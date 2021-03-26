Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Anxiety

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Today’s consumers are more interested in all natural health boosting products than ever before. This is just one of the many reasons why CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has become so popular, especially over the last few years. This plant-derived compound has shown to be effective in offering relief from a wide range of health issues, including pain, inflammation, depression, anxiety, sleeplessness, and even digestive issues.

So why has CBD become so popular? Here are some of the reasons that consumers have flocked to CBD products:

● Conventional medicines and treats aren’t offering the necessary relief

● Traditional medicines, such as NSAIDs and opioids to treat pain, come with a laundry list of side effects and other health risks

● A growing number of people have lost confidence in conventional medication

● Many people find it hard to abide by a doctor-prescribed lifestyle

At the end of the day, people are looking for treatment options that offer actual relief without the worry of adverse side effects. People are also looking for treatments that conform to their lifestyle, not the other way around.

CBD fits all of these needs. It treats the underlying cause of pain versus just masking the symptoms. If used properly, it has little to no side effects. And best of all? It doesn’t require a prescription and is extremely convenient. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, and even CBD-infused edibles.

Gummy bears date back to the 1920s, and have become a candy favorite around the globe. Who doesn’t like these sweet, chewy morsels that bring joy to your taste buds and your day? What if you could enjoy a delicious gummy treat while also getting your daily dose of CBD?

We all deserve a tasty treat at times! Over the last few years, an increasing number of companies have created CBD-infused gummies that not only taste good, but offer the relief you need so that you can feel and be your best.

Here are a few of the top CBD gummies that we recommend for treating pain and anxiety.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Anxiety

1. Verma Farms

2. Penguin CBD

3. Leaf Remedys

4. Sunday Scaries

5. Just Live

6. Charlotte’s Web

How We Ranked the CBD Gummies on Our List

With increased consumer demand has come a growing number of CBD brands. What’s important to know is that not all of these brands offer high quality products or value for money. In fact, there are some companies out there that just want to make a quick buck off of people by selling low-grade products. Some of them even contain harmful chemicals!

Before buying CBD gummies or any kind of CBD product, it’s important to thoroughly research a brand. A great research to use is GreenTheVoteOk. This platform reviews hemp-based products and examines CBD products for potency, efficacy, safety, and affordability.

We looked at the same factors, and others, when ranking CBD gummies for this list. Here’s what we considered when determining our top 5 CBD gummies.

In creating this list we:

● Surveyed more than 9,000 of our direct subscribers and readers to get their opinions on some of the top CBD gummies. More than 4,500 people responded.

● Studied user reviews on forums, blogs, and websites.

● Personally tested each brand on the list.

As stated earlier, there are tons of CBD gummies out there. And while you may find some that are just as effective or affordable as the ones on our list, these are the five that exceeded our expectations and criteria.

Disclaimer: No two CBD products are alike. Each brand has their own proprietary CBD blend, so effects will vary from person to person.

To rank each brand of CBD gummies, there are some specific factors that we analyzed. We’ll discuss them fully in the next section.

Qualifying Factors for CBD Gummies Brands

Potency

A CBD product’s potency ultimately determines its efficacy. CBD gummies with a higher potency are more likely to work faster and be more effective. They also tend to have a prolonged effect when compared to lower potency options.

Ingredients

One of the most important details to consider when buying CBD gummies are these ingredients. Aside from CBD extracts, edible products tend to contain all sorts of other ingredients. Ideally, you’ll want to choose CBD gummies that contain natural and organic ingredients.

High quality CBD brands are transparent about their products and will provide a thorough ingredients label. Most of these companies also post the list of ingredients on their website, which can be verified through lab reports.

Most CBD gummies contain other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, carrier oils, herbal extracts, and flavoring. Many also contain a sweetening agent, like stevia.

Hemp source

Hemp is a versatile plant, which means it can be grown almost anywhere. But the best (and usually safest) hemp plants are grown in the United States and the European Union. This is because these locations have regulated farming processes and strict guidelines. Hemp grown in these areas are less likely to contain harmful chemicals, pesticides, contaminants, or heavy metals.

U.S. and E.U. grown hemp plants are also higher quality, which means they contain less THC but contain higher amounts of plant minerals and health-boosting fatty acids.

Extract type

There are three types of CBD extract: isolate, broad spectrum, and full spectrum. Ultimately, this is a personal decision that each user can make when buying CBD gummies. CBD isolate and broad spectrum contain no THC, while full spectrum contains a trace amount (0.3% or less).

Extracts that contain THC or other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids allow the user to experience the entourage effect. It’s important to note that the small amount of THC in full spectrum extracts is not enough to cause psychoactive effects.

Lab tests

Brands that get their CBD products tested by a third-party lab are typically high quality and trustworthy. You can find these lab resorts, also known as certificates of analysis (COAs) on the brand’s websites. All of the CBD gummies we’ve included on our list have been thoroughly tested, with the results available on the company’s website.

Guarantees

It’s much easier to feel comfortable buying from a company that offers guarantees on its products. It shows that the brand is confident in their products while also showing that the company is customer-focused.

Most trusted CBD brands offer 100% satisfaction guarantees. Many offer 100% refunds if you’re unhappy with a product, as long as the product is returned within the set window (usually 30 days).

Price

CBD gummies are available in a wide price range. You’ll find that some are super cheap while others are super expensive. But you don’t want to buy a product based on price alone, as it isn’t the best indicator of a product’s quality.

However, you’ll find that many are more expensive than you’d expect. What many people don’t realize is just how expensive it is to grow, source, and manufacture CBD products. But not all expensive CBD gummies are worth buying. All of the products we’ve included in our list are well-worth their value for the money.

Brand Reputation

In today’s social media driven world, brand reputation is more important (and visible!) than ever before. This is because social media and online forums have become the perfect places to provide product reviews. Companies that care about their image and reputation wouldn’t risk selling low quality or even dangerous products.

Brands that have positive customer reviews and a growing customer base should be natural choices for first-time CBD users. Many of these brands have been in the industry for years, giving them priceless experience and expertise.

By purchasing from a reputable brand, you can have peace of mind that you’re spending your money on a safe and effective product.

Personal Experience

Our group has meticulously tested each of the brands that made our top 5 list. And we’re happy to say that we enjoyed every bit of the experience! What’s not to like about deliciously flavored CBD gummies?

While gummies tend to come in lower potencies, usually ranging from 5mg to 40mg, these products are convenient, tasty, and enjoyable to use. By trying each of these gummies ourselves, we were able to personally experience how potent and effective they are.

Best CBD Gummies to Buy in 2021

1. Verma Farms

When it comes to CBD gummies, Verma Farms is one of the top names in the industry. In fact, this brand has been highlighted by Forbes as “the most well rounded and best tasting CBD on the market.” Naturally, CBD isn’t much of a palate pleaser, but Verma Farms has worked their magic to create a variety of Hawaii-inspired flavors that will have your taste buds dancing.

Verma Farms offers safe, high quality CBD gummies (and other products!) that can be taken to relieve pain, inflammation, and to give you a clearer, calmer mind so that you can sleep better and take on the day feeling more ready than ever before.

Verma Farms' CBD gummies are all natural and will boost your mind, body, and spirit. All CBD is harvested from USA-grown hemp plants that are grown without the use of pesticides and other harmful farming practices.

Whether you prefer traditional gummy bears, peach rings, or other gummy candies, you're sure to find exactly what you need from Verma Farms. The company even has gummies that are especially formulated for better sleep, faster recovery, and for increased energy.

Product & Brand Highlights

Verma Farms’ CBD gummies are formulated to balance the mind, body, and soul. Whether you want better sleep at night, want to keep aches and pains at bay, or want a more relaxed, calmer mind, this company has a product for you. Each CBD gummy is designed to improve your overall sense of well-being.

Potency

● 250mg (12.5mg per serving)

● 500mg (25mg per serving)

● 900 mg (30mg per serving)

Ingredients

**Varies per product**

● Cannabidiol

● Corn Syrup (From Corn)

● Sugar (From Beets)

● Water

● Gelatin

● Citric Acid

● Natural And Artificial Flavors

● Pectin (Derived From Fruit)

● Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola)

● Carnauba Leaf Wax (to Prevent Sticking)

● Coloring agents (ie. Blue #1,Yellow #5)

Flavors

● Peachy Pau Hana

● Maui Melon

● Blueberry Wave

● Beary Beach

● Island Apple

● Hawaiian Rainbow

● Wahoo Worm

● Tropical Cherry

● Rainbow Worms

Hemp source

Farms throughout the U.S.

Extract type

Broad spectrum CBD

Lab tests

Botanacor

Guarantees

Accepts unopened products within 30 days of purchase

Shipping Policy

Free shipping in the US on all orders

Price

● $44.99 for 20 12.5mg gummies ($2.25 per gummy)

● $59.99 for 20 25mg gummies ($2.99 per gummy)

● $99.99 for 30 30mg gummies ($3.33 per gummy)

**25% subscribe and save discount available

2. Penguin CBD

Embrace the penguin way of life with CBD gummies from Penguin CBD. Unlike some companies that offer traditional gummy bears, Penguin CBD offers a truly unique product: sweet and sour gummy worms! These colorful treats pack 10mg of CBD per gummy and are sure to take you back to your childhood.

These CBD gummies are truly high quality. Penguin CBD uses hemp plants grown on farms throughout Oregon. Throughout the process, there is no use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides that can cause harmful compounds to seep into the plant.

Unlike other CBD gummies, Penguin CBD uses CBD isolate. This offers a clean-tasting edible that contains not even a trace amount of THC. This means no worries of failing a drug test!

Similarly to other top brands on our list, Penguin CBD has received kudos and positive words from well-known sources, including Rolling Stone, Healthline, and Merry Jane. So if you’re looking for a product that tastes great and is made by an amazing company, don’t skip on giving Penguin CBD a try!

Product & Brand Highlights

Penguin CBD gummies are a must-have treat for whatever condition you may be looking to ease. Whether you want better sleep, pain relief, or if you simply want a clearer, more-focused mind, these gummy worms are sure to help. What’s nice about this brand is that their devotion and commitment really shows through. They want everyone to have access to a product that can allow them to live a happy, healthy life.

Potency

10mg per serving

Ingredients

● Corn Syrup

● Gelatin

● Fumaric Acid

● White Grape Juice From Concentrate

● Citric Acid

● Lactic Acid

● Calcium Lactate

● Glycerin

● Natural & Artificial Flavors

● Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 300mg,

● Titanium Dioxide (For Color)

● Silicone Dioxide (Anticaking Agent)

● Red 40

● Yellow 5

● Yellow 6

● Blue 1

Flavors

Fruity blend of sweet and sour sugar

Hemp source

Oregon, USA

Extract type

CBD isolate

Lab tests

ProVerde Laboratories

Guarantees

Full refunds are available within 30 days of purchase if you are unsatisfied with the product

Shipping Policy

Free 2-5 business day shipping through USPS

Price

$45 for 30 gummy worms ($1.50 per gummy)

**20% subscribe and save discount available

3. Leaf Remedys

Leaf Remedys Gummies are infused with Full Spectrum oil extracted from extremely high quality organically grown Colorado hemp. With 50mg of CBD each, Leaf Remedys Gummies are one of the strongest on the market and are very reasonably priced at $49.99 for a 30 Pack a total of 1500mg. these gummies with reduce pain and inflammation and help you feel better quickly. Although very potent, the texture and flavor are not compromised at all. They feel and taste exactly like a Gummy should taste, but with a potent CBD twist to them. They come in 3 delicious flavors (blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Lime) and are only 8 calories each. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. They offer free shipping within the united states

4. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries is the top name in CBD gummies. Their flagship broad spectrum CBD gummies with vitamins D3 & B12 paved the way for most of the CBD industry today.

Yahoo! Life called them “Best For Stress”

Newsweek exclaimed “Sunday Scaries are the best CBD gummies I've tried”

Men’s Journal stated: “Everybody would benefit greatly from having some of these CBD Gummies in their life”

Product & Brand Highlights

Sunday Scaries broad spectrum cbd gummy bears are scientifically formulated to help you feel calmer and more in control of your daily life. Their whole purpose is to take the edge off, so you can focus on being your cool, calm and collected self.

Potency

10mg broad spectrum CBD per gummy + Vitamins D3 & B12

Ingredients

Broad spectrum CBD oil (THC-Free)

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B12

Coconut Oil

Corn Syrup

Sugar

Gelatin

Modified Corn Starch (corn)

Citric Acid

Apple Juice from Concentrate

Sodium Citrate

Natural & Artificial Flavors

Camauba Wax

Flavors

Delicious, fruity gummy bears

Hemp Sourcing

Colorado

Extract Type

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Lab Tests

SDPharmLabs

Guarantees

Best In Class: 100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee

Shipping Policy

Free Shipping on Subscriptions and Orders Over $59

Price

$23/bottle (Save 20% with Monthly Membership)

5. Just Live

Just Live was founded by professional athletes Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana and Paul Rodriguez who came together with a shared vision of providing a natural solutional to wellness and recovery. Because of the lack of regulation and consistency of the CBD market, these high-level athletes vowed to provide full transparency to their supply chain and are dedicated to delivering completely compliant, high-quality, consistent products with a zero THC guarantee.

Their line of CBD gummies includes 6 different benefits. Sleep, Focus, Calm, Energy, Immunity & Daily Vitamin C. They really have a CBD gummy for every need, because let’s be real, we can’t just eat one. They’re all natural, vegan, low sugar, delicious, and jam packed full of 25mg of CBD & 3mg of CBG per bite.

Their mission is simple, mission is simple, provide high-quality natural wellness products created by athletes – just for you – so you can unlock the life you want to live. Over the counter and prescription pills don’t need to determine how you feel anymore.

Product & Brand Highlights

Potency: 25mg per gummy

Ingredients: 5-Hydroxytryptophan, CBD, CBG , Gamma Aminobutyric Acid, Vitamin B6, Vegetable source, Cane Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Griffonia Seed Extract, Natural Flavor, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice, and Spirulina Extract.

Flavors: Watermelon Kiwi, Meyer Lemon, Berry Tea, Citrus Orange, Strawberry Honey & Elderberry

Hemp source: Kentucky

Extract type: Isolate

Lab Tests: Bel Costa Labs

Guarantees:

· 30 day money back guarantee

Shipping:

Free shipping on orders over $75

Available to all 50 states

Domestic shipping takes 5-10 days

International shipping not available

Price: $54.99

Coupon code

· “discover” for 10% off

6. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web embraces the use of whole-plant hemp extracts to create products that have a unique blend of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. This brand meets all state and federal regulations, so you can buy with absolute confidence.

No matter what you want out of CBD, you’re sure to find the relief you need with CBD gummies from Charlotte’s Web. This company offers three different gummy products: Calm, Sleep, and Recovery.

Life is stressful, but it’s much better when you meet tough days with ease and better focus. Calm gummies work by countering everyday stresses while giving your mind and body a sense of calm and relaxation.

Are you tired of waking up tired? Having a hard time staying asleep at night? These sleep gummies are specially formulated with melatonin to support sound, quality sleep as well as regular sleeping cycles. Bad sleep will become a problem of the past with these gummies!

Charlotte’s Web Recovery CBD gummies help after those long days in the gym when you're sore and tired. These gummies are made with turmeric, ginger, and of course whole-plant CBD to minimize inflammation, helping you feel better so that you can stick with your exercise regimen.

Product & Brand Highlights

Charlotte’s Web offers a variety of high quality, full-plant CBD gummies. Each gummy product is formulated to provide a specific benefit, though gummies can be purchased in combination packs so that you can get the best of all worlds. From sore muscles to poor sleep to racing thoughts, CBD gummies from Charlotte’s Web can ease all of these issues, and many others.

Potency

10mg per gummy

Ingredients

● CBD

● L-theanine

● Lemon Balm (Calm)

● Ginger (Recovery)

● Curcuminoids (Recovery)

● Melatonin (Sleep)

● Tapioca syrup

● Beet sugar

● Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

● Water

● Natural flavors

● MCT oil

● Pectin

● Malic acid

● Spirulina extract (color)

● Sodium citrate dihydrate

● Organic lemon juice concentrate

● Citric acid

● Organic sunflower lecithin

● Tapioca starch.

Flavors

● Raspberry

● Lemon lime

● Ginger

Hemp source

Colorado and Oregon

Extract type

Full spectrum

Lab tests

● Stanley Brothers

● CBDMedic

● CBD Clinic

● Harmony Hemp

Guarantees

● 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Shipping Policy

● Free shipping & handling on orders over $74.00

● 2-Day shipping

● Next Day Air

Price

● $29.99 for 30 count (single bottle)

● $44.99 for 60 count (single bottle)

● $56.99 for 90 count (single bottle)

● $71.97 for 30 count pack (three bottles)

● $107.97 for 60 count pack (three bottles)

● $136.77 for 90 count pack (three bottles)

**10% subscribe and save discount available

CBD Gummies for Pain, Anxiety & Depression

CBD gummies are ideal for treating anxiety and sleep. CBD gummies, even though with high potencies, can take some time in order to take effect. This is due to many factors. First, CBD gummies must be broken down in the digestive system and then released into the bloodstream. CBD gummies also have a lower concentration, which makes them less bioavailable and therefore less effective than other CBD products such as vapes and tinctures.

The delay is due to the absorption process. When CBD is digested and metabolized by the liver, some of the CBD content is lost in the stomach. This takes more time than sublingual options or by inhaling CBD by vaping it.

So while there are some pitfalls to consider, the fact is that CBD gummies taste great and are extremely convenient to take. There’s nothing better than chewing a piece of heavenly goodness, knowing that it will take the edge off both mentally and physically.

When taking CBD gummies to get better sleep at night, be sure to take them at least 30 minutes before your bedtime. This gives the body enough time to digest and metabolize the CBD. This way you can hit the sack with a calm mind and relaxed body.

Dosage: How Many CBD Gummies Should You Take?

If you’re new to CBD, it’s important to start with a low dose. While it may be tempting to take a large dose upfront, doing so can cause a negative experience. It’s best to start with a small dose, such as 5mg, and then slowly increase it until you find your sweet spot.

There is no one-dose-fits-all for CBD. It comes down to trial and error until you find a dosage that gives you the experience and relief that you want.

Most CBD gummies come with a dosage chart and instructions, but these are mere guidelines that don’t apply to everyone. There are many factors that play a role in determining your ideal CBD dosage, including:

● Gender

● Weight

● Age

● The severity of the condition you’re treating

● Type of CBD being used

● Chemical balances within your endocannabinoid system

● Availability of other cannabinoids

When taking CBD gummies for the first time, start by taking one gummy. Make note of how long it takes to feel the effects and how long they last. You can then increase the dosage as needed.

For example, you may find that a single gummy’s effects last a few hours. During this time you’ll experience pain relief, calmness, and even better sleep. Once you feel the effects wearing off, you can take another gummy to maintain the same state.

You can also review the dosing charts on the company’s website to get an idea of how much you need in order to feel effects. Most brands recommend taking 0.25mg per pound of body weight for a regular experience. If you want a stronger dose, take 0.5mg per pound of body weight.

For most people, regular doses are sufficient for treating pain, inflammation, stress, and anxiety. A regular dose can also help to better regulate sleep while also working to alleviate digestive issues.

A stronger dose may be needed to effectively treat conditions such as chronic pain and inflammation, along with severe anxiety and sleep problems. Basically, the stronger the condition being treated, the stronger the dosage needs to be.

Nevertheless, finding your sweet spot will be a case of trial-and-error. The best thing you can do is to dose low, slowly increase it, and be patient!

Your dosage frequency will also be dependent on how long the effects stay active. Though the effects of CBD will wear off over time, it still remains in your system and will be reactivated when you take another dose. You will eventually find that the frequency decreases from 6-8 hours to 12 hours.

How to Use CBD Gummies?

Compared to other products, CBD gummies are definitely the most convenient and enjoyable ways to experience the benefits of CBD. All you have to do is pop a gummy in your mouth, chew it, and enjoy the flavor!

So whether you’re at home, at work, or traveling, you can quickly and discreetly take a CBD gummy and go about your day. There’s no need to worry about swishing and then swallowing CBD oil or finding a safe place to use a vaporizer.

After eating a CBD gummy, it is slowly delivered to the bloodstream through the digestive system. Here it interacts with liver enzymes and is broken down in the stomach and then transported to your blood vessels.

Do CBD Gummies Have Psychoactive Effects? Do They Make You High?

Most CBD gummies are THC-free, which means there is no possibility of getting high or experiencing any kind of psychoactive effect. And this stands true for CBD gummies that do contain THC.

Gummies that contain THC, such as those made with full spectrum CBD, don’t have a high dosage of the cannabinoid. In order for a CBD product to be legal, it must contain no more than 0.3% THC by weight. This is a very small amount that won’t have any noticeable effects on the body. So you won’t feel high, euphoric, or experience any kind of hallucinations.

Are CBD Gummies Safe? Any Side Effects?

CBD gummies, when made by a reputable brand, are entirely safe. This is especially true if they are made with high quality ingredients. Most trusted brands use organic and all natural ingredients. To get the best experience when taking CBD gummies, don’t take too much at once, otherwise you may experience mild side effects.

For example, some users have reported dry mouth. But this is easily fixed by drinking a glass or two of water to rehydrate. Others have reported drowsiness, nausea, and changes in appetite.

If you’ve never taken CBD before, start with a low dosage, such as 5mg, and increase as needed.

Parting Thoughts: Which CBD Gummy Brand Should You Buy?

There are dozens of reputable, high quality CBD gummies on the market. And while we recommend brands such as Verma Farms, Penguin CBD, and Evn CBD, there are tons of other reliable brands out there.

What’s most important is that you choose a product that meets your needs and is safe and effective. CBD experiences are relative, so a product that works for someone else may not have the same effect on you. Be open to trying different gummies to see which ones best meet your needs.

Our team has worked hard to thoroughly research and identify the top five CBD gummies available in 2021. And whether you’re buying your first batch of gummies or your tenth, we hope that this guide serves you well and helps drive your decision making.

When taking CBD gummies, don’t rush the process! Remember that it takes time for this product to work within the body. If you’re looking for immediate results, you’ll want to try a CBD tincture or a CBD-infused vape liquid. However, if you’re looking for a tasty, enjoyable experience that takes very little effort, CBD gummies are where it’s at.

Though it can be hard to be patient, patience is a key part of using CBD gummies. Once you find your sweet spot, you’ll regret not taking these delicious morsels sooner!