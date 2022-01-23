Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 10 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD oil has become one of the fastest growing trends in supplements over the past couple of years. Not only has CBD oil been touted as a useful treatment for humans, but our pets as well.

As dogs host an endocannabinoid system just like humans, they're able to experience the same benefits of CBD as well. This includes helping with symptoms ranging from mental anguish such as anxiety to physical ailments as well. The result has left pet owners astounded with how this natural alternative has been able to help their pets with a number of different everyday issues.

However, for for how widespread the popularity of CBD for dogs became, there are a lot of companies out there producing products that are less than satisfactory. Especially with the amount of bad actors who are just looking to take advantage of the booming industry, it's important that you look into what the best CBD to give you and your dog is, including how it's made and where.

To help you get off on the right foot in finding the perfect CBD oil for your dog, we've decided to put together a list of what the best CBD oils are for dogs in 2021. This comprehensive guide will help serve you in finding the best CBD oil for your dog regardless if they suffer from anxiety, joint pain, or even arthritis. Before we dive in, let's first go over how we established our criteria:

How Did We Make This List?

To decide on the best CBD oils to take, we first created an unbiased framework based upon what independently defined a standard of quality for the industry. Our goal was to remain unbiased while also hosting a a respective opinion between the CBD, veterinary, and medical communities. Here's what we came up with:

1. Examine the opinion of industry experts, as well as their third-party testing results. Any company that didn't include testing results were immediately disqualified.

2. Collected examined reviews by both real customers as well as influencers and noteworthy publications. This included forms like Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter.

3. Examined if they included any of their production or farming processes. The more transparent a CBD company is, more likely you can trust their products.

4. Finally, we tested the product ourselves or seek the expertise of those who did. This gives us a thorough understanding and explanation of where each brand stands.

Top CBD Oils For Dogs

Through our methods, we were able to compile a baseline of what the best CBD oils for dogs are. Here are the results:

1. Verma Farms- Best Overall

2. Penguin- Best Value

3. Honest Paws - Best Organic

4. R+R Medicinals - Best Performance

5. Batch CBD - Best Customer Experience

6. Colorado Botanicals

7. Medterra

8. Petly CBD

9. Leaf Remedys - Most Potent

10. CBDFX

These were all vetted and tested by our team to ensure quality and consistency.

The Factors That Helped Us Decide the Best CBD Oil

To further break down our thinking, here were the top factors to help us decide on what goes into the best CBD oil:

Hemp Source

The first piece of criteria our team considers is where the hemp sourced comes from and how quality of a process has it gone through. Whether it's grown indoor or outdoor plays a role, including how they managed their crops without the use of pesticides or herbicides. Additionally, what type of climate the hemp is grown in and how long the farm has been in business plays a significant role as well.

We also look for a pretty standard set of criteria anyone should seek, such as if the hemp is grown organically or is sourced from all natural places. Any company that used hemp from outside of the US was disqualified simply because of the environmental impact of shipping it over as well as risk it took in taking a hit quality wise. As hemp is something that can be produced all around the country, it's a nonstarter for it to come from within the states.

The Types of Extracts

CBD oils are made into three primary extracts.

Although there are certain DIY methods that people have been using for some time now, the most common extracts you'll see advertised include:

Isolate

Isolate is when all of the components of the hemp plant are stripped to leave just the CBD. This method is popular because it contains 0% THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana that gets you 'high'), as well as gives an experience some people prefer in containing only CBD.

Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum is a minimally processed version of CBD, containing less than 0.3% THC. It also often hosts other parts of the cannabis plant giving off an 'entourage effect', which many believe heightens the experience. This is a good in between of isolate and full spectrum, which is the least processed version of CBD.

Full Spectrum

Finally, full spectrum CBD is the least processed and contains the most original plant particles. Cited as the strongest entourage effect, full spectrum oils are used by CBD enthusiasts who want the most out of their product. Like broad spectrum oils, full spectrum varieties also contain less than 0.3% THC.

Potency

The potency of a CBD product is almost always measured in milligrams (mg). This is essentially the strength of the product, where the higher the milligram per volume, the stronger the dosage will be. The same is true for other ingredients often found in CBD oils such as CBG or melatonin (which helps humans sleep).

For your dog, the milligram will be determined by their weight. Most brands with dog specific products will recommend based on small, medium, or large breeds. Some exceptions do occur, such as with dogs who have particularly painful chronic conditions. Consult with your vet if you're going to be giving you dog CBD daily or on a regular basis.

Lab Results

As we stated above, any CBD oil company worth taking is going to include their lab results. Companies that don't have their lab results, or their lab results are not updated within the past year, should be knocked out of your consideration (especially since this is something you're taking yourself or giving to your dog). Furthermore, it can sometimes be a smart idea to back check the lab that they used for testing to ensure that the results weren't forged.

Size Variations

CBD oils often come in a few different sizes including 150 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg or up to 1500 mg in some cases for dogs (however, the first three are the most common). The sizes are done by breed size, unless of an exception.

Price

CBD oil isn't exactly cheap regardless of it's for a pet or human. However, that's not to say you can't find a good value. Most monthly doses will cost at least around $1/day. The benefit though is that you're paying a baseline for value rather than deciding through the math. Finally, check in with the lab results to cross compare to ensure you're getting a fair shake on the dosage.

Brand Transparency

Any brand worth buying is going to have a certain sense of transparency. This includes lab results, pricing, farming practices, locations, and even reputation online. Look through reviews on social media to see if they offer responses to questions, as well as can backcheck all their claims about the impact of their product and where it’s from.

Customer Service

While it’s often something people only think about when they need it, customer service is vital to building life-long customers. This is why we often backcheck with response rates and staging scenarios to ensure that you’re getting a fair shake, however, looking through what other people say about the experience can serve a similar purpose as well.

Company Policies

What a company offers on shipping and return policies can say a lot about where they stand on their product and customers, as well as the effort they put in.

Website Experience

As a CBD brand is one you might need to order from or reach out to on any device, it’s important to test that their website is easy to navigate and access. People should be able to cycle through the website seamlessly regardless of how much experience they have online. Plus, how much a company invests in their website also dictates how much they’re willing to put into their product as well.

5 Best CBD Oils For Dogs - Product Information

As a company that’s been dedicated to providing top-tier CBD oil for some years now, Verma Farms’ CBD oil for dogs is practically good enough for humans too.

Considering that CBD oil was Verma Farms’ first product, their recent addition of Salmon CBD oil for dogs was a wise choice. Coming in the doses 150mg or 300mg, both are an affordable option at $39.99 and $49.99. Additionally, they offer subscription pricing at a 25% discount, which can help you save if you need to treat your pet more regularly.

With a dedication towards providing all-natural products, Verma Farms sources all their CBD from USA-grown farms. Furthermore, They include probiotics and vitamin D3 and E, which can help aid in your dog’s health. As a THC-free product that's affordable, effective, and with a great subscription plan, Verma Farms is a knockout across the board.

Judging by their lineup, Verma Farms puts forth not only the same amount of effort that they would for their human CBD oils, but an even more significant amount for our dogs. Although their CBD oil for dogs only has one flavor, they're quickly expanding into becoming considered one of the top tier CBD brands for dogs overall. It will be interesting to see what 2021 has in store for Verma Farms, especially if they keep going at the pace they’ve kept. There’s a reason this comes in at number one, where not many other companies are putting forth as much effort as Verma.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Salmon flavored all-natural CBD oil

● 150mg and 300mg available

● Oil curtailed to dog’s well-being

● Subscription pricing available

● Affordable pricing

Hemp Source

● USA

Extract Type

● CO2 Extraction

Size

● 150mg in 300mg available

Ingredients

● Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 150mg, Wild salmon oil, MCT oil, probiotics, vitamin D3 and vitamin E

Lab Results

● 10.4 mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping for all US orders

Refund Policies

● 30-day refund window for unopened and unused products.

Website Experience

● Easy to navigate on mobile, tablet, and desktop. All of the buying options are easily laid out and it was relatively straightforward to find the lab results.

Price

● Affordable and competitive for the market.

Overview

● Verma Farms has provided some of the highest quality CBD oil on the market for the past few years, which is why their dog oil comes as no exception. well then I for taking a holistic, all natural approach, Verma Farms has been setting the bar for what CBD should look like. This dog oil is easily the best for our furry friends.

Visit Verma Farms to buy their CBD Oil For Dogs

As a brand that has some skin in the game, Penguin has been able to separate themselves by hosting both a top quality product that’s affordable to the masses.

For their CBD oil for dogs, Penguin offers a natural variety that comes in 250 mg starting at $45. Made with hemp grown in Oregon, Penguin's CBD contains 0% THC, meaning that it's perfectly safe for your pet to take. As a broad spectrum oil, it still contains a lot of the natural elements that makes CBD worthwhile.

With a 30-day money back guarantee, Penguin's CBD oil is a good bargain to buy as much as it is a safe bet if you don't like it. Utilizing a CO2 extraction process, Penguin aims to take an approach to CBD that genuinely yields what most people are looking for. With up-to-date testing, it’s easy to verify that Penguin has been updating their results regularly, ensuring that if the product is safe enough for you, it’s probably quality enough for your pet as well.

Overall, we're excited to see what Penguin has in store for 2021, as their CBD oil is an excellent choice for dogs.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Broad Spectrum oil available

● Starting price is $45

● Updated lab testing

● 30 day money back guarantee

● Subscription pricing available

● Sourced from Oregon

Hemp Source

● Oregon

Extract Type

● CO2 Extraction

Size

● 250mg

● 600mg

● 1000mg

● 2500mg

Ingredients

Hemp oil, MCT oil, Natural Flavor, and Terpenes

Lab Results (by SCLabs)

282.0 cannabinoids per unit

Shipping Policy

Normal rates apply.

Refund Policies

30 day money back guarantee

Website Experience

An easy to use website. Great on all devices. Everything’s clear and simple to find.

Price

One of the best values at $45

Overview

Penguin CBD has been an absolute knock-out when it comes to value. With subscription pricing available and an entry at $45, they’re a one-two combo of savings that can’t be beat. And with the dosages starting at 250mg, this is a great dosage for dogs (as well as yourself). All-in-all, Penguin will bring on the comfort of quality CBD without having to worry about the price, honing in on a solid value each and every time.

Visit Penguin to buy their CBD Oil For Dogs

Honest Paws is continually dedicated to bringing you the best CBD oil for your four-legged friends at home. Their CBD products are human grade, organic, 100% natural, and completely vegan. Additionally, they’re non-GMO, soy free, dairy free, corn free, and gluten free as well!

Their full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD oils for dogs come in a variety of potency levels including 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, and extra strength 1000mg at affordable prices. In addition they have a subscribe and save program at a 15% discount for those who need monthly refills.

Honest Paws’ CBD oils also are condition-specific, allowing you to choose a hemp oil blend that’s unique to your dog’s situation: from promoting calmness and supporting mobility to offering relief from discomfort and optimizing wellness.

They use 100% pure full spectrum CBD hemp oil from hemp plants cultivated in Colorado. Made in the USA and thoroughly lab tested, which guarantees the quality of their products.

That said, there’s a reason why Honest Paws—the #1 trusted brand in CBD pet products—has over 40,000 happy customers.

Product & Brand Highlights

● 100% all-natural CBD oil

● Different potency levels available

● Condition-specific CBD oils

● Subscription pricing available

● CBD oil is non-GMO, soy free, dairy free, corn free, and gluten free

Hemp Source

● Colorado, USA

Extract Type

● CO2 Extraction

Size

● 125mg

● 250mg

● 500mg

● 1000mg

Ingredients

Calm: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Chamomile

Mobility: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Organic Turmeric

Relief: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Ginger

Wellness: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Lab Results (by DB Labs)

● 10mg CBD per serving

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping on orders over $48

Refund Policies

● 30 Day Money-Back Guarantee

Website Experience

● The website was simple to use and everything was easy to find.The website is broken down by conditions specific products for easy navigation.

Price

● 125mg: $39.95

● 250mg: $49.95

● 500mg: $79.95

● 1000mg: $99.95

Coupons

DISCOVER20 (20% Off Sitewide)

Overview

Honest Paws’ condition specific line-up features 100% pure full spectrum CBD which contains more cannabinoids and enables a stronger effect for your dog’s needs. It’s no surprise they are taking the CBD pet world by storm with their high-quality, premium grade line of products. Honest Paws is quickly becoming a one-stop-shop for all of your pet’s CBD needs including products like CBD oils, treats, and peanut butter.

Visit Honest Paws to buy their CBD Oil for Dogs

R+R Medicinals finally answered the call for someone to make premium Dog Chews that actually work and taste great. They partnered with a renowned dog treat manufacturer to ensure all dogs love the taste! Their Dog Chews are made with premium ingredients: flaxseed, chicken liver, sweet potato, and more, and each Chew is combined with 5mg of USDA Organic Full-Spectrum CBD. With 60 Chews in each jar, they are of incredible value at only $27.99, and they can last well over two months with continuous use. They’re also covered by a 30-Day Risk Free Trial and have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google!

Product & Brand Highlights

● USDA Organic, Full-Spectrum Oil.

● Affordable

● 3rd Party Lab Tests Available on Website

Hemp Source

● Colorado, USA (Outdoor Organic Farm)

Extract Type

● Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Size

● 300mg (5mg Chews / 60 Count)

Ingredients

● 5mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Chicken Flavor, Pea Flour, Tapioca Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Organic Hemp Powder, Chicken Liver, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Coconut Flour, Tomato, Carrot, Sunflower Lecithin, Coconut Glycerin, Powdered Cellulose (coating only), Sorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Mixed Tocopherols.

Shipping Policy

● Free Shipping to all 50 States

Refund Policies

● 30 Day Guarantee

Website Experience

● The website was easy to navigate and simple to use. Everything was easy to find, and they even have a QR code for looking up the latest test results.

Price

● All prices are some of the most affordable we’ve seen, especially for organic full spectrum CBD oil.

BATCH Pet oil is one of the best CBD oils for dogs. Whether it be arthritis pain or separation anxiety, this oil will help your furry friend feel their best. BATCH knows that pets are members of our family, which is why they use only the highest quality ingredients with CBD derived from the richest organic hemp. Not to mention, dogs love the taste.

With CBD oil still being a new product for so many, BATCH makes a strong point of helping walk its customers through the shopping experience. Their website is full of educational information and their customer support team is capable of answering any question you may have.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Bacon flavored all-natural CBD oil

● Vertically integrated company

● Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free Certification

● Free shipping on all orders

● 30 day money-back guarantee

● Promo Code: DiscoverDogs for 20% off

Hemp Source

● Wisconsin, USA

Extract Type

● Organic Ethanol

Concentrations

● 400mg in 1 oz

● 750mg in 1 oz

Ingredients

● Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Raw Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts), Bacon Oil

Lab Results

● Certificate of Analysis found on Lab Results page of website.

● 7mg per 0.5mL serving (400mg concentration), 13mg per 0.5mL serving (750mg concentration).

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping for all orders

Refund Policies

● 30-day money-back guarantee.

Website Experience

● Easy to navigate on mobile and desktop. Plenty of information to help educate unfamiliar or first-time CBD buyers. Lab results easily located in the website footer.

Price

● Competitive for the market, especially given their quality full-spectrum formulation.

Overview

● BATCH has earned a reputation for crafting highly-effective products and their bacon-flavored pet CBD oil comes as no exception. Made with organic hemp and other premium natural ingredients, your furry friend can reap the benefits of CBD and get back to their optimal health from a source you can trust.

Visit BATCH to buy their CBD Oil for Dogs

Colorado Botanicals is already a highly trusted CBD brand with a fierce dedication to quality and high standards. Its pet CBD oil is among the purest and most effective on the market, crafted with the same level of care as any CBD product you’d buy for yourself.

Currently, Colorado Botanicals offers Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs & Cats, available in a 750mg tincture at $59.99 per bottle, an incredible value compared to other brands on the market. (Customers can also subscribe and save up to 15% per order.) This tincture comes unflavored, to emphasize the naturally preserved flavors in the brand’s all-natural product, but Colorado Botanicals is hard at work expanding its pet product line. In partnership with a renowned pet food manufacturer, the company is rolling out multiple potencies for cats and dogs based on weight, new flavors, and CBD-infused food products.

What stands out about Colorado Botanicals is the purity of its product. When you’re buying CBD oil for your dog, you want to ensure that they’re getting the best of the best, with no unnecessary additives or unwanted compounds. Colorado Botanicals checks every box. The brand uses a proprietary pharmaceutical chemical separation process, which naturally retains terpenes instead of burning them off. This ensures that all of CBD’s essential compounds remain intact, delivering ultimate relief for your four-legged friend.

Colorado Botanicals is also extremely transparent about its process and results. It runs its own in-house testing using top-of-the-line equipment, sends batches of its products to third-party labs for independent testing, and publishes the reports on its website. This makes Colorado Botanicals one of the few brands claiming to deliver pure, effective products for your dog that can actually prove it. A brand that’s this dedicated to quality is a must for any dog.

Product & Brand Highlights

All-natural, Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Extracted from organically-grown Colorado Hemp

CO2 extracted, clean and solvent-free

Product box contains guidelines for doses based on pet’s weight

750mg tincture at affordable price, with subscription pricing available

Hemp Source

Colorado, USA

Extract Type

CO2 Extraction

Size

750mg

Ingredients

MCT Oil (contains coconut)

Broad Spectrum CBD Extract

Lab Results

25mg per serving

Shipping Policy

Free 3-5 day shipping over $50, $4-6 for orders under $50

Priority and overnight options available

Refund Policies

60-day risk-free trial

Prepaid shipping label provided to send products back (opened and unopened) for a full refund

Website Experience

Modern and user-friendly with access to a great deal of product information and third-party lab results. Intuitive, engaging, fast, and incredibly helpful in leading customers to the right product.

Price

$59.99 per tincture, extremely affordable for the market

Overview

Colorado Botanicals already has a reputation as a trusted CBD producer, namely for its focus on purity and quality. The brand has applied the same care and attention to detail to its pet CBD oil. With several new pet products in the works, Colorado Botanicals is fast becoming a go-to for all your dog CBD needs.

Visit Colorado Botanicals to buy their CBD Oil for Dogs

Medterra understands that there’s nothing you won’t do to help keep your pets healthy and happy. But in an industry filled with dubious claims and poorly regulated products, it’s hard to know if the CBD option you’ve picked for your pet is the right one. To help put your mind at ease, they’ve developed a veterinarian approved, pet-focused line of CBD products that they hold to the same rigorous testing standards as their human products.

Made from hemp that’s grown under the watchful eye of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, tested by 3rd parties, and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority™, Medterra’s THC free CBD Drops are held to the absolute highest of standards. Available in three flavors and a range of strengths, so you can be sure that your pup will be as happy taking CBD as you are giving it to them.

Product & Brand Highlights

● Available in Beef, Chicken, and Unflavored varieties

● Strengths from 150 - 750mg

● As low as $19.99 per 30ml

● CBD isolate infused in organic, coconut derived MCT oil

● 30-day Money Back Guarantee

● Contains 0.0% THC

● Non-GMO

Overview:

If you want to be certain that your dog is receiving nothing but the purest, highest quality, and most rigorously tested CBD products, then Medterra is the choice for you. And if you’re looking for additional support for your furry friend, Medterra also offers Joint Support and Calming CBD chews that are safe for both dogs and cats.

Hemp Source

● American Grown

Extract Type

● 99%+ CBD (zero-THC) Isolate

Size

● 30ml

Ingredients

Beef Organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride MCT Oil (Coconut derived) 99%+ Cannabidiol (CBD) Natural Beef flavor Chicken Organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride MCT Oil (Coconut derived) 99%+ Cannabidiol (CBD) Natural chicken flavor Unflavored Organic Medium-Chain Triglyceride MCT Oil (Coconut derived) 99%+ Cannabidiol (CBD)

Lab Results (by Green Scientific Labs)

● 150mg strength: 164.4 mg CBD per Unit

● 300mg strength: 308.9 mgCBD per Unit

● 750mg strength: 773.4mg CBD per unit

Shipping Policy

● U.S. shipping takes 2-3 business days

● International shipping available

● Free Shipping on subscription orders

Refund Policies

● 30 day money back guarantee

Price

● 150mg: $19.99

● 300mg: $24.99

● 750mg: $39.99

Visit Medterra to learn more or buy

Petly CBD is the sister company to Nanocraft CBD. After seeing the positive effects that CBD had on their lives, the founders of Petly CBD launched the company to help our beloved pets get the health benefits of CBD.

All of Petly’s products are created with their top-tier phytocannabinoid-rich broad spectrum hemp formula. Their hemp is farmed using 100% organic farming practices, and is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and does not contain any additives or preservatives. Their broad spectrum hemp formula is packed with minor cannabinoids, which is backed up by their third-party lab tests.

Petly currently offers three different potencies, which contain 125mg, 250mg, and 500mg of CBD. Their oils come in an easy-to-use dropper bottle, which can be put into either food, water, or directly into your pet’s mouth.

Lastly, Petly CBD has many positive reviews and testimonials from happy customers. But, if you are not entirely satisfied with your order, Petly has a 30 day money back guarantee.

Product & Brand Highlights

100% organically grown broad spectrum hemp with human-grade MCT oil

CBD Oils are Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free

Free of additives or preservatives

Completely THC-free

Made in the USA

Cruelty Free

Hemp Source

USA

Extract Type

Guaranteed broad-spectrum CBD

Size

125mg

250mg

500mg Ingredients

Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Human Grade MCT Oil

Lab Results

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs

Shipping Policy

Free shipping to all 50 states on orders above $75

Refund Policies

30-day money back guarantee if you are not 100% satisfied with your product. Simply contact their top-notch customer service to get your refund.

Website Experience

The Petly CBD website is clearly designed and simple to navigate. The checkout process is fast and you do not need to make an account. They have useful pet health information on their blog which goes beyond just the CBD benefits for your pet. Overall, buying from Petly CBD is a great experience.

Price

A bit on the expensive side. Blends vary in price from $0.18-$0.4 per mg.

Coupons

DISCOVER15 (15% off sitewide)

Overview

Petly CBD is one of the best options for getting high quality CBD products for your pet. Their broad spectrum hemp formula is unmatched in quality and potency. With Petly CBD, you truly get the feeling that they want to help your furry family member live their healthiest and happiest lives.

Leaf Remedys pet Tinctures are the easiest and most effective way to supplement CBD for your pets. they offer the ultimate relief formula to our furry friends. The company only uses high quality CBD extract from Colorado grown hemp. The CBD extract is tested by a third-party independent lab for purity and concentration. Their Chicken, Bacon, or Salmon flavors are not only a tasty treat, but they are also packed with healthy ingredients. Each CBD tincture is infused with 500mg of CBD, Glucosamine, MSM, and Chondroitin which are known active ingredients that help that help manage inflammation which is the most common cause of pain and discomfort. This oil it is one of the strongest CBD dog products on the market. The 30 day supply is offered at $39.99 and you can use discount code (DM20) to receive 20% off your entire order at check out, no subscription needed.

Product & brand highlights

Hemp Source

● Colorado, USA

Extraction type

● Subzero Co2 extraction

Potency

● 15mg per treat

● 500mg per container

Flavors

● chicken, bacon, salmon

Lab tests

● DB Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free 2-3 day shipping within the US

Price

● $39.99 20% off with code (DM20) no subscription needed

In a landscape that has seen a ton of brands come and go, CBDfx has been a trusted mainstay in the CBD industry since 2014. A large part of the company’s success has been due to quality. Every CBD product contains natural ingredients, and pure, top-quality, organic CBD. Grown in Kentucky and extracted using ultra-clean CO2 extraction methods, CBDfx CBD oil is among the best on the market. And the same quality CBD oil that CBDfx uses in its products for humans is used in their CBD Oil for Dogs.

CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs has as clean an ingredient profile as you could ever hope for: organic CBD, coconut oil-based MCT oil (for faster absorption), and natural flavors. CBDfx uses broad spectrum CBD, meaning that even the small traces of THC that can be found in hemp oil have been removed with an extra filtering pass. And doggos love the all-natural, vegan bacon flavor.

CBD Oil for Dogs comes in four different strength formulations: 250mg for small dogs (below 20 lb.), 500mg for medium dogs (20–60 lb.), 1000mg for large dogs (60+ lb.), and 2000mg extra strength for the largest dogs (100+ lb.). Prices range from $29.99 to $99.99 for a 30mL bottle, depending on strength, which is a more-than-reasonable price range for the high quality of product.

All CBDfx products have been lab tested by a third party, with all tests readily available on CBDfx.com. These tests confirm the CBD content of the oil, as well as other (safe) cannabinoid content. They also test for pesticides, heavy metals, solvent residue and any other harmful substances that should not be in the oil. Every product that CBDfx sells has passed this purity test, so you know you’re only getting high-quality, pure CBD.

Product Highlights

● Organic, broad spectrum CBD

● Coconut-derived MCT oil

● All-natural bacon flavoring

● Top-quality, human grade ingredients

Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free

Hemp Source

● Kentucky, USA

Extract Type

● CO2 Extraction

Size

● Available in 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg

Ingredients

● Organic broad spectrum CBD, MCT oil, natural flavoring

Lab Results

● 32.315mg CBD per serving (1000mg formulation)

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping for US orders over $35; other options available

Refund Policies

● 60-day refund window for unopened and unused products

Website Experience

● Easy to navigate on mobile, tablet, and desktop. All of the buying options are easily laid out and lab results are easy to locate at the bottom of the page.

Price

● Affordable and competitive for the market

Overview

CBDfx is a longtime leader in the CBD industry. Their CBD Oil for Dogs is great as a calming or general wellness product for dogs of all breeds and sizes. With high-quality, human-grade ingredients and pure, organic, USA-made CBD, it’s truly best in class.

What Does CBD Oil Do For Dogs?

Like humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system similar to humans. This can help with managing many of the symptoms humans experience too like anxiety, pain, and other neurological or physical issues. In less extreme cases, CBD oils can also help dogs with things like falling asleep or increasing appetite.

For most dog owners, CBD is an occasional treatment used to help with extra aggrevating or anxious times (such as before bed or if there’s a loud noise like thunder or fireworks). Regular usage is normal amongst those with dogs who suffer from chronic pain or anxiety, especially when an owner leaves for work; or if the dog was previously in an abusive situation. Do some research and consult with your vet before prescribing CBD as a daily treatment.

Eliminate Pain

One issue that CBD oil helps with in both humans and dogs is helping with inflammation and reducing pain. For people who use over the counter medications like aspirin daily, CBD has been a good replacement considering it contains less toxicity. This is also true for dogs, where pain medication is limited to access. A great alternative for dogs with joint or chronic pain, CBD oil’s word of mouth has only spread since its introduction to the mainstream.

Reduce Anxiety

For dogs that suffer from anxiety, CBD oil has become a great item for owners to have on hand. Especially in places that have a lot of thunderstorms or those who have to leave several hours for work sometimes, CBD oil has been able to significantly reduce anxiety. This is considered true because CBD oil has anxiolytic, which hosts anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties. An overall great alternative for both situational and regular anxiety, CBD oil for dogs has been a lifesaver for some in helping their dog live a worry free life.

Is CBD Safe for My Dog to Take?

CBD is safe for all animals. Often recommended by veterinarians as a low cost alternative to other medications, CBD oil has been promising. Perhaps the worst case scenario if your pet has taken too much CBD is that they’ll fall asleep, vomit, or have diarrhea. However, when properly administered, these situations are rare. Obviously, if your dog has a chronic condition, it’s always best to check with your veterinarian beforehand.

How Much Should I Give My Dog?

Dosages are determined by the size of the dog.

The general rule of thumb is to start with 1-2mg for every 10 pounds.

So, if your dog is 50 pounds, then 50-100mg would be suffice.

While going slightly over won’t necessarily harm your dog, they’ll most likely fall asleep or be lethargic. Double check to see if there are any breed-specific requirements for CBD before administering to your dog.

Always Examine The Ingredients

The product quality of your CBD is going to be a huge determining factor on if it’s worth your dog taking or not.

In ranking the hierarchy of needs for CBD oil ingredients, the first should be that they come from an all natural or organic source. Second, make sure that they didn’t use any unnecessary chemicals in the cultivation process. You’ll also want to check the ingredients for any excess filler. And finally, always make sure the hemp came from a reputable source and didn’t have to travel far to be manufactured.

Another piece of note for ingredients is that they often include things like vitamins or other enhancements for your pet. These are actually a good thing, as it often says the person making the product has put some time and effort into making something pet lovers will enjoy. Be on the lookout for companies like this, as their design and dedication is worth paying attention to. Regardless of the price, quality CBD is made by those who want to see the industry grow and thrive. That starts with giving people an honest product made with integrity, where that journey starts at the ingredients.

Should I Talk With My Veterinarian Before Giving My Dog CBD?

While you might not need their recommendation if you’re simply using CBD sparingly with your dog, it’s never a bad idea to speak with a professional before administering. Especially if you view CBD as something your dog will take every day, it’s good to double check it won’t interfere with any current conditions, or if there are any extra steps you should prepare for (such as taking the dog for walks more often to combat lethargy). As CBD has been studied quite a bit by experts, it’s still a relatively new field, and as such, should be taken with a grain of patience and learning. Ultimately, the goal is to create a better life with this product, which will take a little effort.

Finally, I’m not a medical professional and this is not medical advice, where the experts who have the best relationship with your pet will be able to determine a good treatment plan.

Conclusion

CBD can be a great thing to give your dog as a treatment.

With that being said, it’s important to follow many of the steps we placed in this guide to ensure you’re getting the best experience out of it.

To review, the first thing you should do is consult with your veterinarian if this is going to be a regular experience.

Second, look into the opinion of experts and cross compare what criteria we’ve helped you learn on how to choose the most appropriate CBD for your dog.

Third, be mindful of how you're dosing and treating your dog, factoring in their weight, breed type, the type of CBD oil you’re administering, and why you’re giving it to them.

And finally, be patient and gradual with your approach, honing in on making this is a worthwhile experience for both you and your pet.

As CBD oil can ultimately help shape and mold a better life for you and your pet, the journey you’re taking on this could leave a permanent mark on making things better for a long, long time. Especially as CBD is a less toxic substance than a lot of prescribed or over the counter medications, many vets are considering it a great first step treatment. Making it a core part of your routine will not only bring more peace to yourself but your pet’s life as well. We wish you the best of luck in your search, and hope our guide led you on the right path for bringing about a lifetime of solid health for your dog.

One last tip. To get the most out of CBD for your pet it needs to be paired with plenty of exercise, good sleep, and a great diet. Great food is not easy to find but can make all the difference in the health of your pet, not to mention the absorption of the CBD. Don’t skimp on the quality, they are part of the family too.

