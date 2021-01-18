25 Best CBD Gummies on the Market

If you find yourself wanting to try CBD, but don’t where to start, one of the easiest ways to introduce this powerful phytonutrient into your wellness routine is with, well … candy! Vaping has been a popular choice for many CBD consumers, but with the scary health implications you’ve been reading about in the news (or maybe even experiencing firsthand), you’ll want something safer.

And while the best CBD oil and tinctures are an excellent way of delivering this plant-based medicinal supplement, it might not be as appealing to first-time users as, say, a sour gummy worm.

Keep in mind, you may feel lighter or delayed effects when you opt for an edible form of CBD rather than a sublingual (under-the-tongue) delivery. This is because medicine taken sublingually is able to get to the bloodstream more directly. In the digestive process (such as when you eat a gummy), things tend to move a little more slowly. So, if you don’t feel relief at first, hang on for a bit and let your digestive tract do its thing. Hot tip: this can be a great tactic if you have issues with night waking or staying asleep. Take a CBD gummy before bed and let the slow-releasing effects work for you overnight.

Regardless of what you’re taking CBD gummies for, you’re going to have tons of choices at your fingertips — but which should you choose? Here are 25 of the best CBD gummies you can find in the U.S., meeting the highest standards of production, transparency, safety testing and, of course, flavor. If you’re going to turn your daily “vitamin” into a treat, it has to taste good! And whether you’re into tropical frogs, sour worms, peach rings or gourmet gumdrops, there’s something out there for every CBD fan (especially those with a sweet tooth).

1. Verma Farms Maui Melon Gummy Rings

A jar of Verma Farms Maui Melon Gummy Rings

Milligrams: 21 per gummy

Gummies per package: 24

Price: $45

Ready for a bite of an island vacation? We’re heading to the Pacific island of Maui for some tasty treats and relaxation. If sour watermelon is your thing, you’re going to want to drop everything and get yourself some Verma Farms Maui Melon CBD gummies. Coated in sweet-and-sour sugar crystals and exploding with tangy watermelon flavor, these small-but-mighty rings pack more than 20 milligrams of CBD and are just over 10 calories each.

Not a watermelon person? Try their Peachy Pau Hana (apparently it tastes like a Maui peach smoothie), Blueberry Wave, Beary Beach, Wahoo Worm, Hawaiian Rainbow, Tropical Cherry, Island Apple or Sugar-Free gummies — or get one of their bundles and try multiple flavors. U.S.-grown hemp (from Maui) is the source of their GMO-free, pesticide-free CBD.

2. Penguin CBD Gummies Sour Worms

A bottle of Penguin CBD Gummies Sour Worms

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

If you’re looking for a nostalgic throwback to your favorite childhood movie theater treat (or, if we’re being realistic, current favorite movie theater treat), try Penguin CBD’s sour gummies. Of course, these aren’t the same sugar-stuffed chewy candies you grew up on; that said, they definitely taste like those chewy candies. While “treats” and “health” are sometimes mutually exclusive, they’re brought together in a safe, health-focused gummy thanks to 10 milligrams of CBD isolate. Why isolate? Separating the compound from the rest of the cannabis plant ensures there is zero THC and allows your gummy to taste like … well, a sour gummy worm. By using the isolate ingredient, the candy doesn’t have any kind of herbal flavor, just sweet and sour sugar, as the Lord intended.

You can also feel safe about your candy choice thanks to the Oregon-grown hemp from a farm that uses no chemical fertilizers and no pesticides. Why is this so important? Because hemp is a bioaccumulator and can suck up all the chemicals from the soil it’s planted in. By keeping the soil clean and free from harmful solutions and toxins, you ensure that nothing but clean, hemp-based medicine is getting into your food, and thus your body.

3. Not Pot Vegan CBD Gummies

A bottle of Not Pot

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $40

With five flavors to choose from — pineapple, blue raspberry, watermelon, green apple and grape — Not Pot’s CBD experience is customizable to your tastes and preferences. These 10 milligram chewy rounds are vegan (no gelatin!) and use CBD isolate so you won’t get any additional cannabinoids, including THC.

They’re made in the USA with hemp sourced from Oregon, and they’re third-party lab tested, so they’re as clean and safe as they are fruity, colorful and fun. Profits from Not Pot sales help pay for someone’s bail every month through the Not Pot Bail Fund, a project that helps to reverse the cannabis-centered damage the criminal justice system has inflicted on marginalized communities.

4. Charlotte’s Web

A jar of Charlotte's Web

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 60 (180 total in the three-pack)

Price: $132

One of the most storied brands in the CBD space, Charlotte’s Web is a business with products you can trust, and that includes their CBD gummy candy. The Stanley brothers founded the company (which would soon become Charlotte’s Web) in 2011 with their Colorado-grown hemp, initially focusing their efforts on saving Charlotte Figi, a five-year-old girl who had 300 grand mal seizures a week.

Today, the brand offers three types of gummies that come in a three-pack with one of each of the following: Recovery (ginger flavor), Calm (lemon-lime flavor) and Sleep (raspberry flavor). Each blend uses unique botanicals aimed at a specific health goal. For Recovery, ginger and turmeric work with CBD to reduce inflammation. The Calm blend uses L-theanine and lemon balm, two compounds known to help with stress relief and relaxation.

Finally, the Sleep gummy includes melatonin, which is a sleep supplement that our body naturally makes. Charlotte’s Web harnesses not only the power of the hemp plants, but other complementary plants that support CBD’s seemingly magical powers to help heal and relax the body.

5. Lord Jones

A box of Lord Jones

Milligrams: 20 per gummy

Gummies per package: 9

Price: $45

The experience of eating a Lord Jones gummy is akin to taking a stroll down the Champs-Élysées. For starters, the box these gumdrops come in looks like an orange Hermès box — the epitome of luxury. The sophisticated sweet has a pâte de fruit texture, and the flavor is truly artisanal. Don’t let the decadence fool you, though: at 20 milligrams per morsel, these treats pack a potent punch.

They’re said to be “made by hand in small batches,” which totally makes sense; however, these gumdrops are not made from CBD isolate, but broad-spectrum CBD, sourced from U.S.-grown hemp. The fact that the CBD is broad-spectrum (meaning there are more plant compounds than just the CBD isolate) would typically leave you with a treat that tastes earthy and herbal, but this is not the case with Lord Jones, as they’ve fine-tuned the recipe to simply taste like an exquisite fruit dessert straight out of Paris.

6. Joy Organics Premium CBD Gummies

A jar of Joy Organics Premium CBD gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $40

Is there anything better than a strawberry lemonade on a summer day? Perhaps a strawberry lemonade CBD gummy. Joy Organics has crafted a delectable soft chew that fans have described as “not hempy,” and this is some of the highest-quality stuff you can find.

Board members of the US Hemp Round Table, the Joy brand was founded by the Joy Smith. The Colorado-cultivated hemp the brand uses is meticulously processed in a GMP-compliant facility using CO2 extraction. This is so they can conserve the phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids while ensuring no THC makes it into the mix; they say “even the most minute traces of THC” are removed. It is then third-party lab tested before making it into your BPA-free container. As if that weren’t enough, every month the company chooses a nonprofit or charitable organization to donate a portion of all revenue to.

7. Sunday Scaries

A bottle of Sunday Scaries

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 20

Price: $39-44

San Diego brand Sunday Scaries wants to make your life “a little more chill.” With both classic (a sweet bear-shaped gummy) and vegan (a sour gumdrop shape) versions of their popular CBD product, the company has created a new take on gummy vitamins. Vitamins D3 and B12 are used in the Sunday Scaries supplement, two micronutrients that aim to fortify your immune system and support healthy nervous system function.

This could even replace your old daily vitamin. At 10 milligrams per bite, they recommend two to three pieces per serving each time you’re feeling on edge — so you could run through your bottle of 20 quite quickly during tax season. Want to mix up your CBD delivery? They’ve got “unicorn jerky” sour strips as well, and a dollar of each unicorn jerky sale helps fund The Trevor Project.

Though Sunday Scaries is headquartered in sunny San Diego, they source their hemp in Colorado, and ensure that all raw materials going into these candies are processed in a lab that is GMP-certified (this means “good manufacturing practices”) and kosher-certified, ISO 9001 audited (a way of regulating quality), licensed by Farm Products Dealer, and licensed to operate by the CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment).

8. Kanibi Organi Gummies

A bottle of Kanibi Organi Gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $44

Ten calories, 10 milligrams, lots of flavor. The Organi Gummies from Kanibi are a fruity mix of sugar-coated, stress-relieving treats made with “completely organic ingredients.” This is part of their commitment to a natural and safe product; they refuse to use fake dyes, artificial sweeteners or chemicals in their edible products.

Instead of using CBD isolate, Kanibi uses a high-quality CBD distillate in their recipe (domestically sourced hemp from Kentucky) to harness the other supporting terpenes and plant compounds that may potentially enhance therapeutic effects of hemp. Kanibi is consistently a fan favorite when it comes to flavor, and they provide transparency with their testing reports on their website.

9. CBDFX CBD Gummies With Melatonin

A bottle of CBDFX CBD Gummies With Melatonin

Milligrams: 5 per gummy

Gummies per package: 60

Price: $50

Ready to hit the hay? If you’re in need of a nod-off nudge, you’ll be counting sheep in no time thanks to the naturopathic combo of CBD and melatonin. These two natural powerhouses of relaxation will help your body slip into a sweet slumber, and they might work better together than they would apart. CBDFX makes a number of gummies, but these juicy lemon bites are some of the best.

The vegan, non-GMO gummies contain zero artificial sweeteners or corn syrup, and have five milligrams of CBD and five milligrams of melatonin per unit (so one before bedtime will probably suffice). They’re tested in a lab in California to ensure they’re safe and effective.

10. Neurogan CBD Gummy Bears

A bottle of Neurogan CBD Gummy Bears

Milligrams: 40 per gummy

Gummies per package: 25

Price: $60

While many brands opt for the safety of U.S.-grown hemp, you’ll definitely want to check out the Scandinavian-sourced hemp products from Neurogan. Though the company is headquartered in San Diego, their farm is in Denmark, where hemp grows in the gorgeous Nordic countryside. Neurogan makes a number of products, but the sour apple gummy bears are not to be missed.

Go for their high-dose 40 milligram bears; you’ll get 25 potent chewy candies, created with fine Danish hemp that’s been crafted in a GMP-certified facility and third-party tested in a lab in the U.S. These gummies use full-spectrum hemp, meaning you’ll get more of the plant’s phytonutrients and terpenes, but the lab test will ensure you’re not getting any THC.

11. Infinite CBD Asteroids

A bag of Infinite CBD Asteroids

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 20

Price: $36

The Asteroids from Infinite CBD are seriously effective. Using only natural fruit flavors and pectin, a plant-based alternative to gelatin, they offer 25 milligrams of CBD in every star-shaped chew.

Though they come standard in an array of fruit flavors (and a rainbow of colors), they have apple-pie flavor seasonally, which straight up tastes like a bite of apple pie in gummy form (it’s beyond delicious). Like many of the top CBD gummy brands, you can find Infinite CBD’s certificate of analysis (COA) from a third-party independent lab in Colorado, posted on their website.

12. CBDistillery Vegan Gummy Combo Pack

A bottle of CBDistillery Vegan Gummy Combo Pack

Milligrams: 30 per gummy

Gummies per package: 50

Price: $90

CBDistillery makes excellent CBD products across the board, and that includes their daytime and nighttime gummy supplements. The brand touts impressive labels for dietary restrictions, including vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free and kosher. You’ll crave the three fruity flavors — raspberry, raspberry lemon, and strawberry — while the 30 milligrams of CBD (with zero THC) make them a healthy daily supplement.

The nighttime version carries 1.5 milligrams of melatonin per gummy, so you can melt into dreamland the second your head hits the pillow. CBDistillery’s set of two jars comes with a total of 50 gummies (25 of each kind) so you can get yourself nearly a month’s worth of your daily dose. With ISO 9001 certification, natural farming practices, U.S.-sourced hemp and third-party lab testing, you can be sure you’re buying from a safe and transparent CBD brand.

13. FAB CBD Chews

A jar of FAB CBD Chews

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $59

Fabulous! The THC-free CBD gummies from FAB are packed with non-GMO, all-natural vegan ingredients. Using only seven (super clean) ingredients, including “organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, [and] organic black currant” for the coloring (yes, they use real food to color their gummies), these are some of the purest sweets you can find. Even the cane sugar is organic!

This is true to their green Colorado roots (which is where they source the hemp). And while they’re working on the science and innovation behind cannabis medicine, they’re also doing their part to give back via partnerships and donations to organizations like Make-A-Wish. So, while your body and brain feel good from the CBD, your heart can feel good too, knowing that your purchase is going toward something great.

14. Seabedee CBD Infused Peach Rings

A bag of Seabedee CBD Infused Peach Rings

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 10

Price: $15

Can you remember the last time you had a peach ring? Summertime in a bite, right? These sweet, soft and fruity gummies are made in San Diego, and contain zero THC. And because they’re so flavorful (thanks to natural peach flavor) you won’t taste the medicinal part of your gummy supplement: the CBD. They’re 10 calories apiece, with under two grams of sugar per ring.

Seabedee prides itself on transparency, sharing an easy-to-access certificate of analysis from a third-party lab on their site for all their products. The CBD is also extracted with CO2, meaning solvents weren’t used (lessening the chances that the CBD is contaminated). What’s more, this company donates 3 percent of all sales to the American Cancer Society.

15. CBDMD Gummies

A bottle CBDMD Gummies

Milligrams: 50 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $100

These soft and chewy cubes come in an array of tropical flavors (“tropical mix”), and the U.S.-sourced CBD is third-party, ISO-certified lab tested to ensure that your sweet treat is both safe and effective. While these gummies come in different dosage levels, we’d point you toward the “more bang for your buck” option with the 50 milligram cubes if you’re have more serious needs. The higher dose of CBD may be exactly what you need to relax your body and brain. Like several of the top CBD gummies, this brand provides THC-free doses of cannabidiol, with organic ingredients used for its gummy candy delivery. Another great thing about CBDMD is that they frequently update their site with the certificate of analysis for the current batch they’re selling (you’ll want to have the COA by batch number so you can match the lab test to the exact product you’re consuming).

16. Winged Relaxation CBD Gummies

A box of Winged Relaxation CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 21

Price: $35

What makes Winged so different is that they’ve been specifically formulated for women. Winged has reported that (1) women experience anxiety, depression and PTSD at twice the rate of men, and (2) women are more likely than men to have a difficult time falling and staying asleep (resulting in numerous health issues). Based on these statistics, Winged has crafted a female-focused line using American hemp.

The non-drowsy, relaxation recipe for CBD gummies aims to help reduce stress and anxiety, using not just hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids (they use full-spectrum, organically grown hemp), but evening primrose oil (which may help with hormonal support), chamomile, lemon-balm extract and L-theanine (all of which are used for mental relaxation). This unique combination of botanicals, in addition to tension-melting CBD, comes together in a natural fruit gummy with herbaceous superpowers.

17. Balance CBD Gummies

A bag of Balance CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $35

Founded by a trainer/athlete and a doctor, and with super-creative flavors like cotton candy, orange dreamsicle and wildberry, Balance is one of the most unique CBD gummy brands out on the market. When cofounder Cara Thien was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, menopause and severe anxiety, she decided to take matters into her own hands. With the help of Dr. Manpreet Bajwa, Balance was born.

Grab the variety pack to try all five of the flavors on offer (they’re crafted by food scientists and chemists). The ingredients are all organic, down to the purified spring water, and use pectin to keep them vegan. The sugared squishy cubes come in a resealable bag, making them easy to take on the go. Speaking of those bags, there’s a QR code on each of them so you can access the lab and testing information from your phone. Talk about transparency! And you can rest easy knowing that all Balance’s products contain less than 0.3 percent THC, so it’s all legal and safe.

18. +PlusCBD Oil Gummy Wedges

A jar of +PlusCBD Oil Gummy Wedges

Milligrams: 5 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $30

With flavors like cherry mango and citrus punch, you can’t help but start salivating when you see these little wedge-shaped gummies from +PlusCBD Oil, a brand that’s been in the CBD space since 2012. This jar of goodies has a lower dose of hemp, with five milligrams per bite, and uses full-spectrum CBD oil from European-grown hemp grown from EU certified hemp seeds, with no artificial ingredients. +PlusCBD Oil prides itself on using naturally occurring phytonutrients, including fatty acids, terpenes and vitamin E.

Not only do these gummies taste delicious, but the quality is reliable and the CBD is potent, even though the dose is low. The company offers traceability, meaning you can see exactly where the CBD came from, starting with the seed (and you can find a lot of this information using the QR code on the packaging). And if these little cannabidiol treats don’t work for you, the brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

19. Pure Relief Gummy Bears

A bag of Pure Relief Gummy Bears

Milligrams: 30 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $60

Get ready for some serious relief with seriously pure ingredients, thanks to Pure Relief gummy bears. Their daytime hemp gummies were created (along with the rest of the Pure Relief brand) as a response to the opioid epidemic in North Carolina. Founder Michael Melton was searching for safer, healthier pain relief, especially for those close to him who were struggling with drug addiction. Thus, Pure Relief was born.

The assorted fruit-flavored gummy bears are coated with a sugary finish, and are made with vegan and non-GMO ingredients, including natural fruit extracts. Need help sleeping? Their nighttime blend has a little melatonin to help you get some shuteye.

20. HempBombs

A bottle of HempBombs

Milligrams: 15 per gummy

Gummies per package: 60

Price: $100

The Florida-based company HempBombs creates their herbally powered super gummies with products from an organic farm in the USA. To guarantee quality, you can find all the lab results by batch number on their website.

The 15 milligrams of CBD isolate (again, zero THC) in their Sleep Gummies is supported by other plant-based relaxants, including L-theanine, scutellaria and passiflora. Add in five milligrams of melatonin, and you’re good to go … to bed. Because of its efficacy, fans have consistently rated HempBombs as a top CBD product.

21. Remedi CBD Remedi Plus Boost Gummies

A jar of Remedi CBD Remedi Plus Boost Gummies

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 10

Price: $40

Remedi CBD has created a popular CBD gummy in berry and mixed citrus flavors. Their 25 milligram CBD gummies are infused with additional vitamins, like B1, B3, B8 and B12, as well as vitamin C, making this a veritable multivitamin. Taking a daily supplement in a delicious star-shaped gummy treat? Yes, please! Bonus: these have a little caffeine in them, so they’re definitely intended for daytime.

Think: a double shot of espresso, without the jitters. This Colorado-based brand uses only certified organic ingredients, so you know your energizing vitamin is also pretty darn clean, and free of pesticides. What’s more, the hemp used in the products is certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

22. Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies

A bag of Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 250 per package

Gummies per package: 2 ounces

Price: $25

As you may have noticed, Blue Moon Hemp is a little different because they measure the CBD per ounces of gummies, not by individual gummy. Using strawberry, orange and pineapple for flavoring, these sweet and sour gummy rings are a nod to your favorite smoothie, and with 0 percent THC, you won’t have to worry about taking one of these before heading to work or driving a car.

Blue Moon offers by-the-batch test results in easily accessible places, so the consumer can always know exactly what’s in their bag of treats. The USA-grown hemp is processed in a third-party lab to create the CBD isolate that makes these candies so potent.

23. Highland Pharms

A bottle of Highland Pharms Hemp+ Gummies

Milligrams: 20 per gummy

Gummies per package: 20

Price: $70

Full-spectrum, all-natural, potent CBD gummies can be yours thanks to widely loved Highland Pharms. These chewy bears are dusted in a sugar coating, and can be cut in half to adjust your dose. The brand is headquartered in Texas, and was founded to help give consumers a health option outside of big pharma. The cofounder, Luke, passed away from cancer in 2016, but used CBD to ease the pain of both the disease and treatment. Using “ultra high grade” Colorado hemp, Highland honors Luke’s memory while delivering a delicious and healing product to those who need it.

Though the FDA prohibits CBD companies from making health claims, fans of Highland Pharms come to this brand for help with anything from fibromyalgia to anxiety and insomnia to what Luke came to CBD for: cancer. Another great factor about Highland Pharms? They use pharmaceutical-grade hemp, a type of hemp bred for a high cannabinoid content and additional qualities that are well suited for medicinal use.

24. Royal CBD

A jar of Royal CBD

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $100

Round gummies in strawberry, orange and grape flavors offer you 25 milligrams of CBD in every vegan-friendly soft candy. Like the rest of the products on this list, they’re non-psychoactive thanks to being THC-free. As for the CBD, it’s an isolated compound, sourced from American-grown hemp, and uses CO2 extraction before being tested by an independent third-party lab.

Royal CBD prides itself on strict quality control to ensure that every consumer gets a safe cannabis product. The gummies themselves are designed by scientists, herbalists and nutritionists who work with the Royal CBD brand and ensure they’re of the highest standard.

25. Green Roads Relief Toads

A bottle of Green Roads Relief Toads

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 40

Price: $43

Green toads may sound like a traditional French frog dish (and perhaps not particularly appetizing), but we assure you these tropically tinged green gummies are delicious. The Relief Toads from Green Roads CBD are little frog-shaped chews in assorted tropical flavors, carrying 10 milligrams of CO2-extracted CBD.

Green Roads uses industrial hemp grown on American farms, and is headquartered in Florida, using pharmacists to create the formulas in all of their products. Want to try one little amphibian-inspired treat at a time? They also have “CBD Froggies,” which are individually wrapped, single-dose gummies with either a 25 milligram or a 50 milligram option.