Sled Dogs' Stubby Legs May Have Helped Humans Travel the Arctic for More Than 9,000 Years 

Humans have been breeding dogs for thousands of years, molding man’s best friend for all kinds of activities. Think of the dachshund, with its short but elongated stature designed to hunt small burrowing mammals, or the labrador, with its webbed feet and water-resistant coat, perfect for fishing.

New research suggests sled dogs may have evolved shorter legs, better suited to hauling supplies and people across Arctic terrain. A study published in the journal iScience found that modern and ancient dogs had leg bones 6 percent shorter than those of other comparable species.

First author Mitya Kletzerman of the University of Haifa in Israel explained that sled dogs have played “an indispensable role” in Arctic communities, helping people hunt, relocate, and travel to exchange new knowledge and pass on ideas.

“Dogs have been working alongside humans for thousands of years, but we’re only beginning to understand how that partnership shaped them,” Kletzerman said in a statement.

Read More: Ancient Dogs Started Diversifying 11,000 Years Ago, Long Before the Modern Breeds We Know Today

Traces In The Skeleton

Working with humans leaves skeletal traces. The limb bones of reindeer that have been used for racing or carrying loads will look different from those of reindeer that have spent their lives grazing tundra and socializing in herds away from human interference.

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Some of these skeletal differences develop over a lifetime of labor, while others are adaptations that evolve over generations in response to working conditions; traits that are prone to injury are gradually eliminated, while those that improve the animal's health under working conditions proliferate. For this study, the researchers focused on the latter.

Separate lineages of Alaskan sled dogs have been built for short- and long-distance travel, each with different sprinting and endurance capabilities. This means specialized sled dogs shouldn’t have to extend themselves too far. As such, skeletal differences may appear less as stress- and strain-induced bone pathologies and more as morphological differences reflecting adaptations suited to their activities.

To test this idea, Kletzerman and colleagues built a biomechanical model to examine how different leg proportions could affect sled pulling.

The results suggest a lower center of gravity improves sledding efficiency by increasing pulling force, particularly if the goal is to pull heavier weights in short bursts. Shifting the center of mass forward was also found to be an effective way to increase pulling force but was more appropriate for lighter loads over a longer period.

“When people or animals pull a load, it tends to tip them backward,” said Kletzerman. “A lower or more forward position of the center of mass counteracts this effect, allowing greater pulling force.”

Comparing The Bones Of Other Canids

Next, the researchers compared the lengths of bones in 60 canids, including wolves, mongrels, spitzes, and sled dogs. Specifically, they examined the humerus, radius, and ulna (forelegs) and the femur and tibia (hind legs).

The most notable differences occurred in the radius, ulna, and tibia. On average, these were 6 percent shorter in the sled dogs. Differences in the humerus and femur were present but less notable.

The team then analyzed 82 bones and three skeletons of dogs linked to the ancestral Inuit populations in Chukotka, Russia, each between 500 and 2,000 years old. In 89 percent of bones and all three skeletons, the researchers found patterns consistent with those of modern sled dogs. Kletzerman said it is unclear how the trait first emerged, but selective pressures may have preserved it as it gave them an advantage over other canids.

The researchers also point to non-genetic factors that may play a role, including a diet rich in vitamin A, which can cause bones to stop growing prematurely, and working before reaching maturity, which may affect a dog’s growth.

A 9,000-Year-Old Relationship

The earliest known examples of sled dogs date back about 9,000 years to what is now Russia.

According to the researchers, it is thought to be one of the key technologies that allowed humans to inhabit extreme environments. They say studying the skeletons of sled dogs could help trace the start and spread of this particular relationship.

Read More: These Ancient Dogs Have Pulled Sleds in Greenland for Nearly 1,000 Years

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