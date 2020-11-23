Best Appetite Suppressants: Top 6 Strongest Hunger Control Pills

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

When it comes to losing weight, overeating and snacking are the two biggest obstacles that most people face. Unfortunately, controlling your hunger and cravings is not easy, especially with food temptations everywhere we turn. That's where appetite suppressants come into the picture.

The best appetite suppressants work to help you lose weight in a few ways: some products create appetite-suppressing hormones, others reduce cravings, and some even help you burn fat with a higher metabolic rate. All in all, appetite suppressing supplements can help you lose weight by making you feel fuller, suppressing your desire for excess food.

But with so many appetite suppressants on the market to choose from, how do you know which products work best? Weight Loss Advisors has compiled a list of the best appetite suppressants based on customer reviews, ingredients, safety, price, and effectiveness.

If you're looking for the best weight loss products for suppressing your appetite, here are our top recommendations.

Top 6 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills That Work

PhenQ : Best Appetite Suppressant and Fat Burner Combo

LeanBean : Best Appetite Suppressant For Active Women

Instant Knockout : Best Appetite Suppressant For Men

TrimTone : Best Hunger Suppressant For Women Over 40

Zotrim : Best Herbal Appetite Suppressant

Powher Cut : Top Appetite Suppressant For Increased Energy

#1 PhenQ: Appetite Suppressant and Fat Burner Combo

PhenQ is a powerful 5-in-1 weight loss pill that works as an appetite suppressant, fat burner, and metabolism booster. PhenQ has been trusted by over 190,000 customers from all over the world and the reviews have been nothing short of amazing.

Most weight loss pills only target one facet of weight loss. They typically either burn fat, suppress your appetite, block carbs, etc... PhenQ takes a unique approach to weight loss that aims to target multiple angles at the same. Here's how PhenQ works:

Turns your body into a fat-burning machine by training it to use stored fat as an energy source.

Suppresses your appetite, allowing you to eat less and reduce calories.

Blocks fat production to stop weight gain dead in its tracks.

Improves your energy levels to prevent fatigue and tiredness.

Contains mood-boosting ingredients to reduce crankiness while dieting.

All of the ingredients inside of PhenQ are all-natural and free from unwanted side effects. Here is a list of the key ingredients inside of the PhenQ formula:

Capsimax Powder - Puts your body into thermogenesis, causing you to burn belly fat even while you rest.

Chromium Picolinate - Reduces sugar and carb cravings.

Caffeine - Helps spark thermogenesis, increases focus, and reduces fatigue.

Nopal - An effective appetite suppressant that also helps flush out water retention.

L-Carnitine Fumarate - Helps your body turn fat stores into an energy source.

Each bottle of PhenQ contains 60 pills, which should last you a month. No matter what your weight loss goals are, you can continue to take PhenQ for as long as you like. However, a healthy and sustainable weight loss rate is 2lbs per week, depending on how much you eat. Once you reach your target weight, you can stop taking PhenQ altogether or continue taking it to maintain your current weight.

PhenQ is perfect for anyone that's struggled to lose weight or have had a lack of success with other weight loss supplements. Whether you're a man, woman, old, or young, PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that gets results.

Burns Stubborn Belly Fat

Suppresses Appetite and Reduces Cravings

Boosts Mood and Energy Levels

Equally Effective For Both Men and Women

60 Day Money Back Guarantee

#2 Leanbean: Strongest Appetite Suppressant For Women

LeanBean is our top choice for the best appetite suppressant for women. This weight loss product was specifically designed for the female body, as research shows that women often lose weight differently than men.

LeanBean is more than just your typical appetite suppressant though. It's also a thermogenic fat burner that boosts your metabolism, boosts your energy, and gives you a better overall sense of well-being. Here are the benefits of taking LeanBean:

Banish cravings and reduce calories - The key ingredient inside of LeanBean is glucomannan, a clinically proven appetite suppressant that makes you feel fuller between meals. This helps you reduce your calorie intake as well as your waistline.

Kickstart your fat metabolism - LeanBean's formula includes a natural blend of safe thermogenics and minerals that boost your body's metabolism. In other words, it helps your body use your own fat as a fuel source.

Boosts energy and focus - LeanBean contains a unique vitamin complex that helps guard against nutrient deficiencies while promoting a clean energy boost (without harsh stimulants!). By combating tiredness and fatigue, you'll have the energy needed to push harder in the gym and be ready for whatever life throws your way.

Here is the full list of ingredients inside of LeanBean:

Konjac Fibre

Choline

Chromium Picolinate

Vitamin B6, B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia

Acai Berry

Piperine

According to user reviews, many women start seeing noticeable results within the first 7-10 days of taking LeanBean. Even women that have experienced a lack of success with other diet products seemed to notice immense benefits from taking it. Reduced cravings and flatter stomachs were a common theme among most reviews.

The directions for LeanBean states that you should take 2 capsules 3 times per day, preferably 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. By taking this appetite suppressant before each meal, you'll feel fuller quick and consume less calories as a result.

LeanBean is for any woman that wants an effective appetite suppressant that actually works. If you struggle with cravings or overeating, this product is perfect for you. The energy boosting ingredients also make it a great option for women that live an active lifestyle.

Best Fat Burner For Women

Banish Cravings and Reduce Appetite

Burn Fat and Boost Your Metabolism

Clean Energy Boost Without Stimulants

90-Day Money Back Guarantee

#3 Instant Knockout: Top Appetite Suppressant For Men

Instant Knockout is an appetite suppressant and fat burner combo that was originally developed to help pro boxers and MMA fighters get shredded in time for a fight. This dietary supplement is now available to the general public for anyone to purchase.

Instant Knockout is based on the latest scientific research and its cutting edge formula contains some of the most powerful natural fat burners. Here are the benefits of taking Instant Knockout:

Turns your body into a fat-melting inferno, burning calories as you rest and sleep.

Targets even the most stubborn fat including belly fat, man boobs, thighs, and hips.

Speeds up your metabolism and boosts fat oxidation.

Suppresses your appetite and reduces food cravings.

All of the ingredients in the Instant Knockout weight loss supplement are carefully selected for their fat-burning, appetite-suppressing, and energy-boosting properties. This supplement is manufactured in the USA in FDA and cGMP certified facilities to the highest quality standards.

Here are the ingredients inside of Instant Knockout:

Green Tea Extract - Boosts your metabolic rate and improves fat oxidation.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds - A potent thermogenic that raises your metabolism and burns fat.

Glucomannan - One of the best appetite suppressants for reducing cravings.

Caffeine Anhydrous - Gives you the energy and motivation to power through your day.

Vitamin B6 - Helps regulate carbohydrates and fats, making it easier to achieve a calorie deficit.

Vitamin B12 - An energy-boosting ingredient that helps you convert food into usable energy.

GTF Chromium - A fat burning nutrient that helps control insulin, boosts energy, and reduces food cravings.

Zinc - An important nutrient that helps increase protein synthesis and testosterone production.

Piperine - Kick-starts your metabolism, aids digestion, and suppresses formation of new fat cells.

Green Coffee Bean - Helps reduce sugar cravings, lowers cholesterol, and improves body composition.

Instant Knockout comes with 120 capsules in a bottle, which is a 30-day supply. The recommended dosage for Instant Knockout is one capsule, four times a day. By taking four separate doses, you'll be able to burn fat and lose weight for a longer period of time than you would be if you took all 4 pills at once.

Instant Knockout is perfect for men that want an appetite suppressant and fat burner combo. If you live an active lifestyle or exercise regularly, you'll love the energy-boosting components of these diet pills. However, if you're really sensitive to caffeine, it might be best going with something else.

Best Appetite Suppressant Supplement For Men

Lose Weight and Melt Away Stubborn Fat

Supercharge Your Metabolism

High-Quality, Natural Ingredients

Discounts For Multiple Bottles

#4 TrimTone: Safe Appetite Suppressant That Works For Women

TrimTone is a 100% natural fat burner for women that works to burn fat, control hunger, and boost metabolic rate. TrimTone triggers your body to fire up weight loss and burn calories, helping you reach your goals faster than ever.

TrimTone works by stimulating thermogenesis, the process of converting stored fat into energy. It also increases the amount of calories that you burn during the day, even while you sleep. TrimTone literally tells your body to burn stubborn fat as a source of energy, unlocking your weight loss potential.

The second way that TrimTone works is by curbing hunger pangs and cravings, allowing you to stick with your goals much easier. TrimTone gives you the ability to easily say "no" to carbs, sugars, and other unnecessary calories that could be holding you back from getting the body you want.

TrimTone contains only high quality ingredients. That means no fillers and no questionable ingredients that you can hardly pronounce. This formula is simple, but it packs a powerful punch. Here are the ingredients inside of TrimTone:

Caffeine (100 mg) - Promotes thermogenesis and lipolysis (the breakdown of fats). It also boosts performance during your workouts.

Green Coffee - Contains Chlorogenic acid, which is thought to lower the amount of fats and glucose absorbed by your body when you eat food. It also lowers insulin levels and improves metabolism.

Green Tea - Helps you decrease your body weight by increasing metabolism and the levels of hormones that tell your body to break down fat.

Grains of Paradise - An herb that helps your body burn calories at a faster rate through thermogenesis. Also helps regulate blood sugar levels, resulting in more stable energy levels throughout the day.

Glucomannan - A scientifically proven appetite suppressant that makes your stomach feel full. This dietary fibre will make it easier to resist temptations and overeating.

Unlike other natural appetite suppressants that require you to take 3-4 pills per day, TrimTone's dosage is just 1 capsule daily. If you live a busy lifestyle, you'll appreciate not having the extra hassle of remembering to take a pill before lunch, another before dinner, etc...

TrimTone is not a magic diet pill that will melt away your love-handles while you eat Cheetos and brownies. But it will help you burn calories at a faster pace, enhance your fat metabolism, and help you lose weight quicker than without.

TrimTone is most effective when combined with a proper diet and exercise routine. Noticeable results are typically seen within the first weeks of usage, but it's recommended to stick with it for at least 60 days to see the best results.

Best Appetite Suppressant Supplement For Women Over 40

Reach Your Weight Loss Goals Faster Than Ever

Burns Fat, Boosts Metabolism, and Suppresses Your Appetite

100% Natural Ingredients

Just 1 Capsule Per Day Before Breakfast

#5 Zotrim: Herbal Weight Loss Aid To Control Hunger

Zotrim is an appetite suppressant that contains only natural and pure ingredients that help you lose weight. This natural supplement is the most-researched weight loss product on the market, as it currently has five clinical trials that support its effectiveness. Taking Zotrim can help you suppress your appetite, feel full longer, improve alertness, and stimulate fat-burning processes during workouts.

Though this supplement offers the most benefits when you take it alongside diet and frequent exercise, users have also lost weight from taking Zotrim alone.

Here are the benefits of taking Zotrim:

Helps you eat less

Less hunger between meals

Makes it easier to say "no" to snacking

Improves energy levels, making it easier to stay active

Increases the beneficial effects from exercising

Zotrim contains powerful plant-based ingredients that stimulate your metabolism, enhance your mood, and reduce feelings of hunger. The high levels of caffeine in the supplement stimulate your fat-burning processes and give you the energy you need to exercise. Zotrim also contains vitamins that reduce the feelings of tiredness that often result from cutting calories out of your diet.

Here are the ingredients inside of Zotrim:

Yerba mate

Guarana

Damiana

Caffeine

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B6

The recommended dosage for Zotrim is to take two to three tablets with a glass of water before each meal. To maintain the supplement's effects, take at the same time each day.

Those looking for an appetite suppressant's advantages without the drawbacks of artificial ingredients serve to benefit the most from taking Zotrim.

Clinically Proven Appetite Suppressant

Safe and Effective Plant-Based Ingredients

One of the Most Trusted Products In The Market

100 Day Money Back Guarantee

#6 Powher Cut: Effective Appetite Control Pills To Suppress Hunger

Powher Cut is an appetite suppressant that can help boost your metabolism, allowing you to burn more fat through exercise and while you are at rest. This supplement utilizes a clinically proven system containing the most effective dosages of each ingredient so you can experience its weight-loss benefits without uncomfortable side effects.

Powher Cut is a high-quality supplement that:

Supports weight loss for women

Strong appetite suppressant that banishes cravings

Increases metabolism with a natural caffeine kick

Reduces tiredness and fatigue

Supports normal fat metabolism

The main ingredient that gives Powher Cut its weight loss properties is konjac root, a soluble fiber that absorbs water and swells up in your stomach, making you feel full. Taking Powher Cut three times a day will provide you with 3g of this fiber, which is the maximum dose recommended by nutritionists.

Powher Cut also contains only 100 mg of caffeine, which is enough to boost metabolism and burn unwanted fat without making you feel jittery or uncomfortable.

All in all, this supplement uses the right combination of ingredients to provide you with the highest benefits and prevent side effects. Here is the ingredient list inside of Powher Cut:

Konjac root

Natural caffeine

Choline

Chromium

Magnesium

Iron

Selenium

Swallow two capsules with water before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Those looking to boost their metabolism naturally and safely, without risking uncomfortable side effects, should give Powher Cut a try.

Best For Increasing Energy and Reducing Fatigue While Dieting

Natural Thermogenics To Burn Fat While Suppressing Your Appetite

Discounts For Buying More Than 1 Bottle

Money Back Guarantee

Factors To Consider When Choosing The Most Effective Appetite Suppressants

With so many appetite suppressant supplements hitting the shelves, choosing the best fat burner for you may feel overwhelming. Here are a few factors to consider during your search process to help narrow down your options:

Ingredients: Some suppressants contain only natural ingredients, while others include artificial substances. Always read about each ingredient in your appetite control supplement to determine its safety.

Prescription vs. over-the-counter: Prescription appetite suppressants require approval from your doctor before you can obtain them, so you can feel confident about your health and well-being while taking them. Alternatively, over-the-counter suppressants are easier to acquire than prescription drugs.

Customer reviews: Reading customer reviews can help you gain a broader understanding of how effective and safe each appetite suppressant is. However, everyone is different. A suppressant that works for one person may not create similar results for you. Take customer reviews with a grain of salt when deciding which appetite suppressant is right for you.

Dosage: Think about how often you will want to take your appetite suppressant and examine the dosages of all of your options. Some require you to take one pill a day with the food you eat, while others suggest taking one or two before each meal.

Stimulant or non-stimulant: Many appetite suppressant supplements contain caffeine and other stimulants to suppress your appetite and boost your energy. Some people dislike the jittery feeling that comes with these stimulant ingredients, while others enjoy feeling more awake and energetic. Think about your current caffeine intake—e.g., do you drink coffee or energy drinks throughout the day?—to determine if your appetite suppressant should contain stimulants.

Price: Appetite suppressants come in a variety of price ranges. Think about your budget and how long each supply will last you to determine how much you are willing to spend.

Each of these factors contributes to the effectiveness and convenience of your appetite suppressant. As you search for the right pill to suppress your appetite, consider which elements you would like to prioritize. No matter which product you choose, look for ones with a 60-90 day money back guarantee.

How Do Natural Appetite Suppressant Pills Work To Curb Hunger?

Most appetite suppressant supplements contain a variety of ingredients, each of which works differently to curb hunger.

Some ingredients, like glucomannan, swell once they reach your stomach, convincing your body that you've eaten more food than you actually have. Ingredients that contain caffeine, such as green tea extract, give your body energy and help reduce cravings, decreasing your desire to overeat. Amino acids, such as l-carnitine, boost your metabolism and help you burn unwanted fat.

The best appetite suppressant contains the right balance of ingredients to maximize benefits to your body without creating side effects. If a supplement contains too much fiber, for example, it may make you feel bloated or gassy. Be sure to examine each supplement's ingredients and dosage to determine how they might affect your body.

Appetite Suppression Ingredients To Control Cravings

Many of the appetite suppressant supplements above contain mostly ingredients found in nature. Natural ingredients can reduce hunger just as well as some artificial supplements and extracts on the market today. These ingredients found in nature include:

Fenugreek: This ingredient is an herb from the legume family, and many supplements utilize it as a source of the soluble fiber galactomannan. Because it is high in fiber, fenugreek can help control your hunger, regulate your blood sugar, and lower your cholesterol.

Green coffee bean extract: Before coffee beans go through the roasting process, they are green in color and contain high levels of chlorogenic acid, a chemical that may lower blood sugar. These coffee beans offer several health benefits, including appetite suppression.

Glucomannan: This ingredient is a soluble fiber that acts as a natural appetite suppressant. Once it hits your stomach, glucomannan absorbs water and turns into a viscous gel, creating feelings of fullness. The fiber contains properties that allow it to bypass digestion, causing it to stay in your stomach longer and delay stomach emptying.

Caralluma fimbriata: This herb contains a compound that may increase the circulation of serotonin to the brain. Serotonin is a hormone that helps you feel full and stabilizes your mood, and consuming Caralluma fimbriata can help regulate your serotonin levels. Better yet, this herb has no known side effects.

Garcinia cambogia: Garcinia cambogia is a plant extract that can boost your metabolism, help break down fat cells, and reduce your cravings. Like Caralluma fimbriata, Garcinia cambogia may also stimulate serotonin production to help you feel satisfied and full. Some users have reported side effects like upset stomach and headaches when taking this extract, but it appears to be safe to consume up to 2,800 mg a day.

Green tea extract: This ingredient offers several health benefits. It contains caffeine, a fat burner and appetite suppressant, and catechins, which boost metabolism. People who consume green tea extract tend to burn 4% more calories than those who do not.

Yerba Mate: This plant can boost your energy and may help reduce hunger. Studies have shown that yerba mate may also decrease the total number of fat cells in the body. Native to South America, yerba mate often comes in tea and powder forms, though it is also an ingredient in appetite suppressant supplements.

Consuming any of these ingredients alone may suppress your hunger, but combining several, along with other lifestyle changes, may give you more holistic health benefits.

What Are The Benefits of Taking Hunger Suppressants?

Research has shown several benefits of taking appetite suppressants.

Less Overeating

Overeating is a struggle that many Americans face daily . When your body becomes accustomed to eating more food than it needs, limiting your food intake can make you feel hungrier than you should be.

Appetite suppressants reduce these feelings of hunger by helping you reduce cravings between each meal. Some swell in your stomach, others slow digestion, and others increase the production of hunger-suppressing hormones. As a result, you will feel less tempted to overeat.

Increase Energy Levels

Limiting your food intake is often a necessary component of weight loss, but it can make you feel tired and reduce your energy levels. Feeling fatigued makes exercising a challenge and may inhibit your ability to lose weight.

However, many appetite suppressants contain ingredients such as caffeine or yerba mate that wake you up and give you more energy. Taking these supplements can provide you with the energy you need to stick to your diet and workout plan.

Weight Loss

Appetite suppressants work for weight loss in two ways: by helping you decrease your food intake and by speeding up your metabolism. Each of these factors helps your body burn more calories than you consume each day, so you will naturally begin to lose more weight.

Avoid Bad Food Cravings

One of the most challenging aspects of losing weight is avoiding your bad-but-delicious food cravings. However, appetite suppressants may help you stay away from unhealthy foods. Taking one of these supplements before going to a buffet can help you resist the temptation to pile your plate with processed desserts and carb-ridden pasta, as they suppress your desire for food.

Natural Ways To Suppress Hunger

If you would prefer not to take a dietary supplement to help you feel less hungry, you can try these natural hunger suppressants that help with weight loss.

Drink More Water

Drinking more water can help suppress your appetite naturally. When your stomach is full, be it of water or food, it sends a signal to your brain telling it to stop eating. In turn, drinking a few glasses of water about a half-hour before eating can suppress your appetite and lead you to eat less at meals.

Many people think they feel hungry when they actually feel thirsty. Drinking water before meals can satisfy that confused feeling and may lead to appetite suppression.

Even better, drinking water can increase your energy and help you burn calories at a faster rate.

Eat More Protein

Studies have found that eating a diet high in protein may also suppress hunger naturally. When you consume protein-rich foods, your brain may release a hunger-suppressing hormone.

A study tested this theory by feeding mice a diet heavy in protein. The researchers found that the mice produced more of the appetite-regulating protein, peptide YY, and put on less fat than mice in the control group. The study suggests that eating foods that are high in protein may help humans feel full longer.

A few foods that contain high levels of protein include:

Eggs

Chicken breast

Almonds

Oats

Greek yogurt

Beef

Quinoa

Turkey breast

Planning your meals to include these protein-rich ingredients may help you eat less between meals.

Opt for Fiber-Rich Foods

Fiber is another nutrient that can help you feel full longer. Unlike other foods, fiber does not break down in your body. Eating foods rich in fiber can slow your digestion and keep you feeling full between meals. Also, high-fiber diets are correlated with low obesity rates, suggesting that eating fiber helps you put on less fat.

Fiber falls into two categories: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibers, such as glucomannan, dissolve in water and turn into a gel-like substance in your gut. Eating these fibers may help you feel full because they expand in your stomach. Alternatively, insoluble fibers remain intact as they move through your digestive system, slowing your digestion.

Some foods that contain high levels of fiber include:

Beans

Broccoli

Apples

Avocados

Oats

Whole grains

Popcorn

Eating meals that include a few of these fiber-rich ingredients may help suppress your appetite and keep you full.

Drink Coffee

Many of the appetite-suppressant supplements above contain caffeine, but drinking coffee is a natural way to consume caffeine. Caffeine stimulates your metabolism and central nervous system, helping you burn excess fat and feel energized.

Along with caffeine, coffee also contains chlorogenic acids, which may reduce feelings of hunger as well.

Many popular coffee drinks today are high in fat and sugar. Think of the Starbucks lattes you see pictures of all over social media; though these drinks carry high caffeine levels, they also contain sweeteners and dairy products that load them down with calories. Drinking black coffee is your best bet to gain the drink's health benefits without consuming unnecessary calories.

All in all, drinking coffee in the morning can help you eat less throughout the day and burn more fat—just be cautious about what coffee drinks you choose.

Are Appetite Suppressant Supplements Safe To Take?

Most top rated appetite suppressants contain ingredients found in nature and vitamins and minerals necessary for your health and well-being. As a result, appetite suppressants are generally safe and do not often lead to side effects. However, you should always stick to the suggested dosage of your supplement. Consuming too much of some ingredients, like caffeine, can lead to discomfort or symptoms such as nausea and headaches.

If you have an underlying health condition, you should talk to your doctor before adding an appetite suppressant to your diet. Some hunger suppressant supplements can also interact with medications, so be sure to check the ingredients of your supplement and its potential interactions with any prescription medications you take before beginning an appetite suppressant.

Also, while taking an OTC appetite suppressant, you should still maintain a healthy, balanced diet. Be sure to consume enough calories from a variety of food groups each day to help you feel energized and avoid any nutrient deficiencies. If you notice any adverse effects from taking appetite suppressants, contact your doctor right away.

Do Over The Counter Appetite Suppressants Really Work For Weight Loss?

Appetite suppressants do really help you lose weight. However, they are most effective when coupled with other lifestyle changes.

You cannot rely on strong appetite suppressants alone to help you eat less food. You also need to exercise regularly, control the types of foods you eat, and limit portion sizes. Losing weight is never easy, and no magic pill exists to take the work out of the process. However, appetite suppressants can streamline your weight loss journey and make sticking to your regimen more doable.

Who Should Use Appetite Suppressants?

The primary goal of taking a diet suppressant is weight loss. Therefore, anyone who is overweight may benefit from the effects of these supplements.

Healthcare providers typically recommend appetite suppressant supplements for people with a body mass index (BMI) of over 30. This BMI indicates obesity, a diagnosis that warrants weight loss. Healthcare professionals may also recommend these supplements to people who have a BMI of 27 or higher and have diabetes or high blood pressure.

Taking a hunger suppressant may be unsafe for those who are a healthy weight or are underweight.

How Much Do Appetite Suppressant Pills Cost?

Appetite suppressants come in a variety of price ranges. Prices depend on factors such as the:

Recommended dosage of the supplement: Some of the best diet pills require you to take up to nine capsules each day to experience the full effects. These appetite suppressants often cost more than ones that only suggest one capsule a day.

Ingredients in the supplement: Some ingredients in appetite suppressants are more expensive than others. Brands that contain the highest-quality ingredients will often cost more than ones with more affordable contents.

Reputation of the brand: Some brands are more expensive simply because of their reputation on the market. Brands like Zotrim , which has been around for over fifteen years, may cost more than newer brands like PhenQ .

Stated benefits of the supplement: Appetite suppressants that also boost metabolism and energy may be more expensive than ones that only make you less hungry.

Quality of the supplement: Higher-quality supplements often have research that backs up their health-benefit claims. These appetite control suppressants tend to be more expensive than ones that offer no proof of their effectiveness.

A one-month supply of appetite suppressant supplements can cost anywhere from $60 to $100. Take the price of each supplement into consideration when determining which brand to choose.