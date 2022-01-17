24 Best CBD Cat Treats

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

There's a new way to keep your pet calm, and that's CBD! Did you know that more and more pet owners are opting to use CBD cat treats to encourage a sense of calm among their feline companions? It's true! CBD, or cannabidiol, is an all-natural ingredient that does not cause any side effects. It doesn't get your pets high but it can be used to calm them down and ease anxiety.

Cat owners are finally getting the chance to treat their feline friends with CBD treats without worrying about harmful chemicals or drugs. There are many types of CBD cat treats that can be purchased and it's easy to find them at your local pet supply store or online.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for Cannabidiol, which is a chemical compound found naturally in cannabis plants. It's one of over 60 compounds found in cannabis and is known for having several medicinal properties.

Because of this, many pet owners are now giving CBD to their cats in order to help relieve pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

If you're considering giving your cat CBD oil, we recommend talking to your veterinarian first. They can help you decide if CBD is the right choice for your pet and can advise you on the best dosage to use.

CBD oil is a compound found in cannabis plants. It has received a lot of attention over the past few years thanks to its medicinal benefits, including relaxation and pain relief.

How does CBD work?

CBD works by interacting with specific receptors in your cat's body, which are often referred to as cannabinoids. There are two primary types of cannabinoids found in cannabis: THC and CBD.

THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants and that’s what gives users the "high" feeling associated with marijuana. CBD, on the other hand, is non-psychoactive and doesn't produce any mind-altering effects.

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and then diluting it with a carrier oil. This makes the oil safe for cats to consume and helps to improve its absorption.

CBD oil is a natural supplement that can help relieve pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats. It works by interacting with specific receptors in your cat's body that are known as cannabinoids.

Can I give my cat CBD?

One of the most frequently asked questions about CBD is if it's safe for cats to take. The simple answer to this question is yes – CBD is safe for cats and can be effective in relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

However, we always recommend talking to your veterinarian before giving your cat any kind of CBD product. They will be able to tell you if the oil is a good fit for your feline friend and how much you should give them.

How long does CBD take to work?

It usually takes between 15 and 30 minutes for CBD oil to start working in your cat's body. This means that you can give your cat CBD before a meal and expect it to work within half an hour.

If you notice that the oil isn't working and your cat isn't feeling any better, you might want to increase the amount of CBD oil that you're giving them.

CBD can take up to 2 hours to fully absorb in your cat's body. If you don't see any improvement after the first 15-30 minutes, try increasing their dose and giving it another hour before deciding whether or not it's working.

24 Best CBD Cat Treats

Are CBD treats good for cats?

CBD treats are great for cats because they have no harmful chemicals or drugs that can harm them. It just provides them with the nutrients needed to feel calm and keep their anxiety levels down.

Since CBD treats are all-natural, there's really nothing bad about giving your feline friends these treats every now and then. They're good for them and they love the taste.

Do CBD treats work for cats?

CBD treats are proven to work for cats because they're made with ingredients that are safe, all-natural, and effective. For example, the chicken cat treats in this list contain CBD oil which is precisely why they can calm your pet down.

How do you give a cat CBD treats?

It's very easy to give your cat CBD treats. All you need to do is ensure that they're stored in a safe place where your pet cannot reach them (and possibly consume the entire pack).

Cats love treats, so it's best to keep these CBD snacks hidden away. You can give your pet a treat a day or two a week, but make sure they're not going to be tempted by other food items around the house.

Do CBD cat treats smell bad?

CBD cat treats don't smell bad at all. In fact, most of them are made from chicken and that's why cats love it! The CBD oil is usually mixed in with the other ingredients so you can't really smell it. However, if your pet doesn't like the taste or smell of CBD oil, you can try another flavor or brand.

What are the benefits of CBD for cats?

CBD treats come with tons of benefits that will make all pet owners excited to use them, especially those who live with finicky felines. In fact, cat owners love CBD because it's a safe way to keep their pets calm without having to give them other harmful drugs or chemicals.

Some benefits of CBD for cats include:

· Reduced anxiety

· Eased stress

· Calmed nerves

· Improved sleep quality

What does anxiety in cats look like?

Pet owners often give CBD to their cats because it can help relieve stress and anxiety. CBD works by interacting with receptors in your cat's brain, which are responsible for mood regulation.

There are three main signs that your cat is experiencing anxiety:

· Dilated pupils

· Pacing around the house

· Trembling

By giving your cat CBD oil, you can help them feel less anxious and experience fewer symptoms of stress.

How long does it take for anxiety to go away?

Most cats notice a big improvement in their anxiety within 15-30 minutes after being given CBD oil. If you don't see any improvements at first, don't be discouraged – it often takes a little while for the oil to start working.

If your cat's anxiety doesn't go away after a few doses of CBD oil, you might want to consider talking to your veterinarian about other treatment options.

Are there any side effects of CBD for cats?

There are no known side effects of CBD for cats. This is because CBD is an all-natural ingredient that does not contain any harmful chemicals or drugs. It's just a plant-based extract that has been proven to be safe and effective for cats.

In fact, CBD is so safe that it can be used as a natural remedy to help treat other conditions in cats such as:

· Inflammation

· Pain

· Arthritis

· Loss of appetite

How do I know what CBD treats are best for my cat?

In order to get the right treat, you must first figure out what your pet's needs are. For instance, if your feline friend is experiencing a lot of stress and anxiety then it might be a good idea to use CBD treats that have calming abilities. However, if they're injured or have a chronic illness then you might want to look for treats that contain CBD oil and other healing ingredients.

Finding the right CBD cat treat can be tricky, but it's well worth it if your pet is benefiting from them. It's best to ask your veterinarian for a recommendation or do some research online to see what other cat owners are saying about different brands.

If you're interested in giving CBD a try, check out the 25 best CBD cat treats available on the market today.

Penguin CBD cat treats are a great option if you want to try CBD on your cat. It's made with 100% organic ingredients and it's safe for use by cats! The treats are available in different sizes so you can choose the one that fits your feline companion best.

The CBD cat treats from Verma Farms are made with CBD and other all-natural ingredients. They're designed to help ease your cat's anxiety and promote overall health and well-being.

American Hemp Oil

Based out of Denver, Colorado, American Hemp oil offers some of the finest quality CBD products on the market today. Their pet line takes it a step further by offering several flavors of CBD treats for your pets.

American Hemp Oil has managed to snag our number one spot because of their commitment to using organic products and the overall quality of their CBD products.

Honest Paws

Honest paws is another company that uses only organic ingredients in all of their products. Their CBD cat treats are made with high-quality, pure hemp oil and are extremely effective at relieving anxiety and pain in cats.

Hemp Meds

Hemp Meds is a Colorado-based company that has been in the CBD industry since 2014. They offer some of the best CBD products for both humans and pets.

Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are designed to help relieve pain, anxiety, and inflammation in cats.

Canna-Pet

Canna-Pet is a Colorado-based company that specializes in hemp oil products for both animals and humans. Their CBD cat treats use premium ingredients to create some of the highest quality cat treats on the market today.

Their CBD treats are made with organic hemp and give cats a sense of calm and peace without causing them any side effects. Canna-Pet's CBD treats also help relieve anxiety and pain in cats.

Suzie's CBD Treats

Suzie's CBD Treats is a small company that specializes in all-natural pet treats that are organic and CBD-rich. Their CBD treats are made with organic ingredients and are perfect for relieving stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation in cats.

This is an excellent way to support just another small business like the others on the list. Suzie’s CBD Treats have a focus on dog CBD more than cats, but we did include them for their one cat CBD treat options we noticed they have at the time of this article.

Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is another home-grown Colorado company that uses premium hemp oil to ensure that their CBD cat treats are completely organic and safe for your pets.

Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are designed to help relieve pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

The CBDistillery

The CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company that offers some of the highest quality CBD products on the market. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic CBD oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is a Colorado-based company that offers some of the highest quality CBD products on the market today. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

CBD Essence

CBD Essence is a California-based company that offers some of the highest quality CBD products on the market today. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Treatibles

Treatibles is a California-based company that offers some of the highest quality CBD products on the market today. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

CBDmd

CBDmd is a home-grown company that has been providing CBD products for both people and pets since 2015. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and their entire line of pet products uses a whole plant extract, which is the gold standard in the industry.

Their treats use a whole plant extract to deliver more healing properties than just CBD alone because of the "entourage effect" that whole plant extracts offer.

Dixie Botanicals

Dixie Botanicals is a Colorado-based company that offers some of the highest quality CBD products on the market today. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Healthy Hemp Pet

Healthy Hemp Pet is a small company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

American Hemp Oil

American Hemp Oil is a family-owned Colorado company that has been in the CBD industry since 2015. Their CBD cat treats are completely organic and contain premium ingredients to ensure your cat can reap all of the benefits from CBD oil.

King Kanine

King Kanine is a California-based company that specializes in all-natural CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Hempy Paws

Hempy Paws is a company that specializes in all-natural CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a small company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD is a Colorado-based company that makes only the highest quality CBD products. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Hemp Worx

Hemp Worx is a Colorado-based company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Penelope’s Bloom

Penelope's Bloom is a small company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

HolistaPet

HolistaPet is a company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Petly

Petly is a small company that specializes in CBD products for pets. Their CBD cat treats are made with organic hemp oil and are perfect for relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation in cats.

Does CBD make cats sleepy?

One of the most common questions people have about CBD is whether or not it makes cats sleepy. The answer to this question is a little bit complicated. While some cats may become sleepy after taking CBD, others may not experience any effects at all.

It ultimately depends on your cat's individual physiology and how much CBD they take. If you're interested in giving CBD to your cat, we recommend slowly dosing them with a low dosage of the oil and monitoring their behavior.

Can a cat overdose on CBD?

Another common question people have about CBD is whether or not it's possible for cats to overdose on the oil. Again, the answer to this question is a little bit complicated.

While it's technically possible for cats to overdose on CBD, the likelihood of them doing so is very low. Most CBD products are safe for cats and won't cause any negative side effects.

If you're worried about whether or not your cat will overdose on CBD, we recommend talking to your veterinarian before giving them any of the oil.

Can I give my cat CBD every day?

The short answer to this question is no - you should not give your cat CBD every day. The long answer is a little bit more complicated.

CBD oil is a powerful supplement and should be given in moderation. Overdosing your cat on CBD can cause them to experience negative side effects, such as lethargy, diarrhea, and vomiting.

It's important to space out CBD doses throughout the week and only give your cat enough oil to help them feel relief from their symptoms.

Can I mix CBD oil into my cat's food?

It's generally not recommended to give CBD oil to cats orally. When you mix CBD oil into your cat's food, they may not consume enough of the oil to experience any benefits.

The best way to give your cat CBD is by using a dropper or syringe to administer the oil directly into their mouth. This will ensure that they get the full dose of CBD and that it doesn't go to waste.

In conclusion, CBD oil is a powerful supplement that should be given in moderation to cats. Overdosing your cat on CBD can cause them to experience negative side effects, such as lethargy, diarrhea, and vomiting.

It's important to space out CBD doses throughout the week and only give your cat enough oil to help them feel relief from their symptoms. The best way to give your cat CBD is by using a dropper or syringe to administer the oil directly into their mouth. This will ensure that they get the full dose of CBD and that it doesn't go to waste.

If you're considering giving your cat CBD oil, we recommend talking to your veterinarian first. They can help you decide if CBD is the right choice for your pet and can advise you on the best dosage to use.

