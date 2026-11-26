Anyone who has turned a plastic container permanently orange with tomato sauce knows that food leaves a mark on whatever holds it. Whatever was in some Neolithic pots in Denmark did more than stain them, pitting the clay and stripping the worst of them down to grit.

Somebody then carried them into a passage tomb, a stone chamber reached through a low covered passage, and set them down with the dead.

A study in Antiquity has traced that damage to fermented dairy, and found it almost nowhere except in tombs. Lone Claudi-Hansen of the University of Copenhagen and Adam Cordes of Aarhus University argue that soured milk had a place in the funeral rites of farming communities in western Zealand between roughly 3300 and 2800 B.C.E.

“Some of the finest and most elaborately decorated pottery of the Neolithic was deposited in passage tomb chambers and outside passage tomb entrances, but was it the vessels themselves or their contents that mattered?” Claudi-Hansen said in the press release.

Neolithic Pottery Keeps a Record of What It Held

Whatever these pots held rotted away long ago, and the chemical tests that might recover a trace of it often come back empty, so the scars are all that is left to read.

Fermentation turns milk acidic, and acid slowly dissolves pottery fired at the low temperatures Neolithic potters used. The damage shows as rounded pits a tenth of an inch across, flakes lifting off the surface, and at worst whole stretches of wall eaten back to the clay body.

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Of the 330 pots the team examined, 31 were corroded, and the damage belongs almost entirely to the tombs. All but two of those sat inside tomb chambers, spread across all five tombs in the study.

Only one of 143 pots from settlements carried it, and none of the pottery left outside the tomb entrances did.

Read More: Ancient Pottery Carries a Magnetic Fingerprint That May Expose Forgeries

The Experiment That Ruled Out Beer

For years, this corrosion was read as a sign of beer, based on studies of brewing communities elsewhere. Cordes has spent a doctorate on prehistoric brewing, so the team expected beer to leave the marks.

A ceramicist named Inger Heebøll built nine pots by hand at a Danish living-history site and fired them at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. The team filled them with raw milk, whey, kefir, vinegar, fermenting beer, fermenting mead, and water, and most sat from September 23, 2024 until December 2, 2024.

The beer and the mead did nothing to the clay, though two of the three beer pots cracked at the neck instead, a different sort of failure. The milk pot was the match, pitted and flaked in the same pattern as the pottery from the tombs.

It did not match everywhere, because the experimental pots were porous and unsealed, so the souring milk worked out through the walls and damaged the outside, while the ancient pots are scarred mostly within. The team thinks the originals were sealed in use, and calls that explanation speculative.

Why Fermented Milk Was Worth Burying

Fermenting milk consumes its lactose, and draining off the whey removes more, turning it into something that kept longer and was easier to digest.

A passage tomb ceremony was not a simple burial, since people carried pottery into these chambers along with amber, flint, and their dead, and the team argues that transformed food belonged in that company, valued for its taste, texture, and keeping.

The corroded pots are also the finest in the sample, nearly all decorated, and that looks like choice rather than accident.

"Particular foods and drinks could have had social or symbolic importance in funerary practices," Claudi-Hansen said.

On one pot from the Korshøj tomb, a white line still marks where the liquid stood, with the clay eaten away beneath it. Somebody filled that pot to that level about 5,000 years ago, and then let it go.

Read More: 5,000-Year-Old Tooth Necklace, Stone Axe, and Two Human Skulls Found in a Nearly Overlooked Grave

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