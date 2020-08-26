5 Best (and Worst) Testosterone Boosters in 2020: The Most Effective Pills and Supplements to Increase Testosterone Naturally

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Just about everything fun that a man can do in the bedroom starts with testosterone.

Sometimes, however, your body stops producing as much testosterone as you need, and your sex life can suffer as a result. If that happens to you, your best bet is to start looking at testosterone boosters.

However, it’s not quite that simple. There’s a lot of options out there, so how are you supposed to know which testosterone boosters are best? In the guide below, MedicalWebTimes shows you which ones really work — and which ones will only take your money.

The Best Testosterone Boosters by Category

Testogen - Best overall, most powerful TestoMax - Best for bodybuilding and muscle growth HunterTest - Best value TestoFuel - Best for burning fat Prime Male - Best for increasing sex drive TestRX - Best for men over 50 EVL Test - Cheapest Testosterone Booster

1. TestoGen - Strongest Testosterone Booster

Pros:

Ingredients are more concentrated than other test boosters we researched

Encourages body to make more testosterone naturally

Low risk of side effects

100 day money back guarantee

No recurring charges

Cons:

Have to take regularly to see results

Fairly pricey

Deals Available: 20% off first order

Using all-natural ingredients, TestoGen actually encourages your body to create and release more testosterone.

That way, you get all the benefits of high testosterone levels — better libido, more energy, the works — without having to put actual testosterone in your body. This eliminates most of the side effects right off the bat.

That doesn’t make it a weak formula, though. It can help you build more muscle, lose fat, enjoy higher energy levels, and rediscover your libido. And since it’s all natural, it’s just like reaching your full potential — no “cheating” involved.

You need to take a lot of it every day to see results, and it’s fairly pricey, so you have to be really committed to changing your body if you start using it.

Overall, though, TestoGen is one of the top testosterone boosters on the market, and it’s likely your best bet for seeing results quickly.

2. TestoMax - Best for Bodybuilding and Muscle Growth

Pros:

Natural alternative to sustanon

Adds bulk quickly

Turbocharges recovery time

No recurring charges

Cons:

Not suitable for cutting weight

Has narrow focus

Specials available: 20% off with the coupon SALE20

If you’re primarily concerned with sculpting your body, TestoMax deserves a spot in your medicine cabinet.

Simply put, it’s the #1 testosterone supplement you can buy for adding muscle mass. You’ll still need to lift heavy weights, of course, but TestoMax will speed up the muscle-building process substantially.

It turbocharges your recovery time, too. You won’t have to worry about being sore, even if you push yourself beyond your comfort zone. That allows you to get back in the gym every day.

You should know, though, that it adds bulk. You’ll get bigger and stronger in no time, but you might not be as cut as you’d like. That will require a separate focus.

It can help with all the wonderful things that increasing testosterone production does as well, like boost libido and sharpen your mind.

However, it’s mainly used by guys who want a little extra help in the gym. If you’re more concerned about your love life or work performance, you might be better off choosing another supplement on this list.

If your aim is to get huge, though, TestoMax is definitely the way to go.

3. HunterTest - Best Value

Pros:

Good value for the price with 180 pills per bottle

4 cents a pill compared to Testogen at 5 cents a pill

Excellent for boosting energy levels

Stimulant-free formula

Helps release free testosterone

Cons:

Newest brand on the list

May cause gas for the first month as your body adjusts to it

Deals Available: 90 day money back guarantee

HunterTest is one of the most well-known T-boosters on the market today. It’s also reasonably-priced, making it a good option for men who are just dipping a toe into the world of testosterone.

While it can help you in the gym, it’s mainly designed to boost your energy levels — especially in the bedroom. It doesn’t have any stimulants, but your body won’t know that, as it keeps you raring to go from dawn to dusk.

It contains a variety of essential vitamins and minerals, but the most important is testofen. Made from fenugreek extract, testofen can help your body make and release free testosterone.

Hunter Test is manufactured under FDA guidelines, which should give you some peace of mind about what’s inside each capsule. It’s also sold in many reputable outlets, including GNC, so you’re not ordering from some random internet company.

Just take the pills quickly and don’t breathe in, because this stuff smells funny. It also causes gas in some men, although that goes away after a while.

If you’ve been holding off from treating your levels of testosterone because you’re suspicious of the products out there, this is a safe, low-cost way to see what all the hype’s about.

4. TestoFuel - Best for Burning Fat

Pros:

Ideal for burning fat

Blocks estrogen production

Increases competitive fire

Has oyster extract for boosting libido

No recurring charges

Cons:

Doesn’t boost energy levels as much as others

Takes a long time to see results

Check the Latest Price for TestoFuel

Men who are carrying a little extra around the midsection should consider taking TestoFuel. It’s great for slicing through excess fat and revealing the toned muscle underneath.

It speeds up your metabolism, allowing you to burn off stored fat that’s been hanging around for years. Fair warning: it will also make you feel like you’re starving to death.

That’s good, because you’ll need to eat a lot of protein to get the most out of these pills.

This stuff is good for athletes, as it boosts your desire for accomplishment. It doesn’t matter if you play rec league basketball or just want to beat your personal records in the weight room — TestoFuel will light your competitive fire.

It doesn’t just boost testosterone levels, either. It also blocks estrogen, which is a big reason why you might be storing excess fat.

The manufacturers threw some oyster extract in there as well, and we all know what oysters can do for your libido.

It takes a bit of time before it starts to work — about two months on average. Also, it doesn’t do as much to boost your overall energy levels as some of the other options shown here.

If you just want to add lean muscle mass as quickly as possible, though, you should put some TestoFuel in your tank.

5. TestRX - Best for Men Over 50

Pros:

Great for older men

Improves sleep

Replenishes important nutrients

Good energy booster

Cons:

Not strong enough for younger men

Expensive

Deals Available: 15% Off

Getting older is one of the biggest reasons why men’s levels of testosterone drop, but not every supplement takes aging into account. TestRX is one of the few that’s specially formulated for helping older men increase testosterone.

It works by replenishing all the nutrients your body needs to create testosterone. Not only that, but those nutrients help the rest of your body perform at its peak as well.

Sleep will improve, you’ll feel more energetic, and you’ll be able to keep up with the young dogs at work again. You’ll even have enough energy to go to the gym afterward.

It works for men of any age, of course, but it might not be strong enough for younger guys. Testosterone levels in men are supposed to dip a little as they age; it’s healthy and natural. TestRX just keeps them from dipping too far.

It’s also incredibly expensive. That’s another reason why it’s good for older guys — they’re more likely to be able to afford it.

For those men who want to reclaim the vigor of their youth, TestRX is as good as it gets.

Beware — Here Are the 5 WORST Testosterone Boosting Supplements You Can Buy

To find the top testosterone boosters above MedicalWebTimes researched 30 products in total and ranked them based on potency, real user reviews from forums like reddit and bodybuilding.com, their effectiveness in clinical studies, and our own personal experience.

Curious which ones ranked at the bottom of our list? Here are the 5 worst test booster pills in our opinion, and ones we would think twice about before putting in our bodies.

Space Disco Performance

You might be leery about putting your health in the hands of a company called “Space Disco Performance” — and you’d be right to feel that way.

One red flag is that it comes in individual packets. T-boosting isn’t a “one-and-done” thing; you need to take a supplement regularly. It’s also ridiculously expensive for what you get.

Ultimate Testo Explosion

You may see this one advertised on the internet as the “Shark Tank testosterone booster.” The story goes that it earned the highest bid in the history of the TV show Shark Tank.

One problem: it was never on Shark Tank.

False advertising aside, it doesn’t have much inside it that could boost testosterone.

Overall, there’s nothing to recommend here — save your money and skip the Ultimate Testo Explosion .

Ultra6 Nutrition Testosterone Boosting Drops

While natural supplements can help boost low testosterone levels, It takes quite a bit of them to see an effect. You won’t get enough from a few drops of liquid.

It’s extremely cheap, which should be a clue that it might not be your best bet. Also, it tastes horrible — that’s never a good sign.

Snap Supplements Testo Booster

Testosterone supplements are expensive. That’s one of the reasons why many men don’t use them.

So, your Spidey senses should start tingling if you see a bargain basement supplement, and that’s exactly what Testo Booster is.

It’s basically just a multivitamin. It’s not going to do anything to increase your testosterone levels.

If you’re worried about not getting enough vitamins and minerals in your diet, by all means buy a bottle of Testo Booster. If you want your T-levels to rise, though, skip it.

Testo Juice

Given that it’s a drink instead of a pill, Testo Juice might be tempting, as it would seem it would be absorbed faster than a few capsules.

However, it’s likely to go straight through you without being absorbed at all. That’s no big loss, though, as it’s mainly filled with herbal aphrodisiacs.

It also tastes terrible, so you’ll have to suffer for nothing.

With that out of the way, let’s answer some common FAQs about testosterone boosting supplements, pills, and medications.

What is the Strongest Testosterone Booster?

TestoGen is the strongest over-the-counter T-booster we’ve found. It improves your all-around performance, both in and out of the bedroom.

If you want a pharmaceutical option, Androderm should likely be your choice. It’s a transdermal patch that’s ridiculously expensive, but it can boost your T-levels like nobody’s business.

What is the Best Natural Testosterone Booster?

If you’re not willing to put chemicals in your body, TestoGen is your next best option. It uses all-natural vitamins and minerals, and it can create results that rival anything you’d get out of a lab.

What is the Cheapest Testosterone Booster?

While HunterTest is our pick for “best value,” it’s not quite cheap enough to qualify for this category.

Instead, we’d have to go with Evlution Nutrition EVL Test . It has everything you want to see at a price that can’t be beat.

What is the Best Testosterone Booster for Increasing libido?

Prime Male combines testosterone-boosting ingredients with vasodilators. That means that, not only will your T-levels rise, but your libido will improve as well.

What is the Safest Testosterone Booster?

Nugenix is one of the few T-boosters that’s made with FDA-approved manufacturing processes; it’s also trustworthy enough to earn a spot in many big-time brick-and-mortar stores. It’s one we’d trust implicitly.

What is the Least Safe Testosterone Booster?

The least safe T-booster is any prescription drug that’s used incorrectly. You don’t want to fill your body full of chemicals without paying attention to how you’re doing it.

We also wouldn’t buy anything that uses false advertising, like Ultimate Testo Explosion. If they’ll lie in their advertising, they may just lie about what’s in the pills.

What is the Best Testosterone Booster for Men Over 50?

Because it’s specially formulated for older men, TestRX is a great choice for seniors and older men. However, you should talk to your doctor about prescription options, too.

Natural Testosterone Boosting Vitamins and Supplements

If you don’t want to buy a prepackaged testosterone boosting supplement, you can try to increase your low testosterone using certain vitamins.

These are the ingredients in most popular supplements; they’re usually cheaper when sold on their own, but the fact that you’re only getting a single nutrient in each bottle limits their effectiveness somewhat.

1. D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid increases luteinizing hormones, which causes your body to release free testosterone. It also improves your sperm quality, making D-aspartic acid an excellent choice for increasing libido.

2. Tribulus Terrestris

There have been studies that have shown it improves T-levels in men who are naturally low, but those with normal levels will likely see no benefit from it.

3. Vitamin D

A lack of vitamin D has been associated with low levels of testosterone. That should come as no surprise, as vitamin D is produced when your body is exposed to sunlight. Modern jobs that keep men inside all day do them no favors when it comes to producing this testosterone-friendly nutrient.

4. Ginger

This common spice can improve your production of testosterone while also reducing inflammation, which can hurt your hormone levels. You have to take a lot of it for it to work, though.

5. Zinc

Zinc is excellent for helping you to recover from intense exercise, so you can work out harder and get bigger in no time.

6. Ashwagandha

This Indian herb helps your body adapt to stress and anxiety, both of which can sap your energy and leave you unable to perform. Beyond turbocharging your T-levels, it can help you shred that pesky belly fat, too.

7. DHEA

DHEA does double duty as a testosterone producer and estrogen blocker. It’s one of the most-proven supplements on the market, making it one of the top standalone ingredients you can take.

8. Fenugreek

Fenugreek also limits how well your body can convert testosterone into estrogen. It’s one of the top ingredients around for both sexual health and increasing energy levels.

Testosterone Boosting Foods

Supplements aren’t your only option for boosting low testosterone levels. The food you eat plays a big part in how well your body produces hormones as well.

Changing your diet won’t necessarily provide the same kind of results as taking one of the top testosterone products, but it can help the supplements work even better. These foods will improve your overall health as well.

1. Oysters

Long known as a miracle worker for your libido, oysters are full of zinc.

2. Leafy Green Vegetables

Veggies like spinach and kale are full of magnesium, which can help your body produce more testosterone. However, it's most effective in active individuals, so it requires a bit of putting the cart before the horse.

3. Pomegranates

They’re known for boosting libido and reducing stress levels.

4. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is filled with antioxidants, which helps keep your heart healthy and blood pumping to all the right places. There’s also some evidence that it could stimulate the production of testosterone in healthy guys.

5. Fish and Fish Oil

Like olive oil, fish oil is full of healthy antioxidants.

6. Fortified Plant Milks

Milk has quite a bit of vitamin D in it, making it a good choice for men who aren’t getting enough sunshine. Rather than drink cow juice, though, go for almond, soy, hemp, or flax milk.

7. Onions

Onions are filled with nutrients that your body needs to synthesize testosterone. However, seeing the benefits involves drinking onion juice, so you’ll have to decide just how badly you want to elevate your T-levels.

More about Test Boosters

What is a Testosterone Booster?

Simply put, it's a food, vitamin, drug, or supplement that men can take to improve their hormone levels.

There are pharmaceutical options that require a doctor’s prescription; however, you can also buy natural products that help your body offset low testosterone levels on its own.

Some men use them to improve their energy levels, while others take them to boost their gains in the gym. They can also be used to improve libido.

How Do Testosterone Boosting Supplements Work?

It depends on the specific product. There are a variety of ways in which they could increase testosterone.

Some block cortisol, a stress-causing hormone. Stress can cause low levels of male hormones, so limiting the cortisol in your bloodstream can increase testosterone.

Other products limit your body’s ability to produce estrogen. Too much estrogen hampers the production of testosterone, so you want to keep that hormone at a minimum.

The best testosterone boosting supplements, however, spur the growth of luteinizing hormones. Luteinizing hormones cause your body to produce testosterone, so the more of them you have, the higher your T-levels will be.

Are Testosterone Boosters Safe?

Again, it depends on the specific booster.

Pharmaceutical options are generally safe, provided they’re taken properly. However, they’re extremely potent and may be likely to cause side effects.

Many over-the-counter supplements use natural vitamins and herbs to boost testosterone production. The more reputable ones are completely safe and unlikely to cause side effects, but they’re not all trustworthy.

Do your research before buying anything. It’s a bad sign if they won’t reveal their ingredients, use false advertising, or otherwise seem too good to be true.

Conclusion

If we could recommend only one testosterone booster it would be Testogen . It has the most powerful ingredients and the best reviews overall out of any testosterone booster we found.

If you’re feeling sluggish or unable to perform at your peak, low testosterone levels may be to blame. In addition to using a test booster, it’s a good idea to have your doctor check you out to make sure your health is in order.

If you want to feel like you did when you were younger, a testosterone booster can definitely help. They can cause your body to start producing normal levels of the hormones you need to be at your best.