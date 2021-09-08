10 Best CBD Oil for Back Pain

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

When experiencing pain, especially chronic pain or back pain, people are willing to try almost anything to eliminate it or at least make it bearable. Often, traditional therapy does not give the expected results and this opens the door to new alternative solutions. Today there is an abundance of health advice and new products introduced to the market, with promises to make us feel better, happier and make us live longer. However, it’s not advised to take everything you hear or read for granted, as this would lead to piling yourself up with all sorts of supplements that in the end might not even help with the pain you experience.

In the past few years, CBD oil has been one of the most popular products used for back pain treatment. All CBD products have been in high demand as there are many claims about their therapeutic properties and the treatment of many ailments. Ever since its legalization in 2018, there is a substantial supply of these products used to lessen chronic pain, manage anxiety, reduce the side effects of some therapy and overcome insomnia. Hence, it’s understandable that you might feel bombarded with so much information and various brands selling CBD products on the market and not being able to make your pick.

Ways to Identify the Best CBD Oil

If you are looking for CBD oil to treat back pain or any similar ailments, there are a lot of brands available on the market. Therefore, choosing the right brand and recognizing high-quality is proven to be a difficult task. Beside the reputable companies with high standards, there are such that might manipulate you into buying their low-quality product. For that reason, it’s of prime importance to learn how to identify the best CBD oil available for sale. To do that, you need to do your research mainly on the companies selling this product and take some factors into consideration.

First of all, check what type of CBD the company uses to make the products. Only organic and non-GMO hemp as a source can make the finest CBD oil. All reputable companies publish the ingredients on their websites, as well as on the product labels. So, if you see that they use organic CBD and all-natural ingredients this means that you would get a good CBD oil.

Next on the list of factors is the level of THC. Apart from CBD, there is another cannabinoid that can be extracted from hemp and that is THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol. This substance can cause psychoactive effects when consuming, therefore its level in the CBD oil should be controlled. This depends on the type of CBD oil - full-spectrum or pure CBD oil. If it is a full-spectrum oil, the level of THC should be less than 0.3% and the pure CBD oil should contain no THC at all.

Lastly, to ensure quality and be transparent, the companies that produce the best CBD oil always test their products with a third-party lab. These labs test the purity and quality and on top of that, check if there are any heavy metals or pesticides in the compound. Moreover, each company has the lab results published on its official website and usually has them available upon request.

Our Top 10 CBD Brands to Get CBD Oil for Back Pain

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best CBD oils for back pain available on the market. We have taken all the above mentioned factors into consideration and made our choice. Not only have we picked the 10 top CBD brands, but we have also determined their pros and cons.

Try The CBD is a Colorado-based company that prides itself on offering the highest-quality CBD products at affordable prices. To begin with, they use only organic, non-GMO hemp grown on Colorado farms, hemp which is considered to be the best in the USA. At their online store, you can choose from a variety of products that will become a priority in your wellness routine. From CBD creams to capsules, gummies, and tinctures, each item is made of natural ingredients and organic CBD. You can make your pick from full-spectrum CBD oil or pure CBD oil, both have various strengths depending on your needs. Furthermore, as any reputable company, Try The CBD tests their products for purity and quality with a third-party lab and the results are published on their website next to the product.

Pros: Speaking of the price, this company offers a special discount for a specific group of people, for example for low-income individuals, students, soldiers, people with disabilities, veterans, and firemen. Even though their prices are not that high in the first place, this program helps every category of consumers.

Cons: Try The CBD doesn’t offer any edibles as of now, apart from the CBD gummies.

In other words, if you are looking for CBD oil for pain, Try The CBD has everything you need and for a reason, it takes the first place on our list of preferred CBD brands.

Sunday Scaries is one of our favorite CBD brands for everyday pain management, especially back pain. Sunday Scaries broad spectrum CBD oil is even more than meets the eye because, unlike other CBD brands, their CBD oil is boosted with vitamins & coconut oil.

To supplement the effectiveness of Sunday Scaries’ most popular CBD oil, they’ve added Vitamins D3 & B12, both of which are known to help with everyday pain management.

Vitamin D3: According to the National Institute of Health, “recent interventional studies have shown promising effects of vitamin D supplementation on muscular pain”.

Vitamin B12: According to the National Library of Medicine, “B12 may be an additional tool to consider for pain treatment”

Coconut Oil: According to Healthline, “Human studies suggest that eating coconut oil may reduce markers of oxidative stress and inflammation.”

Cons: Sunday Scaries actually focuses on stress & anxiety, but we’ve found their flagship CBD oil tincture to be so effective for pain management, we consider it our secret weapon!

In just about every compass of overall quality, including sourcing hemp, research involvement, clean and effective formulations, testing standards, certifications and much more, Medterra CBD makes it very difficult to find any gaps. Medterra has been well known for their flagship products like their CBD isolate and Broad-Spectrum products and now have Full Spectrum available making them a one stop shop for CBD needs. With 2mg of THC and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial cannabinoids, their True Full Spectrum CBD drops are the most advanced tincture on the market. Unlike most Full Spectrum oils that contain only trace amounts of THC, Medterra’s new Full-Spectrum tinctures combine CBD with a significant amount of THC (2mg). What does that mean for you? Effects that not only kick in faster but also last much longer. This is because when you combine CBD with THC and other minor cannabinoids, you get an entourage effect that magnifies the benefits of each plant compound. If quality and effectiveness are what you are looking for, Medterra’s Full Spectrum oil is for you.

Use Code: DM15 for 15% off your order

The brand that is second on our list is HealthWorxCBD. This company is based in Denver, Colorado same as Try The CBD and uses the finest hemp that Colorado can offer. Many people turn to HealthWorxCBD oil to treat pain and the reviews on their website speak volumes about the quality of their products. Visit their shop and choose from the palette of CBD products - tinctures, gummies, balms, capsules all in different flavors.

Pros: HealthWorxCBD offers full-spectrum CBD oil and pure CBD oil with different potencies, from 200mg to 5000mg of CBD in its compound. What sets them apart from the rest is that they offer a third type of CBD oil which is terpene-enhanced. You can rest assured that all products are tested by a third-party lab and the results are available on their website.

Cons: There is only one type of CBD gummies (sugar-free), unlike Try The CBD that offer regular vegan gummies as well.

For those seeking a stronger solution designed specifically for Pain we recommend Kiara Naturals. A Swiss manufacturer known for its high potency and problem specific CBD remedies.

Kiara is a family-owned business that makes everything by hand, in small batches in Appenzellerland, Switzerland under strict GMP standards. Their products are used by natural health practitioners all over Europe due to their high-quality ingredients and certifications.

Their CBD oils ranges from 1000mg-3000mg and their Pain Tincture is formulated with full spectrum CBD and other strong plants from alternative medicine that work really well at addressing back pain through multiple mechanisms.

Pros: The ingredients and potencies used in their products are top of the line and their problem specific products are unlike anything else on the market. They also offer a 60-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with the results.

Cons: Because it’s all natural and has no sweeteners or additives the taste of the Pain tincture could be better. You can take it in a glass of water or juice as a solution.

Get 15% off using our exclusive code at checkout: discover15

6. Pure Kana

Another great CBD brand that’s worth being on this list is PureKana. Based out of Arizona, this company uses Kentucky-grown CBD that is organic and CO2 extracted.

Pros: There are plenty of CBD products available in their store from capsules, topicals, gummies, edibles and even bath bombs. Their advantage is exactly that - a catalog of different-flavored products that can satisfy everyone’s needs.

Cons: The only disadvantage of PureKana is the price. This brand is a bit more expensive than the first three on this list. Anyway, if you can afford to spend more, then you are definitely getting a high-quality product.

7. Charlotte’s Web

Pros: One of the best features of Charlotte’s Web’s website is the product finder option. This brand helps you determine which CBD product would be the most suitable for your needs and condition. Based in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web offers a high-quality CBD oil for pain made of organic CBD. They created their original formula and added other flavors such as lemon twist, mint chocolate, and orange blossom. If you are a first-time user of CBD you can try their starter size CBD oil and decide whether the product is good for you.

Cons: Similar to PureKana, Charlotte’s Web’s products can be pricey compared to other brands, so this could be their disadvantage.

8. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a brand that started its own “CBDmovement” in order to inspire consumers to try and consider CBD as an alternative wellness method.

Pros: They are known for their pure CBD oil and CBD isolate that’s proven to be the most effective in treating some health conditions. Other than pure CBD oil, they offer full-spectrum oil and you can purchase them at affordable prices. All their products are lab-tested for purity and are transparent with the results.

Cons: CBDistillery uses USA-grown CBD, however, it is not clearly stated from which state do they collect the hemp and this can be considered as a con for them because consumers want to know exactly what they buy.

9. Balance CBD

Balance CBD is a company with three offices at different locations, one in San Francisco, California, other in Europe specifically in Spain and one in Vancouver, Canada. This brand is founded by two health professionals with the aim to help people relax and ease their pain.

Pros: At Balance CBD you can find full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil with various flavors. Other than CBD oil, they offer edibles, drinks, capsules, topicals, and starter kits.

Cons: All their CBD products are lab-tested, however, it is not clear where CBD originates from, whether it’s grown in the USA or another country.

10. Hemp Bombs

The name of this brand speaks a lot about its type. Hemp Bombs offers CBD oil that has a much higher strength than the rest. As a comparison, most CBD oil products contain 5-7mg of CBD per serving (a dropper) while Hemp Bombs offers 60mg of CBD per serving. For that reason, this CBD company is not any higher on our list of best CBD oil on the market.

Pros: They do offer CBD oil with fine quality as they use Kentucky-grown hemp to make their product.

Cons: The downside of this brand is the fact that you can’t get a less potent CBD oil.

Bonus: Royal CBD

Pros: Royal CBD is a California-based company that offers top-quality CBD oil. They use Colorado-grown hemp to extract CBD and test their products with a third-party lab.

Cons: Royal CBD is a relatively new brand and has a limited number of products available in their store. You can get only full-spectrum CBD oil and gummies, capsules and topicals.

Bonus: Penguin CBD

Pros: Penguin CBD is one of the few companies where you can buy a broad-spectrum CBD Oil. They are based in New York but use organic hemp grown in Oregon to make their products. On top of CBD, all the rest ingredients are natural and all products are lab-tested to be pesticides-free and pure.

Cons: Unlike the first few brands on this list, Penguin CBD offers only the main 4 products, CBD oil, creams, gummies and capsules.

Is CBD Legal

In 2018, a Farm Bill was brought in the USA which legalized CBD derived from hemp. However, this law stipulates that the level of THC in the CBD oil should be under 0.3% due to the psychoactive properties that this substance has. Still, not all the states regulate the CBD in the same way. For example, in Colorado it is legal to use all parts of the hemp plant as a food ingredient, while Texas has banned all products with any amount of THC in them. The bottom line is that most states in the USA are friendly towards all CBD products.

This is not the case globally because there are many countries in the world where it is illegal to buy CBD oil. Our advice is to check the law regulations in your country if you would like to buy CBD oil or if you travel to another country and want to bring CBD products with you.

Buyer's Guide

Note that it’s not enough to learn which brand offers the best CBD oil. If you have decided to buy CBD oil or any other CBD products it’s imperative to determine the right dosage for you. At the moment, there is no recommended daily intake of CBD regulated by the FDA, so people mainly rely on the advice given by the company that sells the product. Usually, the companies recommend a dosage of one dropper of CBD per day, however, this shouldn’t be regarded as a rule.

Therefore, when choosing the right dosage you need to consider different aspects such as the CBD concentration or potency, your weight and the condition that you are treating. CBD oil is available in various strengths, so a dropper of a 200mg CBD oil and 3000mg CBD oil will not have the same effect on you. Moreover, people with different body weight do not react in the same way to the CBD. To sum up, it’s not possible to have a standard dosage for everyone or for any health condition that is being treated.

Bottom Line

We hope that our list of preferred brands will help you make your pick and find the most suitable CBD oil for back pain. Finally, the most important thing to have in mind is to always do your own research and consult with your physician. Every person has different health conditions and has their own tolerance for treatment or medication. So, no matter which brand you choose, make sure that CBD is safe for you.