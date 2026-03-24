Snow Flies Survive Freezing Temperatures Using Mammal-Like Heat and Fish-Like Antifreeze

When the snow hits, most insects disappear. Snow flies come out. They crawl across the surface in subzero temperatures, staying active in conditions that would shut down almost anything else.

They rely on an unusual combination of strategies to stay active: antifreeze proteins that stop ice from spreading through their bodies, and the ability to generate small amounts of heat from within — a mix of traits more commonly associated with Arctic fish and warm-blooded mammals than with insects. The findings were published in Current Biology.

“Insects are cold-blooded, so they are at the mercy of external temperatures,” said study lead Marco Gallio in a press release. “But they have a mind-boggling ability to adapt to extremes.

Read More: These Fruit Flies Aged Faster After Seeing Death

How Snow Flies Stay Active Below Freezing

To understand how snow flies manage this, researchers first examined their genetic makeup, essentially mapping the biological tools that enable them to function in extreme cold.

Many of the genes the flies rely on didn’t match anything in existing databases, suggesting these insects use adaptations that are still largely unknown to science.

“We couldn’t find many of the genes within any database,” Gallio said. “Initially, I thought we must have sequenced some alien species. It’s very rare for an active gene, which makes a protein, to not have a match.”

Eventually, the team identified genes responsible for producing antifreeze proteins. These proteins bind to ice crystals and prevent them from growing, protecting cells from freezing damage. Similar proteins exist in Arctic fish, showing that very different organisms can arrive at comparable solutions to survive the cold.

To confirm how these proteins function, researchers engineered fruit flies to produce one of the proteins and then exposed the flies to freezing temperatures. The modified flies were far more likely to survive, demonstrating that the protein acts as a microscopic ice blocker, preventing freezing from spreading.

A Built-In Way to Generate Heat

Alongside antifreeze proteins, researchers found evidence that snow flies may also generate heat internally — a rare ability for insects.

The genetic data pointed to processes similar to those used by mammals to produce heat. In animals like bears and marmots, specialized tissue burns energy to generate warmth rather than store it. Snow flies appear to use a comparable strategy, but at a much smaller scale.

To test this, researchers measured the insects’ internal temperature while lowering the surrounding environment below freezing. Snow flies consistently stayed slightly warmer than expected — by a few degrees compared to other insects exposed to the same conditions.

“Other insects, like bees and moths, shiver to increase their heat,” co-author Marcus Stensmyr said in a press release. “But we found no evidence of shivering.”

Instead, the heat appears to be generated at the cellular level. Even a small temperature increase can slow or prevent freezing, giving the insects more time to move or seek shelter as conditions shift.

Built to Function in the Cold

Snow flies don’t just resist freezing, they also seem less sensitive to the damage cold can cause.

In most animals, exposure to extreme cold triggers a strong sensory response that encourages them to move away. That reaction is driven by receptors that detect harmful conditions. In snow flies, one of these key receptors is far less sensitive than in other insects.

“It turns out that a specific irritant receptor is 30 times less sensitive in snow flies than in mosquitoes and fruit flies,” Gallio said.

That reduced sensitivity allows them to tolerate conditions that would overwhelm most species, enabling them to continue moving and functioning as temperatures drop.

Together, these adaptations — antifreeze proteins, internal heat production, and reduced sensitivity to cold — allow snow flies to remain active at temperatures as low as 21.2° Fahrenheit (-6° Celsius).

Read More: Tipsy Fruit Flies Are More Successful in Mating Than Their Sober Counterparts

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