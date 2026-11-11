Shells and Stone Tools Suggest Ice Age Hunter-Gatherers Rapidly Reached Italy Much Earlier Than Previously Thought 

Just as Europe was about to plunge into a severe cold spell 29,000 years ago, Ice Age hunter-gatherers were making their way toward Italy. People of the Noaillian culture had trekked all the way from northeastern Spain to Italy, leaving behind evidence at many archaeological sites as they navigated coastal corridors along the Mediterranean Sea.

One such site called Riparo Mochi, located near the French-Italian border, has particularly intrigued archaeologists looking to learn when the Noaillian hunter-gatherers first reached what is now northwestern Italy. A new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports has come across evidence suggesting that Riparo Mochi dates back to around 30,000 years ago.

Previous dating efforts originally led archaeologists to believe that the Noaillian people arrived at Riparo Mochi around 28,000 years ago. But the revelation that this site is actually 2,000 years older than previously believed may now reshape how we understand the migrations of Ice Age hunter-gatherers from Spain to Italy as temperatures began to plummet in Europe.

A Special Tool for Hunter-Gatherers

The hunter-gatherers who journeyed from Spain to Italy millennia ago were known primarily for crafting a specialized tool called the Noailles burin; archaeologists have had trouble figuring out exactly what this tool was meant for, but it may have been well-suited for carving, drilling, and scraping, according to a 2021 study published in Quaternary International. Studies across different archaeological sites have found evidence of various uses, from engraving bones or antlers to piercing dry animal hide.

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Regardless of their intended use, the presence of these tools at multiple sites across France and Italy gave the Noaillian culture its name. The Noaillian culture is part of the broader Gravettian culture, which persisted from 33,000 up to 21,000 years ago, living through most of the Last Glacial Maximum.

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Arriving in Italy During the Ice Age

The Noaillian culture emerged around northeastern Spain and central-western France before expanding eastward toward Italy.

Riparo Mochi, which is located at the Balzi Rossi caves in the Italian coastal town of Ventimiglia, is a crucial site signifying the arrival of Noaillian hunter-gatherers into Italy. Excavations between 2019 and 2022 have unearthed more details about the site based on a newly discovered hearth. Archaeologists found animal remains and stone tools — including some Noailles burins — near the hearth.

The age of Riparo Mochi is something that has raised questions in the past. It was previously believed that the Noaillian culture arrived at the site around 28,000 years ago. But excavations elsewhere had found that the culture was in southern Italy by around 30,000 years ago, meaning the original date for Riparo Mochi wasn’t quite right.

To verify the true age of Riparo Mochi, researchers used radiocarbon dating on marine shells surrounding the hearth. With this method, they found that the site dates back to around 30,000 to 30,700 years ago. This means that the Noaillian tradition actually arrived at the site 2,000 years earlier than once thought.

Migrating to Somewhere Warmer

The new study suggests that the Noaillian hunter-gatherers rapidly spread from northeastern Spain to Italy, inhabiting territories that were only sporadically occupied or uninhabited.

The hunter-gatherers likely occupied Riparo Mochi as a seasonal hunting camp, where they worked with meat and animal hides. The Noailles burins they used were essentially like pocket knives with handles and small sharp edges, making them perfect for cutting animal tissue, according to the 2021 Quaternary International study.

These Ice Age people may have been compelled to migrate toward Italy because of dropping temperatures; they began expanding as colder, harsher climatic conditions developed in Europe, potentially hoping to eventually settle in warmer refuges in southern Italy.

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