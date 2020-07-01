The Best CBD Oil for Cats — Buyers Guide (Updated 2020)

By now, most folks are aware of the benefits that come from CBD oil. But did you know that it can help with animals, as well? Studies have shown that CBD oil has a lot of potential when it comes to treating our pets’ ailments.

Today, Progressive Botanicals is going to focus on the best CBD oil for cats. If you’re leery about giving your favorite feline man-made medications, you’ll find this guide to be particularly engaging. Cat owners want the best for their pets. Now we have one more way of doing just that thanks to the widespread use and acceptance of CBD extracted from cannabis.

For this reason, Progressive Botanicals is supplying you with a small summary of only the best CBD oil products for your cat.

The Best CBD Oils for Cats in 2020

Our Top Pick: PetlyCBD

PetlyCBD is fairly new to the scene, but don’t let that deter you from giving them a look. While there are lots of CBD manufacturers that try their hands at a variety of products, PetlyCBD specializes in CBD for pets which surely gives it a reason to pay close attention.

This is perhaps their greatest selling point. PetlyCBD prides itself on delivering safe, effective CBD oil products for animals. When you invest in their products, you know you’re giving your cat (or dog) something that is designed just for them.

PetlyCBD uses CBD that is derived from Colorado-grown hemp. And when they make their pet-friendly products, PetlyCBD uses 100% organic methods. They distill their products in food-grade ethanol to ensure it is of the highest quality and safe for consumption.

There is no THC in any of their goods, and the CBD oil is full-spectrum. During my testing, I found PetlyCBD drops to create a calm over my cat like no other. I’m pleased to no end to know that what I’m administering to my feline is safe and thoroughly tested.

That’s right, PetlyCBD products undergo various lab tests every month to ensure your pet is getting only the best. PetlyCBD doesn’t play around when it comes to the wellbeing of our pets.

PetlyCBD’s CBD Oil for Cats contains 125 MG of high-quality CBD per bottle. Dosage guidelines are based on cats of smaller stature, so you may consider upping the dose if yours is a bit on the hefty side. The normal amount to administer is around 4 MG of CBD. You do this once a day.

PROS • Exceptional testing • Full-spectrum • High-quality • Easy to use CONS • Could use more variety for cats

Runner Up: DiamondCBD

When you invest in DiamondCBD, you’re getting CBD with hemp that is sourced from Colorado and Scandinavia. Why is this important to you? Both areas deliver some of the best hemp you can get your hands on.

What’s great about DiamondCBD when it comes to your cat is their Cats Full Spectrum CBD Oil food additive. This highly-effective product comes in a convenient bottle that is easily applied to your feline’s food. Made with all-natural ingredients, you can rest assured that your furry friend is getting only the best and safest of CBD oil products.

During my testing of DiamondCBD, I found Cats Full Spectrum CBD Oil to give my feline balanced energy levels and a much-improved (and much-needed) attitude adjustment.

Not just limiting myself to one product, I found DiamondCBD’s other foods to be great, as well. If you prefer treats over drops, you’ll find their Purrs & Puffs to be most excellent. Tartar Control is also available if you wish to give your cat proper dental care.

I found their dropper to be very easy to use, and my cat loved both treats. If you’ve been looking for a safe and tasty treat that your cat will love, your search is over. Mine appears to look forward to the oil.

She perks right up every time I reach for the bottle or canister. When your cat shows signs of delight, what further evidence do you need? To me, this is a clear indication that the CBD is an enjoyable additive to them.

Both treat products contain 100 MG of CBD, while the drops contain 50 MG. The only potential downside to these is that they are a bit pricey. But when it comes to giving our pets the best care, is money even an issue?

PROS • High-quality hemp • Full-spectrum • Good variety • 100% pure CONS • A little on the pricey side

Honorable Mention: EMPE USA

If you’re at all familiar with CBD products, you’ve likely heard of EMPE USA. They make a variety of CBD items, with each providing exceptional quality and effective results. When I found out that they specialized in CBD oil that I could safely give my cat, I was ecstatic.

Their small breed CBD tincture for cats is designed with an added touch of salmon. It’s a great formula that can be safely added to food, treats, and anything else you feed your feline. The dropper is easy to use, with each concentration containing 150 MG of CBD.

If you prefer (and if your cat is OK with it), you may administer the drops directly into their mouth. I had a little bit of trouble going this route, so I just went back to applying it to treats and food.

The result? Increased appetite and lots of playful activity. In my aging cat, this is a welcomed sight, to be sure. As our pets get older, these characteristics sometimes begin to fade. It’s something I had gotten used to in my oldest feline.

But after a few weeks on EMPE’s full spectrum Oil, I’m happy to report that this behavior has greatly subsided. I was impressed by how quickly the change in attitude occurred. It’s like she’s been rejuvenated, and I have to attribute this to the effectiveness of the EMPE’s high-quality concoction.

If you’ve been dealing with the same behavior, or your cat has become rather lethargic, take my advice. Use this CBD oil. It is fast-acting and a highly-effective to improve quality of life. Best of all, it’s safe!

Like other really good CBD oil products I’ve tried with my cats, EMPE USA products elicit the same perky behavior when I reach for the bottle. And believe me, if they didn’t like it, they wouldn’t stick around for it.

PROS • Powerful concentration • Highly-effective • Affordable • Safe CONS • Only one flavor available

Best CBD Oil for Cats: Buying Guide and FAQs

I try my best to stick to a few important points when looking for the best CBD oil products for my cat's health. These three items are features that anyone should look at before purchasing a CBD oil. We’ll look at what those things are and check them out in a little more detail.

1. CBD oil from organic hemp is best

Organically grown hemp comes from hemp farmers doing everything they can to use only organic methods for farming their hemp. By doing this, they are ensuring that the CBD oil tinctures made from their hemp as well as the hemp itself will live up to some of these important standards:

• Exhibit low toxicity levels. • Contain no pesticides or fertilizers that are full of chemicals. • Making sure the product has no negative impacts on the health of humans or pets. • Ensuring the farming process leaves no negative impact on the surrounding environment. • Making sure the product and farming methods used are compatible with sustainable agriculture.

Anytime you begin considering a new CBD brand, make sure you check out their website or any literature they may have around. The best CBD brands will be completely open and transparent about the farming practices used to grow the hemp they source to produce the brand’s CBD products.

2. Full spectrum CBD oils offer more benefits

What does it mean when you hear about full spectrum CBD oils, and why are they important? Well, when you make sure that you’re buying a full-spectrum oil derived from a cannabis plant, you’ll know it contains all the helpful phytochemicals naturally found in the plant. This means a broad range of the helpful cannabinoids that affect the endocannabinoid system, like CBG, CBN, and CBC, terpenes as well as essential oils.

Full-spectrum CBD oil should also always have a THC content of less than 0.3%. This is the legal amount of THC that can be in any CBD product. If the THC content in a CBD product is higher than this number, then it does not meet the legal definition of a CBD product.

The goal of full-spectrum oils is for all of these important cannabinoids to work together to amp up all cannabinoid receptors with the goal of better health for your pet. This is famously known as the entourage effect.

3. Ensure the CBD product you choose offers access to third party lab results

Making sure the cannabidiol products we use for ourselves or our pets contains what the brand says it does is important to verify any claims of health benefits, CBD and THC levels, and more. Many providers of CBD products make sure they are as transparent as possible by offering up their third party lab results on their websites for anyone to check out.

This is great for a few important reasons.

You see, the CBD market is mostly unregulated and the FDA doesn’t guarantee the validity of the claims made by any CBD product manufacturers. To that end, end consumers need to do their research to validate the claims made by CBD companies. CBD companies who are in it for the long haul know how important this is, and they aren’t setting out to issue false advertising to their customers.

To that end, look for CBD companies that make sure their third party, independent lab testing results of their products are displayed prominently somewhere on their website. With this tool, you will be able to go through all of the test results and verify for yourself that everything the company is saying about its products is true.

This is something I do anytime I think about purchasing CBD products from a new company. If I can’t find third party lab results, I’ll move on until I find a company that does provide this information. This level of transparency is very important, since it allows you to not have to put blind faith into the company, so you can rest easy knowing these products are safe, as well as beneficial.

Having access to third party lab test results for any given CBD company also gives me the ability to verify their claims about the level of THC found in the product. To make sure that any CBD product I’m purchasing is completely legal for my safety, I also rely on lab results to verify that the level of THC the company claims is in the product is the level of THC present.

This protects the company, as well as the customer, helping everyone make sure they are producing and purchasing legal and legitimate CBD pet products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Progressive Botanicals get quite a few questions from people who want to make sure they are doing everything possible to find the best CBD products for their feline friends. Here are some of the most common questions we get asked regularly.

1. How can I find third party lab results easily?

Normally, you will be able to find this information on the company’s website if they make it publicly available. Look for a tab on their website that says something like “Lab Tests” or “Third party test results.”

The majority of CBD companies who aim for transparency make this information easily available, so if you don’t notice it easily on their website, then the company you are looking at may not offer this information.

2. Is CBD oil safe for cats?

So far, based on limited studies and reports from pet owners who have used CBD oils for their feline friends, it does appear that CBD is safe for kitties too. To be on the safe side though, make sure you are only using full spectrum CBD hemp oils that you can verify information about through third party lab studies. If you can’t verify the claims made by a company, move onto the next one.

For the sake of complete safety and peace of mind, you might also consider taking your kitty to a holistic veterinarian to make sure a CBD regimen is right for your pet before starting.

3. Can CBD oil calm my cat?

CBD oil is known to calm down felines as well as humans. Normally, you should begin to see kitty calming down about an hour or so after the CBD oil is administered.

If you don’t notice your cat calming down, consider giving it a little more CBD treats and evaluating again. Normally, your cat shouldn’t show any signs of lethargy, but should simply be calmer. You might have to experiment a little bit to find the right CBD dosage for your pet based on body weight.

4. Can I give my cat CBD oil that is meant for human consumption?

As long as it is a full-spectrum oil and contains less than 0.3% THC, it should be safe for your pet. You should, however, make sure you’re giving your kitty a much lower dosage of CBD than what you would give to a human since it will take much less to affect your pet than it will for you.

To Conclude

This highly-versatile medication might hold the key to your cat’s happiness. From anxiety to cancer, CBD works and has shown to be effective in improving a cat’s wellbeing.

We now know that CBD oil can help cats that are suffering from kidney or inflammatory bowel disease (IBS). And with this comes weight loss, constipation, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, among other health issues. When you start administering CBD oil to them, the anti-inflammatory properties help cats bounce back with vigor and improved eating.

We might not be able to halt the effects of certain diseases, but thanks to CBD or hemp oil, we can give our cats a better life and improve the immune system. If you’ve been noticing radical changes in your feline’s behavior, Progressive Botanicals strongly urge you to seek out information on the effects of CBD oil.

Thankfully, CBD oil has little to no side effects and is relatively inexpensive, especially when you compare it with most animal medications.