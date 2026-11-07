Spending Time in Nature May Help Children Sharpen Their Attention and Perform Better in School

In a fast-paced world, where children are exposed to increasing amounts of digital screen time, attention problems are on the rise, contributing to declining academic achievement. But restoring attention might have a simple solution, at least, depending on what the immediate surroundings have to offer.

A growing body of research links exposure to nature and green spaces with improved attention. To explore this effect, known as attention restoration theory (ART), researchers from Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) further examined whether the benefits could be measured in children.

In a study published in Environment International, the team found that living near neighborhood parks and wooded areas was associated with measurable differences in children’s attention performance.

“The greater the proximity to green space, the better kids did on objective assessments of their attention performance,” said first study author Carina Fowler, a postdoctoral researcher at WashU’s Cognitive Control & Psychopathology Lab, in a news release.

What Is Attention Restoration Theory?

Researchers have repeatedly suggested that children perform better on tasks involving sustained attention, impulse control, and working memory after spending time in natural settings. That might mean playing in a school garden, visiting a park, or going for a nature walk. Studies have also linked greener surroundings with stronger performance on reading and math assessments.

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But what is it about nature that makes a difference? And does any patch of green have the same effect? Not all studies have found a clear link between green space and attention. Fowler said the quality of the space may be just as important.

“You have to feel safe in the green space to have an effect,” said Fowler. The benefits may also be weaker when someone is scrolling through social media while outdoors. In other words, simply being surrounded by trees may not be enough, as the experience matters, too.

The research team investigated whether children who live closer to green spaces, and therefore have greater access to them, are better able to focus when they need to and whether there are any impacts on school-related measures.

Read More: Boredom Has Its Benefits — But Can It Really Fix Your Attention Span?

Greater Access to Nature Associated With Better Directed Attention

To find out, the researchers turned to data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, a large, ongoing project tracking roughly 12,000 American children as they grow up. Participants had a median age of 10 and completed various assessments, including tests of directed attention and intelligence.

The team also accounted for factors that could influence the results, including household income, ADHD diagnosis, children’s sense of safety, and social media use. This helped researchers better isolate the relationship between nearby green space and attention.

Their analysis found that greater access to green space was associated with better directed attention. It was also linked to higher scores in crystallized intelligence, the knowledge and skills people build through learning and experience, as explained by the Stanford Center on Longevity.

Why Nature Might Help With Restoring Attention

According to attention restoration theory, nature offers a particular kind of mental break. Green spaces can draw our attention without demanding too much of it, giving the mind room to wander. Fowler explained that nature both “captures your attention” and “allows your mind to wander,” a combination that may help replenish our ability to focus.

There are other possible explanations too. Physical activity and cleaner air have both been suggested as contributors to nature’s benefits. The researchers looked at these factors and found that air quality appeared to explain part of the association, while physical activity did not.

Exactly how the brain recovers in natural settings is still an open question. And if the goal is simply to give the mind a break, why not retreat to a quiet, dark room? However, previous research suggested that people generally don’t enjoy sensory deprivation or being left alone with their thoughts.

“It seems people need something to be occupying them a little bit — but not too much — and that nature can provide that really well,” said Fowler.

Read More: How People With ADHD Can Harness Mind Wandering and Enhance Creativity

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