We’ve all heard about the wonders that CBD can bring to not only ourselves, but our pets too.

As dogs share the same system for receiving CBD, many pet owners have lauded it’s effects. Many suggest that it’s helped their dog with everything from anxiety during thunderstorms to aches and pains for the older furry friends. So far, early word of mouth has been positive, but that’s not to say you should simply go out and start racking up CBD oil for your dog, as there’s some criteria you should consider in what goes into the product.

Considering that so many of us want to give our pets the absolute best, we’ve decided to break down the 50 best CBD oils for dogs. While you can’t give your dogs the best CBD gummies, you can give them specialized CBD treats.

In our calculation, we decided to divide everything up into seven key categories that we viewed as the most important for maintaining a relationship with a CBD brand. Here’s the criteria:

Ingredient Quality: This was straightforward what the CBD was made out of, including the strength, as well as if there’s any additives thrown in.

Taste: Determined by both quality of ingredients as well as variety of flavors, we really put our dog’s taste buds to the test on this criteria.

Value: Looking at essentially how much bang you’re getting for your buck.

Transparency: This includes factors like if they list their CBD per serving or how updated their lab reports are.

Reputation: How long have they been in the industry? What did they put into their brand?

Customer Service: Our two biggest pieces of criteria here was their return policy, as well as accessibility.

Website Experience: How hard was it to navigate and find the things I wanted to know?

----

All of this criteria was then compiled into an overall score, where we’ve ranked each selection below from highest to lowest.

We’ll note that some of the companies produce CBD-specific products for dogs, while others do not. However, the biggest thing we were after was quality for the price, as well as if it’s right for pets. Let’s dive into what we’ve found:

Price Range: $45 to $105

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon, Peach, Mango, and Pineapple

CBD Per Serving: 16.67mh

CBD Per Bottle: 500mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

About

Quickly becoming a favorite in the CBD industry (especially in offering CBD for dogs), Verma Farms is an absolute knockout, and the best CBD for dogs according to Venturebeat. Not only does their lineup of flavors compliment practically any furry friend, but they also have an incredible product that’s unmatched from the rest. Definitely worth the value for the price, their cbd oil is made by some that understand the importance of a quality product. Especially known for being dog lovers themselves, Verma Farms is hands down, a favorite for one of the best CBD oils for dogs. Looking for something for yourself as well? Try their CBD gummies, they were recognized as the best CBD gummies by Venturebeat.

MedTerra

Price Range: $19.99 to $39.99

Available Flavors: Beef, Chicken, and Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: 10.099mg, 10.965mg, 25.097mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 300mg, 750mg

Type of CBD: Isolate

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.8 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 9.7 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 9.92 out of 10

About

What we love about Medterra is how much value, consistency, and flavor they wrap into their CBD oil for dogs. Especially with Chicken and Beef on the table, this is easily one of the most popular flavors we’ve seen that dog owners love. With a price point starting around $19.99, it’s easily one of the more affordable bottles for CBD oil, and one that your pet will love. Give Medterra a shot if this is your first go-around, as you’re not going to find something as quality for that price, practically landing a steal. Their best CBD oil is a solid buy.

cbdMD

Price Range: $19.99 to $149.99

Available Flavors: Natural, Peanut Butter, Calming Bluberry

CBD Per Serving: 5mg,10mg, 25mg, 50mg, 100mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 250mg, 300mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 60-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.4 out of 10

Taste: 9.1 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 9.6 out of 10

Reputation: 9.4 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.57 out of 10

About

Hands-down a brand we’d consider top-tier overall in CBD, cbdMD is one of our favorites on the market, because they have one of the best CBD oil brands. Easily one of the most comprehensive brands to the needs of CBD consumers, they don’t hold any punches here when it comes to delivering on CBD for dog oil. Coming in with three flavors across two different lines in a variation of sizes, cbdMD has more than covered their bases, offering an exceptional experience for the price, transparency, and leniancy in their customer service. An absolute knockout across the board, cbdMD is a definite favorite.

Endoca

Price Range: $31 to $129

Available Flavors: Raw, Regular

CBD Per Serving: 1mg, 5mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 1500mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.9 out of 10

Taste: 7 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.9 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 9.47 out of 10

About

For those seeking a no B.S., straight up raw CBD company, Endoca is towards the top of our list. What we like about Endoca as a CBD oil for dogs is that it although it tastes like CBD, it also undoubtably is an effective solution for the entire family as well. Additionally, Endoca has one of the best customer service teams we’ve came across, growing as a business that is into bringing on more customers for the long-haul. Give them a shot if you’re looking for a CBD company that both you, as well as your furry friend can vibe along with.

Charlotte’s Web

Price Range: $64.99, $159.99

Available Flavors: Chicken, Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: 17mg

CBD Per Bottle: N/A (100ml/30ml sizes)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.4 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 8.4 out of 10

Transparency: 9.8 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.34 out of 10

About

It’s hard not to like Charlotte’s Web. Notorious for being one of the best in the business, (as well as named after one of the most notorious stories in CBD), the quality definitely lives up to the name. Although only offering one product, they’ve streamlined their flavoring and sizing to be accomdating to anyone that’s looking for a consistent supplier of CBD for their dog. While they’re a little pricier, that premium is well-worth every penny, especially if you’re looking for someone that packs a decent amount of quality into each drop.

Lazarus Naturals

Price Range: $12 to $38.00

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 15mg per 1ml

CBD Per Bottle: 225mg, 900mg

Type of CBD: Isolate, Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 90-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.9 out of 10

Taste: 8.8 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.3 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.7 out of 10

Overall: 9.25 out of 10

About

Lazarus Naturals is hands down, one of the better value-buys on the list. Starting at $12, it's a quality CBD oil for dogs that’s accessible to a lot of pet owners, putting many on the list at ease about the type of service they’re trying to get. With a 90 day return policy, Lazarus Naturals does an excellent job of enabling you to ease your dog into treatment without having to second guess. Although not a dog-specific CBD brand, they practically do everything right on the pet front when it comes to delivering a top-tier oil.

Hemp My Pet

Price Range: $79 to $149

Available Flavors: Hemp Seed Oil

CBD Per Serving: 8mg, 32mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 60-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 8.7 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

Reputation: 9.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9.24 out of 10

About

As a company specifically curtailed towards CBD for dogs, Hemp My Pet is as reliable as they come. Although they charge a premium for the quality they bring, you can rest assured that this is a brand that cares as much about their dogs as much as they do humans. Especially with their blending of CBG and CBC, they bring out a lot in the plant, maximizing the feel benefit. And as an organically grown hemp infused with an organic oil, we view Hemp My Pet as a serious competitor for one of the top CBD for dog companies out there.

HolistaPet

Price Range: $25.95 to $144.95

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 5mg, 10mg, 40mg, 50mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, 3000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.3 out of 10

Value: 8.7 out of 10

Transparency: 9.8 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.7 out of 10

Overall: 9.23 out of 10

About

An overall solid CBD-exclusive pet company, HolistaPet does a great job of producing a top-tier product that both dog’s and their owners will love for their pet. Not only do they offer full-spectrum CBD with a heavy focus on proper dosaging, but they also start out their pricing at an incredibly affordable entry point. Don’t sleep on HolistaPet, as they’re a company with a great grasp on how to treat pets with CBD, especially in what owners should be looking for as well.

Hemp Bombs

Price Range: $29.99 to $99.99

Available Flavors: Chicken, Beef

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 125mg, 300mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 9.5 out of 10

Value: 9.2 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 9.4 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.2 out of 10

Overall: 9.23 out of 10

About

Hemp Bombs knows how to blow out the competition. In particular with their CBD oil for dogs, they break things down into two delicous flavors practically any breed will love, as well as sizes them up into healthy doses depending on the dog’s weight. Bringing about a level of quality for the value that can often be considered unmatched, Hemp Bombs is truly a frontrunner in the inudstry. Highly recommended across the board, this is hands down, one of our favorite brands.

Sunday Scaries

Price Range: $64

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavoreD)

CBD Per Serving: 10mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: Open-ended

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.4 out of 10

Taste: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 8.7 out of 10

Transparency: 9.2 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.2 out of 10

About

A well-respected brand in the industry, Sunday Scaries definitely delivers on their oil. Although designed for people, it’s also competive to many brands in the dog world, as well as comes with one of the better teams for customer service around. As a team that’s in it for the long-haul, there’s a lot of upside to Sunday Scaries, with their additon to the CBD world for pets looking just as prominent.

Cannanine

Price Range: $44.99 to $109.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: N/A (mL)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 90-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.7 out of 10

Value: 8.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.2 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.9 out of 10

Overall: 9.15 out of 10

About

Hands down, Cannanine does a lot of things right for their brand. Not only are they a CBD-focused dog company, but they deliver on products that a lot of other companies in the overall CBD space can’t match. Although they come away with a little bit of a heavier price tag, that’s not unwarranted for the type of CBD that you’re getting for your dog. Overall, Cannanine has designed a solid product that can keep up with the herd, which you should consider if you don’t mind going a hair above for a premium product.

Receptra Naturals

Price Range: $44.99 to $69.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 16mg, 25mg

CBD Per Bottle: N/A

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 9.6 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.4 out of 10

Overall: 9.13 out of 10

About

Receptra is a brand known to take their products very seriously, with the lineup of CBD oils for dogs as no exception. As a company utilizing full-spectrum oil, you can expect a good value out of the punch, especially considering they measure out meticulously by dosage. In terms of reputation, Receptra has always had a solid word-of-mouth, and with this drop, anticpate nothing different. All-in-all, it’s pretty easy to be receptive of Receptra, even when it comes to CBD oil for your dog.

Penguin

Price Range: $45 to $105

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Citrus, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 600mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.2 out of 10

Taste: 10 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 10 out of 10

Reputation: 10 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 10 out of 10

Overall: 10 out of 10

About

Penguin is inarguably one of the most respected names in CBD, which is why they’ve made their way to our list of the best CBD oils for dogs. Although they don’t offer a dog-specific blend, their oils are lauded in the CBD community as some of the best on the market, making them another hybrid on the list that can give you a solid bang for your buck. Keep them in mind if you’re looking for something that gives both you, and your dog an introduction to CBD.

Fab CBD

Price Range: $39 to $129

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Berry, Vanilla, Citrus

CBD Per Serving: apx 5mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, 2400mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 9.7 out of 10

Value: 9.3 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9.13 out of 10

About

Offering a wide variety of CBD oils for humans, a lot of Fab CBD’s products translates to pet owners as well. Although they have some dog-specific treats in their lineup, the types of oils they’ve got definitely have a great sense of being integrated into your dog’s diet as well. As a well respected name in the inudstry, Fab CBD definitely should be considered if you’re looking for a multi purpose oil, particularly one that practically everyone can enjoy as well.

Rosebud

Price Range: $55 to $235

Available Flavors: Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: 12mg, 23mg, 33mg

CBD Per Bottle: 350mg, 700mg, 1400mg, 1000mg, 2000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 8.8 out of 10

Transparency: 9.7 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.8 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.6 out of 10

Overall: 9.07 out of 10

About

An overall outstanding brand, the folks over Rosebud definitely know what’s up with not only the quality of their product, but how they represent it as well. Although their CBD isn’t specifically for dogs, it doesn’t offer some competitive dosages, and with such open transparency, they definitely deserve the consideration as well. Even though they have a higher price point, it’s clear that they try quite a bit on their execution. All-in-all, if you’re looking for a CBD oil that both you and your pet can share, then the variety at Rosebud might be worth the consideration with your veterinarian’s consultation.

Populum

Price Range: $32 to $54

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving:3.3mg or 8mg

CBD Per Bottle: 100mg or 250mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.2 out of 10

Taste: 8.8 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 9.2 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.1 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.2 out of 10

Overall: 9.07 out of 10

About

Becoming one of the more popular brands in CBD, Populum is definitely worth the energy to check out. Coming in with a great oil in two different sizes, this is an impressive showing for a well rounded full spectrum offering. Especially for how much Populum has grown as a brand in the CBD scene, we think this iteration of their CBD oil for dogs is probably one of their better products yet, and should definitely be towards the top of your list if you want a no frills, straightforward product from a competitive market player.

Balance

Price Range: $34.95

Available Flavors: Natural, Salmon, Cod Liver

CBD Per Serving: 10mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.1 out of 10

Taste: 9.7 out of 10

Value: 9.2 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.8 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.07 out of 10

About

A pretty solid name in CBD, Balance definitely seeks out to achieve what their brand stands for. In regards to their lineup of pet-focused CBD oils, they stand out with their flavors, choosing three that any pet owner (and dog) will love. Although they only offer one size, their pricing for it is some of the most competitive we’ve seen out of the industry, and definitely bring about a solid running on quality that others can’t compete with. All-in-all, Balance is out to establish tranquility in the market, and so far, they’ve exceeded expectations.

CBDfx

Price Range: $29.99 to $69.99

Available Flavors: Unflavored

CBD Per Serving: N/A, 1mg, 2mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 300mg, 600mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 7.8 out of 10

Value: 8.8 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

Reputation: 9.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 10 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.3 out of 10

Overall: 9.05 out of 10

About

Another well-respected brand in CBD, CBDfx definitely has a great reputation for producing top-tier oil. Laying out their CBD oil for dogs between small, medium, and large breeds, CBDfx offers a full-spectrum oil that packs a much more powerful punch than their dosages per serving give off. We recommend to consult with your vet and see what type of dosage between different CBD processes might be best for you, as full-spectrum oils can definitely be a new experience for those who aren’t used to CBD in general. That aside, CBDfx is still an incredible brand for your dog’s CBD oil, especially for the overall package you’re getting out of it.

CBD Essence

Price Range: $19 to $26

Available Flavors: Smokey Flavor

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 75mg, 150mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 4-weeks return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 10 out of 10

Taste: 9.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.6 out of 10

Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.1 out of 10

Overall: 9.05 out of 10

About

Although not as a widely known brand, CBD Essence has some exceptional products, with their smokey-flavored oil being a top quality addition to the industry. Coming in with one of the most affordable CBD oils for dogs on the market, CBD Essence is hard to be beat. Especially for the yield you’re getting off of each product, it’s hard to be matched (particularly for the price). However, this is by far, one of the biggest sleeper brands of the CBD industry, hands down.

HempWorx

Price Range: $39.00

Available Flavors: Bacon

CBD Per Serving: 5mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 60-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 9.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.8 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 9.04 out of 10

About

One of the more reputable names in the business, HempWorx comes in strong with Bacon-flavored CBD oil for dogs. With straight up dosing combined with an honest product at a decent price, you can be rest assured that HempWorx knows what’s up and has a solid offering to back it. As an absolutely outstanding brand, we think that HempWorx deserves all the praise for their product, because while it’s the only CBD for dog oil they offer, it’s also crafted to withstand the competition. Give them a shot especially if you know your dog might prefer their share of bacon.

Pet Releaf

Price Range: $19.99 to $79.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored), Lipsome

CBD Per Serving: 11mg, 24mg, 57m, 3.3mg (Liposome), 10mg (Liposome)

CBD Per Bottle: 330mg, 700mg, 1700mg, 100mg (Liposome), 300mg (Liposome)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.4 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.3 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.9 out of 10

Overall: 9.03 out of 10

About

An excellent brand for dog-related CBD products, Pet Releaf is towards the top of our list when it comes to developing oils specifically curtailed to every dog’s needs. Hands down, they’ve created a great program, and their product definitely shows, highligting the different sectors of what each CBD oil for a dog could do. Continously developing and improving upon their product, Pet Releaf has a superior grasp on not only CBD dog oils, but how to develop CBD products for dog owners in general. Give them a shot if you’re looking for a company that tries to provide specific value for every customer across the board.

Green Roads

Price Range: $19.99 to $59.99

Available Flavors: N/A (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 0.4mg-20mg

CBD Per Bottle: 60mg, 210mg, 600mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

Reputation: 9.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

About

A well-recognized name in CBD, Green Roads comes through with a simple, but effective line of CBD oils. Organized based upon the dog’s size Green Roads has CBD oil for dogs that is an incredibly effective value, especially for the reputation that Green Roads has developed over the years. Especially if you’re a fan of oils with an MCT base, Green Roads has you covered with a concentrated oil that’s as straightforward as they come. Give them a shot if you’re looking for something that’s especially easy to mix in foods.

PlusCBD

Price Range: $29.96 to $67.95

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored), Peppermint, Goji Berry

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1500mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.2 out of 10

Taste: 9.1 out of 10

Value: 9.0 out of 10

Transparency: 8.9 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.8 out of 10

Overall: 9 out of 10

About

Plus is a brand that’s reliable as they come. Although they don’t have a specific line of CBD oils for dogs, their current stand is significantly up there in terms of quality and consistency. With price points that beat out many for the same dosages, it migh be worth consulting with your veterinarian how an oil from Plus might suit your dog. Coming in as a great company, it wouldn’t be surprising if they expanded to more pet-centric products soon.

Honest Paws

Price Range: $33.96 to $49.95

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 125mg, 250mg, 500mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.5 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 9.3 out of 10

Transparency: 8.7 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.4 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 8.99 out of 10

About

Although only offering one CBD oil for dogs, Honest Paws is about as pure of a value you can get for the price. While we didn’t like that they don’t directly list the serving per bottle, the dosages of full-spectrum CBD per bottle align with what we’ve seen from other brands as well. For the price, and money back gurantee, Honest Paws has a pretty solid brand they’re building, developing into a great company in both the CBD, as well as pet care space. Definitely worth a shot if you’re looking for a great bang for your buck.

LolaHemp

Price Range: $29.99 to $69.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 1.5mg-10mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 300mg, 600mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 9.5 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.7 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.2 out of 10

Overall: 8.97 out of 10

About

For what they provide, LolaHemp isn’t a bad buy for the value. They come in clean with a full spectrum CBD designed for pets that’s measured out to the size of pet that you have. Overall, the biggest strengths with them are the ones that you want out of a company that makes CBD oil for dogs. Especially when you consider the entry level that they offer, this is definitely the type of company you want on your side for buying CBD. Take them into consideration whether you’ve been buying for a while or recently new to the scene.

Infinite CBD

Price Range: $21 to $120

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 0.5mg, 2.5mg, 5mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 1500mg, 3000mg

Type of CBD: CBD Isolate

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 9.4 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.9 out of 10

Overall: 8.97 out of 10

About

A solid foundation for a brand, Infinite CBD comes through with a great addition in their CBD oil for dogs. Varying between three different sizes, their pricing is competitive for each, as well as come packed with a safe alternative in a CBD Isolate, a much different vibe than what we see out of a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum variety. With such a good entry point in terms of price, we think Infinite CBD can be a great starting out brand, especially if CBD for your dog is something you might not be used to yet.

Spruce

Price Range: $89.00

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 750mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.1 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 8.3 out of 10

Transparency: 9.7 out of 10

Reputation: 9.3 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.1 out of 10

Overall: 8.95 out of 10

About

A great company for a lot of CBD products, Spruce definitely has a lot to offer as a brand. Regarding their CBD oil for dogs, it’s definitely got some top quality notches for it. One thing that stands out is how much yield you’re getting from a full spectrum oil. The biggest thing that’d we say might hold it back is price, particularly that it starts at such a high-margin for pet owners. Other than that, it’s a solid product for the value, even with its steep entry.

CBD Drip

Price Range: $29.99

Available Flavors: Peanut Butter, Bacon

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: Only if defective

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 9.3 out of 10

Value: 10 out of 10

Transparency: 8.8 out of 10

Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 8.94 out of 10

About

On the surface, CBD Drip is a hard to beat brand. We absolute love that they offer CBD oil for dogs in Peanut Butter and Bacon at the low price of $29.99, providing a pricepoint, value, quality, and flavor that any pet owner could get down with. When you include the yield you’re getting as a Full-Spectrum brand, they’re hard to beat, however, that’s not to say they don’t have their flaws outside of the oil. As dogs can be picky with new products, their return policy isn’t as accommodating as other brands, which is unfortunate. However, that aside, CBD Drip definitely is hard to beat if you know their lineup is something your dog would probably like.

Hemplucid

Price Range: $22.95 to $46.95

Available Flavors: Chicken

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 100mg, 300mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.6 out of 10

Value: 9.2 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.7 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.6 out of 10

Overall: 8.94 out of 10

About

One of the more solid names in CBD, Hemplucid definitely doesn’t skimp on quality. Coming in with a variety of flavors that definitely can run circles around the competition, their dog oil comes in at no exception. Although they don’t particularly go for any particular thrills with it, they also know how to simplifiy and execute, which isn’t always the case for every company in the industry. However, these guys know how to get it done time and time again, honing in on a great value every time.

PureKana

Price Range: $54 to $390

Available Flavors: Natural, Mint, Vanilla, Citrus, and Fruity Pebbz

CBD Per Serving: 7.5mg, 15mg, 25mg, 41.6mg, 83.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, 5000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 9.1 out of 10

Value: 8.2 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 9.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.1 out of 10

Overall: 8.94 out of 10

About

Although they offer separate pet items as snacks, PureKana is one of the most respected brands in the game. Offering CBD oil that is considered top-tier in a lot of circles, this is one of the most ubiquitous brands out there, and with such honest presentation of their products, can feel a sense of confidence in giving to our dogs. Despite it being a little pricier, you know you’re going to get what you’re paying with, hands down. A mainstay in the industry, PureKana has a reputation for keeping it as pure as they come.

Cornbread

Price Range: $34.99

Available Flavors: Corndog (Soy and Bacon)

CBD Per Serving: 2-8mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.5 out of 10

Taste: 9 out of 10

Value: 8.8 out of 10

Transparency: 9.3 out of 10

Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.8 out of 10

Website Experience: 9 out of 10

Overall: 8.91 out of 10

About

Although Cornbread only offers one flavor for their CBD oil for dogs, they do it incredibly well. Coming in with Kentucky-grow hemp, their USA made CBD oil is a full spectrum flavor that nearly any dog will love. Using a simple MCT base, this is a pretty straightforward oil for dogs, and one that we consider a pretty solid value for the price. While it’s a little higher than a lot of the similary priced range, it also packs a lot of potency in the full-spectrum variety, as well as is creatively flavored for any and all dogs to just take straight up. An overall outstanding product from a great company.

PurCBD

Price Range: $39.99 to $169.99

Available Flavors: Natural, Peppermint, Salted Caramel

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2500mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 9.4 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.7 out of 10

Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.9 out of 10

Overall: 8.91 out of 10

About

A solid start for their brand, PurCBD definitely tries to match the best they can to their name. Not only do they have a great lineup of flavors, but they also offer a tremendous amount of value for the potency of their full-spectrum products. As a company we’d consider one you could trust, PurCBD hits a lot of things right on the head, and although their products are curtailed to dogs, they definitely are some that both you and your furry friend could enjoy.

Pure Hemp

Price Range: $30

Available Flavors: Natural

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 15-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 8 out of 10

Value: 9.5 out of 10

Transparency: 9.6 out of 10

Reputation: 8.7 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.91 out of 10

About

We had an overall good experience with Pure Hemp. Their pricing was competitive, product streamlined into a simple buying experience, however, the only drawback we found was in their return policy. As we stated above, buying CBD for a dog requires knowing how to integrate these products within their diet, and so far, doing that within a week or two may not fit the bill. Timing aside, however, the product is affordable enough that it could be worth the shot if you’re willing to take the effort in buying more than one round. An overall great product, Pure Hemp has a solid CBD oil for your dog, especially if you’re just starting out with buying.

Kat’s Naturals

Price Range: $35 to $120

Available Flavors: Mend, Rally, Comfort

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 15mL

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.9 out of 10

Taste: 9.2 out of 10

Value: 8.9 out of 10

Transparency: 8.8 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.1 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.9 out of 10

About

Kat’s Naturals has slowly but surely gained their way to the top of the CBD world, and with this latest lineup of products, it’s easy to see why. With a creative outlook on how pet owners adminster CBD oil to their dogs, Kat’s Naturals flavors are some of the most effective we’ve seen on the market, giving real treatment where people need it most. As one of the best in the business, this is hands down, one of the more innovative treatment programs on the market today...especially for the price.

CBDistillery

Price Range: $38

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 20mg

CBD Per Bottle: 600mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 7-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.7 out of 10

Value: 9.4 out of 10

Transparency: 9.5 out of 10

Reputation: 9.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 7 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.1 out of 10

Overall: 8.87 out of 10

About

In terms of an overall pet oil, CBDistillery comes through with a consistent product from a reputable brand. For the value, the price is great and we suggest checking them out for an early test to get your dog used to CBD (especially for the dosage). The only big concern we have is their return policy, which doesn’t give much of a window to let our dog’s diet get accustomed to the CBD and seeing if the dog likes it or not. While that might sound overblown to some, many would agree that in order to really get something right for a dog, you’ve got to be patient and integrate things slowly; so, great oil aside, we want more time to test.

Pet Health CBD

Price Range: $39.99 to $49.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored), Olive Oil

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 750mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.9 out of 10

Taste: 8.8 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.9 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.84 out of 10

About

The biggest thing we really like about Pet Health CBD is that they’re not only a CBD-focused pet company, but one that streamlines their processes into very specific products. Although not flashy, they come through with quality and consistency in their pricing, providing something that almost every pet owner that’s been into CBD for a while or is a new fan can appreciate. That’s a hard balance to achieve, but one that Pet Health CBD accomplishes well.

CBD Dog Health

Price Range: $74.99 to $99.99

Available Flavors: Natural, Lavendar, and Tumeric/Frankincense

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 550mg, 1100mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: Ambiguous

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 9.2 out of 10

Value: 8.6 out of 10

Transparency: 9.2 out of 10

Reputation: 8.7 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.5 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.8 out of 10

Overall: 8.82 out of 10

About

A solid choice for those looking for a CBD-based company strictly involved in pet offerings, CBD Dog Health definitely does an exceptional job for their lineup, particularly in the type of blends they offer. Quite unconventional in their choices, CBD Dog Health also drives home a lot of crucial benefits to their products, giving owners a solid mind at ease to what their dog is taking. While the price-point can be a deterrent, CBD Dog Health also has a lot of really great qualities for an unapologetically premium product, and definitely should be towards the top of your list if you don’t mind spending.

Green Gorilla

Price Range: $25 to $149.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 2mg, 4mg, 10mg

CBD Per Bottle: 150mg, 600mg, 1200mmg, 1500mg, and 2400mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum,Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.2 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 9.3 out of 10

Transparency: 9.1 out of 10

Reputation: 8.8 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.8 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.3 out of 10

Overall: 8.8 out of 10

About

Green Gorilla is an overall solid delivering for their CBD oil for dogs, but also doesn’t exactly come along as anything beyond being a straight forward delivery of a quality product. While they do offer something quality that comes with a reasonable price tag, it’s customer service falls victim to the same trap of being limited for dog owners. Even still, it’s a brand we put as worth trying for a bargain hunter, especially if you’re looking for an honest yield in your product.

King Kanine

Price Range: $29.99 to $99

Available Flavors: Natural (separated by breed)

CBD Per Serving: (N/A- mL)

CBD Per Bottle: 75mg, 150mg, 300mg, 600mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.2 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.8 out of 10

Reputation: 8.6 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.1 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.7 out of 10

Overall: 8.8 out of 10

About

A smart brand when it comes to offering CBD oil for dogs, King Kanine is towards the top of our list for offering a wide assortment of straightforward products for you to try. Although they don’t offer much in flavoring, they make up in the quality and experience of the CBD oil for your dog, giving a well-curated selection. As one of the more trusted dog-specific brands, King Kanine is definitely an up-and-comer in the CBD industry to consider keeping an eye out for.

Formula Swiss

Price Range: $21.33 to $41.77

Available Flavors: MCT Oil, Beef Aroma, Chicken Aroma, Olive Oil, and Hemp Seed

CBD Per Serving: 10ml

CBD Per Bottle: 100mg, 300mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 14-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.3 out of 10

Taste: 9.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.7 out of 10

Reputation: 8.6 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.6 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.71 out of 10

About

A solid brand with an honest offering, Formula Swiss offers a solid variety for the price when it comes to their CBD oil for dogs. Although not talked about as much as other CBD brands, they’re honestly a sleeper when it comes to value, especially for products that both you and your pet wil love. All-in-all, this is one of our favorites for price point and utlity, and definitely shouldn’t be overlooked for all things considered.

Healthy Hemp Pet Company

Price Range: $39.95 to $99.95

Available Flavors: Coconut, Salmon, Immune Supporter

CBD Per Serving: 1mg

CBD Per Bottle: 200mg, 400mg, 800mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9 out of 10

Taste: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 8 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

Reputation: 8.7 out of 10

Customer Service: 9 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.8 out of 10

Overall: 8.71 out of 10

About

An excellent company when it comes to being specifically for dogs and pets, Healthy Hemp Pet Company is another that’s an excellent straightforward oil. Stripped down to just using organic full-spectrum CBD and the flavoring oil, HealthyHemp’s CannaDrops are as pure as they come. Although a little up there price-wise for what you’re getting, Healthy Hemp Pet Company also is one run by dog owners and lovers, meaning they understand and respect what goes into the product, as well as who it’s going to. Give them a shot if you’re looking for a company that specifically makes CBD dog products, but doesn’t try too hard on overselling you on the frills.

NuLeaf Naturals

Price Range: $38.50 to $179.00

Available Flavors: Natural (no flavoring)

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 240mg, 725mg, 1450mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 9.2 out of 10

Transparency: 8.8 out of 10

Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.1 out of 10

Overall: 8.61 out of 10

About

A well-known name in CBD, Nuleaf Naturals definitely has a lot of staying power. For a full-spectrum oil, they have a great understanding of how the product works, as well as how to get a good yield out of their returns. This is true for their CBD oil for dogs as well, which is up there when it comes to quality, however, comes with much more of an overly natural flavor than our furry friends might be accustomed to on their own. That aside, this isn’t a bad option to go with for the price point, especially if you’re trying to go after a brand to subscribe to for the long haul as a good value.

Koi

Price Range: $59.99

Available Flavors: Natural

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 500mg

Type of CBD: Broad-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: Unclear

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.3 out of 10

Taste: 8.5 out of 10

Value: 7.7 out of 10

Transparency: 8.6 out of 10

Reputation: 9.6 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.3 out of 10

Website Experience: 9.2 out of 10

Overall: 8.6 out of 10

About

Although one of the most well-respected names in CBD, Koi’s CBD Pet Spray came in with underwelming results. Not only could we not find any information on their return policy, but we also found the price-point to be a little steep in comparison to what similar brands offer for comparison. Despite these limitations, Koi does deliver on a good product, so perhaps if you want to bet on someone based upon brand recognition and credibility, Koi isn’t a bad one to go with. However, for the price and selection, there are definitely others out there that we’d bet a little more on for what you’re going to get.

Canna-Pet

Price Range: $71.99-$79.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 68mg/ml

CBD Per Bottle: 680mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.1 out of 10

Taste: 8.1 out of 10

Value: 8.2 out of 10

Transparency: 9.3 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 7 out of 10

Overall: 8.54 out of 10

About

Although the product itself packs a powerful punch, Canna-Pet is limited to one CBD oil for dog...and to reach it took a minute. With loading a lot on the page, ordering from Canna-Pet took quite a bit of time, and although their subscription model helped make the pricing a little bit more competitive, it wasn’t as competitive as other programs we’ve seen. Those shortcomings aside, Canna-Pet definitely delivered on a quality product when it’s all said and done, with ultimately our biggest remarks coming from getting the CBD oil for dogs actually to you for your dog to try.

Bluebird Botanicals

Price Range: $12.95 to $139.95

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 4.2mg

CBD Per Bottle: Unknown (sized by oz)

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: Only purchases up to $110.00 qualify.

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.8 out of 10

Taste: 8.2 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 8.6 out of 10

Reputation: 8.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.6 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.9 out of 10

Overall: 8.53 out of 10

About

The biggest negative that strikes us about Bluebird is their return policy, which limits you to buying in bulk before youreally get to know a product. Although they have an excellent one-size-fits all style CBD oil for dogs, they also only vary things by the size, which while not a bad practice, is one that requires us to buy multiple bottles to get any return policy enacted. This puts us in an odd position with trying things out, and when coupled with a few other details, definitely think that Bluebird Botanicals could use a little altering of their meesage to truly resonate with the widest audience of dog owners.

Pure Spectrum

Price Range: $24.88 to $194.88

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 17mg, 42mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 500mg, 1250mg, 2500mg

Type of CBD: Unavailable

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 30-day return policy

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.3 out of 10

Taste: 7.8 out of 10

Value: 9.1 out of 10

Transparency: 7.9 out of 10

Reputation: 8.9 out of 10

Customer Service: 8.8 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.5 out of 10

Overall: 8.47 out of 10

About

Although a well-respected brand, Pure Spectrum falls short on a few crucial aspects that come with delivering on being a great offering for CBD oil for dogs. Although not their intention a business, the idea of their flavor being lackluster, as well as the type of CBD being offered not shown is a red flag. Despite these limitations however, we think their oil still comes out to some that people are more likely going to gravitate towards as a brand for people and dogs too. Granted, they brand themselves as a sports brand first and foremost, with much of everything else coming with as auxillary. Overall, worth a shot if you are looking for a company with a heavier focus on athletics.

CBDPure

Price Range: $29.99 to $79.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: 10mg, 20mg, 33mg

CBD Per Bottle: 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: 90-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8 out of 10

Taste: 7.8 out of 10

Value: 8.9 out of 10

Transparency: 9 out of 10

Reputation: 8 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.1 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.1 out of 10

Overall: 8.41 out of 10

About

Although a lesser known company, CBDPure has a pretty good offering when it comes to their CBD lineup of oils. Although not designed specifically for dogs, they do have a lot of the same dosages and levels that much of the other competition on the list has, which is why they’re worth including. One thing that stands out about them is definitely their return policy, which gives you up to 90 days to decide on if the CBD is right for your furry friend. Needless to say, this is a sleeper brand to consider, and definitely one that we have on our radar.

Serenity Hemp

Price Range: $55 to $110

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored), Grapeseed

CBD Per Serving: 8.3mg, 20mg, 33.3mg

CBD Per Bottle: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: N/A

Refund Policy: 28-day return guarantee

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 9.1 out of 10

Taste: 7.9 out of 10

Value: 8.1 out of 10

Transparency: 7.4 out of 10

Reputation: 8.1 out of 10

Customer Service: 9.2 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.4 out of 10

Overall: 8.31 out of 10

About

Serenity Hemp is a decent brand delivering on their product, however, leave a lot of holes in their website. Not only was their lab report hard to find, that process certainly didn’t help in us trying to find why it was as valuable as other brands in the industry. Although their pricing isn’t terrible, it’s also something that we’d put around mid-level for what they’re offering. Although not a terrible service, they also don’t exactly have anything jumping out we found outstanding.

Palmetto Harmony

Price Range: $44.99 to $79.99

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 15ml, 30ml

Type of CBD: Isolate

Lab Results: Available on website

Refund Policy: None

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 8.5 out of 10

Taste: 8.3 out of 10

Value: 8.1 out of 10

Transparency: 7.4 out of 10

Reputation: 7.5 out of 10

Customer Service: 7.6 out of 10

Website Experience: 8.1 out of 10

Overall: 7.92 out of 10

About

Our biggest problem with Palmetto is their return policy. Although they have a product that is made specifically for dogs, it could be a complete waste considering they can’t really integrate it into their diets. As one of the more dissapointing options on our list, Palmetto Harmony definitely has the right approach, however, could use some work in how to work within pet owner’s lives. As CBD oil for dogs is all about finding the right one and process, this is a skill that takes some time for adjustment.

K2xLabs

Price Range: $22.98

Available Flavors: Natural (unflavored)

CBD Per Serving: N/A

CBD Per Bottle: 30,000mg

Type of CBD: N/A

Lab Results: Unavailable

Refund Policy: N/A

Score Card

Ingredient Quality: 7 out of 10

Taste: 6 out of 10

Value: 7 out of 10

Transparency: 5 out of 10

Reputation: 6 out of 10

Customer Service: 7 out of 10

Website Experience: 5 out of 10

Overall: 6.14 out of 10

About

This is a product we weren’t able to find much about. First and foremost, stating it has over 30,000mg of CBD per bottle raises questions, and when coupled with a lack of a lab report, it additionalyl is uncertain how good the product actually is. Furthermore, we also couldn’t exactly find the type of CBD it was, which was concerning as well. Honestly, the biggest thing this CBD has going for it is the price and consistency, which if you’re willing to consult with your veternarian on, might be worth your while if you’re in for a savings; however, don’t be surprised if you get what you pay for.

Final Thoughts

Although treating your dog to CBD can do wonders for many, it’s important to always consult with your veterinarian if CBD oil is right for your dog. While there are a lot of positives to it, there are certain things an expert will be able to tell you about your dog’s health much more than we ever could. Ultimately, there are a lot of factors, including size, age, and weight that all play into how your dog might respond. Hopefully, this guide can help you get a gauge on who to trust, with the rest being up to you and the licensed veterinarian you’ve been going to see.

After you’ve gotten approval, make a list of the favorites you may have seen above, noting your dog’s tastes, diet, and dosage. We recommend going with companies that have longer return policies first, enabling you to truly try things out and get your dog integrated on a good reigment. Remeber, CBD isn’t exactly something that’s an overnight cure, so keep a close eye on monitoring your pet, honing in on their habits. A helpful suggestion we’ve seen is often carrying a journal to track movements.

As CBD can be a great addition to a lot of pet owner’s life, it also shouldn’t be used as a crutch. Ultimately, this won’t fix certain behaviors in a way that training will, which is why you should have a certain level of intent to why you’re giving your dog CBD. Remember, this is a relatively new practice, and as such, should be taken graciously.

Finally, if you have any questions about CBD and your dog, please reach out to an expert. Make sure you don’t give them the best CBD gummies, stick to natural dog treats. The last thing we would want to hear is someone not being able to give their dog the proper treatment, or even, worse, they had an adverse reaction because they ate human cbd gummies. Instead, take your time, be patient, and work with your dog, as this could be a great path to delivering on a better life for all.