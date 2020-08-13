Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 5 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Organic Styles research has shown that CBD oil has become one of the most widely used natural supplements in the world. Due to its therapeutic effects, it’s no wonder that us humans simply cannot get enough of it. But CBD is not just for humans.

CBD can be an effective method of managing symptoms and conditions in your pets. CBD can be used to help your pets manage anxiety, pain and other chronic conditions .

These medical discoveries have drawn a ton of attention and excitement. As such, there are a lot of businesses that are more interested in making a buck than selling anything that will provide significant relief. With an absence of regulation the CBD space can be compared to the wild west. As unfortunate as it is, we all need to pay careful attention and make informed decisions.

That’s where Organic Styles comes in. We are going to take a look at some of the best CBD oils for dogs and other pets. Our goal here is to give recommendations for CBD pet products that are high-grade, effective, and trustworthy.

How Did We Make This List?

Our team created an unbiased 4 step framework for transparent, accurate and independent analysis. In short, our goal is to be as objective as possible with our recommendations.

Consider the opinions, reviews and comments made by industry experts. This thorough process of testing done by a third party ensures transparency, accountability and trust within the industry. Collecting and correlating reviews by real consumers. Customer reviews on the brands website, public platforms - namely social media, twitter, facebook and reddit provide a clear sense of brand credibility. Analysis of product description. Trusted companies will include CBD potency along with independent 3rd party lab results. A heavy focus is on farming practices, extraction methods and the entire manufacturing process. In-house testing. Buy each and every product then record our findings. It’s important that recommendations are for products that have had a real impact on us and don’t just look good on paper.

Top CBD Oils For Dogs

Through our testing and research, we were able to narrow down the crowd to the top 5 picks.

CBD FX - Top Pick & Best Full Spectrum CBDmd - Best Value Nuleaf Naturals - Most Potent Honest Paws - Wide Variety Holistapet - Best Organic CBD

Each one of these products was handpicked by our team as the best of the best.

Factors That Help Us Decide on the Best CBD Oil

Here is a quick list of the factors that we use to choose our CBD oil products and a quick explanation of each.

Hemp Source

Most CBD oils are derived from hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant. Hemp is normally defined as strains of the cannabis plant that contain less than 0.3% THC. The leaves and stalks of industrial hemp are often used to make rope, clothing, and other textiles.

We look for brands that source their hemp from approved farms that follow FDA guidelines on the sale and production of hemp. The hemp source is very important because it determines the overall quality of the oil. We make sure that our product picks are made using high-quality, organic hemp that is not grown using any pesticides.

Extraction Methods

CBD oils can be made in a few different ways. The simplest way is to crush the leaves and seeds of the plant and remove the excess plant material. This method is easy but is the least efficient method of extracting the chemical from the plant.

The other 2 most common types of extraction are hydrocarbon and carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction. Hydrocarbon extraction involves running a solvent through the hemp plant and boiling off the solvent, leaving behind the pure oil. The most common kind of hydrocarbon solvent used is ethanol. This method is generally efficient, but the process can leave behind solvent residue if not treated properly.

CO2 extraction is the most expensive and most efficient method of extraction. CO2 extraction involves using compressed liquid carbon dioxide to extract the molecules from the plant. Afterward, the CO2 liquid evaporates off leaving behind only the oil.

CO2 extraction is considered the gold standard for manufacturing CBD oil. CO2 extraction is the most efficient method and creates the purest products. CO2 extraction is an expensive process but it’s worth the quality.

Extract Types

CBD oils come in three main forms: isolates, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum blends.

CBD oil isolates contain only CBD. All other chemicals yielded from the extraction process are removed, leaving behind a blend of pure CBD. High-quality CBD oils have 99% pure CBD composition. Isolates can be either suspended in an oil matrix or can be crystallized and solid.

Full-spectrum oils contain other cannabinoids from the cannabis plant aside from CBD. Many full-spectrum CBD oil blends contain THC and terpenes. The exact proportions of ingredients in full-spectrum blends can vary significantly depending on the product and manufacturer.

Isolates are great because they strip away all the unnecessary ingredients and leave behind only pure CBD molecules. Isolates are a solid choice for pets if you are looking for the therapeutic benefits of CBD only.

Full-spectrum blends contain many cannabinoids, which can work together to enhance each other’s beneficial effects. The tendency for cannabinoids to synergistically work together is called the “entourage effect.”

Broad-spectrum blends, just as full-spectrum, contain multiple cannabinoids and the full benefits of the “entourage effect”. The difference? Zero THC.

Potency

Potency is measured in milligrams (mg). Potency provides an indication of dosage strength. Potency cannot be determined by percentages of ingredients alone. Percentages only tell you the proportion of the mixture, not the actual quantities of individual ingredients. Generally speaking, the higher the potency the more noticeable the effects will be. A higher number would be ideal for those with severe or chronic pain.

Assuming that your dog does not have any serious health conditions, low potency oils are probably the best choice. We made sure to include products that have varying potency levels so you have a range to choose from.

Lab Results

Many CBD oil companies hire independent third-party companies to test their product for veracity and quality. If a brand is reputable, they will have quality reports available for consumers to view.

All products we have chosen are tested for purity by third-party companies. This ensures that the product advertisement is honest and that the blend is pure. You should never buy CBD oil from a manufacturer that does not third-party test its products.

Size Variations

Because potency can differ, CBD oils come in various sizes. Most CBD oils for dogs are either 75mg, 150mg, 300mg, or 600mg. The smaller your pet, the less oil they need and the smaller size supplement you can buy.

Alternatively, you can buy a large quantity and dole it out in small doses. The combination of potency, ingredients, and size gives you loads of options for administering treatment to your pets.

Price

CBD oil has exploded in popularity in recent years, leading to a lot of competition against brands. That natural result of this competition is that consumer prices have drastically fallen. This is good news for you as it means you can get a high-quality blend of CBD for much cheaper than you’d think.

Our ranking for prices goes as follows. A blend that costs around $0.05-$0.15 per mg is on the lower end of the spectrum. Blends between $0.15-$0.25 per mg are middle of the road in terms of price, and blends that cost $0.25+ per mg are on the high end of the spectrum.

Using these values, the cost for a 300 mg blend at a low, medium, and high price range would cost around $30, $55, and $75, respectively. These are averages and can vary. In general, isolates and pure blends are more expensive than full-spectrum blends because it takes more work to extract the other molecules.

Brand Transparency

Reputable companies have customer reviews, supporting documentation of their products, and clearly written product labels. You can also look up a company’s reputation on sites like BBB or Trustpilot.

We make sure that all our products are from reputable companies that are transparent about their methods, products, and supply chains.

Customer Service

Customer service is an important part of being a dependable brand. Consumers should be able to contact the company for information about their products and practices. Customer service must be excellent for a company to get our recommendation.

Company Policies

We also take a look at shipping and return policies to ensure that there are no surprises during the buying experience.

Website Experience

Lastly, we consider the shopping experience from a consumer’s point of view. Are products on the page laid out in a logical and easy-to-read format? How is the check-out process? Do you need to make an account before you can buy products? Is all information about products clearly labeled and listed?

Bad web experiences are a major turn off. So we make sure to pick brands that have a satisfactory purchase process.

5 Best CBD Oils For Dogs - Product Information

CBD FX is a CBD supplement company that was founded in 2014 by Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers. CBD FX offers a wide range of CBD products for pets. CBD FX has been praised by the cannabis community for their commitment to high-quality products at a competitive price. They produce full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate CBD oils. They also offer CBD vaping products for human consumption.

All of CBD FX’s pet oils are full-spectrum CBD blends and are made using supercritical CO2 extraction which is the most efficient method available. They currently offer three blends: one for small breeds (150mg) medium breeds (300mg) and large breeds (600mg). Each blend comes in a glass bottle with an eyedropper for administering doses.

CBD FX makes its products with hemp sourced in the USA. All pet CBD oils are vegan, contain no synthetic chemicals, and are sustainably sourced from American farmers. Further, all CBD FX products have a 30-day money-back guarantee for unopened and unused items.

Lastly, CBD FX has very positive customer reviews with an A+ rating on the BBB.

Product & Brand Highlights

Organic full-spectrum CBD with a coconut oil matrix

All pet products are vegan and free of artificial chemicals

Ethically sourced ingredients are grown in the US

High-quality blends

Extremely competitive price

Hemp Source

USA

Extract Type

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Size

150mg, 300mg, and 600mg blends available

Ingredients

CBD, coconut oil, CO2 extracted hemp

Lab Results (by CC Testing Labs)

10.4 mg CBD per serving (large breed blend)

0.055 mg THC per serving

Shipping Policy

Free shipping to all 50 states

Refund Policies

30-day refund policy for unopened and unused products. You can file a return and refund request on the website.

Website Experience

The website is clearly designed and simple to navigate. The checkout process is fast and you do not need to make an account. Site information is useful and clearly labeled. Overall, buying from CBD FX is a great experience.

Price

Very affordable for the quality. Blends vary in price from $0.11-$0.20 per mg.

Coupons

FXSAVINGS (10% off sitewide)

Overview

CBD FX is one of the best places to get pet CBD products. Everything about CBD FX screams “high-quality” from the professional-looking website to the detailed descriptions and lab reports on their products. That is the reason it was our top pick for our roundup.

Visit CBD FX to buy their CBD Oil

CBDmd is a company that manufactures and sells CBD supplements for both humans and pets. CBDmd was founded in 2016 by co-CEOs Martin Sumichrast and Scott Coffman and is based out of North Carolina. CBDmd has garnered a lot of attention for their affordable CBD blends that also manage to be exceptional quality. They offer CBD oil blends for both cats and dogs.

CBDmd currently offers 5 CBD tinctures for dogs in either natural or peanut butter flavor. They offer 150, 300, 750, 1500, and 3000mg blends; some of the most potent blends in the business. CBDmd also offers a 1500mg and 300mg blend for cats that come in natural or catnip flavor.

All of CBDmd’s pet products are broad-spectrum CBD Oils and contain zero THC. All products are made with naturally-grown hemp that is sourced in the USA. Further, all products are tested by a third-party for quality and purity. CBDmd uses a unique ethanol-based extraction method known as “flash chromatography” to make its broad-spectrum blends.

As we said earlier, all of CBDmd’s pet products are broad-spectrum.The only other ingredient is palm kernel oil, which is the matrix that suspends the CBD molecules. That means all CBD products from CBDmd are vegan and gluten-free.

Product & Brand Highlights

Organic broad-spectrum CBD with a palm kernel oil matrix

Unique flash chromatography extraction method is efficient and leaves no solvent residue

Ethically and locally sourced hemp

Extremely potent blends available

Blends for dogs and cats available

Most blends have at least 2 flavors to choose from

Very affordable

Hemp Source

USA

Extract Type

Flash chromatography ethanol (hydrocarbon) extraction

Size

150mg

300mg

750mg

1500mg

3000mg

Ingredients

CBD, palm kernel oil

Lab Results (by SCLabs)

5 mg CBD per serving (150mg tincture)

THC not detected (<0.01mg per serving)

Shipping Policy

Free shipping to all 50 states and US territories on orders greater than $80. $4.95 flat rate for all other orders

Refund Policies

100% 60-day money-back guarantee.

Website Experience

The website has a simple and logical design. It is very easy to navigate sections and you don’t have to make an account to checkout. The website also has a blog with a ton of useful information about CBD products.

Price

Extremely affordable. CBDmd is known for its low prices. CBD products range in price from $0.05-$0.13 per mg.

Coupons

BLISS (20% off all online purchases)

Overview

CBDmd offers some of the best CBD oils that you can get for the price. Their high-quality blends come in multiple flavors and they have some extremely high potency blends available. CBDmd also has CBD mixtures designed for cats.

Visit CBDmd & Get 20% discount using BLISS

Nuleaf Naturals is a CBD company that was founded in 2014 in Colorado. The company specializes in oils but also makes CBD gummies. In addition to their online store, Nuleaf Naturals has partners across all 50 states that sell their merchandise in-store. You can check on their website for a location near you.

Nuleaf Naturals currently sells 1 pet CBD blend. You can buy it in 300mg, 900mg, and 1800mg concentrations. As you can see, Nuleaf offers very high-strength CBD supplements, so they are well suited for large dogs or dogs that need a larger dose than average.

All Nuleaf products are made in the US and cultivated using locally grown hemp, sourced from Colorado. Nuleaf Naturals pet oil blend is a full spectrum oil that contains other beneficial cannabinoids such as CBC and CBN. The mixture of cannabinoids reinforces and makes each other more effective.

Nuleaf makes all their oils using a sophisticated CO2 extraction method. Nuleaf actually extracts the plant twice, once using a subcritical CO2 and the second time using a supercritical CO2 liquid. This two-stage extraction allows for a more potent and purer blend.

Lastly, Nuleaf Naturals third-party tests all of their products for purity and composition. They also offer free shipping on all orders in the US; an extremely nice incentive to buy. They also offer a 30-day return policy and money-back guarantee.

Product & Brand Highlights

Nuleaf uses a sophisticated two-stage extraction process to create its high-quality products.

Full-spectrum blend contains beneficial cannabinoids along with CBD

High-potency blends available

All hemp used in production is locally and ethically sourced in Colorado

Free shipping on all US orders, regardless of price

Hemp Source

Colorado, USA

Extract Type

2-stage CO2 extraction

Size

300mg

900mg

1800mg

Ingredients

CBD, hemp seed olive oil

Lab Results (by Botanacor)

3mg CBD per serving (1800mg tincture)

0.14% THC per serving

Shipping Policy

Nuleaf Naturals offers free shipping for all orders in the US. All items are shipped via USPS.

Refund Policies

You can return unused and unopened products within 30 days and get a full refund. You have to pay for shipping on the return.

Website Experience

Nuleaf Naturals website is very sleek, modern, and easy to navigate. Checkout is a quick process, you do not have to create an account to buy anything, and all sections are clearly labeled and placed.

Price

Nuleaf Naturals are affordably priced. The cost per mg of their 900 mg blend is around $0.11 per mg. This puts their blends on the lower end of the pricing spectrum.

Coupons

BLISS20 (20% off all online purchases)

Overview

Nuleaf Naturals offers some of the most potent pet CBD oils that you can find. All products are made through an extremely efficient extraction process that involves 2-stages. Nuleaf Naturals also offers free shipping on all orders in the US and you can get your money back if you are not satisfied.

Visit Nuleaf Naturals to buy their CBD Oil

Next up on our list is Honest Paws. Honest Paws was founded in 2018 by Chelsea Hunt-Rivera. Honest Paws was formed after Chelsea found great success treating her dog with CBD. Honest Paws is focused on making premium CBD products for pets. All their products are organic, non-GMO, soy/gluten-free, and lab tested for purity.

Honest Paws stands out because they offer an extremely wide selection of CBD products. Honest Paws offer tinctures in a range of blends, edible chew-treats, CBD-infused peanut butter, CBD pain-relief balm, and CBD-infused coconut oil. Their massive lineup of pet CBD products ensures that you can find something suitable for your dog.

Each Honest Paws CBD product is designed for a specific effect. For example, the Mobility blend is designed to lessen joint pain and help older dogs regain their mobility. The Calm blend is designed to calm nervous dogs and reduce anxiety. The Wellness mixture is a full-spectrum blend designed for general health and wellness.

Some Honest Paws products contain extra ingredients to enhance the effects. For example, the Calm edible dog treats contain tryptophan, a naturally-occurring hormone that promotes relaxation and sleep (tryptophan is the reason you get sleepy after eating a lot of turkey!). It really seems like Honest Paws did their research with their products.

Honest Paws offers free shipping on all orders over $49.95. Shipping is through UPS. Honest Paws also handles international shipping for $9.95.

Honest Paws also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on any unused and unopened products. You can request a refund by calling their service number. You can get a discount on future purchases by signing up for auto-refill each month.

Product & Brand Highlights

Wide variety of product available (e.g. oils, balms, treats, and more)

Offers CBD-infused peanut butter as a special treat for dogs

All products are soy-free and use organic ingredients

Products besides CBD oils contain extra ingredients for health and wellness

No synthetic or artificial chemicals

Hemp Source

Colorado, USA

Extract Type

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Size

125mg

250mg

500mg

Ingredients

CBD, organic rapeseed oil, natural flavoring

Lab Results (by DB Labs)

10mg CBD per serving (500mg Calm blend)

0.03% THC per serving

Shipping Policy

Honest Paws has free shipping on all orders over $49.95.

Refund Policies

You can return unused and unopened products within 30 days for a 100% money-back guarantee

Website Experience

Honest Paws has an easy to navigate site design. Products are arranged in a logical order and the site tabs are clearly displayed on the banner. There are also links to important information and company resources near the bottom.

Price

Pricing for products can vary. For example, the 125mg blend costs approximately $0.30 per mg. The higher potency blend you buy, the cheaper per mg of CBD it is.

Coupons

BLISS15 (15% off sitewide)

Overview

Honest Paws is a friendly small business owned by a dog lover. They have a wide variety of products so you can find the treatment method that works for your dog. We especially like the inclusion of CBD-infused peanut butter and CBD balms for pain relief.

Get Honest Paws CBD Oil

Last but certainly not least on our round-up is Holistapet. Holistapet (the name is a play on the word “holistic”) makes naturally-derived full-spectrum CBD oils. Holistapet was founded by a group of like-minded “health-conscious enthusiasts” that have a combined total of 25 years in the food industry. Based out of Colorado, Holistapet focuses on making high-grade CBD products for humans and pets.

Part of what makes them unique is that all products are made from 100% organic and vegan ingredients. Holistapet uses no synthetic chemicals, no colorings or dyes, and no gluten or soy in its products. Everything you get is from nature, no filters or additives.

Holistapent currently offers 1 type of CBD oil for pets. It is a full-spectrum blend that includes organic superfood ingredients in addition to cannabinoids. They offer potencies starting at 150mg all the way up to 3000mg. So no matter how large your dog is, you can find a CBD oil blend from Holistapet that works for them.

Holistapet offers free economy shipping on all orders right off the bat. You can pay a flat rate of $7.50 to upgrade to priority shipping. Economy-class orders arrive in approximately a week. Orders are delivered through USPS.

Product & Brand Highlights

All-natural, organic ingredients.

Full-spectrum blend

Vegan, dairy, and gluten-free

All products are tested twice for quality

‘Green’ carbon extraction method is environmentally friendly

Hemp Source

Colorado, USA

Extract Type

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Size

150mg

300mg

600mg

1200mg

3000mg

Ingredients

CBD, hemp seed oil

Lab Results (by CannaSafe)

13mg CBD per mL (150 mg pet blend)

0.44mg THC per mL

Shipping Policy

Hoistapet offers free shipping on all orders in the USA through USPS. You can pay a flat $7.50 fee to upgrade shipping to priority class.

Refund Policies

30-day 100% money-back guarantee. You can return unused and unopened products for your full purchase back

Website Experience

Holistapet’s website is very simple and clear. There are no frills and unnecessary graphics, just information about their products and company. Products are clearly labeled and it is easy to browse their catalogs. You also do not have to make an account to checkout.

Price

Holistapet’s prices are very competitive. Prices for blends hover around an average of $0.10 per mg.

Coupons

DISCOVER15 (15% off sitewide)

Overview

Holistapet is a fantastic source for purely organic CBD products. Every product is made with natural ingredients that are sourced right here in the USA. Holistapet offers a wide range of potencies and also offers CBD treats, sprays, and capsules. The shipping policy is reasonable and there is a money-back guarantee on returns.

Visit Holista Pet to buy their CBD Oil

How Does CBD Oil Help Dogs?

CBD oil is often used by humans to manage symptoms of anxiety, pain, and neurological problems . Anecdotally, countless pet owners claim that CBD oil has helped their dog or cat manage many issues related to seizures , cardiac health and inflammation. CBD can also be used to stimulate your dog’s appetite.

Further, it is plausible that CBD oil has a very similar effect on dogs as it has on humans. All mammals, dogs and humans included, have an endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) regulates several homeostatic mechanisms in the body. CBD interacts with receptors in the ECS to produce it’s relaxing and anxiolytic effects.

Since dogs and humans have a similar endocannabinoid system, it is likely that CBD oils have similar effects on them as it does on us. There are a plethora of health benefits that CBD can provide which include:

Eliminate Pain

CBD oil can relieve pain by lessening inflammation and dampening pain signals in the nerves. Many traditional pain medications involve either steroids or opiates. Both types of treatment are effective at relieving pain but have a whole host of negative side effects including weakness, constipation, vomiting, or skin problems.

In contrast, CBD is NOT associated with the negative effects of traditional pain management treatments. CBD is often used to manage pain associated with arthritis, neurological conditions, and pain from physical trauma.

CBD can also be used to manage symptoms associated with chronic pain such as insomnia, loss of appetite, lethargy, and irritable attitude.

Reduce Anxiety

CBD oil has anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and anti-inflammatory properties. CBD oil is also NOT habit-forming, unlike many other anxiety medications. If you notice that your pet gets nervous around people or other pets, then CBD can help manage anxiety .

CBD oils can be used to help manage both situational and behavioral anxiety. Many adopted pets might have separation anxiety from being separated from their previous owners or might have anxiety from past abuse. CBD oil can be used to manage these forms of anxiety and any illness-induced anxiety.

Wound-healing

CBD is known to have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties and may facilitate faster-wound healing. Several studies in rats have shown that CBD can speed up the healing process of open wounds and can reduce inflammation surrounding injured parts of the body.

In vitro studies have shown that CBD also has antibacterial properties. One study from the University of Queensland Australia found that CBD can kill some strains of bacteria as effectively as traditional antibiotics. Specifically, the study found that CBD might be an effective antibacterial agent for strains of streptococcus and staphylococcus bacteria.

Cancer

CBD is not a cure for cancer by any means, but it can be helpful for managing symptoms associated with cancer and cancer treatments. CBD oil can be used to manage inflammation, pain, and gastrointestinal irritation (nausea/vomiting), which are common side effects of anti-cancer drugs.

There is a small but growing body of evidence that suggests CBD may have anti-tumorigenic properties. One study, authored by Michael P Barnes, professor of Neurological Rehabilitation at Newcastle University, found that CBD can kill some kinds of cancer cells, including brain tumors and prostate cancer cells.

Is CBD Safe for My Pet to Take?

When properly administered, CBD is safe for all mammals. CBD is recommended by Veterinarians as a low cost, effective alternative to prescription medications. Dogs and cats can tolerate large amounts of CBD with little-to-no negative side effects.

Individual dogs and cats can have varying levels of CBD tolerance. In general, you should always speak to your veterinarian before giving your pet CBD oil. Your vet can give recommendations about brands and the appropriate dosage.

How Much Should I Give My Pet?

The correct dosage depends largely on the size of your pet. As a general rule of thumb, you should start off giving your pet about 0.2mg per pound of body weight. So if your dog weighs 20 pounds, then you should start with 4-5 mg doses.

You also need to calculate the volume of the dose. This depends on how much CBD is in the mixture. Divide the total amount of CBD in milligrams by the total volume of the oil (this will be on the label).

So for example, if you have 1 fl. Oz (30mL) of a 75 mg oil, that comes out to about 75mg/30mL = 2mg of CBD per mL of oil. If your dog needs 4-5mg per dose, then it would need about 2 drops of oil. You can then increase the dose if you think they need more.

Consider Product Quality

The main thing you have to worry about is product quality and composition. CBD is not approved for use as a medicine, so it’s manufacture and sale is not regulated by the FDA (that is why CBD is often labeled as a ‘supplement’) Since there are few regulations, there are varying levels of quality control among brands.

Since cannabis oil has become more popular, several inferior brands have popped up. These counterfeit mixtures usually do not label any of their ingredients and often don’t contain any CBD at all.

So when buying from your pet, make sure you are buying from a reputable company that third-party tests all of its products for purity. You should also make sure that information about ingredients and concentrations is clearly displayed.

Conclusion

CBD oil for dogs is a growing phenomenon. More and more pet owners are realizing the benefits of CBD oil as a replacement for traditional medications. CBD oil is a safe, non-toxic treatment for several common issues including anxiety, pain, and neurological issues. When it comes to your pets, they deserve the best. CBD oil can help them regain their former selves and help them live happy fulfilled lives.