pets what we ourselves deserve, Verma makes no exception.

Extraction Methods

Verma Farms uses a special CO2 extraction method that doesn't use any solvents or excess chemicals. This creates a cleaner product and better yield for your pet to enjoy.

Ingredients

Verma Farms keeps their ingredient list simple, only including Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts), wild salmon oil, MCT oil, probiotics, vitamin D3 and vitamin E. All of these are designed to help improve and enhance your dog's health while also helping with arthritis, particularly inflammation.

Customer Service and Reviews

One of the biggest parts of Verma Farms is how great of a reputation they've formed over the years in the industry. After being lauded by publications like Forbes and Entrepreneur, they've consistently been at the top of the conversation. With a prompt customer service team on the ball with any complaint, Verma Farms puts its community first.

Price Value

A 150mg bottle of CBD oil for dogs sells at $39.99, with a 25% discount available for subscribers.

Verma's 300mg bottle for dogs comes in at $49.99 (also with a 25% subscriber discount available).

Both products are Salmon flavored and include all the extra beneficial ingredients listed above.

A solid deal for the price, you're getting an overall great value but from them.

Customer Policies

Verma Farms offers customers a 30-day money back guarantee for any unopened products. They additionally offer free shipping to all 50 states, which helps with trying them risk free.

For their subscription pricing, Verma Farms offers 25% off, making them a strong consideration for your go-to rotational CBD oil. An overall strong case to be your number one stop for CBD oil for your dog's arthritis, there's a lot to love about Verma's customer experience.

Overall Effectiveness

Overall, the effectiveness of Verma Farms' CBD oil for dogs is part of why they help define quality across the industry. In this particular case, dogs are receptive to the Salmon flavor; while the broad spectrum oil combined with other ingredients helps relieve pain and inflammation.

Finally, if you're still not sold on Verma's oils, then it's worth checking out their assortment of treats as well, which also feature the same top notch broad spectrum CBD. Across the board, it's clear Verma cares quite a bit about the relationship between pets and their owners, which shines through in their products. Made by pet lovers, Verma Farms easily earns #1 on every list they make.

Penguin has been on a quest to prove what the best deal in CBD looks like, with their CBD oil for dogs as no exception.

Although they don't offer a specific CBD oil designed for dogs like Verma, their Natural selection is a particular favorite amongst dog owners, and to be specific, those with arthritis. Touted on forums online as a best of the bunch, don't sleep on Penguin just because they came in as our number two...as there's a ton to love about this brand. Let's go over some of the basics:

Hemp Source

Sourcing their hemp from Oregon, Penguin gets their product from a top-tier supplier that’s been in the industry for quite some time. With zero pesticides used, Penguin also aims to dedicate their practices towards eco-conscious decisions that demonstrate sustainable farming practices. Especially considering they source from a state that’s had relaxed marijuana laws for some time, Penguin certainly has a tried-and-true product that lives up to its word.

Extract Type

For their 250mg-600mg Natural CBD oil, Penguin uses a broad-spectrum oil. Similar to Verma’s, this formula gives off the added benefits of an ‘entourage effect’ for your dog. With a raw approach to extraction, their product is refined and controlled without sacrificing any of the added benefits of CBD for your dog.

Lab Results

Penguin’s lab results are up to date and included on their website. All of the results are also itemized for each product, making it easy to streamline the information you need. For Penguin’s Natural variety, the CBD per unit came out to 272.5mg.

Website Experience

Penguin’s website is relatively easy to use, with it hosting a functional design for mobile, tablet, and desktop. All of the features are easy to navigate and use. Not much issue in this department.

Size Variation

As Penguin doesn’t have a specific dog-centric brand, their Natural variety between 250mg and 600mg is suitable for dogs (particularly midsize to large breeds). Check in with some sizing guides for specific breeds to ensure you're getting the best results.

Customer Policies

Penguin has a wonderful customer service that enables customers to send back their product regardless of any reason for 30 days. Additionally, their team is prompt and answers to complaints quickly.

3. Colorado Botanicals - best value

Colorado Botanicals is notable for its commitment to quality and purity in all its products, including its CBD oil tinctures for dogs and cats.

In treating your dog’s arthritis, you want a CBD product that’s natural and that includes all the essential cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to provide maximum relief. Colorado Botanicals more than delivers.

Here’s why we love this brand:

Hemp Source

Colorado Botanicals’ products are crafted from organically-grown Colorado Hemp. The company pays close attention to the seed genetics of its hemp plants because genetics can affect the plant’s cannabinoid and terpene profile. The better the seed genetics, the stronger the profile.

Extraction Methods

Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical separation process to remove impurities from the CBD while simultaneously retaining hemp-derived terpenes. Most CBD brands use high heat to remove unwanted compounds, but this burns off the terpenes, and the brands add them back in from other plants, diluting the final product. Colorado Botanicals keeps terpenes intact all along, ensuring pure and effective CBD oil.

Ingredients

As a truly natural CBD brand, Colorado Botanicals’ ingredient list is short and sweet – MCT Oil (which contains coconut) and Broad Spectrum CBD Extract. The basic formula speaks to the effectiveness of the brand’s product. Your dog is getting only the essentials in their treatment – no additives whatsoever.

Customer Service and Reviews

Colorado Botanicals has a strong reputation – the brand was voted the Best CBD Company of 2021 by Observer and the Best CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation by Discover Magazine. Customers have also raved about the CBD oil’s effectiveness in calming and soothing their pets. One element of the customer experience that stands out is the brand’s suggested use guidelines, which are broken down by weight. Pets under 25 pounds should take 0.1 – 0.25mL, pets between 25 and 75 pounds should take 0.25 – 0.5mL, and pets over 75 pounds should take 0.5 – 1mL. These crystal-clear instructions ensure every pet gets the ideal amount of CBD for their weight and condition.

Price Value

Colorado Botanicals’ CBD oil is available in a 750mg tincture for $59.99, an incredible value compared to other brands on the market. Customers can also subscribe for regular shipments and save up to 15% per order. The current tincture is unflavored, to emphasize all the naturally preserved flavors, but the company is hard at work on several new pet-focused CBD offerings, including tinctures at different potencies based on dog and cat weight, multiple flavors, and CBD-infused pet food products. Colorado Botanicals has partnered with a renowned and highly experienced pet food producer to create products of the highest quality.

Customer Policies

Colorado Botanicals’ policies are customer-first, making it easy for customers to get what they need, when they need it. The company offers free 3-5-day shipping for orders over $50. Shipping is just $4 – 6 for orders under that threshold. All products are sold with a 60-day risk-free trial, and they’re shipped with prepaid labels for easy returns. Customers can return both opened and unopened items for a full refund. In short, helping treat your dog’s arthritis will be completely hassle-free.

Overall Effectiveness

Unlike many other CBD brands, Colorado Botanicals really delivers on its promise of effectiveness and purity. In addition to its proprietary purification process, the brand runs its own in-house testing using the same equipment found at third-party labs. But taking things one step further, it sends batches of its products out to third-party labs for independent testing. Then, it publishes those results on its website.

At any point, you don’t have to take our word for it. You can visit their website and check out the reports for yourself. When you purchase Colorado Botanicals for your dog, you’ll know that you’re giving them the best possible treatment – safe, natural, and potent.

Petly’s top-tier formula makes them one of the best CBD brands for dogs with arthritis.

Here's why we love Petly CBD:

Hemp Source

Petly CBD’s products are made with broad-spectrum hemp that is grown using 100% organic farming practices. Made with only the best ingredients, Petly’s products are safe, potent, and of the highest quality.

Extraction Methods

Petly CBD uses a proprietary extraction and solids separation process to extract the CBD, minor cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. What is left after the extraction process is their clean and potent broad-spectrum formula.

Ingredients

Petly CBD keeps it clean and simple when it comes to their ingredients. Their CBD oil only contains their phytocannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum hemp formula and human grade MCT oil, making their products free from all additives and preservatives.

Customer Service and Reviews

Petly CBD has a fantastic customer service team. They are always quick to respond, and very eager to answer your questions and meet your needs. Although the brand is only about a year old, they have already collected many positive reviews from happy customers.

Price Value

Petly’s 125mg bottle of CBD oil for dogs sells at $39.99.

Their 250mg CBD oil costs $49.99.

Petly’s 500mg bottle of CBD oil costs $79.99.

Petly’s products are a little bit more on the expensive side, but it is well worth it for their incredible broad-spectrum formula.

Customer Policies

Petly CBD has a 30-day money back guarantee. If you and your pet are not 100% satisfied with your products, you can easily contact customer service to return the item and receive a refund. Petly also offers free shipping on orders over $75.

Overall Effectiveness

Overall, Petly is unmatched in their effectiveness because of their unique broad-spectrum CBD formula. Petly’s products set the standard for quality and effectiveness in the pet CBD industry.

If you’re looking for CBD products that are not an oil tincture, Petly also has some CBD treats and CBD food toppers. Made with the same broad-spectrum CBD formula, these products are a tasty way for your pet to get their daily dose of CBD.

5. HolistaPet : Highest Quality CBD

Intro

HolistaPet incorporates CBD into the broader world of health and wellness. They were founded out of concern for the lack of health-conscious cannabis products on the market. They have since established themselves as a leader in organic, plant-based hemp products. Their support for local farmers and commitment to eco-friendly production methods are particular highlights.

Hemp Source

HolistaPet sources their hemp from farms in Oregon and Colorado. Domestically-grown hemp has to pass through rigorous quality testing. This testing ensures a safe and potent crop, supporting local farmers in the process.

Extraction Methods

HolistaPet uses a clean, eco-friendly CO2 extraction process to derive CBD from hemp flower. They use no solvents, guaranteeing an unsullied extract and a better yield.

Ingredients

“Less is more” sums up HolistaPet’s CBD oil. It contains just two ingredients: CBD extract and hemp seed oil. The hemp seed provides additional nutrients as a rich source of plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Customer Service and Reviews

HolistaPet has a formidable reputation in the CBD industry. They have been featured in:

● Observer

● LA Weekly

● Chron

● Fox News

● SF Weekly

They have also received thousands of five-star reviews across Google Reviews, Amazon, and Trustpilot that speak highly of their CBD oil’s effects. Reviews also highlight their customer service team, citing fast responses and knowledgeable representatives.

Price Value

HolistaPet offers five strengths of CBD oil for dogs, tying them with Penguin for the broadest selection. HolistaPet stands out for its pricing as well, offering more choices at lower costs than most competitors:

● 150mg bottle of CBD oil from HolistaPet: $25.95

● 300mg: $39.95

● 600mg: $58.95

● 1200mg: $79.95

● 3000mg: $144.95

All products come with the option to subscribe and save 25%.

Customer Policies

HolistaPet offers free shipping to all 50 states. There is no minimum order required so that you can try any of their products risk-free.

If you aren’t satisfied with your CBD oil, they have a 30-day money-back guarantee with an additional 15-day grace period. You don’t need to return your package unopened. In fact, HolistaPet asks that customers try their products for the full 30 days before requesting a refund.

Overall Effectiveness

HolistaPet’s CBD oil has a slew of rave reviews to back up their promise of a premium product. Their founders have a background in the organic food industry, which explains their commitment to sustainable farming practices and clean production methods. They have all their products tested by independent labs to verify potency and purity and make the reports available on their website.

HolistaPet can cater to dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes by offering a wider variety of strengths than most other CBD brands. Their CBD oil is particularly popular, but they offer a much wider range of CBD products for dogs, including treats and capsules. Their mobility treats, enriched with turmeric and boswellia, specifically target joint pain.

The Benefits Of CBD Oil For Dogs With Arthritis

CBD oil has been known to host anti-inflammatory properties, which help tremendously with arthritis.

Similar to humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system which deals with our central nervous system. Essentially, CBD (and it’s cannabinoids) behave with these receptors in the brain, which deal with pain, as well as have been noted to help with cancer, stress, neurological disorders, and anxiety management.

In particular to dogs with arthritis, the anti-inflammatory agents have worked wonders so far. While more studies are being conducted, word-of-mouth has been positive, and the general consensus is that CBD’s benefits outweigh the cons.

How Do I Know If My Dog Has Arthritis?

A common condition for older dogs and large breed, arthritis symptoms are similar to those with humans. This includes:

- Trouble walking, climbing on furniture, or getting up the stairs.

- Trembling or limping when walking.

- Difficulty standing up.

- Discomfort on walks.

- Other signs of general pain (yelping, irritability, etc).

We’ll note that it’s important to speak with a veterinarian about these symptoms before self-diagnosing your dog with arthritis. As there can be a number of different issues, it’s much safer to get a professional opinion to map out a treatment plan. From there, consult with them about taking CBD as well as what dosage might be best for you.

How Should I Administer CBD Oil?

Regardless of the dog, most of them hate having anything dropped into their mouth. For this reason, we recommend putting the CBD oil in their food or a treat. This will help with swallowing, as well as making sure they actually take all of it. Mixing CBD oil won’t dilute or make the effects weaken but rather might have a slower release depending on how quickly they ingest the full dose.

How Do I Dose Out The CBD?

The standard practice for dogs is to give them around 0.25mg of CBD per pound of body weight. Depending on intent and use, your dog might need more. It’s best to start slow and work your way up, ensuring that they have the proper dosage for their needs.

What Happens I Give My Dog Too Much CBD?

While every dog is different, most dogs simply fall asleep or become lethargic if they have too much CBD. Occasionally, symptoms that include diarherra or vomiting may occur, however, those instances are rare.

How Do I Choose The Right CBD?

To review, some key components to buying the right CBD include:

- Seeking out all-natural products, especially organic ingredients.

- Look for companies that grow within the United States.

- Be mindful of what’s being used to enhance the product versus what might just be filler.

- Always see that the company has included a third-party test.

- Read customer reviews and expert opinions.

As finding the perfect CBD oil for you might take some research, it’s also a worthwhile process. Take our guide as an initial foundation, as well as solid recommendations.

One Final Thought - The Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis

While there are a lot of CBD oil companies out there, the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis has to be Verma Farms, Penguin, or Evn CBD. These three brands all source from top-tier suppliers, as well as offer the best final product after the extraction process is complete. An overall great group of companies, these three are setting the standard for quality CBD.

If you’re trying to equip yourself with CBDbrand that’s made by dog lovers, for dog lovers, then Verma Farms, Penguin, and Evn CBD are the best to get your dog up and moving again. We highly recommend trying them as a first step towards a happier, more healthy life with your pet.

One last tip. To get the most out of CBD for your pet it needs to be paired with plenty of exercise, good sleep, and a great diet. Great food is not easy to find but can make all the difference in the health of your pet, not to mention the absorption of the CBD. Don’t skimp on the quality, they are part of the family too.

