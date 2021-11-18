25 Best CBD Gummies on the Market

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you find yourself wanting to try CBD, but don’t where to start, one of the easiest ways to introduce this powerful phytonutrient into your wellness routine is with, well … candy! Vaping has been a popular choice for many CBD consumers, but with the scary health implications you’ve been reading about in the news (or maybe even experiencing firsthand), you’ll want something safer.

And while the best CBD oil and tinctures are an excellent way of delivering this plant-based medicinal supplement, it might not be as appealing to first-time users as, say, a sour gummy worm.

Keep in mind, you may feel lighter or delayed effects when you opt for an edible form of CBD rather than a sublingual (under-the-tongue) delivery. This is because medicine taken sublingually is able to get to the bloodstream more directly. In the digestive process (such as when you eat a gummy), things tend to move a little more slowly. So, if you don’t feel relief at first, hang on for a bit and let your digestive tract do its thing. Hot tip: this can be a great tactic if you have issues with night waking or staying asleep. Take a CBD gummy before bed and let the slow-releasing effects work for you overnight.

Regardless of what you’re taking CBD gummies for, you’re going to have tons of choices at your fingertips — but which should you choose? Here are 25 of the best CBD gummies you can find in the U.S., meeting the highest standards of production, transparency, safety testing and, of course, flavor. If you’re going to turn your daily “vitamin” into a treat, it has to taste good! And whether you’re into tropical frogs, sour worms, peach rings or gourmet gumdrops, there’s something out there for every CBD fan (especially those with a sweet tooth).

1. Verma Farms Maui Melon Gummy Rings

A jar of Verma Farms Maui Melon Gummy Rings

Milligrams: 21 per gummy

Gummies per package: 24

Price: $60

Verma Farms makes the best CBD gummy on the market, which has made the brand one of the most talked about in the world of CBD.

Ready for a bite of an island vacation? We’re heading to the Pacific island of Maui for some tasty treats and relaxation. If sour watermelon is your thing, you’re going to want to drop everything and get yourself some Verma Farms Maui Melon CBD gummies. Coated in sweet-and-sour sugar crystals and exploding with tangy watermelon flavor, these small-but-mighty rings pack more than 20 milligrams of CBD and are just over 10 calories each.

Not a watermelon person? Try their Peachy Pau Hana (apparently it tastes like a peach smoothie), Blueberry Wave, Beary Beach, Wahoo Worm, Hawaiian Rainbow, Tropical Cherry, Island Apple, or Sugar-Free gummies — or get one of their bundles and try multiple flavors. U.S.-grown hemp (from Maui) is the source of their GMO-free, pesticide-free CBD.

Hitting every mark, Verma Farms is the go-to CBD gummy.

2. Penguin CBD Gummies Sour Worms

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Merry Jane, the largest cannabis resource on the internet, declared Penguin’s CBD gummies to be the #1 best gummy brand around right now. You know it’s the real deal when Merry Jane gives something their highest praise.

So if you’re looking for a nostalgic throwback to your favorite childhood movie theater treat, then you can’t do better than Penguin CBD’s sour gummies. Of course, these aren’t the same sugar-stuffed chewy candies you grew up on. That said, they definitely taste like those chewy candies. While “treats” and “health” are sometimes mutually exclusive, they’re brought together in a safe, health-focused gummy thanks to 10 milligrams of CBD isolate.

Why isolate? Separating the compound from the rest of the cannabis plant ensures there is zero THC and allows your gummy to taste like … well, a sour gummy worm. By using the isolate ingredient, the candy doesn’t have any kind of herbal flavor, just sweet and sour sugar, as the Lord intended.

You can also feel safe about your candy choice thanks to the Oregon-grown hemp from a farm that uses no chemical fertilizers and no pesticides. Why is this so important? Because hemp is a bioaccumulator and can suck up all the chemicals from the soil it’s planted in. By keeping the soil clean and free from harmful solutions and toxins, you ensure that nothing but clean, hemp-based CBD is getting into your food, and thus your body.

3. R+R Medicinals

Milligrams: 25 per Gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $45

R+R Medicinals is the brand that finally makes the CBD gummy right - with their 25mg Full-Spectrum Gummies, you can really feel the difference. Vegan, sugar coated, no artificial flavors or colors, and simple ingredients make this gummy option a clear winner compared to other gummies on the market. Each gummy is packed with 25mg of Full-Spectrum CBD and other minor cannabinoids from their CO2 extracted, USDA Certified Organic, proprietary Cherry strain of hemp. R+R partnered with a local candy manufacturer to create these one-of-a-kind gummies. Unlike most other ‘sprayed’ gummies, they truly infuse their CBD into the formula and ensure the hemp flavor doesn’t overpower the deliciousness of each piece. Each jar has 30 gummies at 25mg each - 750mg total for the jar, with a mix of peach, strawberry, and green apple flavors. This is an outstanding bang for your buck for a Full-Spectrum product at only $44.99. Full-battery certificates of analysis are available for each batch on their website along with a 30-Day Risk Free Trial.

4. Leaf Remedys

Milligrams: 50 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $49.99 one-time purchase or $34.99 with subscription

20% with discount code: DM20

Leaf Remedys Gummies are infused with Full Spectrum oil extracted from extremely high quality organically grown Colorado hemp. With 50mg of CBD each, Leaf Remedys Gummies are one of the strongest on the market and are very reasonably priced at $49.99 for a 30 Pack a total of 1500mg. Although very potent, the texture and flavor are not compromised at all. They feel and taste exactly like a Gummy should taste, but with a potent CBD twist to them. They come in 3 delicious flavors (blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Lime) and are only 8 calories each. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. They offer free shipping within the united states.

5. Colorado Botanicals

Milligrams: 10mg-25mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $30-$60

These orange and strawberry flavored, broad-spectrum CBD gummies from Colorado Botanicals are THC-free, vegan, and non-GMO. What sets them apart is the compounds and purity we noticed by looking at their lab reports. Not only is it THC-Free while containing other crucial cannabinoids such as Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), or Cannabidivarin (CBDV), but they contain natural hemp-derived terpenes, which is not common as it’s challenging to retain.

Terpenes include Beta-caryophyllene, which behaves as a cannabinoid by stimulating the nervous system's CB2 receptors. Guaiol, another terpene from a 2010 study, showed Guaiol might have anti-inflammatory properties, or Bisabolol, which from a 2011 study showed may have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Visit their website for more info or to buy.

6. BATCH premium CBD gummies

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $50

BATCH is one of the few vertically integrated CBD brands in the industry with a stellar reputation, and their premium CBD gummies take no exception. Made with their signature full-spectrum CBD extract derived from finest organic hemp, these gummies are highly effective and are offered at a great value. BATCH gummies are vegan and use all natural ingredients for a satisfying consistency and astonishingly pleasant taste. With an assortment of juicy natural flavors, these gummies offer a clean experience that will leave you feeling your best.

The BATCH team brings a contagious energy to their work, with a proven commitment to quality and transparency. Everything at BATCH is made in one facility and they will be the first to show you how they do it. They have become known for their own full-spectrum extracts that are rich in phytocannabinoids and terpenes.

Use code "Discover" for for 10% off at checkout

7. CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 25mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 60

CBDfx has been one of the most respected CBD brands since they first hit the market in 2014. That reputation was built on purity of product. Their hemp is all grown under strict U.S. guidelines, and is organic, with no GMOs or pesticides. CBD is removed from the hemp plant using ultra-clean CO2 extraction, which leaves no potentially harmful solvent residues, as with methods used by some other brands. This assures that CBDfx’s CBD products are of the highest quality available, backed up by third-party lab test results that are readily available on their website.

For their Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, the formula is simple: pure, organic, broad spectrum CBD, pectin and all-natural colors and flavoring. Broad spectrum CBD is the perfect choice for an all-around CBD product like gummies. It removes all residual THC, but retains a rich hemp profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The natural flavors are a burst of berry, with none of the nasty medicine taste you find in a lot of other CBD gummies. They’re actually quite delicious.

For those looking to add wellness-boosting CBD to their daily routine, there really isn’t a tastier way to start your day than with these sweet treats!

Use code Discover20 for 20% off!

8. Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Gummies have become one of the most popular ways to take CBD. These True Full Spectrum CBD gummies bring you whole-plant power in a delicious, easy-to-take form designed to boost your overall well-being.

Medterra’s new collection of full-spectrum CBD gummies incorporates 2mg of THC along with other beneficial compounds of the hemp plant for rich, whole-plant benefits. For both experienced CBD users and those who are CBD-curious but aren’t sure where to begin, or who have heard some “buzz” about full spectrum, our True Full Spectrum rounds out the Medterra product offering to bring consumers all three CBD spectrum varieties so they can find what’s best for them.

Totally vegan and free of additives, fillers, and processed sugar, they’re a tasty way to find balance and get deep wellness benefits. You can choose from either the Daily Green CBD Gummies with wellness-boosting properties or the Deep Sleep CBD Gummies with 3mg of Melatonin to work synergistically with the other ingredients to help you achieve calmness, balance and ultimately rest, regardless of the challenges in your life. Medterra’s True Full Spectrum Gummies are great for leveling out stress, getting deeper sleep, dealing with discomfort, and building overall wellness.

Try Medterra's True Full Spectrum for 30% off code: DiscoverMag30

9. FOCL

Milligrams: 10mg Premium CBD per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $39 or bundle and save 20%

FOCL’s CBD Gummies (aka fruit chews) get rave customer reviews and rank among the best in the industry for three simple reasons - high quality, amazing taste, and great value. In terms of quality, FOCL goes above and beyond.

FOCL Fruit Chews are made with organic ingredients, non-gmo, vegan, and THC-free, so you can relax, recover, and focus with peace of mind. Plus, unlike most CBD gummies, they have no added sugar coating.

In terms of taste, they are one of the best we’ve tried. Great texture and perfectly sweetened with a touch of organic cane sugar and fruit juice, with no weird aftertaste.

As an added bonus, each bottle of FOCL Fruit Chews contains three tasty flavors – wild berry, orange cream, and strawberry – so no need to buy 3 separate products, you get to try them all in one pack.

All FOCL products are made in the USA, GMP Certified, and are extensively tested by third party labs (test results available on FOCL’s website), so you can rest assured knowing that there are no harmful toxins, heavy metals, or pesticides in any of their products.

In terms of value, FOCL produces a super premium CBD gummy at a very reasonable price point. They also offer a 20% bundle and save discount for further savings.

10. Sunday Scaries

Mg Per Gummy: 10mg broad spectrum CBD

Gummies Per Bottle: 20

Price: $29 one-time purchase or $23 monthly subscription

Stressed out? Sunday Scaries CBD gummies boosted w/ Vitamins D3 & B12 are one of the best & most effective CBD gummies on the market.

Ranked #1 Best CBD Gummies for stress & anxiety by Bustle, Newsweek and Forbes, Sunday Scaries has always solely focused on making products relating to stress & anxiety. We recommend their flagship CBD gummies because of their vitamin-boosted & effective ingredients. Using their own proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum CBD, Vitamin D3 (the sunshine vitamin), Vitamin B12 and coconut oil, their CBD gummies are ideal for everyday stress management.

Try Sunday Scaries vitamin-boosted, CBD gummies today with Discover Magazine's exclusive 20% off code: NoStress.

11. five Daily Buzz Gummies

Milligrams: 50mg CBD

Gummies per Bottle: 30

Price: $60

CBD seems to be everywhere. From gummies to lotions, CBD is hard to miss. But with its rise in popularity, there is a growing concern on whether or not it actually works. five™ is taking that stereotype head on with their new Daily Buzz Gummy.

five Daily Buzz definitely does not leave you wondering if you can “feel” CBD products. Within 45 minutes of taking the Daily Buzz Gummy, the powerful blend of this hemp-based gummy will give you that relaxation we all need right now.

Beyond their Daily Buzz Gummy, five is attempting to redefine what it means to make CBD products. With their focus on a 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor cannabinoids they have created a truly one of a kind product!

Use DiscoverFIVE for 10% off

12. Evn CBD

Milligrams: 10mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 20

Price: $35

Evn CBD has some of the best-tasting CBD gummies on the market. Not only are they sweet and delicious, but they’re also loaded with organically sourced broad-spectrum CBD. Formulated with athletes and active individuals in mind, Evn gummies beat the taste of raw CBD oil straight from the dropper. There’s something fun about eating a gummy that’s good for you, and they’re even better when they help you relax and recover.

Evn sets their quality standards high, which is why top professional athletes trust their products.

13. Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $40

Code: DM20 for 20% off

Flower-Only full spectrum and USDA certified organic, Cornbread Hemp’s Organic Berry CBD Gummies are truly in a class of their own. When you need a little something extra to help you relax or fall asleep, these CBD gummies are the best tasting, most effective option. Checking all the boxes for quality, potency, and taste, the real secret to Cornbread Hemp’s Organic Berry CBD Gummies is their signature Flower-Only™ hemp extract, with no seeds or stems. That means more cannabinoids -- and less chlorophyll.

As with all Cornbread Hemp products, these CBD gummies contain the highest levels of minor cannabinoids and THC, not just CBD. According to third party lab reports available on their website, each gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 0.5mg of THC. And because Cornbread Hemp uses apple pectin instead of gelatin, they are vegan-friendly, too!

Did we mention that these CBD gummies are made with organic blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries? Besides their surprising potency, the best part about Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies is their incredibly delicious flavor that comes from 100% plant-based ingredients. No high fructose corn syrup, no artificial sweeteners, and no animal products. These guys have it figured out. Use code DM20 for 20% off, and see for yourself.

14. CBDMD Gummies

A bottle CBDMD Gummies

Milligrams: 50 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $100

These soft and chewy cubes come in an array of tropical flavors (“tropical mix”), and the U.S.-sourced CBD is third-party, ISO-certified lab tested to ensure that your sweet treat is both safe and effective. While these gummies come in different dosage levels, we’d point you toward the “more bang for your buck” option with the 50 milligram cubes if you’re have more serious needs. The higher dose of CBD may be exactly what you need to relax your body and brain. Like several of the top CBD gummies, this brand provides THC-free doses of cannabidiol, with organic ingredients used for its gummy candy delivery. Another great thing about CBDMD is that they frequently update their site with the certificate of analysis for the current batch they’re selling (you’ll want to have the COA by batch number so you can match the lab test to the exact product you’re consuming).

15. Just Live CBD

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $55

Just Live was founded by professional athletes Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, Travis Pastrana and Paul Rodriguez who came together with a shared vision of providing a natural solutional to wellness and recovery. Because of the lack of regulation and consistency of the CBD market, these high-level athletes vowed to provide full transparency to their supply chain and are dedicated to delivering completely compliant, high-quality, consistent products with a zero THC guarantee.

Their line of CBD gummies includes 6 different benefits. Sleep, Focus, Calm, Energy, Immunity & Daily Vitamin C. They really have a CBD gummy for every need, because let’s be real, we can’t just eat one. They’re all natural, vegan, low sugar, delicious, and jam packed full of 25mg of CBD & 3mg of CBG per bite.

Their mission is simple, mission is simple, provide high-quality natural wellness products created by athletes – just for you – so you can unlock the life you want to live. Over the counter and prescription pills don’t need to determine how you feel anymore.

Coupon code:

· "discover" for 10% off

16. Vena CBD

Tamra & Eddie Judge, co-founders of Vena CBD, think that taking care of your body should taste good, and we have to admit that their mission is definitely accomplished when it comes to Vena’s selection of CBD gummies. Made with a vegan pectin-based formula, Vena offers both isolate and Full Spectrum gummies for customers to choose from.

Vena’s isolate gummies are known as “CBD Lemon Bites” and are a delicious way to incorporate CBD into any daily routine. Vena’s Full Spectrum gummy collection has two skus to choose from: Multi-flavor Full Spectrum Bites with 25mg Full Spectrum per gummy, and Tangerine flavored Full Spectrum Restful-Night Bites that combine 25mg of Full Spectrum plus 3mg of melatonin per gummy. The review on the Full Spectrum Restful Night Bites are filled with customer praise and gratitude for the improvement in the quality of their sleep, not to mention the joy in treating themselves to a delicious pre-bed ritual.

Use: DiscoverVena for 15% off.

17. Soul CBD

Milligrams: 10 mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $40

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Grown in the U.S.A., & Absolutely Delicious!

Keep your plans—these THC FREE 10 mg CBD gummies were made to be taken on-the-go. Seeing how delicious our gummies are known to be, it can be easy to forget they’re not candy. With 5 tasty flavors to choose from - vanilla coconut, raspberry, strawberry, and orange cream-it's hard to pick just one. We recommend 1-2 gummies per day. If you’re on a health kick, try swapping your after-dinner dessert for one of these sweet treats and feel the stress of the day just melt away.

Use DISCOVER10 for 10% off

18. Pure Craft CBD

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD gummies are total standouts. They’re available in tantalizing fruit flavors, like watermelon (a true crowd-pleaser!). There’s also an immune boost variety featuring elderberry, vitamin C, and zinc. Even better, you can buy these delightful gummies in affordable three-packs. Yummy, convenient, easy to chew, effective — it’s no surprise Pure Craft CBD gummies

19. Better Conditions CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $37

Whether you’re looking to try CBD for the first time or you’re a CBD lover looking for a sweet treat throughout the day, Better Conditions CBD Gummies are for you. Not only are they delicious, convenient and fun to take, they’re also 100% THC-Free, Third Party Lab Tested, Organic, Vegan, and Gluten-Free. If you’re wanting to start small and simple when it comes to your CBD journey, these are the perfect option for you, and are a great option for just about anyone wanting to experience the benefits of CBD. Including the potential to calm nerves, anxiety, and stress, Better Conditions CBD Gummies have also been known to help reduce cravings and satisfy sweet-tooths. These gummies taste like candy but without the baggage of crappy ingredients, have NO weird aftertaste, and are an excellent way to incorporate CBD into your daily life. Satisfaction Guaranteed!

20. Charlotte’s Web

A jar of Charlotte's Web

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 60 (180 total in the three-pack)

Price: $132

One of the most storied brands in the CBD space, Charlotte’s Web is a business with products you can trust, and that includes their CBD gummy candy. The Stanley brothers founded the company (which would soon become Charlotte’s Web) in 2011 with their Colorado-grown hemp, initially focusing their efforts on saving Charlotte Figi, a five-year-old girl who had 300 grand mal seizures a week.

Today, the brand offers three types of gummies that come in a three-pack with one of each of the following: Recovery (ginger flavor), Calm (lemon-lime flavor) and Sleep (raspberry flavor). Each blend uses unique botanicals aimed at a specific health goal. For Recovery, ginger and turmeric work with CBD to reduce inflammation. The Calm blend uses L-theanine and lemon balm, two compounds known to help with stress relief and relaxation.

Finally, the Sleep gummy includes melatonin, which is a sleep supplement that our body naturally makes. Charlotte’s Web harnesses not only the power of the hemp plants, but other complementary plants that support CBD’s seemingly magical powers to help heal and relax the body.

21. Lord Jones

A box of Lord Jones

Milligrams: 20 per gummy

Gummies per package: 9

Price: $45

The experience of eating a Lord Jones gummy is akin to taking a stroll down the Champs-Élysées. For starters, the box these gumdrops come in looks like an orange Hermès box — the epitome of luxury. The sophisticated sweet has a pâte de fruit texture, and the flavor is truly artisanal. Don’t let the decadence fool you, though: at 20 milligrams per morsel, these treats pack a potent punch.

They’re said to be “made by hand in small batches,” which totally makes sense; however, these gumdrops are not made from CBD isolate, but broad-spectrum CBD, sourced from U.S.-grown hemp. The fact that the CBD is broad-spectrum (meaning there are more plant compounds than just the CBD isolate) would typically leave you with a treat that tastes earthy and herbal, but this is not the case with Lord Jones, as they’ve fine-tuned the recipe to simply taste like an exquisite fruit dessert straight out of Paris.

22. Joy Organics Premium CBD Gummies

A jar of Joy Organics Premium CBD gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $40

Is there anything better than a strawberry lemonade on a summer day? Perhaps a strawberry lemonade CBD gummy. Joy Organics has crafted a delectable soft chew that fans have described as “not hempy,” and this is some of the highest-quality stuff you can find.

Board members of the US Hemp Round Table, the Joy brand was founded by the Joy Smith. The Colorado-cultivated hemp the brand uses is meticulously processed in a GMP-compliant facility using CO2 extraction. This is so they can conserve the phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids while ensuring no THC makes it into the mix; they say “even the most minute traces of THC” are removed. It is then third-party lab tested before making it into your BPA-free container. As if that weren’t enough, every month the company chooses a nonprofit or charitable organization to donate a portion of all revenue to.

23. WillowCBD

Milligrams: 50 mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

CBD Type: Full Spectrum

Price: $55

WillowCBD’s gummies are some of the most potent and best tasting full-spectrum gummies on the market and come in at 50mg per gummy for a total of 1500mg per jar. With other CBD gummies you may need to take several gummies to obtain the desired effect but with WillowCBD one gummy is more than enough. The gummies are derived from organically grown Colorado hemp and just as with all of WillowCBD products they are tested at ISO certified laboratories for purity and quality. Best of all is that the gummies come in an assortment of flavors, including Strawberry, Raspberry and lime. WillowCBD gummies come jam packed with the potency you would expect without sacrificing on taste.

24. Neurogan CBD Gummy Bears

A bottle of Neurogan CBD Gummy Bears

Milligrams: 40 per gummy

Gummies per package: 25

Price: $60

While many brands opt for the safety of U.S.-grown hemp, you’ll definitely want to check out the Scandinavian-sourced hemp products from Neurogan. Though the company is headquartered in San Diego, their farm is in Denmark, where hemp grows in the gorgeous Nordic countryside. Neurogan makes a number of products, but the sour apple gummy bears are not to be missed.

Go for their high-dose 40 milligram bears; you’ll get 25 potent chewy candies, created with fine Danish hemp that’s been crafted in a GMP-certified facility and third-party tested in a lab in the U.S. These gummies use full-spectrum hemp, meaning you’ll get more of the plant’s phytonutrients and terpenes, but the lab test will ensure you’re not getting any THC.

25. Big Sky Botanicals Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10mg per gummy

Gummies per package: 30 gummies

Big Sky Botanicals is well known for their potent, pure THC-free, broad-spectrum products created without cutting any corners. When we heard that they were adding CBD gummies to their offerings, we knew that these gummies would be top-notch - and they are.

Unlike so many others, these gummies offer a gluten-free, all-natural formula that is free of artificial ingredients. Instead of a sugar-loaded, sugar-coated gummy, you’ll find a subtle yet effective product.

You can feel good knowing that these health-conscious gummies each contain 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD. The gummies are infused, not sprayed, so dosing is consistent - you’re getting the full 10mg in each dot without losing potency along the way.

What’s more, you’re getting a THC-free option but not having to sacrifice effectiveness by going with an isolate. You’re still getting a rich profile of minor cannabinoids and terpenes to take advantage of the entourage effect.

Try these gummies today using the coupon code DISCOVER20 and save 20% off your entire order!

Bonus: CBDistillery Vegan Gummy Combo Pack

A bottle of CBDistillery Vegan Gummy Combo Pack

Milligrams: 30 per gummy

Gummies per package: 50

Price: $90

CBDistillery makes excellent CBD products across the board, and that includes their daytime and nighttime gummy supplements. The brand touts impressive labels for dietary restrictions, including vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free and kosher. You’ll crave the three fruity flavors — raspberry, raspberry lemon, and strawberry — while the 30 milligrams of CBD (with zero THC) make them a healthy daily supplement.

The nighttime version carries 1.5 milligrams of melatonin per gummy, so you can melt into dreamland the second your head hits the pillow. CBDistillery’s set of two jars comes with a total of 50 gummies (25 of each kind) so you can get yourself nearly a month’s worth of your daily dose. With ISO 9001 certification, natural farming practices, U.S.-sourced hemp and third-party lab testing, you can be sure you’re buying from a safe and transparent CBD brand.

Bonus: FAB CBD Chews

A jar of FAB CBD Chews

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $59

Fabulous! The THC-free CBD gummies from FAB are packed with non-GMO, all-natural vegan ingredients. Using only seven (super clean) ingredients, including “organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, [and] organic black currant” for the coloring (yes, they use real food to color their gummies), these are some of the purest sweets you can find. Even the cane sugar is organic!

This is true to their green Colorado roots (which is where they source the hemp). And while they’re working on the science and innovation behind cannabis medicine, they’re also doing their part to give back via partnerships and donations to organizations like Make-A-Wish. So, while your body and brain feel good from the CBD, your heart can feel good too, knowing that your purchase is going toward something great.

Bonus: Seabedee CBD Infused Peach Rings

A bag of Seabedee CBD Infused Peach Rings

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 10

Price: $15

Can you remember the last time you had a peach ring? Summertime in a bite, right? These sweet, soft and fruity gummies are made in San Diego, and contain zero THC. And because they’re so flavorful (thanks to natural peach flavor) you won’t taste the medicinal part of your gummy supplement: the CBD. They’re 10 calories apiece, with under two grams of sugar per ring.

Seabedee prides itself on transparency, sharing an easy-to-access certificate of analysis from a third-party lab on their site for all their products. The CBD is also extracted with CO2, meaning solvents weren’t used (lessening the chances that the CBD is contaminated). What’s more, this company donates 3 percent of all sales to the American Cancer Society.

Bonus: Winged Relaxation CBD Gummies

A box of Winged Relaxation CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 21

Price: $35

What makes Winged so different is that they’ve been specifically formulated for women. Winged has reported that (1) women experience anxiety, depression and PTSD at twice the rate of men, and (2) women are more likely than men to have a difficult time falling and staying asleep (resulting in numerous health issues). Based on these statistics, Winged has crafted a female-focused line using American hemp.

The non-drowsy, relaxation recipe for CBD gummies aims to help reduce stress and anxiety, using not just hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids (they use full-spectrum, organically grown hemp), but evening primrose oil (which may help with hormonal support), chamomile, lemon-balm extract and L-theanine (all of which are used for mental relaxation). This unique combination of botanicals, in addition to tension-melting CBD, comes together in a natural fruit gummy with herbaceous superpowers.

Bonus: Balance CBD Gummies

A bag of Balance CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 10 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $35

Founded by a trainer/athlete and a doctor, and with super-creative flavors like cotton candy, orange dreamsicle and wildberry, Balance is one of the most unique CBD gummy brands out on the market. When cofounder Cara Thien was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, menopause and severe anxiety, she decided to take matters into her own hands. With the help of Dr. Manpreet Bajwa, Balance was born.

Grab the variety pack to try all five of the flavors on offer (they’re crafted by food scientists and chemists). The ingredients are all organic, down to the purified spring water, and use pectin to keep them vegan. The sugared squishy cubes come in a resealable bag, making them easy to take on the go. Speaking of those bags, there’s a QR code on each of them so you can access the lab and testing information from your phone. Talk about transparency! And you can rest easy knowing that all Balance’s products contain less than 0.3 percent THC, so it’s all legal and safe.

Bonus: +PlusCBD Oil Gummy Wedges

A jar of +PlusCBD Oil Gummy Wedges

Milligrams: 5 per gummy

Gummies per package: 30

Price: $30

With flavors like cherry mango and citrus punch, you can’t help but start salivating when you see these little wedge-shaped gummies from +PlusCBD Oil, a brand that’s been in the CBD space since 2012. This jar of goodies has a lower dose of hemp, with five milligrams per bite, and uses full-spectrum CBD oil from European-grown hemp grown from EU certified hemp seeds, with no artificial ingredients. +PlusCBD Oil prides itself on using naturally occurring phytonutrients, including fatty acids, terpenes and vitamin E.

Not only do these gummies taste delicious, but the quality is reliable and the CBD is potent, even though the dose is low. The company offers traceability, meaning you can see exactly where the CBD came from, starting with the seed (and you can find a lot of this information using the QR code on the packaging). And if these little cannabidiol treats don’t work for you, the brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bonus: HempBombs

A bottle of HempBombs

Milligrams: 15 per gummy

Gummies per package: 60

Price: $100

The Florida-based company HempBombs creates their herbally powered super gummies with products from an organic farm in the USA. To guarantee quality, you can find all the lab results by batch number on their website.

The 15 milligrams of CBD isolate (again, zero THC) in their Sleep Gummies is supported by other plant-based relaxants, including L-theanine, scutellaria and passiflora. Add in five milligrams of melatonin, and you’re good to go … to bed. Because of its efficacy, fans have consistently rated HempBombs as a top CBD product.

Bonus: Remedi CBD Remedi Plus Boost Gummies

A jar of Remedi CBD Remedi Plus Boost Gummies

Milligrams: 25 per gummy

Gummies per package: 10

Price: $40

Remedi CBD has created a popular CBD gummy in berry and mixed citrus flavors. Their 25 milligram CBD gummies are infused with additional vitamins, like B1, B3, B8 and B12, as well as vitamin C, making this a veritable multivitamin. Taking a daily supplement in a delicious star-shaped gummy treat? Yes, please! Bonus: these have a little caffeine in them, so they’re definitely intended for daytime.

Think: a double shot of espresso, without the jitters. This Colorado-based brand uses only certified organic ingredients, so you know your energizing vitamin is also pretty darn clean, and free of pesticides. What’s more, the hemp used in the products is certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Bonus: Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies

A bag of Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies

Milligrams: 250 per package

Gummies per package: 2 ounces

Price: $25

As you may have noticed, Blue Moon Hemp is a little different because they measure the CBD per ounces of gummies, not by individual gummy. Using strawberry, orange and pineapple for flavoring, these sweet and sour gummy rings are a nod to your favorite smoothie, and with 0 percent THC, you won’t have to worry about taking one of these before heading to work or driving a car.

Blue Moon offers by-the-batch test results in easily accessible places, so the consumer can always know exactly what’s in their bag of treats. The USA-grown hemp is processed in a third-party lab to create the CBD isolate that makes these candies so potent.

Bonus: Highland Pharms

A bottle of Highland Pharms Hemp+ Gummies

Milligrams: 20 per gummy

Gummies per package: 20

Price: $70

Full-spectrum, all-natural, potent CBD gummies can be yours thanks to widely loved Highland Pharms. These chewy bears are dusted in a sugar coating, and can be cut in half to adjust your dose. The brand is headquartered in Texas, and was founded to help give consumers a health option outside of big pharma. The cofounder, Luke, passed away from cancer in 2016, but used CBD to ease the pain of both the disease and treatment. Using “ultra high grade” Colorado hemp, Highland honors Luke’s memory while delivering a delicious and healing product to those who need it.

Though the FDA prohibits CBD companies from making health claims, fans of Highland Pharms come to this brand for help with anything from fibromyalgia to anxiety and insomnia to what Luke came to CBD for: cancer. Another great factor about Highland Pharms? They use pharmaceutical-grade hemp, a type of hemp bred for a high cannabinoid content and additional qualities that are well suited for medicinal use.

Lastly, if you are looking to improve your health and energy you need to look at sleep as well. There are lots of way to improve your sleep. According to studies better sleep can lead to better concentration, more energy, faster metabolism and lower inflammation. All in all, good sleep will help you get the most out of the products above and set you up for long-term success on your health journey.