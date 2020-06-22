When people who are dealing with chronic pain or illness hear about CBD and its benefits they usually try all kinds of CBD products to find the one that is the most effective for them. Today you can find many types of CBD infused products on the market such as oil tinctures, capsules, creams, gummies, or vapes. Naturally, everyone reaches out to the most convenient way of incorporating CBD in their routine which brings us to our topic. CBD capsules or CBD pills are the top preferred products that contain cannabidiol and are used to treat all sorts of ailments. For that reason, almost all CBD brands sell this type of product which would make it difficult for many people to determine the best CBD capsules and pills for sale.

What are CBD Capsules?

At All CBD Naturals, our goal is to help anyone who is interested in trying CBD capsules but isn’t sure where to start their search. But before All CBD Naturals presents the top brands that sell CBD pills, we can’t skip the most important part and explain what are CBD capsules. Simply put, CBD capsules are pills that contain CBD, or cannabidiol in a form of a capsule or pill. This type of product is similar to your daily dose of supplements or vitamins and the use of it is similar. What’s great about the CBD capsules is that you can easily measure and control your dose of CBD intake and take it in the most convenient way. Each CBD pill is precisely measured which enables you to be precise about your dosage and make no mistakes about it.

There are two types of CBD capsules, one that contains full-spectrum CBD extract and the other made with CBD isolate, also known as THC-free CBD pills. To be precise, the full-spectrum CBD capsules contain hemp extract with a combination of CBD and THC - two cannabinoids which mixed together give the “entourage effect”. In other words, you would get more effects and benefits from the CBD by using this type of product. Due to the fact that THC may cause psychoactive effects its level must be lower than 0.3%. Keep in mind that full spectrum CBD may show up in drug testing despite its low and legal limit of THC.

How to Determine the Quality of CBD Capsules

Choosing a quality CBD product among so many choices on the market is time-consuming and requires a certain knowledge of the CBD production process. Generally, you need to know which factors influence in making a top-notch product. That means that you should do research on the CBD brands and find out how they make the CBD capsules.

For starters, all reputable brands use only organic hemp to extract CBD and that’s the main thing you need to check in your research. If a brand uses organic hemp from Colorado, Kentucky, or another farm in the USA and not some GMO hemp, it means that the end product will be of high quality. Next, pay attention to the additional ingredients in the CBD products. Always choose those that use only natural ingredients to combine them with the CBD extract. And finally, make sure that the brand you choose uses an independent lab to test all their products for purity, safety, and quality. The lab results are usually available publicly on the official website of the brand or they can be submitted upon request.

Best CBD Capsules and Pills Reviewed

Based on the above-mentioned factors that determine the quality of products, All CBD Naturals has researched and reviewed the best CBD brands. We present to you our top picks of the best CBD capsules and pills available on the market.

1. Try The CBD

Key Features

· Organic hemp from Colorado

· Affordable price

· Full-Spectrum vs. THC-free CBD capsules

· Easy to digest and swallow

· Only natural ingredients

On top of our list is a brand that meets all criteria to be a highly reputable CBD company. Try The CBD is a company based in Colorado and uses only organic hemp grown there and extract the CBD through the CO2 extraction process. What’s great about the CBD capsules by Try The CBD is that they are vegan and you can choose to get full-spectrum or pure CBD capsules.

This brand is one of the few that offers a high-quality product at an affordable price. Moreover, there is a special discount for a certain group of people with low income, students, veterans, military, and people with disabilities. Try THe CBD sends all products to an independent lab for testing their safety and content, and all lab results are available on their website next to each product. All in all, at their store you can get any type of CBD product and be confident that you won’t be disappointed. The CBD pills are available in bottles of 30 or 60 counts with 25mg of CBD per serving.

2. Healthworx CBD

Key Features

· All-natural ingredients

· Organic Colorado-grown hemp

· CO2 extraction method

· Reasonable prices

· Full-spectrum and Pure CBD capsules

When a brand uses Colorado-grown hemp for the purposes of extracting CBD it’s a great indication that it offers top quality products. Such is HealthworxCBD, a brand based in Denver

and also extracts the CBD through the CO2 extraction method without any added harmful solvents in this process. To guarantee quality they also test their products through third-party labs and make the lab results available for anyone interested to verify that. HealthworxCBD offers two types of CBD capsules - full-spectrum and THC-free. Both types of CBD pills available at their store are sold in bottles of 30 and 60 pills. They consist of 25mg of CBD per serving. And the best part is that you can get this product at a reasonable price.

3. cbdMD

Key Features

· Broad Spectrum CBD formula

· Third-Party Lab Tested

· Organic USA hemp

· Vegan CBD Capsules

CbdMD is one of the few brands that use broad-spectrum CBD formula for their CBD capsules. In this way, their product is rich in cannabinoids that provide a great effect. Other than the broad-spectrum they also sell THC-free CBD capsules that contain a CBD isolate mixed with terpenes. CbdMD capsules are easy to digest and are available in different strengths in 30 and 60 counts bottles.

All products are being carefully tested by a third-party lab, while the results are published for their users.

4. Medterra CBD

Key Features

· Two strengths - 25mg and 50mg

· THC-free - made with CBD isolate

· Organic USA hemp

· 30-day money-back guarantee

If you are looking for CBD capsules that contain no THC, Medterra CBD can be the right choice for you. They offer CBD pills in two different strengths, one with 25mg of CBD per serving and the other with 50mg of CBD per serving. This brand prides itself on producing a high-quality product tested by an independent lab for purity. Moreover, if you are just starting with CBD and you are not happy with their capsules, you have the opportunity to return them within 30 days and get a full refund.

MedterraCBD uses organic USA hemp to extract CBD and is also certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. The pure CBD is combined with all-natural ingredients such as MCT oil and Bovine Gelatin.

5. PureKana

Key Features

· 25mg of CBD per serving

· Kentucky-grown non-GMO organic hemp

· 100% vegan

· Third-party lab tested

Purekana is an Arizona-based brand that has found its place on the market due to the high-quality products available at their store. Using only organic, non-GMO hemp to extract CBD, they guarantee this quality and pay attention to all other details in the production process. At Purekana you can choose from a great variety of products and when it comes to capsules they have full-spectrum and THC-free CBD capsules.

Furthermore, this brand focus on transparency which allows you to check the lab results for each product that is tested and verify its content.

6. Green Roads

Key Features

· Capsules are 100% vegan and gluten-free

· USA-grown hemp

· Broad-spectrum and THC-free CBD Capsules

· 25mg of CBD per capsule

Green Roads as a brand takes no chances in the quality of the products, and it ensures third-party lab testing to all batches of products at their store and provides the Certificate of analysis to its users. The capsules you can buy from them are either infused with broad-spectrum CBD or with a CBD isolate. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD and is 100% vegan and gluten-free.

This brand is based in Florida and uses industrial hemp grown in American farms.

7. Charlotte’s web

Key Features

· CBD Oil Liquid Capsules in various strengths

· Organic hemp that is grown in Colorado

· Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

· Tested by third-party labs

Charlotte’s Web offers a wide range of different liquid CBD capsules in various strengths. These capsules are ideal for all types of CBD users, beginners, or regular users. Choose from full strength CBD capsules that contain 8mg of CBD powder combined with other cannabinoids, or get the extra strength CBD capsules with 18mg of CBD extract. This Colorado-based brand uses organic hemp in its production that is grown without any pesticides or heavy metals.

Charlotte’s Web is a brand that is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and it holds a high standard of operation and is, therefore, a well-trusted brand by its consumers.

8. Lazarus Naturals

Key Features

· Energy Blend CBD capsules

· THC-free and Full-spectrum CBD capsules

· Assistance program for veterans, people with low incomes, and people with disabilities.

What sets Lazarus Naturals apart from the other brands is the variety of blends of the CBD isolate with some key ingredients to enhance the capsules’ effects. If you are looking for relaxation, you can try the Relaxation Blend CBD Isolate capsules that contain no THC, but are rich in L-Tryptophan, Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCL), Chamomile Extract, L-Theanine, and other natural ingredients.

However, at Lazarus Naturals, you can also find full-spectrum CBD capsules with 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg of CBD per capsule. Moreover, these quality products are available at affordable prices and they are also tested by an independent lab to ensure safety.

9. Royal CBD

Key Features

· Organic hemp from California

· Free shipping on all products

· 25 mg of CBD per capsule

· Capsules with added beta-caryophyllene

This relatively new CBD brand offers only full-spectrum CBD capsules that contain 25mg of CBD per serving. Royal CBD is based in California and uses organic hemp in its production process. One great thing about the Royal CBD capsules is the fact that they contain beta-caryophyllene which is a terpene that has anti-inflammatory properties.

All products are tested for safety, however, at the moment the results are not available online. They are still available upon request.

10. Penguin CBD

Key Features

· 10mg of CBD per capsule

· Tested by Third-party Lab

· CO2 extraction process

Penguin CBD is an Oregon-based company that is also a new brand in the CBD industry. The CBD capsules available for sale at their store are made only from full-spectrum CBD extract. Each bottle contains 30 capsules with 10mg of CBD per serving.

They are offering free shipping on all their products and most importantly pay attention to the quality.

Are CBD Capsules Safe?

Naturally, when trying a new product people are concerned about its safety and the possible side effects. All CBD products are generally considered safe, including the CBD capsules. Still, to be confident about this you need to make sure that you choose CBD pills from reputable brands - any of the listed in this article. If their lab results verify the content and show that they use organic and natural compounds it is most likely that the CBD capsules are safe to use.

Nevertheless, there are some mild side effects that might appear when using CBD capsules and pills. The most common are dry mouth, diarrhea, or low blood pressure. It is recommended that you drink a lot of water before taking CBD pills because the feeling of dry mouth appears due to the fact that the CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system located in the salivary glands. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry too much about this side effect. Furthermore, low blood pressure is associated with drowsiness or dizziness.

Why Do People Prefer CBD Capsules over other CBD Products

Regardless of the type of product you choose, in order for you to feel the effects of the CBD, you need to take it regularly. In other words, consistency is key. CBD capsules, as opposed to CBD oil, are ideal to maintain this consistency. With CBD pills you know how much CBD you take per day because each pill contains a precise amount of CBD.

Additionally, they are very simple to use and easy to swallow - just take them with a glass of water, same as any other type of pill or supplement. CBD capsules provide a convenient way of using CBD because you can take them anywhere with you and get your dose at any time or place. This product will fit perfectly in your schedule.

Moreover, CBD pills are tasteless. Many CBD users don’t like the herbal taste of the CBD or simply prefer to take pills. If you are one of those people, CBD capsules are the right choice for you.

Recommended Dosage of CBD Capsules and Pills

Now that we have established that CBD capsules are a very convenient method of administering CBD, it’s of high importance to understand what is the suggested dosage that each user should take on a daily basis. Above all, it’s worth pointing out that CBD, in general, has no standard or recommended dosage. Every individual needs to determine its own required dose of CBD depending on several factors.

These factors are: height and weight of the user, the type of condition or ailment are being treated, and the strength or potency of the CBD product. Speaking of CBD capsules, dosing would be much easier because you can easily control your dose. Each capsule contains a certain amount of CBD which will help you decide how many capsules you need to take per day to maintain your CBD intake.

It goes without saying that people with a higher weight should get a higher dose, so they need to take more than one capsule per day or choose stronger CBD pills. For beginners, it’s recommended to start with one CBD capsule per day which will allow them to examine the effects they would get from the CBD. Another thing to be aware of is the fact that some CBD products deliver faster results, which is not the case with CBD pills. Because the capsules don’t enter the bloodstream directly it might take some time to be digested depending on each person’s metabolism. Therefore, the process of incorporating CBD in your wellness routine is usually slow, so if you are just starting you need to be patient.

Bottom Line

To sum up, CBD capsules and pills are products in high demand. Many CBD users are happy with the results they get and recommend them as an excellent way of experiencing the CBD effects and benefits. If you are still not sure which are the best CBD capsules and pills for sale do your own research, but have these tips in mind. In addition, think about the possible benefits of the CBD and how it would help you in treating your condition. Consult with your doctor as well and get a professional opinion on the matter. Even if you choose the right product with a great quality it might not give you the desired effects if you don’t follow all instructions and recommendations.