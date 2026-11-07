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Space-Grown Brain Tumors May Offer New Ways to Fight Glioblastoma

Learn how lumps of brain tissue grown in space could help scientists better understand an aggressive form of cancer.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
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tumor grown in space
Long-term space-grown glioblastoma organoid(Image Credit: Dr. Datta's TIME Lab) 

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Glioblastoma is a deadly cancer and is also the most common malignant primary brain tumor in adults. Brain surgeons face a major dilemma when cutting out glioblastoma tumors. Remove too little brain, and the tumor quickly grows back from small cancerous seeds in nearby “healthy” tissue. Remove too much, and the patient will need to reckon with much greater side effects of the surgery.

On top of this, glioblastoma is adept at suppressing parts of the immune system that might resist it. Having good models — versions of the cancer that can be studied in the lab without opening up living people’s brains on the bench — is essential to better understand how to beat glioblastoma.

But lab-grown glioblastoma models lack some of the ferocity of the tumors that ravage patients’ brains. Now, an unlikely new frontier — space — has provided a way of culturing tumor tissue that more faithfully recalls tumor growth.

The study’s results were published in PNAS.

Read More: A Blood Test Could One Day Detect Over 50 Types of Cancer — What That Means for Cancer Care

Growing Organoids in Space

colorful glioblastoma organoid

Spatial proteomics on a long-term space-grown glioblastoma organoid.

(Image Credit: Dr. Datta's TIME Lab)

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame collaborated with astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits 250 miles above Earth’s surface. As part of the project, researchers grew glioblastoma and immune cell organoids — complex lumps of cellular tissue that retain some of the features of tumors — on board the ISS for 40 days. The organoids were then returned to Earth, where the Notre Dame team analyzed them.

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The space-borne organoids looked and behaved differently from organoids grown in petri dishes and culture vessels in labs on Earth. The latter are subject to our planet’s gravity, which can cause them to break apart. In contrast, organoids grown in the microgravity conditions on board the ISS can more easily form three-dimensional structures.

The Notre Dame team found that when organoids were grown in space with tumor cells alone, they appeared to have fewer markers of aggressive disease. But when grown together with immune cells called monocytes, the space organoids resembled more aggressive tumors.

Assisting Patients in the Future

The genetic architecture of these organoids looked more like tumors, with inflammatory genes enriched near the organoid borders. The organoids also secreted chemicals that were linked to tumor aggression, like the immune chemical CXCL12. The organoids better modeled the immunosuppressive environment that helps glioblastoma tumors grow unchecked in brains.

“By growing GBM organoids on the ISS, we demonstrated that microgravity fuels a model phenotype that recapitulates human tumors better and faster than we achieve on the ground. This work helps lay the foundation for a new era of orbital oncology that moves cancer research from bedside to orbit and back again,” said Meenal Datta, an engineer at the University of Notre Dame who led the project, in a statement.  

The study wasn’t the first to analyze organoids grown in space. But Datta said that it was the first to subject the space tissue to multiomic analysis, where cells’ genes and proteins are analyzed alongside signals for multicellular communication and interaction. Datta and her colleagues plan further study of space organoids — some samples are aboard NASA’s SpaceX CRS-35 mission to resupply the ISS.

The team hopes that these extraterrestrial tumors will help patients living right here on planet Earth.

“By combining human-derived glioblastoma cells with immune cells in space, this work could prove to be a landmark study in the effort to better understand and treat GBM and other aggressive cancers,” said Michael Roberts, a scientist at the ISS in the statement.

Read More: Personalized Brain Cancer Vaccine May Help Against Aggressive Glioblastoma

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Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile
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