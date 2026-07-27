skip to main content

Severe Droughts May Have Helped Drive the Late Bronze Age Collapse

Learn how multiple climate cycles may have contributed to the collapse of Bronze Age civilizations, including the Mycenaeans and Hittites.

Written byRosie McCall
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
ruins in Mycenae
Mycenae ruins(Image Credit: zedspider/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Before Caesar, there were Ramesses II and Šuppiluliuma I. The Eastern Mediterranean of the Late Bronze Age was dominated by great powers and complex civilizations, from the Mycenaeans in Greece to the Hittites of Anatolia and the Ancient Egyptians in northern Africa. That was until around 1,200 B.C.E., when many of those civilizations fell or experienced steep declines.

Previous research has linked the collapse to periods of severe and persistent drought (among other factors). Now, new research published in Science Advances has shown that the most devastating droughts occurred when multiple climate systems interacted.

“Often when we discuss climate associated with civilization collapse, we picture a unique event that’s perhaps externally driven and exceptionally rare,” first author Katherine Power, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Physical Geography at Stockholm University, Sweden, told Discover.

“But as this study shows, the combination of gradual background change and natural variability is enough to push societies past ecological and societal thresholds. It is not the big catastrophic event we picture, but natural climate events amplifying each other,” Power added.

Read More: Ancient Boat Carvings Suggest Bronze Age Europe Was More Connected Than We Thought

The Late Bronze Age Collapse

Prior to its collapse, the Mediterranean and Near East of the Late Bronze Age was a region of powerful kingdoms and complex societies connected through trade, a love of copper and tin, and strong diplomatic ties.

Then, around the turn of the thirteenth century, within just decades, major civilizations — like the Hittites — had disappeared completely. Others — like the Ancient Egyptians — hung on and survived the turmoil, but suffered defeat and invasion at the hands of a mysterious group known as the Sea Peoples.

Investigating Ancient Climates

To investigate the climatic conditions of the time, and how weather-related stresses may have contributed to the collapse, Power and colleagues used paleoclimate models to study 8,000 years of climate history in the Mediterranean ending in 1950 C.E.

The results show a gradual shift towards a drier climate (aridification), triggered by subtle changes in the Earth’s orbit. Against this long-term trend — which spanned thousands of years — the region was also affected by short-term cycles driven by natural variations in the Atlantic Ocean and atmosphere. This triggered a series of multi-century episodes of intense drought, the most severe of which took place between 1,400 B.C.E. and 900 B.C.E., coinciding with the collapse.

According to the researchers, the addition of these shorter-term fluctuations produced weather effects and droughts that were far more catastrophic than would have occurred from the long-term drying trend alone. This could have resulted in water shortages, which could in turn impact agriculture and threaten food security.

“This combination of intensified hydroclimatic stress resulted in severe regional droughts,” said Power. “Exactly how these droughts manifested through the societies and how the collapse exactly unfolded remains unanswered.”

Lessons From The Past

As the paper was being published, several parts of southern Europe have been contending with a particularly extreme wildfire season.

According to the United Nations (UN), the number of wildfires in Spain and Portugal has more than doubled since last year, and news reports reveal hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes to escape the flames.

The aridification of the thirteenth century B.C.E. is not directly comparable to today’s anthropogenic warming, and the civilizations of the Late Bronze Age are very different from today's countries, but the research does provide insight into the region's vulnerability, said Power.

“Perhaps the best warning to take is that slow, gradual change coupled with normal climate events is already a risk to societies,” Power explained. “If we add in anthropogenic forcing, the risk only grows.”

Read More: Bronze Age Pigeons May Have Lived Alongside Humans and Been Ritually Eaten 3,000 Years Ago

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Ancient sword, shield, and helm replicas

Eerie 2,100-Year-Old Statue, Skull Fragments, and Ruined Sword Hint at Ritual Activity in Ancient Gaul

Silver roman coin with Roman Emperor Carausius face on it

Railway Excavations Uncover a 1,740-Year-Old Coin of Britain's Breakaway Roman Emperor

Tombs at the Necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt

Newly Discovered Saqqara Tombs Preserve a 3,000-Year-Old Family Record

3D digital model of Chester Castle created using laser scanners and drones.

An Archaeologist’s Cell Phone Light Uncovers a Hidden Medieval Wall Beneath Chester Crown Court

professor holding an ancient roman statue

Archaeologist Turns Over a Stone and Finds a Roman Guardian Hidden Near Hadrian’s Wall for 1,600 Years

Sunken ship in murky water

First Close-Up Images of Quest, Ernest Shackleton's Last Ship, Reveal Ghost Nets Covering the Wreck

Murals of 10K-2 showing scribe portrait of the king

Ancient Maya Mathematician "White-Chested Fox" Receives First Known Credit for Formula Linking Venus and Mars

Valley of Kings in Egypt

A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

shells and fossils on a mat together

Ancient Ocean Survivors Help Reveal What Really Caused Earth's Worst Mass Extinction

Viking ship carved into a cliff

Ancient Boat Carvings Suggest Bronze Age Europe Was More Connected Than We Thought

Tall and grassy Merlin or Marlborough Mound

Marlborough Mound Is the Second-Largest Neolithic Structure in Britain — and Legend Claims It Contains Merlin's Bones

Artistic reconstruction of the Bad Dürrenberg shaman with ornate animal headdress

Skeletal Clues of a 9,000-Year-Old Woman Shaman Show How She Induced Ecstatic Behavior During Spiritual Rituals

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe