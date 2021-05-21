Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression

Discovermagazine.com includes affiliate links in some of our stories. If you buy through links on this page, we may receive a commission.

If you suffer from anxiety, panic attacks, or depression, you know that these conditions have more than just a mental and emotional impact. More often than not, mental health disorders also impact physical health, social health, and just overall well-being.

While many mental health disorders are treated with prescription medications and various therapies, there are also all-natural options like CBD which may offer effective relief. While the idea of adding a new supplement to your daily routine may make you unsure or even worried, you can rest assured that CBD oil is a safe option that will allow you to enjoy the world of natural healing.

Mental health issues like anxiety and depression can be much more difficult to manage. Finding the right combination of treatments can feel like an uphill battle, leaving people frustrated and in no better of a mental state.

There is no shortage of medications that are available to those that suffer from anxiety and depression. And though these prescriptions can be effective when taken at the right dose for months and months, they come with a laundry list of potential side effects, some of which are extremely scary!

Treating anxiety or any other mental health issue shouldn’t cause you more anxiety. If you’re interested in an effective treatment that has no adverse side effects on the mind or body, consider giving CBD oil a try.

While most herbal therapies are known to only offer mild effects, CBD has shown to be extremely effective in fighting anxiety, especially when taken at the appropriate dosage consistently. The best part is that there are little to side effects, and any side effects you may experience are extremely mild.

If you’re new to CBD, we’ve got you covered! In this guide we’ll discuss how CBD oil can be used to overcome mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. We’ll also cover important details such as how much CBD you should take while also providing a list of some of the best CBD oils on the market.

Don’t go another day feeling less than your best! Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about using CBD oil for treating anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders.

Top 7 CBD Oils for Anxiety

1. Verma Farms

2. Penguin CBD

3. Batch CBD

4. R+R Medicinals

5. Sunday Scaries

6. Kiara Naturals

7. Colorado Botanicals

8. Just Live

What to Consider When Choosing CBD Oil for Treating Anxiety

These days, the market is flooded with CBD products. The consumer demand for all-natural products is higher than ever before. And with increased demand comes increased supply. Chances are that you’ve come across a CBD product online or maybe even at a local store.

While it’s nice to have so many options to choose from, it’s important to know that not all CBD products are made with the consumer in mind. There are countless low quality and even potentially dangerous products on the market that exist for brands to make a quick buck.

So before buying CBD oil or any kind of VBD product, here are some of the most important factors that you’ll want to consider. This way you can get the relief you want while also having peace of mind that you’re using a safe, effective product.

Hemp Source

Location makes a world of a difference when it comes to hemp plants. Ideally you’ll want to choose a product that contains CBD that’s extracted from U.S. or EU grown hemp. Farmlands in these areas are much more strictly regulated, so you can ensure that the product you’re buying uses CBD that is potent, quality-controlled, contaminant-free, and GMO-free. Hemp plants grown in the U.S. and the EU also tend to contain lower levels of THC.

Low THC levels are important for many reasons. First, THC has psychoactive properties that can make you feel high or euphoric, which isn’t an experience that most CBD users are looking for. Second, in order for a CBD product to be legal in the U.S., it must contain no more than 0.3% THC.

By choosing a product that’s made with hemp plants grown in the U.S. or EU, there’s a much lower chance of it being low quality or potentially harmful. Having a great experience with CBD starts with a product that’s extracted from safe, mature plants.

Extract Type

Not all CBD is the same! In fact, there are three different types of CBD that can be used to create CBD oil. The three types include isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. Understanding the differences between each extract type while helping to guide you in choosing a product that best meets your needs.

As the name implies, CBD isolate is CBD that has been isolated from all of the other naturally occurring plant compounds found in hemp. These products contain strictly CBD and nothing else.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is full spectrum CBD. Full spectrum CBD contains CBD and all other plant compounds, including THC, other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, and other elements. However, a legal CBD oil that uses full spectrum CBD must still contain no more than 0.3% THC. This is a trace amount that won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

The third kind of CBD is broad spectrum. This kind of CBD contains all of the other plant compounds with the exception of THC. All traces of THC are removed, so you don’t have to worry about any exposure to the cannabinoid.

Potency

The potency of CBD oil is measured in milligrams and is determined by the product’s CBD concentration. The more potent a product is, the more efficient it is likely to be. You will find that many brands offer various potencies to choose from. This gives consumers the flexibility to adjust their dose as needed, which is a must for first-time users

Size

Most CBD oil tinctures are available in 30mL bottles. But, there are some CBD brands that offer many sizes, to include 15mL and 60mL. If you’re new to CBD, buy the smallest bottle possible. This way you aren’t spending money on a large bottle of a product that may not work best for you.

Taste

It’s safe to say that to most people, CBD oil doesn’t exactly taste good. This is why so many CBD companies offer flavored CBD oil that is designed to stimulate your sense of taste and smell to influence the experience and to improve your overall well-being.

Since everyone has their own preference, it’s nice to have a variety of options to choose from. Most CBD brands offer fruit-based flavors, but you’ll also find some that lean more towards the sweeter side of things, like chocolate and vanilla.

The flavor you choose is ultimately up to you, but for new users, it’s reassuring to know that there are many flavors to pick from.

Ingredients

A high quality CBD oil is made with high quality ingredients. A product’s safety and efficacy is based on the ingredients it uses. When considering CBD oil, you’ll want to ensure that the product you choose uses natural and even organic ingredients. This way you don’t have to worry about potentially unsafe chemicals or other ingredients that could negatively impact your health.

Lab Results

A trusted CBD brand has nothing to hide about its products. A quality CBD oil will have undergone stringent testing at a third-party lab, with these results being readily available on the brand website. Third party labs test for a variety of components, to include a product’s ingredients, potency, safety, and quality.

Brand Reputation

A company that has a solid reputation is one that is well-liked by its customers. This often means that the products it creates are high quality and offer the expected benefits and overall experience. In the CBD industry, brand reputation is crucial.

Transparency

Consumers, now more than ever, are interested in transparency. They want to know how CBD brands conduct business and their underlying business practices, to include things like how CBD is grown, manufactured, and extracted. A transparent company is one that welcomes discussion and customer opinions.

These companies are often seen as more reliable and trustworthy by consumers.

Customer Service

Customer service is the first line of direct engagement with customers. It’s important to buy CBD products from a brand that offers customer-focused customer service representatives. This portion of the company should also be transparent and committed to ensuring customers are happy and loyal to the brand.

Company Policies

User-friendly policies are a must when buying from any CBD company. Because the industry is so competitive, a growing number of companies now offer great shipping, return, and refund policies. Other important company policies to consider include reward programs and discounts. You’ll find that many CBD brands offer discounts for military personnel, veterans, and people with financial issues.

Website Experience

The internet is not only where we learn about companies, but how we research products and ultimately complete transactions. When choosing a CBD brand, pay close attention to the website. Look at things like how easy it is to browse through the products, how much information is available, and the presence of customer reviews and testimonials.

Online shopping should be a pleasant experience. The better a website is in regards to user interface and user experience, the more likely it is that customers will make a purchase.

Top 5 CBD Oils For Anxiety & Depression (Full Reviews)

Highlights

● Made from U.S. grown hemp plants

● Contains all natural ingredients

● Available in many delicious flavors

● Award winning products

● Pure, powerful, and pesticide-free

Brand Overview

Verma Farms is one of the most reputable names in the CBD industry. The company is best known for its Hawaii-inspired CBD gummies, but has also received awards for its CBD oils. In fact, Forbes and Entrepreneur Media ranked Verma Farms’ CBD oil kit as the top product on the market today!

Verma Farms products are made with all natural, high quality ingredients that are used to improve overall well-being. There are a variety of CBD oils to choose from, and each contains a dropper for easy dosing.

What’s great about this brand is the many flavors that are available. You can escape to a tropical paradise with the pineapple or mango flavors, or you can put your mind and body at ease with the sweet mint CBD oil. Whatever you’re craving, Verma Farms is sure to have it.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Various farms throughout the U.S.

Extract Types: Broad spectrum CBD and CBD isolate

Flavors

● Mint (Chill)

● Lemon Lime (Focus)

● Natural (Boost)

● Strawberry

● Pineapple

● Mango

● Peach

● Watermelon

Ingredients

● CBD isolate (product dependent)

● Broad spectrum CBD (product dependent)

● Coconut oil (product dependent)

● MCT Oil

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Kosher-grade Vegetable Glycerin (product dependent)

● Natural flavorings

Lab Results: Botanacor

Shipping Policy: Free shipping on all U.S. orders

Return & Refund Policies: Unopened products can be returned within 30 days of purchase. Shipping costs are covered if return is due to company error (ie. wrong product sent)

Website Experience: Very easy to use. Tons of product information along with test results and customer reviews. Good balance of text and graphics. The color palette is soothing and makes you feel like you’re at the beach.

2. Penguin CBD

Highlights

● Rejuvenates the body and mind

● THC-free

● GMO-free

● Made from USA grown hemp

● Lab certified

Brand Overview

Penguin CBD is another great brand that offers high quality CBD oil and other CBD products. All hemp plants are grown in Oregon following safe farming practices and regulations. Plants are grown without pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

This brand has been named in a variety of sources, including Healthline and Merry Jane. What’s nice about Penguin CBD is that the brand is dedicated to creating safe, trusted, and effective products. All of the customer reviews on the sites offer nothing but positive words, which gives consumers peace of mind that they’re buying a trusted product.

Wondering about the name? Penguin CBD embraces the life of a penguin. These cute creatures are always calm and live life simply. They walk with their friends, work together, and stay cool, even when under pressure. CBD products from this brand are designed to help people embrace a simple, calmer lifestyle.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Oregon, USA

Extract Types: Refined broad spectrum CBD

Flavors

● Mint

● Strawberry

● Citrus

● Cookies and cream

● Natural

Ingredients

● Hemp oil

● MCT oil

● Natural flavor

● Terpenes

Lab Results:

● ProVerde

● Green Scientific Labs

● Infinite Chemicals Analysis

Shipping Policy: Free 2-5 business day shipping through USPS

Return & Refund Policies: Full refunds are available within 30 days of purchase.

Website Experience: Bright and fun website. Very easy to use and navigate. Provides a lot of product information along with photos and customer reviews. There is also a blog that is informational and allows consumers to interact with the brand.

Highlights

● Vertically integrated company for quality control

● Potent options available

● Best Valued CBD Oil for Anxiety

● Enhanced with natural calming terpenes

● LAB Testing by independent labs

● Vegan, Gluten-Free, and eco friendly

Brand Overview

BATCH’s Calm blend was perfectly crafted for anxious people to calm nerves during the day or nighttime. One full dropper will help ease your mind with an enhanced blend of relaxing terpenes (limonene, nerolidol, and myrcene) after a long day. BATCH’s tinctures deliver therapeutic benefits while keeping their ingredient list minimal and vegan so that you can experience CBD in its purest full-spectrum form.

BATCH has gained a reputation in the industry for their radical dedication to transparency, the soil, and their customers. Often unseen in the CBD industry, they are vertically integrated and offer lab tours upon request. Drawing inspiration from Milwaukee’s craft breweries, their CBD is extracted using a proprietary small-batch process. Give the highly-regarded CALM CBD blend a try and get back to feeling like your best self

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Wisconsin, US

Extract Types: Full-spectrum cannabinoid blend

Flavors:

● Subtle Mint taste

Ingredients:

● Full-spectrum hemp extract

● Organic Peppermint & Blackseed Oil

● Enhanced with calming terpenes (limonene, nerolidol, myrcene)

● Medium-chain triglycerides (fractionated coconut oil — used as a carrier oil)

Lab Results: Desert Valley Testing

Coupon Code: DiscoverCalm for 20% discount

Shipping Policy: Free shipping in the US on all orders $15+

Return & Refund Policies: 30-day money-back guarantee

Website Experience: Modern, clean, with ample information to educate shoppers and products arranged in an easy-to-navigate manner. Extremely transparent featuring videos of their proprietary process and farmers.

Visit BATCH to buy their Calm blend

Highlights

● Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

● Multiple Certifications

● CO2 Extracted CBD Oil

● Hundreds of 5-star Google Reviews

Brand Overview

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. They are employee, minority, and veteran-owned, and truly focus on giving customers the experience they’ve been looking for in CBD.

Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make.

In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Colorado, US (Outdoor Farm)

Extract Types: Full-Spectrum and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free)

Flavors: Fresh Mint and Unflavored

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil from Coconut, Organic Industrial Hemp Extract, Organic Natural Mint Flavoring

● Lab Results: SC Labs

Coupon Code: RR15OFF for 15% Off

Shipping Policy: Free Shipping across the US

Return & Refund Policies: 30-Day Guarantee

Website Experience: Easy-to-navigate, very informative, and a professional-looking website

Visit R+R Medicinals to Buy

"RRWORKS20" for 20% off their first order!

Brand Overview

Stressed Out? Noted as a top remedy for anxiety by Newsweek, Sunday Scaries CBD oil tincture is one of our top picks for daily stress & anxiety management. In addition to using a special broad spectrum blend of CBD oil, Sunday Scaries tincture also incorporates Vitamin D3 (the “sunshine” vitamin), Vitamin B12 and coconut oil into its formulation.

Vitamin D3: According to Healthline, “statistically, people with low vitamin D were at a much greater risk of depression.”

Vitamin B12: According to the MedicalNewsToday, “people who had lower blood levels of vitamin B-12 were more likely to have anxiety.”

What’s more: Sunday Scaries’s mission to promote a “Scarefree”, worry-free life permeates throughout their business. Their 97% customer service rating is always handled in-house, by a member of their team. And since inception, Sunday Scaries has always offered a 100% lifetime money back guarantee, so there’s no buying risk.

Try Sunday Scaries vitamin-boosted, CBD oil tincture today with Discover Magazine’s exclusive 20% off code: NoStress.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● USA grown hemp (outside Denver, CO)

Extract Types

Custom Formulated Broad Spectrum CBD

Flavor

Fruit Punch

Ingredients

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Organic Coconut Oil

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B12

Organic Stevia

Natural Flavors

Lab Results

ACS Laboratory: Cannabis & Hemp Specialists

Shipping Policy

Free Shipping on Orders Over $59 & Subscriptions

Return & Refund Policies

100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee

Website Experience

Best in Class

Highlights

● Full spectrum and THC-free

● GMP certified

● Handmade in small batches in Switzerland

● 3rd party Lab certified

Brand Overview

Kiara Naturals is always an easy recommendation and are known for their premium Swiss quality unique and strong formulations that often involve other plant extracts that work together with CBD.

They’re a family-owned business that makes everything by hand, in small batches in Appenzellerland, Switzerland under strict GMP standards. Their products are used by natural health practitioners all over Europe due to their high-quality ingredients and certifications.

Their THC-Free PureCBD oils ranges from 1000mg-3000mg and their Brain Boost capsules are formulated with 1200mg of Pure CBD and CBG alongside other strong plants from alternative medicine that addresses anxiety and depression through multiple mechanisms.

Get 15% off using our exclusive code at checkout: discover15

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source: Appenzell, Switzerland

Extract Types: Ultrasonic

Ingredients

● Pure CBD isolate

● MCT oil

● Korean ginseng

● Centella asiatica

Lab Results:

● CBDtest

● GMP certified

Shipping Policy: Free shipping through USPS

Return & Refund Policies: 60-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with the results.

Website Experience: Elegant and modern website. Super easy to to find what you’re looking for. Provides a lot of product information along with photos and customer reviews.

7. Colorado Botanicals

Highlights

● Organically-grown Colorado Hemp

● Uses pharmaceutical separation technique to purify oil

● Natural hemp-derived terpenes

● Named 2021’s #1 CBD Company by Observer

● All-natural, non-GMO, and organic CBD oils

Brand Overview

Rated as 2021’s #1 CBD company by Observer, Colorado Botanicals is known for its commitment to quality and transparency and is a leading force of change in the CBD industry.

Colorado Botanicals manufactures its broad-spectrum CBD products through a proprietary extraction and purification process. Instead of using high heat to remove unwanted compounds, the company uses a pharmaceutical separation technique that preserves naturally occurring terpenes while still pulling out THC, fats, waxes, and chlorophyll. This means terpenes don’t need to be added from other plants. When you try a Colorado Botanicals product, you’re getting one of the purest CBD oils on the market.

What we absolutely love about this brand is how open it is about its process. Every batch of CBD is tested in third-party labs, and those results are posted on its website. It’s easy for customers to see which terpenes are in its products as well as how much of each is present. Whether you’re buying the 750mg oil or the gummies or the topicals, you’re getting one of the CBD industry’s best products. Colorado Botanicals holds itself to a high standard, and that’s apparent in the potency and effectiveness of its products.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source

● Organically-grown Colorado Hemp

Extract Types

● Broad Spectrum CBD Extract

Flavors

● Peppermint

● Unflavored

Ingredients

● MCT Oil (contains coconut)

● Broad spectrum CBD extract

● Flavoring (if applicable)

Lab Results

● ProVerde Laboratories

● SC Labs

● FESA Labs

Shipping Policy

● Free 3-5 day shipping over $50, $4-6 for orders under $50

● Priority and overnight options available

Returns & Refund Policy

● 60-day risk-free trial

● Prepaid shipping label provided to send products back (opened and unopened) for a full refund

Website Experience

● Modern and user-friendly with access to a great deal of product information and third-party lab results. Intuitive, engaging, fast, and incredibly helpful in leading customers to the right product.

Highlights:

· Athlete founded

· Best broad spectrum

· Great value for price

· THC free guarantee, non-GMO & no pesticides

· Supply chain transparency

· 30-day return policy for opened and unopened products

· Variety of dosages: 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg & 3000mg

Brand Overview

Just Live was founded by professional athletes Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana and Paul Rodriguez who came together with a shared vision of providing a natural solutional to wellness and recovery. Because of the lack of regulation and consistency of the CBD market, these high-level athletes vowed to provide full transparency to their supply chain and are dedicated to delivering completely compliant, high-quality, consistent products with a zero THC guarantee.

They have a wide variety of options when it comes to oils, providing both CBD isolate, as well as broad spectrum for maximum blend of active. Their oils come in two flavors, natural and mint, and four different potencies, 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg. The 3000mg tincture broad spec provides the maximum therapeutic benefits, at the best value. Whether it is to provide a much-needed sense of relaxation or to help relieve issues associated with normal daily exercise and activity or even to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, daily usage will promote overall health and wellness in your everyday life.

Their mission is simple, mission is simple, provide high-quality natural wellness products created by athletes – just for you – so you can unlock the life you want to live. Over the counter and prescription pills don’t need to determine how you feel anymore.

Product & Brand Highlights

Hemp Source:

Flavors:

- Mint

- Natural

Ingredients:

- Broad Spectrum CBD

- MCT Oil

- Natural flavors

Shipping Policy: Free shipping on order over $75

Return & Refund Policies: Full refund 30-day guarantee

Website experience: Modern, clean, with plenty of information to educate shoppers and products. Enticing content from founding athletes and their favorite products.

Coupon code:

· “discover” for 10% off

How We Decided on the Top 5 CBD Oils

There are several factors that play a role in the overall experience you have when taking CBD oil. Whether you’re a new or experienced user, you’ll not only need to find the dosage that works best for you, it’s also important to take CBD regularly in order to get the full range of benefits.

When using CBD oil for anxiety, there are many variables to consider. Figuring out all of these factors can make you feel overwhelmed and anxious, which isn’t what we want anyone to experience! This is why our team has taken the time to look at dozens upon dozens of different CBD products to find the best ones.

We want all of our readers to have the best experience when taking CBD oil or any other CBD product. This is why we’ve created a list of our top 5 CBD oils, so that readers have a great starting point on their quest to find CBD oil that will help with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

When screening CBD oils for our list, there are five factors that we took into consideration to determine which products are best for our users.

1. Opinions from industry experts

Everyone has their own opinion on certain CBD products, but we thought it was very important to consider what industry experts had to say. This means that we reviewed content from testers, researchers, and consumers that are well-known in the CBD industry.

2. Product reviews

One of the best places to find unbiased information about a product is consumer reviews. In creating this list, we reviewed more than 5,000 consumer testimonials from brand websites and social media, to include blogs and Facebook, along with open forum websites like Reddit. Reviewing product reviews from consumers allowed us to really learn what people think about certain products.

3. The Cannabis Radar (TCR)

We love the experts at The Cannabis Radar and proudly reached out to them for their thoughts and opinions on some of today’s top CBD oil products. TCR conducted a survey that was sent out to more than 8,000 direct subscribers. This enabled TCR to get reactions and opinions from its readers about different CBD oils that are trending today.

4. Website reviews

We took endless hours reviewing brand websites to confirm the authenticity of the information provided by CBD companies. We compared this information with data made available by researchers and scientists on the public domain.

We also looked at each brand’s transparency and reviewed practices such as how hemp plants are farmed, how CBD is extracted and manufactured, and any technology used in any of these processes.

5. Product testing

Of course we had to join in on the fun! We’re glad to report that we physically tested more than 15 different CBD brands. This allowed us to personally determine a product’s efficacy, potency, safety, and value for money.

How CBD Oil Helps In Curbing Different Types of Anxieties

Anxiety is a condition that many Americans face today. It’s important to note that any condition that impacts someone’s mental health also impacts their personal and professional lives. Mental health conditions also impact the lives of family members and friends.

So how can CBD oil help to minimize the effects of anxiety and similar conditions? All vertebrates, which includes humans, have what’s known as an endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system spans throughout the body and is responsible for receiving and sending signals between cannabinoids and endocannabinoid receptors.

The ECS can promote or inhibit certain physiological functions, including sleep, hunger, pain, immune response, and mental balance.

Internally, the ECS is able to produce certain endocannabinoids. But by supplementing with external cannabinoids like CBD, it’s possible to overcome any deficiencies that may be causing or exacerbating health problems, such as pain, sleeplessness, pain, and anxiety.

One of the biggest misconceptions that keeps people from trying CBD oil is the confusion between CBD and THC. However, these two cannabinoids are on complete opposite sides of the spectrum. While THC is known to have psychoactive effects and may cause one to feel euphoric, hallucinogenic, and even anxious, CBD does just the opposite.

How CBD Can Benefit Those with Anxiety

When ingested, CBD calms and relaxes the mind and body. People who have anxiety issues don’t have to worry about any potential psychotropic effects, which can make anxiety worse. CBD is known for its ability to mellow out the mind and body, which can be quite beneficial for those who are overly anxious, worried, or depressed.

CBD oil is taken sublingually, which allows it to be directly absorbed into the bloodstream. Here, CBD is able to research the endocannabinoid system by attaching to specific cannabinoid receptors, including CB1 and CB2. CBD also attaches to non-cannabinoid receptors, including 5-HT1A and serotonin receptors.

By interacting with these receptors, CBD is able to influence the body’s response to pain, inflammation, and stress.

Anxiety disorders are more common than ever before. Some of the most commonly diagnosed conditions include:

● Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). This condition is marked by random bouts of anxiety pangs that don't always have an obvious cause. People with GAD tend to be habitual worriers that are in a continuous and constant state of worry and anxiety.

● Social anxiety. Social anxiety is commonly diagnosed in those who have a fear of public speaking, public conversation, and even dining out in the presence of others. Those with social anxiety are anxious due to the idea that others will judge, criticize, or humiliate them.

● Phobias. There are many people who have irrational fears and phobias. Some of the most common include a fear of heights, darkness, closed spaces, and water. But phobias can be something as simple as being afraid of dogs, spiders, or a certain number.

● Panic disorder. Those who have panic disorder experience overwhelming panic attacks, which may be accompanied by nausea, sweating, breathlessness, dizziness, chest pain, and temporary loss of vision. Panic attacks can also be coupled with the feeling of having a heart attack or drowning.

● Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). OCD can be triggered or accompanied by anxiety along with an irrational or unfounded fear. People with OCD repeatedly carry out a set of actions (which are often illogical), that allow them to avoid stressful situations.

● Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). PTSD is a condition commonly diagnosed among war veterans and other military members. The condition causes mental instability that derives from stressful life events. Those with PTSD may exhibit irrational and erratic behavior that can sometimes be violent.

Why is CBD Better than Conventional Medications for Treating Anxiety Disorders?

There are many reasons why CBD works better than conventional prescription medications, the biggest being the fact that CBD works very differently.

Anxiety disorders are typically treated with a combination of therapies and prescription medications. For some, therapy isn’t completely effective. Prescription medications are much more effective, but come with the risk of very serious side effects. For those who already suffer from anxiety, the idea of dangerous side effects can cause even more concerned and anxious thoughts.

CBD comes with a much lower risk. Those with anxiety can take CBD and not have to worry about adverse side effects that could be deadly. So why is CBD so different?

● CBD has no addictive compounds or properties

● CBD doesn’t lead to dependence

● CBD doesn’t cause drug tolerance

● CBD isn’t intoxicating and won’t make users “high”

● CBD isn’t psychotropic like THC. This is because CBD doesn’t directly interact with nerve receptors. Instead, it works by indirectly helping to maintain homeostasis, which is the body’s internal chemical balance that keeps everything working as it should.

Scientific Evidence in Using CBD to Treat Anxiety

In looking at CBD oil’s efficacy in treating and managing anxiety disorders, it’s important to point out that we’re specifically referring to CBD, not medical marijuana. This is why we’ve focused on studies that have reviewed CBD’s effects in treating anxiety.

But why are we only specifically looking at CBD?

● Medical marijuana contains higher levels of THC than CBD

● Medical marijuana can make you high due to the high levels of THC

● High THC-content in medical marijuana may worsen depression and anxiety

● Medical marijuana should only be taken under strict medical supervision

A legal, high quality bottle of CBD oil contains no more than 0.3% THC by overall weight. This is the legal limit set forth in the 2018 Farm Bill. This means that CBD oils contain a low level of THC that won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

Here are some of the studies that support claims that CBD can benefit those who suffer from anxiety conditions:

● A 2010 study found that CBD may reduce the symptoms of social anxiety disorder. In this study, subjects’ brain scans showed some changes in blood flow to parts of the brain that have been linked to anxiety. Use of CBD oil was able to calm the participants by impacting blood flow patterns in the brain.

● A 2011 study, published in Neuropsychopharmacology, found evidence that cannabidiol reduced the fear of public speaking in those diagnosed with social anxiety. Each of the 24 subjects involved in the trial were either given 600mg of CBD or a placebo an hour before public speaking. Participants who were given CBD coped better and were more successful at public speaking.

● A 2014 study found similar results on animal subjects. The trial confirmed that CBD curbs anxiety pangs and also worked as an effective antidepressant.

● A generalized review of studies, which was published in 2015, provided a more broad perspective of how effective CBD oil can be in helping those who suffer from various anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, OCBD, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and PTSD. This review also indicated that CBD may only have short-term benefits for those who experience anxiety issues, so there’s a growing need to learn about the long-term effects of CBD on anxiety.

● A 2016 case study found some good news for those struggling with anxiety issues. It showed positive results when used on a child that experienced anxiety due to a traumatic past. CBD not only calmed the child, it helped her fall into a deep sleep, something that was impossible due to anxiety issues. This case study shows a clear indication that CBD may be able to curb the symptoms of PTSD and its side effects.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

CBD that’s extracted from hemp plants can be used to create all sorts of products, including edible oils, tinctures, vape liquids, soft gel capsules, crystals, powders, edibles, and even topicals. The form in which CBD is made available is highly dependent on how the product is meant to be administered as well as what other ingredients are added.

For example, someone who is experiencing joint or muscle pain may use a topical salve or lotion to ease aches and pains. For those who want to use CBD for anxiety or other mental health issues, there are many products that can be used, including capsules, edibles, and oils.

For this guide, we’ve specifically focused on CBD oil, which is one of the safest, easiest, and most convenient ways to take CBD. Here are some of the best ways to take CBD oil if you’re using it to treat anxiety.

● Sublingually (tinctures & sprays): The most common way to take CBD oil, such as through a tincture or spray, is sublingually. These products are applied under the tongue, which allows the glands to directly absorb CBD into the bloodstream.

● Orally (capsules & edibles): CBD oil, such as those made with nanotechnology, are easily infused into soft gel capsules as well as edible products like gummies and other delicious candies. These products are taken orally and are impacted by liver enzymes, which substantially reduces bioavailability to around 6%.

● Inhaled or vaped (e-liquids): Raw CBD oil can be taken sublingually as well as in the form of vape liquids. Inhaling CBD increases its bioavailability to (34%-56%), but it’s not the best method for everyone. If you suffer from a lung condition, you’ll want to avoid vaping CBD oil.

How Much CBD Should I Take for Treating Anxiety?

Everyone will have a unique experience when taking CBD. It’s effects differ from person to person, as there are many factors that play a role in how well CBD works within the body. Some of these factors include the severity of the condition as well as one’s internal chemical balance.

Anxiety and depression can be overwhelming to treat, but if left untreated, these conditions can have extremely damaging effects on a person’s life. The good news is that a large dose of CBD doesn’t have to be taken in order to manage the symptoms of these conditions. In fact, most people need very little in order to keep anxiety at bay.

Some of the many variables that play a role in CBD’s effects on those who experience anxiety include:

● The type of anxiety

● Severity of anxiety

● Age

● Bodyweight

● Gender

● The body’s ability to absorb cannabinoids

● Chemical balance within the endocannabinoid system

● Method of administration

Like most supplements, CBD isn’t FDA-approved. This means that companies cannot provide definitive instructions on how much CBD to take. For new users, it simply takes some trial and error in order to figure out how much CBD oil you need to take.

In general, most users experience the effects of CBD when taking doses that range from 2.85mg to 50mg a day. These levels should provide therapeutic effects that will take the edge off and calm and mind and body.

However, before you jump to the highest dose possible, it’s best to dose low and slow. This way you don’t take too much at once and experience side effects like nausea or dizziness. If you’ve never taken CBD oil before, start with a low dosage, like one or two drops a day. Make note of how you feel each day and up the dosage as needed.

There are also online CBD calculators that you can use that calculate a dosage depending on your age, gender, weight, and other factors.

Most importantly, never use CBD or any other substance without first consulting with your doctor. You also never want to stop taking any prescription medications before getting medical clearance. Ideally you’ll want to discuss taking CBD oil with a medical professional who has experience in using cannabinoids and cannabis medicine for treating anxiety and other mental health conditions.

Final Thoughts: Is CBD Oil Recommended for Treating Anxiety

Anxiety, depression, and other mental conditions are complex and complicated issues that impact almost every aspect of everyday life. Though there are many different medications and therapies that can be used to treat these conditions, it’s rare that they treat the root cause. Other treatments cause unwanted residual effects that can further complication the issues at hand.

While there is still much to learn about CBD, these products are much safer and more effective options for those suffering from anxiety. Though everyone will have a unique experience when taking CBD, anecdotal evidence along with scientific studies support the idea that CBD can help with anxiety, panic disorders, depression, and other issues.

CBD also helps with pain management, which can also benefit those who have certain mental health conditions. Taking CBD oil may even help you sleep better at night! We all know how beneficial a good night’s sleep can be, especially when considering physical and mental health.

After thoroughly analyzing CBD oil and creating a list of the top five CBD oil products, we highly recommend using cannabidiol to treat anxiety. What’s most important is that you start with a low dose, take the product consistently, and are patient with the process.