Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

After a bad meeting, a difficult phone call, or one of those days when everything feels slightly off, many pet owners turn toward the animal waiting nearby. A dog may bring over a toy, while a cat may nestle up beside them on the couch. Either way, the hope is to find some comfort in their pet.

Research published in Frontiers in Psychology found that owners generally reported more positive and fewer negative feelings when they interacted more with their cats or dogs. Those happier moments, however, did not mean pets reduced the emotional toll of stress.

When researchers looked specifically at unpleasant events, cat owners showed a different response. Those who interacted more with their cats also reported stronger negative feelings.

“In cats, we even observed that a higher level of interaction was associated with a stronger link between stress and negative emotions in owners,” said co-author Mayke Janssens in a press release.

Tracking How Cats and Dogs Affect Their Owners’ Moods

The study followed 188 dog and cat owners in the Netherlands and Belgium. For five days, researchers checked in with them up to 10 times a day. Participants recorded their mood, current activity, and whether they were spending time with their pet, producing nearly 8,000 reports.

Because the study followed people during their normal routines, it cannot show whether interacting with a pet improved their mood or whether happier owners were more likely to engage with their animals. The similar results for cats and dogs may also reflect people choosing pets that fit their personalities.

“Dog owners were probably more likely to identify as ‘dog people,’ whereas cat owners were more likely to identify as ‘cat people,'” said first author Sanne Peeters in the press release. “It’s possible that this owner-pet ‘match’ partly explains why the findings were so similar for dogs and cats.”

Read More: Your Cat May Share the Same Cancer Genes as You, and Offer Clues for Treatment

Pets Did Not Take the Edge Off Stress

Feeling good while petting a dog or sitting beside a cat is not necessarily the same as feeling less stressed.

Interacting with a pet did not weaken the connection between a difficult experience and negative emotions. Owners could enjoy time with their animal and still feel just as affected by whatever had upset them.

“The positive effects of pet interaction on well-being appear to be genuine, but they don’t seem to happen because pets help people handle stress better at the exact moment the stress occurs,” Janssens said.

The study measured interaction only when the animal was already present, so it did not test whether simply having a pet nearby offered comfort on its own.

Companionship may still help explain the better moods. An animal cannot repair an argument or finish an overdue task, but its presence may make someone feel less alone while dealing with it.

Why Cats and Dogs May Affect Stress Differently

Time with cats is often quieter and less active than time with dogs, which may leave owners more focused on whatever is bothering them. Quiet companionship may also not match the support someone needs immediately after an upsetting event.

Those explanations remain uncertain, as the cat analysis included only 58 owners, and the increase in negative feelings was small, appearing after unpleasant events rather than during difficult activities.

Dogs did not erase negative feelings either. Interacting with them simply was not linked to the same increase.

The study does not settle which animal makes the better pet. Cats and dogs were associated with similar emotional benefits overall, and the better match may depend more on the person than the species.

A pet may not absorb the stress of a difficult day or make its cause disappear. What it can offer is affection, routine, and a familiar presence nearby. Sometimes that does not make the problem smaller; it simply means someone does not have to face it entirely alone.

Read More: Dogs Behave Like Toddlers When Humans Need Help, Cats Usually Don’t

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