skip to main content

Small Rays in Shallow Waters Flaunt Fake Eyes to Ward Off Predators

Discover how iconic eyespots evolved in certain ray and skate species, a defense trait surprisingly common across the animal kingdom.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Pacific Starry Skate in the ocean
Pacific Starry Skate(Image Credit: Andy Murch) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Despite nature’s endless creativity in devising defense mechanisms tailored to different ecosystems, it doesn’t always reinvent the wheel. Many successful strategies get reused, appearing across a wide range of environments.

One particularly striking example is the eyespot, seen in many butterflies and birds, like the peacock. Underwater, some rays use the same visual trick. But why some species develop these markings while others don’t has remained unclear.

To answer this, researchers from Stockholm University examined 580 species of rays and skates and compared their defenses in the context of their environments and their own traits. Their results, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, reveal which conditions favor the evolution of eyespots in this ancient group of cartilaginous fish and when other strategies, like venomous spines or electric shocks, take over.

“Our results show that you have to look at the full range of options for avoiding predators,” said study lead author Madicken Åkerman from the Department of Zoology at Stockholm University in a press release. “Eyespots evolve only under certain ecological and defensive conditions. They are one solution among many in the evolutionary arms race between predator and prey.”

Read more: How Did Animals Get Their Spots and Stripes?

Choosing From a Wide Range of Defenses

Mediterranean Rough Skate on white sand

Mediterranean Rough Skate

(Image Credit: Andy Murch)

Animals rely on a mix of mechanical, visual, chemical, and behavioral tactics to deter predators and often combine several at once. But what drives the evolution of one strategy over another is still not fully understood.

It’s especially intriguing when unrelated species in very different environments develop similar solutions, a process known as convergent evolution. Eyespots are a strong example: they can intimidate predators that are themselves vulnerable to being hunted. Some even create the “Mona Lisa effect,” where the observer feels watched from any angle.

Rays and skates face threats from sharks, marine mammals, and larger fish, necessitating a versatile defensive toolkit. To understand why some species “choose” eyespots, the team analyzed the presence, type, and number of markings in 580 species (representing over 90 percent of known diversity), alongside other traits such as venomous stings, electric organs, body size, and habitat.

Eyespots Favor Smaller, Defenseless Species in Shallow Waters


Rather than focusing on eyespots alone, the researchers examined the full suite of anti-predator traits. This broader view revealed how strongly the environment shapes defensive strategies. The team described how species already equipped with powerful defenses rarely display bold visual markings.

“Evolution seems to [favor] different defensive toolkits. If you already have a strong mechanical or electrical [defense], you don't also need a visual warning signal,” added Åkerman.

By contrast, eyespots tend to appear in smaller, more vulnerable species living in waters shallower than about 650 feet.

“Eyespots are far from random,” said study co-author John Fitzpatrick in the release. “They tend to evolve in species that lack strong physical [defenses], such as venomous tail stings or electric shocks, and that live in bright, shallow waters where visual signals are effective.”

How Eyespots Evolve and Disappear

Brown Rasptail Skate

Rasptail Skate

(Image Credit: Andy Murch)

The team also reconstructed the evolution of eyespots over time. They explain that these distinct markings rarely evolved directly but instead followed the species' first acquisition of simpler markings, which later transformed into the classic concentric-ring eyespots we observe today.

“It appears to be a stepwise process. Other markings come first, and over time they refine into eyespots,” Fitzpatrick said.

But evolution doesn’t always move in one direction. In deeper, darker waters, where visual signals are less effective, the cost of being noticeable can outweigh the benefits. In these environments, such markings often fade or disappear altogether.


Read more: Manta Rays Dive Almost 4,000 Feet into the Deep Ocean — Not for Food, But for Directions

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Lateral view of the pale, eyeless Demon Cavefish, a new species discovered in Alabama’s Bobcat Cave.

A New Eyeless “Demon” Cavefish Species Lurked Undetected in an Alabama Cave for Decades

Sperm whales

Sleeping Sperm Whales Release Bubbles Up to 36 Times to Keep From Floating to the Surface

Two orcas above water

Orcas Make a Dead Sunfish Explode With a Coordinated Body Slam, Possibly to Feed Juveniles or Just Have Fun

Iridescent Arctic bobtail squid

Rare Arctic Bobtail Squid Filmed With Eggs in Remote Greenland Waters for the First Time

Discovery of Colobus congoensis, monkey in Africa

A New Orange-Faced Monkey Was Discovered Deep in the Congo — and It May Already Be Endangered

Elephant with large ears standing near a waterhole, illustrating how elephants detect ground vibrations and communicate over long distances.

Elephants May Hear Ground Vibrations Through Their Bones, Helping Them to Communicate Over 6 Miles

Critically endangered Amur leopard cub, one of the world’s rarest big cats, sitting against a blurred green background.

Rare Amur Leopard Born at Cleveland Zoo as Fewer Than 100 Remain in the Wild

How do whales die? Single whale tail slipping beneath the waves during sunset

How Whales Die — and the Remarkable Life Their Bodies Support Afterward

Deep sea hydrothermal vents

Seafloor Spreading Event Caught in Real Time, Starting with a Swarm of Earthquakes and an Outpouring of Lava

desert frog in the desert surrounded by plants

Viral Desert Rain Frog Moves Closer to Extinction in New IUCN Update, Along With Other Species 

A gray fox standing in a field of purple flowers

An Elusive Gray Fox Climbs Trees to Hide in Plain Sight — and It May Be Much Rarer Than Once Thought

A snake swims through murky water, illustrating floodwaters that sent farmed venomous snakes into residential areas in China.

Typhoon Flooding in China Sends Farmed Venomous Snakes Swimming Into Residential Areas

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe