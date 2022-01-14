The Best CBD Oil for Cats — Buyers Guide (Updated 2022)

CBD has become one of the fastest-growing supplements to sweep the nation in the past few years.

Not only has CBD become popular amongst people but animals as well. Early research has shown that animals also have endocannabinoid systems that include receptors of CBD. The response by pets to CBD has included helping with anxiety (such as during the Fourth of July or when an owner is away), as well as aches and pains found in older animals.

As the base of pet products is often CBD oil, today we decided to look into what the best CBD oil is for cats. Although often used by humans, CBD oil for cats is quickly becoming a growing trend and something that many owners love. Citing that they enjoy it better than other alternative products (including some that can be toxic), CBD is quickly becoming a mainstream part of the pet world, and in particular, rising amongst cat owners as well. That's why we're providing a guide for owners to become educated on what the best CBD oil for cats in 2022 is. Let's dive in:

The Best CBD Oils for Cats in 2022

● Top Pick: Penguin

● Runner Up: Verma Farms

● Honorable Mention: Medterra

● PETLY cbd

● New and Great Value: R+R Medicinals

● Best Full-Spectrum Blend: BATCH CBD

● Honest Paws

● Pure Craft CBD

Our Top Pick: Penguin

Next up on our list is Penguin, who’ve also been a powerhouse in the CBD industry for years.

Sourcing their hemp from Oregon, Penguin has put a lot of thought into their products, citing that Oregon’s climate has a better quality of soil that has a high regulation standard for cultivation and testing. Coming up with a broad-spectrum oil, Penguin’s gained in popularity for their quality and attention to detail. For an oil that’s great for your cat, Penguin’s got you covered.

Penguin’s oil is customizable into different dosages and flavors, however, as cats don’t like sweet things or citrus, it’s wise to stick with their Natural flavoring. As for dosage, Penguin ranges from 250mg to 2500mg. Obviously, as cats can only get to up to around 10 pounds, sticking to the lower end of that spectrum would be a better choice.

For the 250mg, Penguin charges $45, with a 20 percent discount for subscribing. Using a refined broad spectrum oil, Penguin boasts their product is made-to-order, meaning it stays fresh for longer. With updated lab testing, as well as a helpful dosage chart for suggested serving, Penguin has a lot of the proper bases covered.

With affordable prices and an easy to use dropper, Penguin definitely covered a lot of ground for us cat-wise. Considering it a top choice for a subscription, their pricing was affordable and quality seemed sufficient. While our cat used the natural flavor, they definitely could tell it was a little out of the ordinary. After administering it to them, they went to take a nap, leaving us to tend to our day.

Overall, Penguin offers a solid product for a price slightly less than Verma’s, which is why they came in as our runner up. As a great bargain, Penguin certainly is worth trying if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly. Still great quality and consistency, Penguin’s got a lot going for them, and should definitely be towards the top of your list as well.

PROS

• Hemp sourced from Oregon

• Broad Spectrum

• Easy to administer

• Reputable company

CONS

• Limiting in what’s offered to cats.

Learn more at PenguinCBD.com

Runner Up: Verma Farms

First up on our list is Verma Farms, who've risen as a top brand in CBD across the board. What separates Verma Farms from a lot of other producers is their dedication to making an all natural CBD solution that accommodates any user (even pets). By developing a reputation for quality and consistency, Verma Farms has established themselves as a front-runner in the industry.

For your cat, Verma Farms’ Chicken oil is our top pick. Not only does it blend well with any food, but is the perfect size and dosage. By utilizing Broad-Spectrum, USA grown hemp, Verma Farms enables the highest quality that a cat could ask for. Furthermore, as they didn’t dose the oil too strongly, it’s simple to administer in their food or with a treat. All-in-all, a great experience for your pet.

For the specs, Verma Farms’ oil is THC-free, pesticide-free, and only includes organic MCT oil as the carrier. This makes it a pretty straightforward oil for your cat, with no surprises or excess filler. At $59.99, it’s a solid deal for the quality, and with a 25 percent discount for subscribing, can be worthwhile to get on retainer.

When testing Verma Farms oil on our cat, we found them to be very calm and relaxed. Especially helpful during COVID-19 for those who have pets that can be a distraction, Verma Farms can be a good option. As a rising star in the industry, Verma Farms is easily one of the best on the block. Check them out for your feline’s CBD needs...or even your own.

PROS

• All-Natural ingredients

• Broad-Spectrum

• Great Quality

• Subscription Pricing is Available

CONS

• N/A

Learn more at vermafarms.com

R+R Medicinals gets a rave honorable mention from us as they continue to spring up as a brand that has been delivering amazing results at affordable prices. With hundreds of 5-star Google reviews, it’s easy to understand why their customers keep coming back for more.

For your cat, we recommend their 500mg Pet Tincture. They formulate their Organic CBD tincture for pets (cats or dogs) with Organic Grapeseed Oil to add anti-allergenic and antioxidant properties as a carrier oil, while boosting hair health. Not to be confused with grapes, grapeseed oil is widely used in the pet industry for added omega supplementation and antioxidant effects.

As a fully USDA Certified Organic product, it is tremendous value at $24.99. This is not only the most affordable brand we’ve reviewed, but one of the purest. They post all third party lab results on their site, so you know exactly what you’re getting - a safe and quality product. They offer subscription pricing, as well as offer several discounts throughout the year, so they’re a great bet for your cat.

PROS

• All-Organic Ingredients (Organic Hemp and Organic Grapeseed Oil)

• Full-Spectrum

• Affordable and Subscription Pricing Available

• US Hemp Authority Certified

CONS

• N/A

Learn more at RRmeds.com

Petly CBD

Petly’s formula truly is one of the best in the industry. Their products are made using organically grown, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp. Petly’s products not only include CBD, but also a variety of other minor cannabinoids, which could give your pet some added benefits.

Safety is a #1 priority at Petly, as the brand was created by two animal lovers who consistently make sure that their products are created under the strictest standards, with only the best ingredients. As a result, Petly’s products go through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing to ensure purity, safety, potency, effectiveness, and balanced formulation.

Petly’s products are completely THC-free, Non-GMO, contain no additives or preservatives, and use human grade MCT oil. When giving your cat Petly CBD, you can relax and feel confident that your pet is getting a safe product that is made using the finest ingredients.

Priced at $49.99 for their 125mg bottle, Petly’s cat CBD oil is a real steal for the quality of the product. Additionally, if your feline friend is not a fan of CBD oils, you can also get their CBD is a salmon flavored cat food topper! Although they are confident your pet will love their products, if you and your pet aren’t entirely satisfied, Petly has a 30-day money back guarantee.

PROS

• Broad-Spectrum CBD

• 100% organically grown hemp

• Great Quality

CONS

• Only one potency for cat oils

Discount Code: DISCOVER15 for 15% off your order.

New and great value: Medterra

As the popularity of CBD grew in the last five years, it also received a lot of attention for its potential application on domestic animals. And though anecdotal evidence is abundant, the science, unfortunately, hasn’t caught up yet. Countless CBD companies are capitalizing on the emerging need for natural, affordable therapies for pets. But not everybody takes it quite to the level that Medterra does.

Medterra’s CBD Oil for Cats consists of pharmaceutical-grade hemp extract, clocking in at over 99% CBD purity. Medterra creates these extracts from hemp grown on its proprietary hemp farms in Kentucky, USA. Crafted especially for your favorite cat companion, Medterra’s CBD Oil for Cats is made with the highest quality CBD Isolate and is available in delicious flavor choices like Beef, Chicken and Unflavored that please even the most fickle of felines. Flexible in serving, each tincture comes in strengths of 150mg, 300mg, and 750mg in each flavor.

The dropper in the bottle has markings for 0.25 mL, 0.5 mL, and 0.75 mL. This detail allows pet owners some flexibility in dosing while maintaining accuracy and making it easy to administer the exact amount of CBD oil you want into your cat’s mouth or in their food. The price ranges between $19.99 and $39.99, depending on the concentration level you choose for your furry friend.

Customers get value and quality with Medterra’s CBD Pet Tincture. Plus, the transparency of Medterra’s manufacturing process makes the company quite endearing. Overall, the CBD Pet Tincture is a simple, yet quality CBD product that doesn’t dent the wallet. Do yourself a favor and

Pros:

· High quality ingredients

· Veterinarian Recommended

· Non-GMO & No Pesticides

· Low pricing

· NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) compliant

Coupon: “DM15” for 15% off

Best Full-Spectrum Blend: BATCH CBD

BATCH offers some of the best full-spectrum CBD products on the market, including their Pet CBD Oil Tincture. All of BATCH’s CBD products are derived from high-quality organic Wisconsin hemp, and as one of the few vertically integrated CBD companies, BATCH has the unique ability to intimately monitor the quality of their products from start to finish.

BATCH’s full-spectrum Pet CBD Oil Tincture is made with Raw Hemp Extract, Organic MCT Coconut Oil, and Bacon Oil for flavor. For $64.99, a 30ml bottle contains 750mg of CBD, making it one of the most potent options on the market. As a full-spectrum product, BATCH’s Pet CBD Oil Tincture includes a naturally occurring blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other organic compounds.

Your cat will enjoy all the benefits that CBD has to offer with BATCH’s Pet CBD Oil Tincture, all while enjoying the delicious flavor of bacon. We suggest 1ml for serving size, which can be administered using the helper dropper. You can apply the tincture underneath your cat’s tongue, or you can apply the tincture to your cat’s food and mix it in.

PROS

● 100% organic Wisconsin hemp

● Full-Spectrum

● Third-party tested

● 750 mg CBD

CONS

● Only one Pet strength available

Use Promo Code Discover20 for 20% off

Honest Paws CBD oil is made by pet-lovers for pet-lovers. Cat parents will be particularly interested in their full spectrum, hemp-derived CBD oil for cats. Their organic CBD oil is free of GMO, soy, dairy, corn, and gluten.

This CBD oil is packaged in tincture form, complete with a dropper that makes it easy to administer the CBD sublingually (under your pet’s tongue) or mixing it into their food at mealtime. Honest Paws CBD Oil for Cats contains 125 mg of CBD. Each full dropper from this bottle (1mL) will contain 4 mg of CBD.

Honest Paws offers a one-time purchase of their CBD oil for cats at an affordable price of $39.95. They also offer a subscribe and save program at a 15% discount for those who use CBD oil daily and need monthly refills.

With a 30-day, money-back guarantee and free shipping for orders over $40, you can’t lose. Honest Paws has received hundreds of glowing reviews with over 40,000 happy customers for their premium quality CBD products.

PROS

● Full-Spectrum CBD

● Subscription pricing available

● CBD oil is non-GMO, soy free, dairy free, corn free, and gluten free

CONS

● Only one potency CBD oil for cats

Coupon: “DISCOVER” for 20% off sitewide

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD oil drops are total standouts. The pet formula’s made with nothing but CBD oil and MCT carrier oil. This ensures your little Flooffy and Butterball get all the benefits of CBD — like help with their anxiety, chronic inflammation, arthritis, joint pain, nausea, and digestion problems — without harmful ingredients in people-formula CBD drops. Designed specifically for animals, rapid results, effective — give Pure Craft Nano CBD Water Soluble for Pets a try today!

Best CBD Oil for Cats: Buying Guide and FAQs

Aside from the three brands above, finding the best CBD oil for your cat’s health is a process that involves a lot of research and due diligence. As we all care about the treatment of our animals and ensuring that they’re getting the best, there’s a few things you should be on the lookout for before buying. That’s why we’ve put together a few key components for our buying guide:

1. Try To Source From Organic Hemp

Growing organic hemp isn’t difficult. As we’ve mastered the process for producing hemp and it’s products, there are few reasons why farmers and producers need to stray away from organic sourcing. Especially when you consider this is something that you’re not only putting in your body but your pets as well, it’s a must to go organic.

Organic products experience lower levels of toxicity, as well as don’t contain any unnecessary fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified accelerants. This significantly reduces any negative impact the CBD could have on yourself or your pets as well. Furthermore, it also creates more sustainable farming practices, where farmers aren’t having fertilizer or pesticides run-off into local creeks, streams, and rivers. Plus, it makes for a better tasting product too.

Especially as there’s a number of CBD brands who will try to advertise as organic only to find out a slight portion of their product is, it’s important to look into the details of what’s really organic about them. Take a look at their ingredients list or if it has a USDA-certified organic label. And finally, try to look into their lab report or origin farm.

As the best CBD is going to be produced from organic hemp, it’s vital you make this a component of something you take yourself or for your cat. Any CBD worth taking will be using organic products, especially for how easy it is to grow and obtain. Check up on your sources, as it’ll be the best cursor of value you’ve got.

2. Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum Host An ‘Entourage Effect’

When CBD is refined, it’s broken down into three specific categories: isolate (containing no trace of THC), broad-spectrum (refined, but containing a slight trace of THC), or Full-Spectrum (minimally processed while containing less than 0.3% THC).

For the latter two, many CBD users express that they feel an ‘entourage effect’, which is essentially the other components of the cannabis plant interacting with the CBD, heightening the experience. While you’re not exactly getting ‘high’, many feel as though it’s more relaxing and a better bang for their buck.

By working together to heighten the cannabinoid receptors, the goal is to make the overall experience better for your cat as well. This leads to alleviating symptoms much quicker, leading to a happier lifestyle. Even if you’re new to CBD, don’t be afraid to try a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum variety, giving yourself a chance to see the ‘entourage effect’ firsthand.

3. Verify The Ingredients and Lab Results

Similar to what we were saying above on ensuring that your CBD is organic, it’s also vital to inspect all the ingredients and lab results before consuming.

For the ingredients, your biggest consideration should be on asking yourself the following:

1. Did they skimp corners?

2. Is there anything you’re unfamiliar with? If so, does it sound like a necessity or just filler?

3. How much excess did they do? For example, if you’re buying a CBD gummy, how much sugar is in there compared to CBD?

4. What’s this company's reputation? Are there any reviews online of how others enjoyed their experience?

5. Does the price seem worth the quantity/quality/dosage?

Of course, beyond the ingredients, the other big consideration you should make is on the lab test. For lab results, a few considerations:

1. How recent was the lab test conducted? Is it from a reputable lab?

2. What other elements are in the test? Any toxic metals?

3. Does the company list lab results for every product or just one universal ‘catch-all’ result?

4. Where is the lab located? States with legal marijuana or medical marijuana are more accustomed to testing.

5. What other tests did they run? Does the CBD contain other cannabinoids (especially broad and full spectrums)?

By asking yourself these questions, you’ll not only become better informed on what the product hosts but even if it’s worth taking. As these are consumables for both you and your precious animals, it’s important to get the answers you’re looking for off the bat so you don’t go into taking something blindly. While a relatively trustworthy industry, CBD is still new, which means a lot of people are still vying for your dollars with dishonest or misleading intentions. As such, it’s important to be vigilant in what’s being sold to you or your pet.

Frequently Asked Questions

As CBD has only been federally legal since 2018, there are still quite a few questions about how it works and what's the best products to use (especially for our furry friends). Here's what's commonly asked around the industry.

1. How do I find third party lab results?

First and foremost, most companies worth buying are going to post their lab results in a place that's easy to find.

Seeking through the company website, usually the lab results are found under the About page, a subsection of the header, or in the footer. If a quick Google search of the company's name and 'lab results' doesn't return anything, than they aren't worth dealing with.

Finally, always make sure lab results are up-to-date, include multiple results for products, and come from a reputable lab.

2. What happens if I give my cat too much CBD?

Based on early reports, your cat is most likely to experience sleepiness or an upset stomach. With that being said, CBD has not been found harmful to cats. However, be mindful of other ingredients, as well as consult with your veterinarian to ensure what CBD oil you're taking is right for your cat.

3. What happens after I give my cat CBD?

Usually, the cat starts to feel calm about an hour after administration. It's important to be mindful of the dosage, ensuring that whatever you gave the cat is proper for it's size and weight. While cats needs are towards the lighter end of the CBD spectrum, your cat might need an extra droplet or two, especially if they form a tolerance. There are guides available for weight, size, and dosage for cats to ensure you're getting it right.

4. Can I give my cat human CBD oil?

As long as the oil doesn't contain any THC, you should be alright. If you're not familiar, THC is the psychoactive component that gets humans 'high' and can be toxic to dogs and cats. While it's usually fine to give natural CBD oil to a dog or cat, take your time on researching the ingredients, ensuring everything is smooth for your furry friends.

One Final Note

CBD is a budding industry that's been found to be wonderfully beneficial to humans, dogs, and cats in a variety of ages, sizes, and health conditions.

With that being said, it's important to talk with a professional about what type of CBD plan might be best for your animal. Doing so can eliminate a lot of trial and error that ultimately can be costly (as well as taxing on your animal). Instead, starting out with a strong foothold in research will only benefit both you and your cat long term.

Take your time with the research process and test a few different CBDs before deciding on your go-to. As the perfect CBD oil for your cat is one you'll use day in and day out, you'll thank yourself later on for putting in the legwork. As CBD can be a great addition to alleviating anxieties and pains in your cat, the right choice can ultimately help lead them to a better and more fulfilling life.

Finally, if you'd like to learn more about CBD, check out some resources on Instagram and YouTube, as well as start following some of the top names in the industry. Doing so will only empower you to be a part of something that's impacting lives across the board.

One last tip. To get the most out of CBD for your pet it needs to be paired with plenty of exercise, good sleep, and a great diet. Great food is not easy to find but can make all the difference in the health of your pet, not to mention the absorption of the CBD. Don’t skimp on the quality, they are part of the family too.