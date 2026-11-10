Shipwreck and Castaway Camp at “the End of the World” May Be Linked to Legendary Argentine Sailor Luis Piedra Buena 

Luis Piedra Buena was a renowned Argentinian sailor, revered for saving castaways and consolidating national sovereignty in the country’s southern parts during the nineteenth century.

Now, researchers writing in the journal Antiquity have identified what may have been a castaway camp belonging to the man the Argentinian government describes as a national hero and his crew.

Their preliminary assessment of the site at Lacroix Inlet in Franklin Bay on the southern tip of Argentina has yielded evidence of at least one shipwreck and a temporary camp that was subsequently established.

While the identity of the ship is still to be confirmed, the researchers say there are signs it could be the “Espora,” a 157-ton brig belonging to Piedra Buena.

Read More: In Search of the Endurance Shipwreck, a Hidden Fish Neighborhood Was Found Instead

Traveling To “The End Of The World”

Lacroix Inlet is located on the Isla de los Estados (Staten Island), in the very southernmost corner of Argentina. Despite its remote location, it has been a stop on the Atlantic-Pacific sailing route since the seventeenth century, connecting the harbors of Patagonia.

The island has no permanent human settlement, but is home to several polar species, including penguins and seals, as well as the remains of the lighthouse that inspired the 1905 novel Le Phare du Bout du Monde (or “The Lighthouse at the End of the World”) by Jules Verne.

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In fact, during an 1873 expedition in search of penguins to use for oil, Piedra Buena’s Espora ran into trouble and was wrecked.

Even today, Isla de los Estados is hard to reach. Archaeologists hoping to learn more about the island’s maritime history traveled to the site with the support of the Argentine Navy, hitching a ride on the expedition “Aquí hay dragones” (or “Here be dragons”).

The Remains Of A Shipwreck And A Castaway Camp

Once at Isla de los Estados, the team revisited the remains of wooden vessels previously reported at the site. This included the lower part of a ship’s hull and the remains of a hull at deck height, both found on the southern part of the inlet during low tide.

The archaeologists also spotted a third structure on the north side of the inlet that appeared to be part of the wooden hull.

In addition to the wreckage, the team found evidence of a temporary camp erected at the bottom of a steep hill, close to a stream, including personal items and nautical goods.

Items discovered at the site include glass beads, four-hole porcelain buttons, and metal sheets. The team also found a rudder hinge and a deck prism (or illuminator), which would have been used to provide light below deck.

The researchers say the location and artifacts suggest the camp is linked to the shipwreck and could have belonged to Piedra Buena, following the wreck of Espora. They cite Piedra Buena’s own account, which suggests the vessel may have sunk near Franklin Bay, an area exposed to heavy winds.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the crew built a cutter, Luisito, from the wreckage and sailed to Punta Arenas in Chile — could this have taken place in Franklin’s Bay?

The jury is still out, but the research continues. It is hoped that analysis of timber samples collected from the wreck will provide more clues to the vessel's date, size, and origin — and determine whether it really is Piedra Buena’s Espora.

Read More: A Weak Hull May Have Sealed the Ship Endurance's Tragic Fate Before It Even Reached Antarctica

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