10 Best HGH Supplements: Top Human Growth Hormone Booster Pills For Sale

Taking natural HGH supplements is a great way to improve your overall health, especially as you get older. HGH products contain all-natural ingredients that work by telling your pituitary gland to release more growth hormone in the body.

Whether you're looking to reverse the signs of aging or improve your athletic performance, human growth hormone can provide a variety of health benefits including:

Increased energy levels

Improved muscle mass

Weight Loss

Strengthened immune system

More youthful appearance

Better libido

But with so many different HGH supplements on the market to choose from, picking the right product can feel like an overwhelming task. The reality is that some HGH releasers work AMAZING, while others don't have the right combination of ingredients in order to be effective.

To help you find the best HGH supplement for your needs, Chrono Therapeutics has reviewed the top HGH products on the market and rated them on a variety of key factors including ingredient quality, dosage, benefits, customer reviews, and price.

If you're ready to experience the amazing health benefits of human growth hormone, here are the best HGH supplements that you'll find anywhere, guaranteed.

Top 4 Best HGH Supplements on the Market

Genf20 Plus : Best For Anti-Aging

HyperGH 14x : Best For Muscle Building

Provacyl : Best For Male Libido and Testosterone

HGH-X2 : Best Alternative To Somatropin

1) Genf20 Plus: Natural HGH Supplement For Anti-Aging

Genf20 Plus is our top choice for the best hgh supplement on the market. This unique product combines a HGH releaser pill with an oral spray for maximum results.

Genf20 Plus is endorsed by Dr. Steven Lamm, a top-selling author that has been featured on TV shows such as "The View". Genf20 Plus is one of the only HGH releasers on the market that has been clinically proven to work. In a recent double-blind study, participants that received Genf20 Plus increased their IGF-1 levels by 28% over those that took a placebo.

Here are the benefits of taking Genf20:

Diminished wrinkles, crows feet, age spots, and laugh lines

Better physical stamina

Increase in lean muscle mass

Firmer and younger looking skin

Weight loss and body fat reduction

Daily Supplement

The Genf20 Plus HGH supplement contains an effective blend of amino acids, peptides, and nutrients that encourage your pituitary gland to produce more HGH naturally. By boosting your HGH levels, you'll end up feeling younger, stronger, and healthier than you've had in years.

One of the things that makes Genf20 Plus more effective than other supplements is its enteric coating. Products that are enteric coated have absorption rates close to 80-90%, resulting in a more effective supplement.

Here are the ingredients inside of the Genf20 pill:

L-Arginine

L-Glutamine

L-Glycine

Colostrum

Anterior Pituitary Powder

HGH Oral Spray

The second part of the Genf20 Plus system is the oral spray containing Alpha GPC. In clinical studies, Alpha GPC has been shown to improve mental focus, cognition, strength training, and fat removal from the liver. In addition to Alpha GPC, the oral spray also contains other HGH booster ingredients including:

GABA

Mucuna Pruriens

Moomiyo Extract

Ornithine Alpha Ketoglutarate

L-Glutamine

L-Arginine

L-Lysine

L-Valine

L-Isoleucine

L-Tyrosine

Glycine

Most users report seeing results with Genf20 Plus in as little as 3 weeks, as the anti-aging effects begin to kick-in. Your results should continue to improve as you take this product for an extended period of time. This product is suitable for both men and women.

Who Should Use Genf20?

Genf20 is perfect for people looking for anti-aging benefits such as a more youthful appearance, increased muscle tone, better sex drive, improved stamina, fat loss, and a strengthened immune system. With a 67-day money back guarantee, you can experience the powerful effects of Gen2f0 Plus for over 2 months, risk-free.

Increase your HGH levels naturally without side effects

Huge discounts for more than a 1-month supply

Reduces wrinkles for a more youthful appearance

Combines a pill and oral spray for maximum results

67-day money back guarantee

2) HyperGH 14X: Top Rated HGH Pills For Bodybuilding

HyperGH 14X is one of the best HGH supplements for adding muscle mass while reducing body fat composition.

Instead of using actual growth hormone inside of its formula, HyperGH 14X stimulates your body's own natural production of HGH using a powerful blend of ingredients. Every ingredient inside of this product is a known precursor to HGH production.

Here are the benefits of taking HyperGH 14X:

Melt away body fat for an improved physical appearance

Improve your workouts with better stamina and energy

Gain muscle faster and easier than before

Improve recovery times between workouts

HyperGH 14X is a two-part system that combines a tablet with an oral spray. It's recommended to take your first dose in the morning, ideally before a workout. The second dose should be taken before you sleep.

The oral tablet contains 15 potent HGH precursors for a total of 930mg per day. These ingredients are 100% natural, safe, and free of side effects.

The oral spray contains Alpha GPC, which offers two significant benefits to bodybuilders. First, it helps activate fast-twitch fibers inside your muscles for better performance in the gym. Secondly, it has been proven to increase the release of human growth hormone up to 4,100% during workouts!

Who Should Take This Product?

Overall, this is an excellent HGH booster that has amazing reviews from men that take it regularly. HyperGH 14X is geared towards bodybuilders, athletes, or anyone that wants to improve their muscle mass without using expensive HGH injections.

No negative side effects

Improve athletic performance

Contains HGH boosting amino acids such as L-arginine

Great for adding muscle mass

67 day money back guarantee

3) Provacyl: Best HGH Product For Men

Provacyl is an all natural growth hormone booster that helps increase testosterone and fights andropause (also known as "male menopause"). Andropause happens when your body's ability to produce hormones such as testosterone and HGH decreases.

Studies show that men's hormones decline at a rate of 10% per decade, which means by the time you're 45, you could be producing less than 75% of the HGH and testosterone you did in your 20's. Provacyl works to jump-start your body's ability to produce more testosterone and HGH naturally, so you can feel better than you've had in years.

Here are the benefits of taking Provacyl:

Increase your libido and sexual performance

Decrease body fat while increasing lean muscle mass

Improve mood, focus, and energy

Provacyl has been formulated with a potent blend of nutrients, herbals, and amino acids. When combined together, these ingredients work to tell your body to begin producing more of its own HGH and testosterone.

Here are the ingredients inside of Provacyl:

Glutamine

L-Arginine

L-Lysine

L-Glycine

L-Tyrosine

Gaba

Muira Puama

Ginkgo Biloba

Magnesium

Acai Fruit

Ginseng

Swedish Flower Pollen

L-Pyroglutamate

Longjack

Soy Phosphate Complex

Anterior Pituitary

DHEA

Hypothalamus

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Provacyl starts producing results in as little as 30 days, with a significant increase in energy level, libido, and focus. The greatest results are seen when taken for a period of over 3 months. Similar to a multi-vitamin, you'll continue to experience the benefits of Provacyl as long as you continue to take it.

Who Is This Product For?

Provacyl is perfect for men that want to boost their HGH and testosterone levels naturally for improved libido, energy, and performance.

Backed by clinically proven ingredients

Boosts testosterone levels

Free shipping available

Great for improving libido

67-day money back guarantee

4) HGH-X2: Legal Alternative to Somatropin

HGH-X2 is a product that's marketed as a legal alternative to Somatropin, an HGH injectable. According to the manufacturer, it's best used for lean muscle gains, fat burning, faster recovery, and cutting cycles.

HGH-X2 works as an HGH releaser by triggering your body's pituitary gland to produce more human growth hormone. It also stimulates muscle growth, boosts protein synthesis, and allows your body to use fat as a fuel source.

Here are the ingredients inside of HGH-X2:

Maca Root

Hawthorne Berry Extract

Mucuna Pruriens Extract

L-Arginine

The recommended dosage for this product is 2 capsules per day. This product is geared towards anyone that wants to build lean muscle and improve recovery times in the gym. According to their website, rapid results can be seen within the first 30 days.

What Are HGH Supplements?

Human Growth Hormone supplements are a type of daily supplement intended to increase your HGH levels. While you may have heard of HGH injections, supplements use natural ingredients, including amino acid blends, to encourage your pituitary gland to produce human growth hormone without side effects.

Many people associate HGH with sports players taking it illegally to boost their performance artificially. However, HGH supplements are approved by the Food and Drug Administration for adult-only use so that people can take advantage of their other benefits.

Older adults often use HGH boosting products to help keep their bodies in shape. Not all users are bodybuilders or athletes. Some use HGH supplements for anti-aging properties or to balance their declining HGH production.

Unlike injections, oral HGH boosters are part of leading-edge health advancements. Each supplement on our list has at least one study to support its effectiveness. These supplements work over time, so you must take them consistently to experience their benefits.

Benefits of Taking Human Growth Hormone Supplements

Human growth hormone supplements have benefits beyond simply building muscle. While many people do use them for that purpose, they also give your body a long-term GH boost that can improve your immune system and help you feel your best when you take it legally and as directed.

More Youthful Appearance

As you get older, your body produces less human growth hormone, which causes your levels of HGH to drop--creating problems like

lost muscle tone

increased belly fat

poor sexual performance

other age-related issues

Some supplements have additional anti-aging ingredients, like acai fruit. However, HGH alone also contributes to reducing signs of aging and giving your body the vitality you’re missing.

While it won’t cure all your age-related troubles, HGH can help tighten your skin, build muscle, improve energy levels, and increase immune system function.

Because these supplements use natural ingredients to encourage HGH production, they come with fewer side effects. Older users may find that they tolerate a regular supplement to gradually increase human growth hormone well, so they can benefit without worrying about an adverse reaction.

Build Muscle

HGH, on its own, supports your muscles, so low levels of growth hormone means your muscle mass suffers as a result. The best HGH supplements promote lean muscle growth by using amino acid blends that stimulate the pituitary gland.

Most people associate HGH with muscle development and enhancement. It’s the primary benefit of taking these products, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do more for your body.

Some people use alpha GPC to increase production of HGH in their bodies. If you’re focused on building muscle, you might consider using other supplements to aid in boosting your body’s levels of HGH.

Reduce Body Fat

Along with building muscle mass, HGH supplements are considered one of the best fat burners for losing weight. While not a weight loss supplement or diet pill, HGH can help speed up your metabolism, aiding healthy digestion and making it easier for you to have successful workouts.

When you have excess fat on your body, you produce less HGH. The low HGH production, in turn, means you cannot burn fat as easily. HGH is one of the key components in burning fat, which means that taking HGH-stimulating products even without exercising can have benefits.

HGH functions in two ways to get rid of fat cells. All fat cells have HGH receptors, and when HGH binds to them, it breaks down the fat cell, turning it into energy for your body through lipolysis.

At the same time, HGH lowers insulin production. Because insulin contributes to fat creation, inhibiting it means your body produces less fat and restores your hormone balance.

Increased Energy Levels

HGH improves energy levels in a person’s body by breaking down fat and protein faster to convert and allow you to use it throughout your day. It also improves your mental acuity, so you feel more alert, awake, and ready to work out.

HGH increases your energy levels when it burns fat. As it binds to HGH receptors on fat cells, HGH breaks down those cells, creating IGF-1 and promoting anabolic processes within your body. These processes aid in improved metabolism and energy conversion so that you can work out without feeling exhausted for the rest of the day.

Additionally, when you have more energy for exercise, the more growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) your body produces. That hormone encourages your body to produce HGH, which then promotes tissue and muscle growth. Essentially, HGH-stimulating products kickstart your body’s natural cycle of producing energy, muscle, and balancing your hormone levels.

As a result of increased energy, you may also notice improved immune system function. Exercise plays a significant role in maintaining your health by preventing various chronic and seasonal illnesses.

Improved Sex Drive

You may not have expected that HGH supplements can improve your sex drive alongside your muscle tone. Some of them, like Provacyl, contain extra ingredients specifically intended to improve your sexual desire. However, even without them, HGH can help improve your sexual performance.

HGH stimulates neurotransmitters in your brain that balance your hormones and make you want to have sex. When you raise human growth hormone levels, you reduce cortisol, or stress hormone, levels. High cortisol often contributes to erectile dysfunction and similar conditions. Reducing it improves your mood as much as your sexual stimulation.

HGH also impacts other areas that contribute to your sexual functioning, like weight gain and energy levels. When HGH improves those factors, you get the added advantage of heightened sexual desire.

Do HGH Releasers Have Any Side Effects?

Growth hormone supplements have no reported negative side effects because they contain all-natural ingredients. While HGH injections put growth hormone directly into your body, HGH supplements work differently. Rather than putting the hormone into you, they encourage your body to do what it already does and produce human growth hormone naturally.

These supplements include ingredients in safe, low doses, so they don’t produce side effects when you take them as directed. However, if you have an allergy to any ingredients in an HGH supplement, they can trigger a reaction.

Make sure to review all ingredients before you purchase a supplement so you will get the best and safest results for your body.

Can You Buy HGH Products Over the Counter?

You can find over-the-counter HGH supplements on the market at stores like GNC. However, they may not be the same quality you can get with a prescription or directly through a manufacturer. An OTC HGH supplement may not increase HGH levels as much as you would expect, which is why you should always verify the product’s quality before you buy it.

With prescription supplements or those you can order online from manufacturer websites like those on our list, you know you’re getting better ingredients and a more potent product. HGH supplements will give you less dramatic and less instant results than injections. However, when you take them consistently, they offer better long-term results than regular over-the-counter products.

Are Human Growth Hormone Boosters Legal?

The Food and Drug Administration made human growth hormone supplements legal for adult use in 1996. However, if you take an HGH supplement, you must only take it as recommended or prescribed.

Injections require a prescription, as does any product with actual human growth hormone in it. The HGH supplements we’ve listed only aid in your body’s natural growth hormone production and do not contain HGH.

Before you purchase any supplement, review the ingredients and instructions to make sure you get a product that benefits your body.

Do HGH Pills Really Work?

The ones we’ve recommended here work, but not all HGH products on the market work the way they claim. Make sure you check your chosen product’s ingredients to ensure that they increase HGH without side effects.

You want HGH supplements that will benefit your body the way you expect. Before you buy, read user reviews to verify that the product really will boost HGH levels and that others have felt a difference when they have used it. If you read several negative reviews, steer clear of that product, and try another one.

Who Can Benefit the Most from Taking HGH Supplements?

People who want to increase their athletic performance often use growth hormone supplements to build muscle mass. However, you don’t have to be a bodybuilder to take HGH products, and they’re not just intended for people who enjoy working out.

Human growth hormone products work well for older people whose production of growth hormone has slowed as they age. If you have low testosterone , HGH can boost it and improve your sexual desire and performance if you experience erectile dysfunction.

An HGH supplement can also help with memory loss, energy levels, and make you feel younger. If you’re afraid of the side effects that come with injectable growth hormone, a daily supplement can benefit your body without the risk.

Natural Ways to Boost Growth Hormone Levels

While taking a supplement gives you one option for increasing growth hormone levels naturally, you can combine it with other approaches for even better results. If you’re not ready to take a supplement, try these other methods.

Lose body fat

More fat contributes to lower HGH levels. Losing it, however you choose to do so, can encourage your body to produce more human growth hormone.

Change your diet

If you tend to go for the sweets when you want a snack, try cutting back. Studies show that increased insulin from a diet high in sugar can contribute to HGH deficiency. You may also want to cut back on carbs, especially before bed.

Do HIIT workouts

High-intensity workouts stimulate your muscles, creating short-term spikes in human growth hormone levels. These workouts can also help you lose fat, leading to consistent growth hormone production.

Improve your sleep

Your pituitary gland releases the most human growth hormone while you sleep . When you get less sleep, you produce less HGH. Additionally, avoiding meals or snacks before bed means that you digest before you sleep, allowing your body to focus on creating HGH.

Final Thoughts - Should You Take an HGH Supplement?

Whether you take an HGH supplement depends on your goals. If you want to build muscle mass, lose fat, and reduce the effects of aging on your body, an HGH supplement may benefit you. Before you commit to one, you should determine which supplement has the ingredients to support your needs.

Talk to a healthcare professional before you take a new supplement and make sure it doesn’t interact with any medications you are already taking. Your doctor can work with you to recommend the best HGH supplement for your needs.