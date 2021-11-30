4 Best HGH Supplements: Top Human Growth Hormone Booster Pills For Sale

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Natural human growth hormone (HGH) supplements are an effective way to keep your health in tip-top shape, especially as you age. These products contain all-natural ingredients that instruct the pituitary gland to create and release more growth hormone.

So whether you want to improve your athletic performance or if you want to reverse the signs of aging, HGH can help! These supplements offer all sort of health benefits, to include:

● Improved muscle mass

● Increased energy levels

● Strengthened immune system

● Weight loss

● Improved libido

● More youthful appearance

But because there are so many different HGH supplements on the market, the large amount of choices can be overwhelming. How do you know if you’re choosing a quality supplement, let alone a safe one?

The reality is that some HGH supplements work great, while others are missing ingredients that are needed to truly be effective. You don’t want to waste money on a product that won’t offer the benefits you want!

The good news is that we’ve done all of the hard work for you. We’ve reviewed 4 of the top HGH supplements on the market and rated them based on quality, dosage, benefits, customer reviews, and price.

Don’t go another day without the amazing benefits of a quality HGH supplement! Keep reading to learn about some of the best HGH supplements on the market.

Top 4 Best HGH Supplements on the Market

Elm & Rye: Best Overall

CrazyBulk HGH-X2: Best For Muscle Building

TestoPrime: Best For Male Libido and Testosterone

HyperGH 14x: Best Alternative To Somatropin

1) Elm & Rye : Natural Testosterone Supplement (Overall)

When searching for a quality HGH supplement, transparency is key. These days, brands make all sorts of claims about the quality or purity of their products. But the fact is that a claim is just a claim, until it’s verified by third-party lab testing. This means you’ll want to choose a supplement that not only makes attractive claims but lives up to them.

Elm & Rye is one of the few HGH supplements that contains all-natural ingredients that are 100% effective. The company uses only sustainability sourced ingredients, which creates a product that will help you to achieve all of your health and fitness goals.

So how can Elm & Rye HGH supplements benefit you? By taking this supplement, you’ll experience:

Improved physical stamina

Increased lean muscle mass

Weight loss along with body fat loss

Healthier, firmer, more youthful looking skin

Minimized signs of aging, including diminished appearance of age spot, crows feet, and wrinkles

Daily Supplement

Elm & Rye Testosterone Booster Supplement is made with a highly effective blend of ingredients that promote the natural production of HGH. With higher HGH levels, you’ll feel stronger, younger, and healthier than ever before.

What makes Elm & Rye one of our most preferred products is that the supplement contains all-natural ingredients. This means that the supplement comes with a very low risk of negative side effects. Instead, you’ll enjoy having more energy and will wake up each day feeling your best!

Ingredients

Each Elm & Rye Testosterone supplement includes a powerful blend of ingredients, including:

Tribulus Terrestris Powder (Tribulus Terrestris)

Chrysin 99%

Diindolylmethane (DIM)

Long Jack Eurycoma Root (Eurycoma Longifolia)

Gamma Oryzanol Powder

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate)

Who Should Use Elm & Rye Testosterone Booster?

The better question is who shouldn’t use this product! Elm & Rye is the perfect HGH supplement for men who want to stay in peak condition, no matter their age. If you want to feel and look younger while also getting leaner and stronger, this is a product you want to add to your daily routine.

By taking Elm & Rye Testosterone Booster, you can:

Naturally increase HGH levels

All-natural ingredients

Low risk of side effects

Tested in a third-party lab for purity

2) CrazyBulk HGH-X2 : (Best For Muscle Building)

Are you looking to add muscle mass while reducing body fat composition? If so, HGH-X2 from CrazyBulk is the supplement for you. While this supplement doesn’t contain actual human growth hormone, it contains a formula that stimulates the body’s natural production of HGH.

According to the manufacturer, HGH-X2 can be used for improved fat burning, faster lean muscle gains, improved recovery, and cutting cycles.

HGH-X2 works by triggering the pituitary gland to produce greater amounts of human growth hormone. This supplement also boosts protein synthesis, stimulates muscle growth, and encourages the body to use fat as its main fuel source.

HGH-X2 Ingredients

When compared to other HGH supplements, HGH-X2 contains a short list of ingredients, to include:

Maca Root

Hawthorne Berry Extract

Mucuna Pruriens Extract

L-Arginine

For best results, take two capsules a day. When taken consistently, HGH-X2 can produce results in as a little as 30 days! This product is ideal for anyone who wants to build lean muscle while also improving their recovery times.

3) TestoPrime : (Best For Male Libido and Testosterone)

TestoPrime not only uses all-natural ingredients to increase testosterone, it’s also shown to be effective in fighting andropause, which is also known as “male menopause.” This happens when the testosterone and HGH levels in the body decrease, due to the body’s limited capability of producing these hormones.

Studies have shown that men experience hormonal decline at a rate of 10% per decade. So, by the time a man turns 45, he could be producing up to 75% less testosterone and HGH when compared to his 20s.

When taken regularly, TestoPrime jumpstarts the body’s ability to naturally produce the proper levels of testosterone and HGH. With the right amount of hormones, you’ll feel better, healthier, and stronger than ever before.

Benefits of taking TestoPrime

Decreased body fat

Increased lean muscle mass

Increased libido and sexual performance

Improved mood, focus, and energy

TestoPrime is made with a potent blend of natural ingredients. When combined, these ingredients work together and instruct the body to naturally produce more testosterone and HGH.

Ingredients

TestoPrime contains 12 proven ingredients at effective dosages:

D-Aspartic Acid

Panax Ginseng

KSM 66® Ashwagandha

Fenugreek

Green Tea Extract

Pomegranate Extract

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper Extract

Simply take 4 capsules daily with breakfast and see the results of taking TestoPrime in just 30 days! You will notice a significant increase in focus, energy levels, and libido. Don’t see the results, don’t worry, TestoPrime offers a full money back guarantee.

In addition, all TestoPrime orders come with free shipping and two eBooks to further help you naturally improve your testosterone levels.

Who Is This Product For?

TestoPrime is a great option for men who want to naturally boost their testosterone and HGH levels, which in turn improves libido, energy, and overall performance. What’s nice about this supplement is that it:

Naturally boosts testosterone levels

Uses clinically proven ingredients

Can improve libido and sexual performance

Offers free shipping

Comes with a lifetime money back guarantee

4) HyperGH 14X (Best Alternative To Somatropin)

Somatropin is one of the most commonly used HGH injections. However, these injections are extremely expensive and often unaffordable for everyday people. HyperGH 14X is a great legal alternative to Somatropin.

Benefits of taking HyperGH 14X

Reduce body fat

Gain muscle more quickly and easily

Improve physical appearance

Improve recovery times

HyperGH 14X is a unique product in that it’s a two-part system that includes a tablet and an oral spray. For best results, you’ll want to take your first dose in the morning, preferably before working out. The second dose should be taken before bedtime.

The oral tablet includes 15 potent HGH precursors. One tablet contains 930mg of HGH precursors, all of which are 100% natural, safe, and side effect free.

The oral spray is made with Alpha GPC. This ingredient offers two prominent benefits for athletes, weightlifters, and bodybuilders. Alpha GPC activates fast-twitch fibers in the muscles, which greatly improves performance in the gym. This compound also increases the release of HGH by up to 4,100% when working out!

Who Should Take This Product?

This product is ideal for any man who wants to improve muscle mass without having to rely on expensive HGH injections. Though HyperGH 14X is marketed towards athletes and bodybuilders, it can truly be used by anyone who wants bigger, stronger muscles.

This HGH supplement offers many benefits, including:

Improved performance in the gym and on the field

High quality ingredients, to include HGH boosting amino acids

Proven ability to add muscle mass

No negative side effects

67 day money-back guarantee

What Are HGH Supplements?

HGH supplements, also known as human growth hormone supplements, are a daily supplement that’s designed to increase HGH and testosterone levels. Unlike HGH injections, supplements use only natural ingredients, such as amino acids and other nutrients, to increase the amount of hormone growth hormone produced by the pituitary gland. The best part? There are no side effects!

HGH supplements are especially beneficial for older men whose bodies produce less testosterone and HGH due to aging. And not everyone who uses these supplements is an athlete or bodybuilder! HGH supplements are ideal for not only building lean muscle and burning fat, but also for anti-aging and balancing declining HGH production.

Unlike injectable HGH, oral supplements are modern, leading-edge health advancements that will only improve in the future. Each supplement included on this list has at least one study to show the effectiveness of the ingredients.

Benefits of Taking Human Growth Hormone Supplements

There are many benefits to taking human growth hormone supplements. Aside from building lean muscle, these supplements offer a wide range of other benefits. They give your body a long-term boost of hormones that improve your immune system and overall health.

More Youthful Appearance

As we age, the male body produces less human growth hormone. This causes a decrease in HGH levels, which can lead to all sorts of health issues, including:

● Loss of muscle tone

● Increased belly fat

● Poor sexual performance

Some HGH supplements include powerful anti-aging ingredients, such as acai fruit. It’s worth noting that proper HGH levels alone also offer anti-aging benefits, to include reduced signs of aging as well as increased vitality.

While HGH can’t cure all age-related issues, it has shown to be effective in building muscle, tightening skin, increasing energy levels, and improving immune system function.

Because HGH supplements use natural ingredients to encourage HGH production, there are very few side effects. This means that you can reap all of the benefits of these supplements without having to worry about an adverse side effect.

Build Muscle

HGH not only supports existing muscles, but also promotes the growth of new muscle mass as well. If you have low levels of HGH, your muscle mass will decrease, and you’ll more than likely notice a decrease in strength.

High quality HGH supplements use amino acid blends to stimulate the pituitary gland to promote the growth of lean muscle.

While most people associated HGH with muscle development, these supplements are able to benefit the body in many other ways as well. For example, some men use alpha GPC to increase HGH production for its anti-aging benefits.

Reduce Body Fat

Along with building lean muscle mass, HGH supplements are also some of the best fat burners that you’ll find on the market. If you want to shed fat, lose weight, and look leaner, HGH supplements may be what your daily regimen is missing.

While HGH supplements aren’t diet pills or weight loss supplements, HGH speeds up the metabolism and aids in healthy digestion. This not only makes for successful workouts, but easier weight loss as well.

Men who have excess fat also tend to produce less HGH. in turn, having low HGH makes it harder to burn fat easily, because the hormone is a key component in the fat burning process. This means that taking an HGH supplement alone, even without exercise, can be beneficial for those looking to lose weight.

HGH works in two different ways to remove fat cells. All fat cells have HGH receptors. When HGH binds to them, it breaks down the cell, turning it into energy. This process is known as lipolysis.

HGH also lowers insulin production. Insulin is a known contributor to fat creation, so with proper HGH levels, your body’s ability to produce fat is greatly inhibited. This in turn enables the body to return to a healthy hormonal balance.

Increased Energy Levels

If you’re tired of feeling sluggish, HGH can help. HGH supplements are effective in helping the body to break down fat and protein into energy faster. This offers energy that can be used throughout the day.

HGH has also shown to improve mental acuity. So, you’ll feel more alert, focused, and ready to hit the gym.

HGH also increases energy levels when burning fat. As HGH binds to receptors on fat cells, it breaks them down and creates IGF-1. This promotes anabolic processes, which aid in more efficient energy conversion and a faster metabolism. Imagine being able to workout without feeling exhausted!

When you have more energy for physical activity, your body also produces more hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH). This is the hormone that encourages the body to produce HGH. HGH then promotes muscle and tissue growth.

HGH supplements kickstart the body’s natural cycle of energy and muscle production, along with the ability to balance hormones.

Having more energy may also boost your immune system. Exercise plays a large role in overall health. Physically active people are less likely to suffer from chronic as well as seasonal illnesses.

Improved Sex Drive

Did you know that HGH supplements not only improve muscle tone and mass, these supplements can improve your sex drive as well? Many HGH supplements, such as Provacyl, are made with ingredients that specifically improve sex drive and sexual desire. However, HGH alone can also improve sexual drive and performance.

HGH stimulates neurotransmitters in your brain that are in charge of balancing hormones that make you want to have sex. With heightened HGH levels, your stress hormone levels, namely cortisol, decrease.

High cortisol levels have been linked to decreased sex drive and sexual function. In fact, some men with high stress levels experience erectile dysfunction and other conditions.

By improving HGH levels, you’ll notice a boost in your mood, desire, and sexual stimulation.

HGH also plays a role in other areas that impact sexual function, to include energy levels and weight gain. With proper HGH levels, these factors will improve, along with heightened sexual desire.

Do HGH Releasers Have Any Side Effects?

Unlike some supplements, HGH supplements have little to no reported negative side effects. This is mostly because these supplements are made with naturally derived ingredients.

Unlike HGH injections, which inject the growth hormone directly into the body, supplements work differently. Instead of delivering a dose of HGH, supplements instead encourage the body to produce more human growth hormone naturally.

Most HGH supplements are made with ingredients in safe, low doses. This greatly lowers the risk of negative side effects, especially when taken as directed. However, you’ll want to look at the ingredients used in a supplement to ensure that you aren’t allergic to any of them. This way you don’t experience an allergic reaction.

Pay close attention to the ingredients list so that you get the best results possible.

Can You Buy HGH Products Over the Counter?

Yes! You can definitely buy HGH products at a local store, such as GNC. However, these products are unlikely to be the same quality that you’d get with a prescription or a product bought directly from a manufacturer.

An over-the-counter HGH supplement may also fall short of the expected benefits. For example, these products may not increase HGH levels as much as you expected. This is why it’s so important to verify product quality before buying it.

Prescription HGH supplements, as well as those available online directly from the manufacturer, such as those on our list, offer high quality, potent ingredients. While HGH supplements will have less dramatic and slower results when compared to injections, when taken consistently, they offer amazing long-term results.

Are Human Growth Hormone Boosters Legal?

HGH supplements are legal for use in adults. However, when taking a HGH supplement, it’s important to only take it as recommended. Taking too high or too low of dosage won’t offer the results you want.

HGH injections must be prescribed by a doctor, along with any product that contains actual human growth hormone. The HGH supplements on our list use ingredients that aid the body in naturally producing more HGH and don’t contain the actual hormone.

Before buying any HGH supplement, always take the time to review the ingredients and dosage instructions. This way you can choose a product that best benefits you.

Do HGH Pills Really Work?

Not all HGH supplements work, but this is because not all supplements are made with potent, high quality ingredients. The good news is that the HGH supplements we’ve recommended have shown to be effective.

Before settling on a HGH supplement, check the ingredients. Then you’ll want to spend time reading user reviews and verifying that the product will naturally encourage your body to produce more HGH.

If you come across a product with bogus claims, poor ingredients, or negative reviews, steer clear! You only want to spend your hard-earned money on a product that will offer the benefits you want.

Who Can Benefit the Most from Taking HGH Supplements?

There are many people who can benefit from taking HGH supplements. Most commonly, HGH supplements are used for athletes and bodybuilders who want to build muscle mass more quickly and easily. But not only bodybuilders can benefit from these products. They also aren’t just meant for people who go to the gym regularly.

HGH supplements can also benefit older men who have decreased HGH levels due to a decline in natural production. For men who have low testosterone, HGH can boost T levels. This in turn increases sexual desire and performance.

A quality HGH supplement can also offer other benefits to include:

● Feeling and looking more youthful

● Improved energy levels

● Improved cognitive function

When taken as a daily supplement, a HGH booster can be truly life-changing!

Natural Ways to Boost Growth Hormone Levels

Taking a supplement is one way to increase growth hormone levels. However, this approach can be combined with other options for even better results. If you want to boost growth hormone levels without having to take a supplement, here are some options to consider.

Lose body fat

Having excessive body fat often leads to lower HGH levels. To counteract this, the best option is to lose fat. This will encourage your body to naturally produce more human growth hormone.

Change your diet

Everyone likes sweets and junk food. But eating unhealthy foods too often can have a negative impact on HGH levels. This is especially true if your diet contains a lot of high-sugar items. Studies have shown that a high sugar diet increases insulin levels, which may contribute to HGH deficiency.

You may also benefit from reducing the amount of carbohydrates you eat each day.

Do HIIT workouts

High-intensity workouts require you to use bursts of energy that create short-term spikes in HGH levels. By doing HIIT workouts regularly, you’ll find that you not only lose fat, but that your body will consistently produce the right amount of HGH.

Improve your sleep

A lot more than dreaming happens when you sleep! Did you know that the pituitary gland releases the most human growth hormone while you sleep? This means if you don’t get an appropriate number of hours of shuteye each night, your body produces less HGH.

Aside from getting better sleep, you will also want to avoid nighttime meals and snacks. Eating earlier gives your body the time it needs to digest food before you fall asleep. This enables your body to focus strictly on HGH creation.

Final Thoughts - Should You Take an HGH Supplement?

Whether or not a HGH supplement is right for you ultimately depends on your goals. If you want to lose fat, build muscle mass, or reduce the effects of aging, a HGH supplement may be quite beneficial. But, before committing to a specific supplement, you’ll want to find one that best supports your needs and goals.

You’ll also want to talk with your doctor before adding any new supplement to your daily routine. This way you have peace of mind that the supplement you’ve chosen won’t negatively impact with any medications you’re taking or any underlying health issues. Your doctor will work with you to identify the best HGH supplement that best meets your needs.