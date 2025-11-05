Advertisement

Some People Are Wired to Spot Faces Instantly — And Their Skill Is Shaping Smarter Tech

Learn how super recognizers don’t memorize extra details but instinctively focus on the most telling facial features, a skill now helping train better recognition software.

Jenny Lehmann
ByJenny Lehmann
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Facial recognition software on people at the mall
(Image Credit: AlinStock/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Super recognizers are people with an almost supernatural skill to quickly identify thousands of individuals based on their facial features, an ability that has also inspired law enforcement to fill their ranks with these rare few.

Advertisement

To understand exactly what super recognizers do differently, researchers from the School of Psychology at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) tracked their eye movements while analyzing facial images and trained AI with those patterns. The results, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, were surprising.

“Super-recognizers don’t just look harder, they look smarter. They choose the most useful parts of a face to take in,” said study lead James D. Dunn in a press statement, who hopes his team’s research sheds light on human visual expertise and helps refine facial recognition technology.

Read More: Airports Are Embracing Facial Recognition. Should We Be Worried?

What Makes a Super Recognizer

Some people among us are exceptionally good at recognizing faces, giving them the ability to identify strangers they’ve only seen once — even if their appearance has changed or they’re captured on a low-resolution CCTV camera.

This superior face recognition ability has fascinated researchers for years, who continue to explore its origins and prevalence in the population. They believe it’s likely genetic and varies across individuals. To be considered a super recognizer, a person must score exceptionally high on multiple facial recognition tests developed by experts in the field.

By studying how super recognizers collect visual information using eye-tracking technology, scientists found that it’s not just about the quantity of information. Instead, these individuals seem to have an innate ability to pick up on the right clues from someone’s face, allowing them to build the clearest mental picture possible.

Remembering Key Facial Features Matters Most

To test their theory, the UNSW team compared the performance of 37 super recognizers with 68 people who had average facial recognition skills, using eye-tracking technology to monitor how they observed faces on a computer screen. The collected data was then shared with AI networks trained to identify faces.

“AI has become highly adept at face recognition. Our goal was to exploit this to understand which human eye patterns were the most informative,” explained Dunn in a press statement.

The researchers then tested two differently trained AI models: one trained on data from super recognizers and the other on data from average participants. Unsurprisingly, the super recognizer-trained AI was better at matching faces. But what stood out was that even when both models received the same amount of information, the super recognizer AI was still more accurate. This suggested that remembering certain facial aspects is more important than simply memorizing as much detail as possible.

Advertisement

Improving Facial Recognition Technology

Unfortunately, no matter how much you train, super recognition isn’t a skill that just anyone can learn. Dunn said it’s not simply about what you look at and where, but about how the brain processes that information in an automatic, dynamic way.

“It’s like caricature — the idea that when you exaggerate the distinctive features of a face, it actually becomes easier to recognize. Super-recognizers seem to do that visually — they’re tuning in to the features that are most diagnostic about a person’s face,” he added.

Advertisement

Today, facial recognition systems in controlled environments, such as airports with high-quality images and stable lighting, already excel at identifying faces. But under less ideal conditions, humans with exceptional facial recognition abilities still have the edge, Dunn explained. Their research could help close that gap, inspiring new ways to improve facial recognition software.

Read More: What is Prosopagnosia Or Face Blindness?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an assistant editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Patient in nature
Experiencing Nature Both in Reality and Virtually Could Ease Pain
Immune system cells
Linking Inflammation to Depression Could Yield More Targeted Treatment
Person with Zoom fatigue
Zoom Fatigue May be Causing a Zoom Boom, Increasing Desire for Cosmetic Procedures
Listening to music to improve workflow
How Does Music Impact Your Brain and Workflow?
Tired woman sits on bed
Lack of Sleep Weakens Our Memory Control, Allowing Intrusive Thoughts to Invade
seasonal-affective-disorder
Vitamin D Can Help with SAD Symptoms, but Results Vary
Human brain and thought
When It Comes to Thinking, Our Brains Are Surprisingly Slow
Woman thinking about memories
We Want to Hear Your Thoughts
man crossing his fingers
Fingers Crossed! How Your Superstitions May Benefit You
Illustration of ADHD
How Has Neurodivergence Shaped Human History?
woman doomscrolling at night
Natural Light Is Good for Our Circadian Rhythms, but Blue Light Has the Opposite Effect
Speech therapy concept
Difficulty Speaking Could Be Signs of Dysarthria

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe