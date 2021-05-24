3 Best CBD Dog Treats: Organic CBD for Dogs

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you’ve personally experienced the amazing benefits of CBD, you may be wondering if your furry family member can safely benefit as well. The good news is that CBD oil, when dosed properly, can improve your dog’s health and overall well-being.

Because the demand for CBD products continues to grow, it’s no surprise that there are an increasing number of pet-friendly CBD options. These products have been optimized to meet your fur baby’s needs. While there are traditional products like capsules and tinctures, the best option is definitely CBD dog treats!

While there is still much to learn about CBD and its therapeutic effects on the body, studies that have been conducted have had nothing but positive incomes. From these studies we know that CBD may be beneficial in reducing stress, pain, inflammation, and may even help us to get better sleep at night.

For your pet, CBD dog treats are an all natural option that can support your furry friend’s health and wellbeing for years to come. As more pet owners search for CBD-infused treats, there has been a spike in the number of pet-based CBD products on the market.

When consumed, CBD and other cannabinoids interact with the nerve receptors of vertebrae animals, such as humans and dogs. Just as humans experience anxiety, pain, inflammation, appetite problems, and sleep issues, so do dogs! This means that CBD treats may be able to offer the same health-boosting benefits that humans are able to enjoy.

Though there are only a few studies that have analyzed the efficacy of CBD on dogs, research is ongoing and promising. Completed studies have shown that there is scientific evidence that humans and animals may equally benefit from CBD.

Wondering how CBD can benefit your doggo? Here’s everything you need to know about why you should incorporate CBD dog treats into your pet’s daily routine. But first let’s discuss the top three CBD dog treats that are made with quality, trusted ingredients.

Best CBD Dog Treats:

1. Verma Farms

2. R+R Medicinals 3. Paw CBD

Not all CBD products are made equally. To ensure that you’re giving your canine companion safe, healthy CBD dog treats, there are some factors to consider before making a purchase.

Go Organic. CBD dog treats that are made with all organic ingredients are ideal for supporting your dog’s wellness. Look for products that use organically grown hemp along with organically-sourced carrier oils. You’ll also want to confirm that all other ingredients, like flavorings, are organic as well.

What condition are you treating? CBD has shown to be effective in treating many different health conditions. If your dog suffers from pain and inflammation, look for CBD treats that contain ingredients that will improve your pet’s comfort.

Ingredients and potency. CBD dog treats that contain low quality, processed ingredients aren’t worth buying! Look for a product that uses nature-derived ingredients without the use of chemicals and other harmful compounds.

What does your dog like? All dogs have their own personal flavor preferences. When choosing a CBD dog treat, make sure that the flavor is one that your dog will like. CBD companies offer all sorts of drool-worthy flavors, including chicken, bacon, cheese, sweet potato, and others.

Check the hemp source. Avoid buying a product that contains hemp for anywhere but the U.S. and Europe. Hemp sourced from these areas is safer and more potent. These plants also tend to be grown using pesticide-free and non-GMO farming practices.

Ensure the product is lab tested. You can’t believe everything that the label says. Only buy CBD dog treats that have been tested by a third-party lab. Review the certificate of analysis and confirm that what’s advertised is true.

Read reviews. Finding the right CBD dog treats for your furry family member will require some trial and error. But, you can narrow down your search for the right product by reading customer reviews. See what other pet owners have to say about a product before buying it.

3 Best CBD Dog Treats [Reviews]

There’s nothing better than rewarding your dog with a delicious treat. But what if you could reward your dog with a treat that boosts his health and wellbeing? CBD dog treats are available in many different flavors and CBD concentrations so that your dog can feel his best inside and out.

Here are three of the top CBD dog treat products that we recommend trying.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers bacon flavored dog chews that your dog is sure to love. These doggy delights offer a drool-worthy flavor that packs a powerful health and wellness punch. As a pet parent, there's nothing better than knowing your dog is happy and healthy both mentally and physically.

Verma Farms dog treats are ideal for puppies, adult dogs, or your aging companion. Each treatment is made with USA grown hemp and is THC-free. If you’re looking for a pet-safe product that’s faster acting, consider the brand’s CBD tincture. This product is available in a salmon flavor, which your dog is sure to love.

Potency

● 5mg per treat

● 150mg in container (30 treats)

Flavors

● Bacon (highlighted in this review)

● Steak

Ingredients

● Barley Flour

● Palm Oil

● Honey

● Rolled Oats

● Cheddar Cheese

● Flax

● Coconut Oil

● Natural Bacon Flavor

● Salmon Oil

● Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil

Hemp Source: USA

Extract type: Broad spectrum CBD

Lab Tests: Botanacor

Price:

● Bacon Soft Chews - $59.99

● Steak Bites - $59.99

● 3 Pack Steak Bites - $149.99

2. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals finally answered the call for someone to make premium Dog Chews that actually work and taste great. They partnered with a renowned dog treat manufacturer to ensure all dogs love the taste! Their Dog Chews are made with premium ingredients: flaxseed, chicken liver, sweet potato, and more, and each Chew is combined with 5mg of USDA Organic Full-Spectrum CBD. With 60 Chews in each jar, they are of incredible value at only $27.99, and they can last well over two months with continuous use. They’re also covered by a 30-Day Risk Free Trial and have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google!

Potency

● 5mg per treat

● 300mg in container (30 treats)

Flavors

● Chicken

Ingredients

● Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract

● Chicken Liver

● Flaxseed

● Carrot

● Sweet Potato

Hemp Source: Colorado, U.S.

Extract type: Full spectrum CBD, CO2 Extracted

Lab Tests: SC Labs

Price:

● $27.99 for one time purchase (30 bites)

● Subscriptions receive a 10% discount

3. Petly

Petly CBD’s beef treats are sourced from organically grown, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp.

Created by two animal lovers who wanted to help our beloved furry family members live their healthiest and happiest lives, these treats were made to be grain free, non-gmo, preservative free, and pesticide free.

Petly’s products go through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing to ensure purity, safety, potency, effectiveness, and balanced formulation.

Potency:

● 2mg/treat

● 50mg in all (25 treats/packet)

Flavors:

● Natural Beef

Ingredients:

● Organically-grown broad-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin, citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dihydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), and dextrin

Hemp Source: Oregon, US

Extract type: Broad-Spectrum CBD Blend

Lab Tests: on their website

Price:

● Single pack: $39.99 ($0.8/mg)

Coupon: DISCOVER15 for 15% off. Choosing CBD Treats for Dogs

Choosing the right CBD treats for your dog can be harder than you may think, especially since there are so many products on the market to choose from. One of the biggest determining factors to consider is how you want to administer CBD to your dog. Some of the most common options include:

● Giving CBD oil tinctures by mouth

● Adding CBD oil to food or water

● CBD edibles, like hard treats or soft chewies

● Adding CBD capsules to your dog’s food

● Applying CBD topicals to painful or inflamed parts of the body

So which delivery method is best? It really depends on what you prefer as well as your dog’s specific needs.

● Sublingual tinctures are highly effective, but can be difficult to administer under your dog’s tongue.

● Adding CBD oil to water or food is convenient, but takes longer to take effect.

● Softgel capsules put into your dog’s food are ideal if your dog isn’t a picky eater, but capsules also take time to work.

● Topicals are only effective in small areas and you must prevent your dog from licking or rubbing off the product.

● CBD edibles take time to work in the body, but are definitely the most convenient delivery option. Dogs love treats and won’t know the difference between one that’s CBD-infused and one that isn’t.

After careful consideration, we definitely recommend giving your dog CBD treats. It’s the most convenient option for pet parents and the tastiest option for pets!

Unique Formulation: Each CBD dog treat brand uses its own unique formulation. You’ll find that the ingredients used in CBD dog treats varies, depending on many factors such as:

● Type/strain of hemp

● Source of hemp

● Extraction method

● Extract type (ie. isolate, broad, or full spectrum)

● Ingredients

● Manufacturing process

● Filtration of end product to remove contaminants

● Third-party lab testing

Based on these factors, every brand of CBD dog treats will vary. This means you’ll find that these products vary based on:

● Potency

● CBD concentration

● Purity

● Safety

● Effectiveness

This means that each brands’ specific formula will have a different effect and reaction on your dog’s health.

Another important factor to consider when buying CBD dog treats is price. While you don’t want to buy the cheapest product on the market, you also don’t want to spend above your means. There are many high quality, affordable CBD dog treat products on the market. Our top three list includes some of the best around!

Why are CBD Treats Better than CBD Oils for Dogs?

CBD can be administered to your dog in many different ways, including through tinctures, capsules, topical creams, and CBD treats. So why are CBD treats better than these others options?

It’s true that CBD oils and tinctures are the fastest-acting and most effective out of all of these options. And today’s CBD oils come with a dropper that makes for easy, precise dosing. However, have you ever tried to force your dog to eat something they didn’t want? It’s messy and frustrating for everyone involved.

CBD treats are more popular for dogs than tinctures because:

Dogs love treats. Just saying the word treat is likely to send your dog into a tail-wagging frenzy. The fact is that dogs like the smell and flavor of treats, so you can ensure that your dog won’t make a fuss when it comes to treats. Tinctures on the other hand are problematic to encourage your dog to take. CBD oil must be put under the tongue and kept there for a few seconds. Opening your dog’s mouth, administering the oil, and holding it there for the proper amount of time is no easy feat. it’s much easier to just give your dog a treat that he’s sure to love.

● Treats offer more precise dosing. With CBD dog treats, you can have peace of mind knowing exactly how much CBD you’re giving your pet. Droppers aren’t as precise as treats, because with a treat, you know that each one contains a specific mg of CBD.

● Treats come in dog-friendly flavors. If you’ve ever tried natural-flavored CBD, you know for a fact that it doesn’t have a pleasant taste. Now imagine trying to convince your dog that CBD oil is worth trying! The fact is that CBD dog treats come in friendly flavors. You will find both hard and soft treats, which can be given at home or while on the go. Treats are a great option for helping with anxiety issues like separation anxiety. Treats will also keep your dog busy chewing and gnawing away.

● Treats can pack a bigger health punch. Unlike tinctures, CBD dog treats can not only be made with cannabinoids, but other naturally-sourced, health boosting ingredients like superfoods, vitamins, and minerals.

● Long lasting effects. Though tinctures work more quickly, CBD dog treats have long lasting effects. This means that your dog will feel his best for most of the day, versus feeling good for just a few hours.

Downsides

Of course, with the good comes the bad, and if you’re planning to give your dog CBD treats, there are some things you’ll want to know so that you and your pet get the best experience possible.

Treats take time. Unlike tinctures, which can offer effects in just minutes, dog treats take a bit more time to be broken down and released into the bloodstream. Dog treats can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour in order to take full effect. The amount of time depends on the strength, formulation, and ingredients. Depending on what you’re using CBD to treat, tinctures may be more ideal if you need immediate relief, such as for treating pain or inflammation.

Risk of adverse interaction with certain medications. When ingested, CBD interacts with several liver enzymes, specifically CYP450. There is a chance that CBD dog treats may hinder the efficacy of certain medications that your dog may be taking. This is because medications rely on the same liver enzymes to be metabolized and brought into the bloodstream. To minimize this risk, keep CBD doses low and consult with your veterinarian.

Benefits of CBD for Dogs

Just like humans, dogs suffer from daily conditions such as stress, anxiety, inflammation, joint issues, sleeplessness, indigestion, and changes in appetite. And just like humans, dogs also react well to using CBD as a way to treat these conditions.

While there is not a lot of scientific evidence available, past studies do show some evidence of CBD being effective in treating many health issues that are common among dogs, including:

● Anxiety, stress, and depression

● Neuropathic pain, such as joint and back pain

● Cardiac issues

● Sleep disturbances

● Epilpetic seizures

● Nausea, vomiting, and bowel movement

Though there aren’t a large number of studies that have looked at CBD’s effects on dogs, the research we do have is quite promising. Most studies have been conducted on rats and humans, but a few studies have shown that CBD can be safely administered in dogs. Another study found that the canine digestive system is able to trigger a positive response in their endocannabinoid system.

So now that you know that CBD can benefit your dog’s physical and mental health, the next factor to consider is dosage. How do you determine how much CBD to give your doggo to ensure that it’s effective without the risk of adverse effects?

Here’s what you need to know.

CBD Dosage for Dogs

Similarly to humans, dogs can also react differently to CBD. There are many factors that influence how your pet may react to a CBD treat, including formulation and dosage. Just like in humans, there is no set dosage that will work for all dogs.

It’s important to note that CBD products aren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency has made it very clear that CBD companies cannot market or sell CBD as a drug or food supplement for humans or pets.

This means that finding the right product and dosage for your dog comes down to trial-and-error. Since your dog can’t talk, this process is a little more difficult in pets than humans.

The biggest difference between CBD dosing for dogs and humans is that dogs require a much lower dosage in order to experience the effects. THC is dangerous for dogs, but in humans the cannabinoid can offer enjoyable effects. In fact, too high of a THC dosage can be fatal for a dog. This is because their endocannabinoid system is more perceptive than ours.

The good news is that most CBD pet products offer approximate dosage. You’ll find that these products recommend a dosage based on your dog’s weight and size. But, it’s important to remember that this is an approximation and not a tried and true number that’s set in stone.

Most brands recommend 0.1 to 0.2mg of CBD per pound. So if your dog weighs 50lbs, you can safely administer 5mg to 10mg in a single dose. It’s safest to start with a low dose and increase as needed.

Side Effects of CBD on Dogs

Generally, dogs don’t experience life-threatening risks from CBD treats or other CBD products. But, this doesn’t mean that CBD products are entirely safe. There is always the risk of an unintended or unexpected adverse side effect.

There is also a risk of overdosing. While it’s extremely rare to overdose on CBD, the presence of THC does pose a risk for dogs. When the human body interacts with THC, it causes a feeling of being high and euphoric. But dogs don’t experience the same effects. Instead, THC makes dogs feel nervous and anxious, and causes their heart rate to skyrocket. This is extremely dangerous and could be fatal.

This is why it’s best to only use CBD pet products that contain pure CBD or broad spectrum CBD. Products made with CBD isolation contain no THC or other cannabinoids or compounds. Broad spectrum CBD contains other compounds but all traces of THC have been removed.

Similarly to humans, there is a risk that CBD may cause certain side effects in your dog. Here are some of the most common side effects to be aware of:

1. Dry throat and/or mouth. When giving your dog CBD treats, make sure that he has plenty of access to water nearby. CBD can make dogs extremely thirsty, so a full bowl of fresh, clean water is a must.

2. Drowsiness and sleepiness. One of the tell-tale signs that your dog is getting CBD’s full effects is when he is sleeping and napping throughout the day. While your dog shouldn’t be overly drowsy (this is a sign of too high of a dosage), he should be much calmer and even a little sleepy.

3. Low blood pressure. If your dog has been given too high of a dosage, you may notice that your dog is walking funny or bumping into things. Lowered blood pressure impacts walking and your dog’s ability to safely navigate in and around the home.

4. Excessive itching. If your dog starts itching after being given a CBD product, this is a good sign that it contains THC. If excessive itching happens, make sure to lower the dosage. If itching persists, stop administering the CBD product.

5. Mild vomiting. Another side effect of a product that contains THC is vomiting. If your dog has persistent vomiting for more than four hours, it’s important to schedule a visit to the veterinarian immediately.

If you notice any of these signs in your dog, you’ll want to lower the dosage. You may even want to switch to a new product altogether. Remember, THC can be dangerous for dogs and a quality CBD product should contain very little to no THC.

When giving your dog CBD treats for the first time, there are some tips and tricks to follow:

● Start with a very low dose. Low and slow is the key to introducing CBD products to your dog. Over time, you can increase the dosage as needed but never give your dog a higher dosage throughout the day just to keep him calmer for a little longer.

● Consult with your veterinarian first. Your vet knows the ins and outs of your dog’s health and any underlying health conditions. They will be in the best position to determine if CBD can help your dog. You may also want to ask for any product recommendations that your vet has experience with.

Parting Thoughts – Keep Your Dog Healthy & Safe

Before giving your dog CBD treats or any other CBD product, first determine why you think your dog will benefit from CBD. Do you want to improve your dog’s overall wellness? Looking to provide natural relief from pain and inflammation?

Instead of focusing on the potential adverse side effects of CBD, figure out how CBD can benefit your dog. This is why you may want to consult with a veterinarian to ensure that CBD treats will support and improve your dog’s health.

It’s also important to be vigilant and to keep a closeful eye on your dog. Make note of any adverse side effects and make changes to the dosage as needed.