20 Best White Label CBD Suppliers in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The CBD industry is one of the most profitable and fastest growing industries today. In 2020, the CBD market was valued at more than $553 million. One of the best ways to profit from the CBD industry is to either bring your own private label to market or to use a process known as white labeling.

White labeling is a great option for entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to avoid the high risk and time consuming efforts needed in order to create a new line of CBD products. Bringing a private label to market involves sourcing ingredients, manufacturing them, testing the products, creating packaging, and so on.

The safer, less expensive, and quicker option is white labeling. This involves putting your brand on CBD products that are manufactured by another company. White labeling allows you to focus more on developing your brand and increasing sales.

Interested in white labeling your line of CBD products? Keep reading to learn about 20 of the best white label suppliers that will help to skyrocket your brand to success.

Penguin CBD offers natural CBD products that are inspired by Mother Nature. This company also embraces the life of penguins. These creatures dive into life, stand together to face challenges, and stay cool under pressure. Giving your customers access to Penguin CBD products means giving them a calmer, more relaxed life.

All products are made with pure, GMO-free CBD that is grown without the use of pesticides, solvents, or any other harmful compounds. Penguin CBD offers CBD gummies, creams, and capsules. They also offer CBD oil, which can be purchased in five different strengths and five different flavors, including Mint, Natural, Citrus, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

Penguin CBD’s white label program offers many benefits, including cost effective pricing, label design and printing, and world-class customer support.

Verma Farms is one of the top names in the CBD industry. This brand is well-known for its pure, high quality products that are inspired by the beautiful islands of Hawaii. While Verma Farms is best known for its delectable CBD gummies, they also offer a variety of other products, including tinctures, topicals, dried fruit, and even pet products!

Aside from the many different types of CBD products, Verma Farms also offers a wide range of flavors, strengths, and doses. Gummies are available in yummy flavors such as Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, and Blueberry Wave. Tinctures are also available in amazing flavors, including Pineapple, Mango, Watermelon, Strawberry, and many others.

By choosing Verma Farms as your white label CBD supplier, your customers are sure to be pleased.

BATCH by Wisconsin Hemp Scientific has established itself as one of the top CBD manufacturers in the industry. Not only is BATCH known for their own premium consumer brand, but they are also responsible for producing some of the most popular CBD brands in the country.

BATCH has stood out as the primary manufacturer for so many brands because they provide a very customized experience. From tinctures, to gummies, to a wide range of topicals, the BATCH team are experts at developing highly effective and original products time and time again. With such a creative approach and commitment to quality, it’s no surprise that many of the industry’s top brands emerge from their facility.

BATCH is vertically integrated from the hemp farm all the way to the finished product. Thus, their services are offered at an extremely competitive price while still only using the finest organic ingredients. Plus, their staff is widely knowledgeable about launching new products and navigating the CBD industry. It’s safe to say BATCH has all the tools necessary to quickly elevate new brands to a high level.

Medterra has manufacturing solutions to meet all your needs, whether you're an established company looking to enhance production, or an entrepreneur wanting to build a brand. It is at the core of their mission to create innovative products using nothing but the best ingredients. All products are third party lab tested to ensure they meet potency standards and are free from harmful pesticides, solvents, microbials and metals.

We invite you to work alongside Medterra's team of professionals to create trustworthy products that suit your brand. Product offerings include Gummies, Tinctures, Soft Gels, Topicals, and Pet Chews.

What impressed us most was Medterra's commitment to transparency and compliance. They really treat your brand like a partner and help in many capacities outside of standard manufacturing practices. All brands should feel comfortable knowing their consumers are utilizing safe products they can trust.

The owners of a nutrition store were inspired when they discovered the enormous gap between high-quality and reasonably-priced CBD products. Seeking to fill this gap, they launched Wild Theory CBD Co. and became CBD industry trailblazers. And now their company has blossomed into one of the most impressive CBD brands on the market!

This family-owned company set out to create high-quality CBD gummies, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals at affordable prices for the whole family, including kids and pets. Each product is sourced from local Wisconsin farmers and always comes from top-quality, pure, organic hemp. Furthermore, Wild Theory sets itself apart by utilizing other cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN to create blends that target specific health concerns. Sleep troubles? Anxiety? Mood balance? Inflammation? Their blends do all of that — and more!

Wild Theory Co. crafts an extensive line of superior CBD products with you in mind! Their mission is to help everyone experience the healing powers of CBD at reasonable prices. And so far their mission has been a raving success.

6. Joy Organics

Joy Organics is another big name in the CBD industry. This brand has been around since 2018 and was created with the mission of developing premium CBD products through excellence and innovation. The co-founder, Joy Smith, has a passion for bringing comfort to and helping others. CBD products from Joy Organics are made with natural proprietary strains of hemp that are high in CBD.

Interested in organic products? Joy Organics' tinctures and salves are fully USDA Certified Organic. If this is something that your customer base seeks when buying products, Joy Organics is definitely a brand to consider.

Aside from salves and tinctures, this brand also offers softgels, gummies, topicals, energy drinks, and even pet products! As a white label partner, Joy Organics will work with you to develop your brand so that you can be successful.

Trium Botanicals is a small but mighty seed-to-sale company located in Harrisonburg, Virginia. They sustainably grow their own hemp on their farm in Shenandoah Valley and process it in their GMP-compliant facilities. They've teamed with local universities to develop new products and support the local industry.

Trium Botanicals CBD tincture, massage oil, salves, and sport sticks are made with 100% natural ingredients and are free of pesticides, GMOs, and fillers. They're tested in 3rd party labs for safety, purity, and potency.

The all-in-house, no-middlemen, and no-bells-and-whistles approach, along with the sustainable practices and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, allow Trium Botanicals to offer the best quality-price ratio on the market.

8. Partnered Process

Partnered Process was founded in 2018 and serves as a producer of high-quality botanicals that are made with clean organic materials. The brand also partners with local farmers to process hemp using environmentally friendly methods. In turn, Partnered Process is able to provide CBD products that exceed standards and expectations.

This company offers a wide variety of products, including topicals, tinctures, smokeables, and edibles. Options range from moisturizing lotion to mint flavored oil to deliciously flavored gummies. Partnered Process even has products formulated for your furry family members.

This brand’s white label partner program offers many benefits, including products that are made-to-order, full testing, and fast and reliable shipping.

9. LaurelCrest

LaurelCrest has more than 30 collective years in the CBD industry and is a brand that you can count on to bring your own company from concept through production to an eye-catching fully packaged product. LaurelCrest is family owned and operated and has been since it was created in 2016.

Unlike other companies on our list, this white label supplier offers not just CBD extracts such as CBD isolate and broad-spectrum CBD, but a wide range of products as well, including oils, tinctures, skincare products, and more.

What’s beneficial about LaurelCrest is that this company takes the time to not only learn about your brand but business goals as well. This way you can invest in products that will most excite and appeal to your customer base.

For more information about LaurelCrest’s white label program, contact LaurelCrest online or by phone.

10. CBD Hemp Experts

CBD Hemp Experts is a trusted name when it comes to white label CBD products. This brand produces, manufactures, and distributes a wide variety of CBD products. There are more than 100 different premium CBD products, including creams, tinctures, gummies, serums, and even pet products.

What’s nice about CBD Hemp Experts is that they develop high quality, pure products that are made from organically grown hemp plants that use non-GMO and solvent-free farming practices. All products are also made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility.

By partnering with CBD Hemp Experts, you’ll not only have access to premium CBD products, but professional branding and product development services as well. This company even offers consulting services so that you can get answers to any questions you may have.

11. PeakCity CBD

If you’re looking for quality CBD products that you can market under your own brand, consider partnering with PeakCity CBD. This company is known for developing safe, potent CBD goods that are made from hemp extracted from organically grown and locally sourced plants.

PeakCity CBD tests every batch of CBD that’s extracted. This ensures that all products meet set potency and purity standards. In turn, you can have peace of mind that you’re delivering the highest quality CBD products to your customers.

As a PeakCity CBD partner, you’ll have access to many different CBD products, including:

● Drink mixes

● Tinctures

● Vapes

● Creams

● Drink mixes

● Pet products

So whether you want to create a brand that targets athletes and physically active people or pet owners, choosing PeakCity CBD as your white label supplier is a solid decision.

12. White Label Liquid

Imagine partnering with one of the largest manufacturers of private label CBD products! White Label Liquid offers a wide range of CBD goodies, including tinctures, topicals, capsules, and more. This is a company that’s dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs grow by offering products that target mass and niche markets.

All CBD used in White Label Liquid products are made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility that follows OSHA requirements. CBD products also undergo stringent quality assurance testing, so you can buy with total confidence.

Along with offering a huge catalog of CBD products, White Label Liquid also offers professional branding services. This includes package design, label design, along with marketing services to help your brand stand out in an ever-growing industry.

13. Socati Organics

Whether you want to introduce CBD products into your boutique store or if you want to launch a brand-new line of products under your brand, Socati Organics is a worthy partner to consider. This company offers CBD gummies, tinctures, and other products that will pave your path to success in the CBD industry. This is an end-to-end company that wants to ensure you find your place in the market.

As a private label partner, you can brand premade CBD products and sell them as your own. All Socati products are farmed, extracted, and manufactured using safe processes. There is no use of pesticides, solvents, or heavy metals that can impact the quality and safety of the resulting CBD extract.

By selling all natural, non-GMO CBD products, you’re sure to appeal to an even broader range of customers. With increased visibility comes increased sales and overall success.

14. Palm Organix

Now is the time to capitalize and make your name known in the CBD industry. As a white label partner with Palm Organix, you can sell high quality CBD products in a retail store, a corner boutique, or even online. All you need is branding and a logo to apply to the packaging.

Palm Organix uses CBD that’s extracted from USA-grown hemp. What’s unique about this company’s hemp is that it’s two times stronger than other hemp products, which means more effective benefits that will keep your customers happy and coming back for more.

Palm Organix offers all sorts of products for white labeling use, including gummies, tinctures, topicals, and even drinks. The company also has a line of CBD pet products, which enables you to target and market to pet owners.

All products come with a 30-day money back guarantee, which means you can buy without worry.

15. Hemp Labs of America

Stop dreaming of creating your own CBD brand and partner with Hemp Labs of America instead! This manufacturer offers white labeling services that enable small businesses to stock their shelves with high quality CBD products. Hemp Labs of America offers many ready-made products, such as tinctures, balms, capsules, and gels.

Another perk of partnering with this manufacturer is their custom formulation program. If you have an idea for a unique CBD tincture flavor, or if you want to create CBD gummies inspired by your favorite fruits, Hemp Labs of America lets you do just that.

Most orders are ready in less than 3 weeks. This means that you can start paving your path in the CBD industry in less than a month!

16. CBD Nationwide

CBD Nationwide is a leader in private label CBD services. Not only does this company have expertise in cannabinoid isolations and formulations, it also offers a variety of product delivery systems for all of their unique CBD products. CBD Nationwide offers traditional options like tinctures and tablets, along with flavorful ones such as hard candies, gummies, and even caramels!

As a partner, you'll have access to CBD Nationwide's private label services, which include custom-formulated products. This means that you can choose specific flavors, colors, and ingredients used to create the CBD products that you sell.

With your own unique CBD products, you can design items that best appeal to your customers wants and needs. This way you can steadily grow your customer base while enjoying a steady flow of sales.

17. Alkuhme

Alkuhme has more than 40 years of experience in developing green, all-natural personal products. As you develop your own line of CBD products, you can partner with Alkuhme to provide you with full white label services. The first step is to discuss your vision and goals so that you can better understand your target consumer, market position, and distribution channels.

And then comes the fun part! Sourcing CBD and choosing which products best work for your brand. Alkuhme sources all of its premium CBD from organic hemp farms in Michigan and Colorado. The CBD is then distilled and sent to Alkuhme's plant, where it is blended.

Alkuhme will work with you to create custom formulations so that you can create a full line of CBD products. This manufacturer offers many CBD products, including:

● Edibles

● Tinctures

● Serums

● Balms

● Lotions

● Cartridges

18. Seabedee

Seabedee offers both white label and private label whole CBD services. Instead of dealing with the stress and hassle of creating your own CBD products, you can instead partner with them and put your branding on their CBD formulations.

This manufacturer offers a variety of CBD products, including oils, capsules, edibles, topicals, bath bombs, and pet products. Seabedee also offers CBD-infused beauty products, including a recently launched line of skincare products, including a facial cleanser, regenerating mask, and more.

All products are tested by a third-party laboratory, so you can ensure that your money is well spent. You can also have confidence that your customers will love these CBD products. Becoming a white label partner is as simple as filling out an online form!

19. Bison Botanics

Looking for unique CBD products made by a trusted manufacturer? If so, check out Bison Botanicals. This company is based in New York and is a well-known private label CBD manufacturer in the area. All extracts are made from plants that are grown using organic and sustainable growing practices.

Bison Botanics offers traditional products like tinctures, salves, and gummies, but also some not-so-common items like bath bombs, lip balm, and even CBD honey! With such a wide range of products to choose from, you’re sure to find exactly what you need to complete your CBD brand.

The best part is that private label services aren't limited to the products found in the Bison Botanics catalog! This manufacturer also offers custom formulations for oils, creams, and other customizable products.

20. High Purity Natural Products

High Purity Natural Products is proud to offer white label and wholesale services to manufacturers, retailers, and distributors around the world. This company is committed to providing high quality CBD products, all of which are made with broad-spectrum or isolate, which means there are no worries of THC exposure for you or your customers.

High Purity Natural Products offers an impressive variety of CBD products, including some that are USDA organic! Some of their top selling options are:

● Vegan gummies

● Capsules

● Soft gels

● Lotions

● Serums

● Dip pouches

● Tinctures

● Pet products

● Vapes

So whether you want to create a line of CBD pet products or unique dip pouches that will allow your company to stand out from the crowd, you can depend on High Purity Natural products for CBD goodies that will appeal to your target audience and existing customer base.

Bonus: Viobin

Viobin has been a member of the nutritional extractions industry since 1936! This company supplies extracts that are used in cosmetics, hair care products, and even certain foods! Viobin is also well known for its high-quality CBD extractions, including oils and distillates. In fact, Viobin processes up to 25,000 pounds of high CBD hemp biomass in one day!

All CBD is extracted from hemp sourced from USDA certified farms. Products are handpicked and are third party tested every week to ensure that you have access to the highest quality items.

As a white label partner, you'll have access to Viobin's full line of CBD products, including CBD isolate, softgels, oil, lotions, gummies, and CBD for pets. So whether your customers are interested in products that contain isolate, broad spectrum, or full spectrum CBD, Viobin has just what you need.

Final Thoughts

It goes without saying that the CBD industry is one of the fastest growing industries in today’s world. As the value of the industry is expected to increase exponentially over the next few years, it's no surprise that so many entrepreneurs and small businesses are looking for a way to capitalize. For those businesses facing financial and other barriers, white labeling programs are a great option to consider.

As a white label partner, there’s no need to worry about the time, money, and effort needed to source CBD, manufacture it, and then package it. With white labeling, you make a premade product your own by simply applying your brand to the label and packaging.

Since there are so many white label suppliers in the CBD industry, we highly recommend the 20 that made our list.

Looking for the best CBD you can find? Check out our awards for the best CBD Gummies, best CBD Oil, Best CBD Oil For Dogs, and Best CBD Oil for cats.