Sonar has given scientists an incredible way to peer down at the seabed without getting their hair wet, and sometimes it can turn up some huge — and strangely symmetrical — surprises.

Just ask the scientists doing a routine survey in Cap Corse and Agriate Marine Natural Park, in the Mediterranean, when they found a gathering of near-perfect circles.

Circles, they would later discover, that existed in their thousands.

Discovering 1,300 Circles on the Seafloor

The year was 2011, and marine biologist Christine Pergent-Martini was monitoring acoustic waves rebounding off underwater structures off the coast of Corsica.

The team's readings were returning the expected scattering of rocks and sandy areas. But then a repeated pattern started appearing — giant circles with some kind of nucleus, making them look like an aggregation of fried eggs.

In time, they found over 1,300 of these circles on a concentrated stretch of the seabed several miles across. Their source of origin was a mystery, though, and getting down to the seabed to figure it out was another puzzle to be solved.

Then, Laurent Ballesta came into the picture.

Ballesta is a common face at the Natural History Museum, London’s Wildlife Photographer Of The Year competition, and something of an expert when it comes to filming strange things in difficult places.

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His rebreathing system made it possible to capture the rather fraught process of giant grouper mating off Fakarava Atoll in the Pacific Ocean — something it had taken years to capture owing to the fact it happens on just one night, and that the groupers aren’t the only giant things in the water.

“When we came to Fakarava for the first time in 2014, I had planned a 24-hour dive at 20 meters [66 feet] — no one had ever dived at night in the channel,” Ballesta told IFLScience in a 2021 interview.

“We were here for the spawning but had no idea before the dive that 700 sharks (my team and I counted them) were hunting the groupers at night. It was quite something to be suddenly surrounded by hundreds of excited sharks patrolling the bottom in search for the hiding groupers,” Ballesta continued.

Compared to diving in chainmail with 700 sharks, hunting down a few circles should be easy then, right?

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Deep, but Not Deep Enough

Ballesta teamed up with two divers from Andromède Océanologie to investigate, but the dive alone would not be a simple process. This part of the ocean is something of an inbetweener — not deep enough to be considered ripe for deep-sea mining, but deep enough that we don’t really know what’s down there.

Dives would have to be short because the team would need to spend close to five hours decompressing to safely make it back to the surface.

But once at the bottom, they found what they were looking for. The divers saw that the “yolk” of those giant fried eggs was actually a lump of red calcareous algae. The egg’s perimeter was a perfect circle of another kind of algae called rhodoliths.

It appeared that the circle was not the debris left behind by explosives, as some scientists had suggested. In fact, as Ballesta told National Geographic, “It was alive.”

To get a better look at these circular oddities, the team upgraded to the diving bell technology used for deep-sea oil rig divers (yes, that gives them the Donald Duck voices) so they could spend longer on this remote stretch of the seabed.

In 2023, they then deployed two submarines so ocean and climate scientists could also come along for the ride and figure out how these circles were forming.

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Ancient Origins vs. Modern Explosives

Dating some of the material in the coral-like lumps takes us back 21,000 years to the last glacial maximum.

The team's leading explanation is that during that ice age the sea levels were lower and so algae colonies had been happily basking on what was then a well-lit seabed, according to the Office International de l'Eau.

As the ice age came to an end and sea levels rose as the ice sheets melted, that sunlight was choked out. The enormous algae domes starved of sunlight then collapsed, until all that was left were the tiny calcareous nubbins in the center.

When the sea levels finally stabilized around 8,000 years later, algae started to grow again. An algal film formed along with rhodoliths that grew into lumps and rolled onto the seabed, settling (so the theory goes) into near-perfect circles.

The team named them coralligenous atolls in their original 2012 paper published in Comptes Rendus Biologies, but were the first to admit that further studies were needed to confirm if this was the true cause of their strangely uniform shape.

A recent 2024 paper published in Scientific Reports Port-Cros National Park, suggested there wasn't sufficient evidence "to support the hypothesis of a natural and ancient origin," and that instead they are the scars of weapons dumped at the end of WWII by US aircraft.

Interestingly, these wildly different theories both call for the same response. Team Ancient Origins wants the zone to be conserved so as not to wipe out these natural monuments, while Team WWII suggests anchoring, trawling, and dredging should be limited in case there are any unexploded bombs still lurking on the seabed.

The origins, it seems, remain unclear, but not all deep-sea mysteries remain so open-ended. Just look at what scientists found when they thought their sonar had picked up on a shipwreck.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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