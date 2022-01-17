10 Best CBD Wholesale Suppliers in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Over the last few years, the CBD industry has continued to experience great success. With demand skyrocketing, there's a huge need for CBD products to be more widely available. With that said, it's no surprise that bulk and wholesale CBD sales are expected to reach $16 billion by 2025.

Wholesalers offer many benefits to consumers. Not only are wholesale products sold at low prices, they're also available in large quantities. If you’re interested in selling wholesale CBD products, you’ll want to look for a CBD manufacturer that offers a wholesale program.

Because there are so many companies to choose from, we’ve come up with a list of the 10 best wholesale suppliers in 2021. Keep reading to find the best wholesale supplier for your retail company.

Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Wholesaler

There is no shortage of wholesale producers to choose from, especially in the CBD industry. With that said, you don’t want to partner with a company that offers low quality products that don’t offer the marketed benefits.

So how do you know a good CBD wholesaler from a bad one? There are many factors that you’ll want to look at before deciding which company to become a distributor for.

Farming Practices

High quality CBD products start with quality farming practices. When looking at wholesale CBD companies, you’ll want to pay close attention to where and how hemp plants are grown. The highest quality hemp is grown in the USA and is grown using organic, non-GMO practices.

Look for a wholesaler that doesn’t use pesticides or other inorganic compounds, such as solvents, when growing hemp. These chemicals can seep into the plant, which means they can seep into CBD and ultimately the resulting product.

It’s best to become a distributor for a brand that uses organic farming practices that are eco-friendly and of course, consumer-friendly.

Extraction Method

There are several ways that CBD can be harvested from hemp plants, including ethanol extraction and CO2 extraction. The safer, cleaner, and modern method is CO2 extraction. What’s most important is that you choose a wholesaler that uses a safe extraction method. Avoid any brand that uses some mixture of chemicals to take CBD from the plant, as these chemicals can make their way into the CBD and other plant parts.

Extract Type

There are three different types of CBD extract: isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. Understanding the different kinds of extract is an important detail to consider so that you can pick the right products for your customers.

CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD contains other plant compounds but is 100% THC-free. Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the plant compounds, THC included. But, products that are made with full-spectrum CBD must contain less than 0.3% THC in order to meet legal standards.

Legality

Even though the CBD industry isn’t regulated by the FDA or any other government agency, there are strict legality requirements set forth by the 2018 Farm Bill. While this bill legalized CBD products at the federal level, products must contain hemp-derived CBD. Legal products must also contain no more than 0.3% THC.

THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid and is known for causing a high. People take CBD products to relax and put themselves at ease, and high levels of THC has the opposite effect.

You can ensure that a CBD product is legal by reviewing the certificate of analysis (COA). This document provides in-depth information into a product’s make up, including THC content, CBD content, and details about other ingredients.

If the COA identifies more than 0.3% THC, the product isn’t legal! You’ll also want to avoid becoming a distributor for any brand that doesn’t have its products tested by an independent third-party lab.

Product Variety

Consumers like having a variety of products to choose from. This means you’ll want to distribute products from a wholesaler that offers all sorts of CBD products, including oils, gummies, capsules, topicals, and more. By having many products to pick from, customers are more likely to find one that best meets their needs.

Aside from a variety of CBD product options, it’s also important to stock many different strengths and flavors. This is especially important for edible products, such as gummies. The more variety of products you put on your shelves, the better.

Price & Value

Price and value are important to consider when choosing a CBD wholesaler. You don’t want to choose an ultra-low budget wholesaler, just as you don’t want to choose one that sells extremely expensive products. Look for CBD wholesalers who are part of the premium markets. These brands tend to grow high-quality hemp which results in high-quality products that are safe and effective.

Our Top 10 CBD Wholesale Suppliers

Penguin CBD is another top name in the CBD industry that offers a great wholesale program. Even though the company has only been in the industry since 2019, it has experienced great success, and has become an authoritative source for consumers and other CBD manufacturers alike.

Penguin CBD provides high quality products that are tested by a third-party lab to ensure potency, quality, and efficacy. Penguin CBD offers a full range of CBD products, including:

● Oils

● Gummies

● Capsules

● Topical products

Penguin CBD is inspired by Mother Nature, which is why all of its products are made with pure, natural ingredients. Plants are grown in Oregon using non-GMO and pesticide-free cultivation processes. All Penguin CBD products are THC-free, which means all traces of THC are removed. What's left is high quality broad-spectrum CBD extract or pure CBD isolate.

If you're looking for a trusted brand that offers a quality wholesale program, don't hesitate to become a Penguin Partner! All you have to do is fill out the brand's online form and provide a few details about your company. The wholesale program is available to big and small businesses.

After becoming a Penguin Partner, you'll have access to Penguin CBD's full line of products along with wholesale prices. The wholesale program even offers a coupon code so that you can save even more money!

Verma Farms is an award-winning, well-known name in the CBD industry. This brand has received praise and recognition from various sources, including Forbes, for its Hawaii-inspired CBD gummies. Flavors like Maui Melon, Blueberry Wave, and Hawaiian Rainbow are sure to impress your customers.

Though best known for their gummies, Verma Farms offers many other high quality CBD products, including oils, dried fruit, topicals and creams, capsules, and even treats and oils specifically formulated for pets!

All CBD used to create Verma Farms products are sourced from American-grown plants that are high in nutrients and freshness. Products are pesticide-free and are designed for any lifestyle.

Verma Farms sells wholesale CBD oil that is all natural and preservative-free. All wholesale products are 100% organic and are tested by an independent lab for purity and quality. If you’re interested in purchasing a large quantity or products or if you want to learn more about becoming a wholesale partner, reach out to support@vermafarms.com.

BATCH CBD is here to change the game. This brand is taking the industry by storm with superior full-spectrum CBD products that are specially designed to maximize therapeutic benefits. From sustainable, organic farming practices to meticulous in-house extraction methods, it’s no wonder that BATCH comes in at the top of our list of best wholesale suppliers.

All of the CBD used in BATCH’s products is derived from 100% organic Wisconsin hemp, grown on a farm in the countryside. BATCH offers an array of full-spectrum CBD products, including oil tinctures, gummies, balms, and soft gels. BATCH’s dedication to high standards doesn’t just apply to their products; their customer service is impeccable as well.

BATCH CBD sells wholesale CBD products and is known for some of the best product packaging in the entire industry. Having won the American Package Design Award from Graphic Design USA, BATCH CBD products will add instant interest to any retail display.

If you are interested in partnering with BATCH CBD, you can contact the BATCH team through their website. A staff member will work closely with you to answer any questions and help make arrangements. BATCH CBD provides free shipping to all 50 states, so wherever you are, you can partner with BATCH.

4. cbdMD

Boosting your business is as simple as partnering with the right CBD wholesaler. As discussed earlier, there is no indication that the CBD industry is slowing down anytime soon. Because cbdMD is a recognizable brand that is known for its high-quality products, becoming a wholesaler can increase your company’s visibility and authority while driving more sales.

This brand is notable in that it is the first CBD supplier to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange! Such a huge accomplishment shows that the sky's the limit for cbdMD.

All cbdMD products are manufactured in an ISO-certified laboratory, and each product undergoes third-party testing to ensure quality assurance. This means you can buy with total confidence knowing that you’ll be providing your customers with top-of-the-line CBD products.

As a wholesaler, you’ll enjoy low prices on quality products. Buying CBD products at a low price point means that you can boost your profiles while also increasing your return on investment. As a partner, you’ll also have access to cbdMD’s award-winning customer support team, who can provide guidance for any questions you may have.

Interested in getting started? Becoming a cbdMD wholesaler is simple! Just fill out the online form and wait to be contacted by a sales associate.

5. Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms is another top CBD manufacturer that we recommend if you’re looking for a trusted wholesaler. This brand offers products made with high-quality full spectrum CBD extracts that are extracted from plants grown in Pueblo, Colorado. While most CBD wholesalers emphasize value, Veritas Farms believes that quality is the most important factor.

What’s unique about this brand is that they’re vertically integrated in every step of the process. This means that they control everything from seed to sale. Veritas Farms controls and oversees growing, extraction, and manufacturing, along with shipping and distribution. Because there is no middleman, you can ensure that you’re buying the highest quality CBD.

There are many benefits to becoming a member of the Veritas Farms wholesale program. First, the brand uses sustainable processes, to include drip irrigation, natural pest deterrents instead of pesticides, and an organic ethanol extraction. Another benefit of this brand is that its products are made with full spectrum hemp oil. This contains all of the plant compounds, including other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Veritas Farms offers a variety of wholesale CBD products, including oil, gummies, capsules, skincare, and topicals. The company even offers CBD bundles, gifts, and a product line designed specifically for your furry family member.

Becoming a certified Veritas wholesale reseller is simple. Fill out the online form and a Veritas Advisor will reach out to you to continue the process.

6. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of the original names in the CBD industry. Founded in 2014, this brand has years of experience in growing, manufacturing, and packaging high quality CBD products. All of the products sold by NuLeaf Naturals are derived from a uniquely-bred hemp plant known as “therapeutic hemp.” All plants are grown on licensed farms in Colorado.

Using a CO2 extraction process, NuLeaf Naturals safely extracts CBD from each plant so that it can be used to create CBD products in bulk. What’s nice is that NuLeaf Naturals is no stranger to the wholesale world. In fact, the company proudly has more than 1,600 retail partners throughout the United States. This shows that the brand is a leader in the production and distribution of premium CBD products!

NuLeaf Naturals offers a wide variety of products, including oils, softgels, topicals, and a pet line. The company also sells other related products, including:

● Delta 8

● CBG

● CBN

● CBC

By becoming a NuLeaf Naturals partner, you can offer your customers top of the line full spectrum CBD products. In return, you’ll have access to a team of business and customer service experts who are here to support and boost your business.

To learn more about the wholesale program, head over to the NuLeaf Naturals website and complete the online form. You can also contact the company by phone.

7. Joy Organics

Joy Organic CBD is a popular name in the CBD industry. This company is routinely featured in some of the top publications, including Newsweek, Forbes, and Yahoo. Becoming a distributor for an authoritative name in the industry is a great way to drive sales and increase customer satisfaction.

The brand is well-liked for its transparency and high-quality products. Not only does Joy Organic CBD have full traceability from seed to sale, each product has a certificate of analysis, which means that it’s been lab tested for product purity, safety, and efficacy.

All products are THC-free and are grown with organic, non-GMO farming practices. CBD products are also manufactured in a GMP-certified facility. As a wholesale distributor, you’ll have endless access to some of the best CBD products on the market.

Joy Organic CBD offers a wide variety of products, including oils, gummies, creams, and even CBD items for pets. Aside from this, Joy Organic CBD also values education and support. As a distributor, you’ll receive marketing and educational material, display racks, store signage, and even a dedicated sales representative!

Other perks include:

● No minimum order

● Fast fulfillment times

● Free shipping

Want to become a distributor? Fill out the online form on the official Joy Organic CBD website to get started.

8. Medterra

Medterra is another notable name in the CBD industry that offers a whole program. Similar to other brands on our list, Medterra has full oversight of their products, including farming practices, the extraction process, manufacturing, and shipping. If you’re looking to work with a company that offers true seed to sale purchases, Medterra is a worthwhile consideration.

This brand grows industrial hemp in Kentucky, and all plants are grown and extracted in accordance with guidelines set for by the state’s Department of Agriculture. All products are sold third-party tested to ensure quality and consistency before being sold.

What’s special about Medterra is the company’s partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program. This enables the brand to formulate and sell quality CBD products in all 50 states as well as in most countries around the globe.

Medterra offers a huge variety of products, including tinctures, topicals, capsules, and tablets that can be purchased in many different strengths. There are even CBD products designed to provide specific benefits, such as improved sleep or pain relief.

By partnering with Medterra, you can provide trusted and tested CBD products to your customers. You can be proud knowing that your shelves are stocked with products that could be potentially life-changing!

To become a partner, head over to the Medterra website and fill out the online form. You’ll be contacted by a Medterra wholesale representative who will assist you throughout the rest of the process.

By becoming a member, you’ll also get to enjoy a free retail sample kit, which includes:

● CBD 1,000 mg tincture

● Relief + Recovery Cream (250mg)

● CBD Gel Capsules (25mg)

● CBD+ Sleep Tablets

● CBD+ Good Morning Tablets

9. CBDistillery

Like you, CBDistillery is dedicated to offering high quality CBD products at a value-driven price point. The US Hemp Authority Certified company not only has years of experience under its belt, the brand has proudly sold to more than 2 million satisfied customers, with more than 28k 5-star reviews. This all but guarantees that you can expect high quality CBD at a fair price.

CBDistillery offers a great inventory of products, including:

● CBD oil

● CBD softgels

● High purity powders

● CBD gummies

● CBD topicals

● CBD trial and travel packs

This brand is one of the leaders in the CBD industry and proudly oversees every aspect of the production, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution processes. CBDistillery conducts soil testing and designs useful packaging that will benefit consumers.

All CBDistillery products are made from non-GMO industrial hemp that is grown in the USA using all-natural farming methods. CBD is extracted using a food-safe method, and all products are tested and verified by an independent third-party lab to ensure potency and purity.

As a retail partner, you can reap the many benefits offered by CBDistillery, including clear, concise labeling along with retail-ready packaging and shelf-ready merchandise. Retail partners also get the benefit of low prices, no minimum order requirements, and fast fulfillment times. You’ll even have access to ongoing education and support, to include display racks, store signage, and more.

10. PureKana

PureKana offers high quality products that you can trust. All products are made with non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, or solvents. To ensure safety and purity, all PureKana products are tested by third-party laboratories.

Want to sell quality USA-made CBD products? If so, check out PureKana! Whether you’re opening your retail space in the near future or want to offer your customers a new product that they’re sure to love, PureKana is a brand you can trust. The best part is that becoming a partner is as simple as filling out a form! Just provide some basic information and you’ll be on your way to becoming a CBD distributor.

As a PureKana partner, you’ll enjoy all of the awesome benefits of having access to wholesale CBD oil. All PureKana products are sourced and manufactured in Kentucky, USA. This is a brand that believes in providing the highest-quality hemp-sourced products. By becoming a distributor, you’ll have access to all of the brand’s top CBD goodies, including:

● Oils

● Gummies

● Capsules

● Topicals

● Bath bombs

● Edibles

PureKana even has a line of CBD products that are uniquely formulated for pets. No matter the type of CBD products that you want to sell to your customers, you can have peace of mind that becoming a PureKana wholesaler will boost sales and attract repeat customers.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right CBD wholesaler is one of the most important decisions any retailer could ever make. By becoming a distributor for the right CBD company, you’ll experience a growth in sales and satisfied customers!

Looking for the best CBD you can find? Check out our awards for the best CBD Gummies, best CBD Oil, Best CBD Oil For Dogs, and Best CBD Oil for cats.