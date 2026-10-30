Sealed Under 2 Miles of Ice for 15 Million Years, Antarctica's Lake Vostok May Harbor Hidden Life

The ice Scott Rogers studies is as clear as diamonds, and it was once water from a lake buried under more than two miles of Antarctic glacier. Rogers, a biologist at Bowling Green State University, and his team melted cores of that frozen lake water and read the DNA inside.

Lake Vostok, the largest of the 675 known subglacial lakes in Antarctica (according to Nature), has been sealed under ice for about 15 million years and is hard to reach, so what lives there remains a mystery.

One 2013 study in PLOS ONE suggests the answer is plenty, reporting DNA in its frozen water that hints at a lake full of life, including some microbes usually found in fish guts.

How Do Scientists Study a Lake They Can’t Reach?

Some of the lake has already come to them, because lake water freezes to the underside of the glacier, and a core drilled through the ice brings up that frozen layer, called accretion ice, which came from two areas of the lake.

The team dipped each section of core in bleach for 10 seconds and rinsed it with sterile water to strip away the outer layer, then melted the inner ice and filtered it. In a press release, Rogers said the method makes the ice reliable “almost to 100 percent.”

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The paper reported 3,507 distinct genetic sequences in about 17 ounces of melted ice, and 1,623 could be traced to a genus or species, with bacteria making up most of them, along with some fungi and a few that matched tiny animals such as water fleas.

Some of the microbes live in extreme cold and others prefer heat, which Rogers said suggests hydrothermal vents deep in the lake. Species tied to both ocean and freshwater habitats support the idea that the lake was once connected to the ocean.

Read More: Mount Erebus Is One of Earth's Most Unusual Volcanoes, With a Rare Lava Lake and Chimney-Like Towers

What Is Lake Vostok?

Vostok, the fourth deepest lake on Earth, fills a depression far below sea level that dates to 60 million years ago, when shifting continental plates split the ground, and more than two miles of ice press on its water under enormous pressure, while few nutrients reach it.

Antarctica was mild until roughly 35 million years ago, but then, according to Rogers, temperatures dropped sharply, and ice crept across the lake, blocking out all light and sealing it off from the air.

Is There Really Life in Lake Vostok?

When Russian drillers broke into the lake in February 2012, Sergey Bulat’s team at the Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute examined ice that froze onto the drill bit. The ice held fewer than 10 microbes per milliliter, roughly the background level the team would expect in its own clean room.

Of the four types of microbes they found, three matched those in the drilling oil, and the fourth most likely came from the lubricant. Bulat said the uppermost layer of the lake appeared lifeless for now, according to Nature Blogs.

That was a different kind of sample from the accretion ice Rogers studied, so the two results do not necessarily conflict, but the drill-bit ice shows how easily drilling can add microbes that never lived in the lake.

To check for contamination, Rogers' team ran purified water through the same steps and removed any sequences that matched, including DNA from human skin bacteria and cattle. The paper admits some lab contamination can only be minimized, and the sequences are public in a national database so others can check the work.

Even so, Rogers said, his team’s findings show “the tenacity of life, and how organisms can survive in places where a couple dozen years ago we thought nothing could survive.”

Read More: A 3.5-Billion-Year-Old Rock in India May Preserve Carbon Left Behind by Some of Earth’s Earliest Microbes

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