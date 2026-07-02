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Six Years After the First COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, Billions of Doses Clarify Their Protection and Rare Risks

Learn how mRNA vaccines work, why serious risks remain rare, and how the technology could be used beyond COVID-19.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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pentagonal-shaped mRNA vaccine
Lipid nanoparticle mRNA vaccine, a type of vaccine used against COVID-19 and influenza.(Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) 

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Many people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine had no idea what mRNA was. Some worried it would change their DNA, and others trusted the science without question. A new review published in The Lancet has now gone through the body of evidence on what these vaccines did, what they didn't do, and where the technology is going next.

Led by researchers at the University of British Columbia, the review found that mRNA vaccines are safe and effective, that serious side effects are rare, and that the same platform now being used against COVID-19 is already being adapted to fight cancer. It draws on lab work, clinical trials, and real-world data from billions of doses administered across dozens of countries.

“After billions of doses, we now have an extraordinary amount of scientific evidence,” said lead author Anna Blakney in a press release. “This review affirms that mRNA vaccines are a safe and highly effective platform, supported by rigorous testing and real-world monitoring.”

Read More: A New mRNA Vaccine Has the Potential to Cure Seasonal and Food Allergies

mRNA Vaccine Safety Review Finds Strong Protection and Rare Serious Risks

Data from COVID-19 vaccination programs worldwide showed strong protection against hospitalization and death across a range of groups, including children, pregnant people, and immunocompromised individuals. Booster doses helped maintain that protection, and updated versions of the vaccine were reformulated as the virus evolved.

Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, was seen at higher rates in younger males. The review is clear that serious adverse events like this are few and far between, and that the benefits of vaccination, including protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, outweigh the risks.

In terms of changing our DNA, mRNA vaccines carry temporary instructions that prompt cells to produce a protein fragment that the immune system learns to recognize. Once those instructions are used, they break down naturally and never reach the part of the cell where DNA is stored.

Why Trust Became Part of the Vaccine Story

In some communities, historical distrust of health institutions meant that safety data wasn't enough to build confidence. In lower-income countries, limited manufacturing capacity, distribution challenges, and higher costs meant access lagged significantly behind that of wealthier nations.

“With any new vaccine or medicine, it is important that we clearly and transparently communicate the safety data and rigorous testing that supports their use,” said co-author Manish Sadarangani in the press release. “This is essential to building public trust, countering misinformation and supporting informed decisions about vaccination.”

The review calls for greater manufacturing investment in low- and middle-income countries, alongside continued work on storage, distribution, and cost, to ensure the next generation of mRNA vaccines reaches more people than the last one did.

How mRNA Technology Could Move Beyond COVID-19

The delivery system at the heart of mRNA vaccines is a tiny, fat-based particle that protects the mRNA and carries it safely into cells. Developed in part by UBC researchers, it can be adapted for more than one disease. Researchers are now applying it to influenza, RSV, autoimmune disorders, and personalized cancer vaccines, treatments designed to train a patient's immune system to target their specific tumor. Beyond vaccines, the same platform is being explored for RNA-based therapeutics more broadly.

Future work will focus on reducing the side effects some people experience after vaccination, improving the duration of immunity, and making the platform more globally accessible.

“People should feel empowered to ask questions about their health and what they put in their bodies,” said Blakney. “Our goal is to provide clear, credible evidence to inform these conversations and decisions.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: First-Ever Dual Vaccine for Lassa Virus and Rabies Deemed Safe in Human Trial

Article Sources

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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